National 5 PE - Question 2i

INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph's Academy, Kilmarnock National PE Justifying Decisions
INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph's Academy, Kilmarnock Today's Learning....
  1. 1. INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National PE Justifying Decisions
  2. 2. INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock Today's Learning....
  3. 3. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. (18/01/2021)
  4. 4. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (18/01/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Today Learning Intentions: Today we are going to consider our Personal Development Plan (PDP) and the aim to justify the decisions we have made about our PDP.
  5. 5. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (18/01/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Personal Development Plan (PDP) We started our year by collecting information on our volleyball performance. We did this through completing a General Observation Schedule (GOB). Results from this GOB then told us that we had different strengths and weaknesses. From that moment we then started making decisions and these decisions were about how are we going to get the most out of our training, how are we going to get better at volleyball.
  6. 6. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. In class we have already described approaches we have used to improve our weakness. For example: To improve our dig we completed static repetition drills and movement repetition drills. When back in school we will look at static pressure drills and movement pressure drills. To improve our decision making or concentration we have used conditioned games. We decided to use these approaches because they were specific to our weakness, we could change and adapt them and they allowed us to get the most out of our training at the stage we were at.
  7. 7. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (18/01/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Aside from choosing the approaches we are going to use what other decisions have we made? 1. Duration of training session (how long will a session last) A P.E. lesson lasts 50 minutes. Lets take away changing time (around 10 minutes at the start and 10 minutes at the end) this would mean that a 50 minute lesson now lasts 30 minutes. Now a decision that is made for us is that we have 30 minutes to carry out a volleyball lesson but a decision we can make is how do we use that 30 minutes? • DO we do an approach for the whole 30? • DO we play games for the 30? - DO we warm up? - DO we carry out our approach for part of the lesson? - DO we have some game time?
  8. 8. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Considering the previous slide we always look to organise the duration of our lesson in the following way: 1. We warm up then… 2. We carry out the approach for around 10-15 minutes 3. We finish with normal games WHY HAVE WE MADE THIS DECISION? 1. By dividing the 30 minutes up it ensures the lesson has variety and that you can work on your weak area in different ways. 2. It can relieve boredom because ifthe entire lesson was simply focused on carrying out the approach the performer may be bored which will in turn impact on their effort levels. 3. Having some game time means that the performer is also getting time to not only apply their weakness under competitive conditions but they are also still affording time to other aspects if
  9. 9. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Consider the following question: Justify any decisions you have made when planning and carrying out your personal development plan (4) When we are justifying we are trying explain why we did something therefore we should use our PEgI structure. P – (Rewrite the question). There were a number of decisions I made when planning and carrying out my PDP. Eg – (Provide your first reason) First of all I had 30 minutes a lesson to carry out elements of my PDP so I divided this 30 minutes up to include a warm up, an approach and then finished with some game time. I will warm up for 5 minutes and carry out my development approach for 15 minutes leaving me 10 minutes for games. I – (Why was your Eg important? What does the Eg allow you to do?) I did this because having this variety kept my session interesting and allowed me to work on my weak area in different ways. I was able to focus solely on it in the approach but also got to use it in a game (WHY IS THIS IMPORTANT?). It also meant that I wasn’t bored by just using the whole 30 minutes to do my approach over and over which allowed me to maintain high effort levels.
  10. 10. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. What other decisions are made? You have made the decision on what approaches to use? You have made the decision as to how much time per lesson we would spend on our weak area and on games? Other decisions have been made: 1. How many sessions per week are focused on skill development in volleyball? 2. What are your group sizes and who do you work with? 3. How long will the programme last in total? Lets consider the key points for each?
  11. 11. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Other decisions have been made: Question: How many sessions per week are focused on skill development in volleyball? Answer: We have National P.E. four times per week. Two lessons are theory and one is usually focused on One Off Performance Prep. This means one lesson a week is focused on the PDP. Why do you think this is important? Have there been times where you have had to use your two practical lessons a week? Provide a justification using and example and impact.
  12. 12. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Question What are your group sizes and who do you work with? Answer We work in groups of 3 or 4. The groups never change because of our practical bubbles. You work with class mates with a similar ability to you (on the most part). You also work with class mates who have the same weakness as you. Provide a justification using an example and impact
  13. 13. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Question How long will the programme last in total? Answer You are currently around 3 weeks in to a 6 week PDP. Why do you think 6 weeks is a suitable amount of time? Why would you say it is better than 4 or 8 weeks? Provide a justification using an example then impact. Are there any other decisions that have been made before or during the PDP that you feel are important?
  14. 14. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (20/10/2020) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Your Task (summary) Answer the following question: Justify any decisions you have made when planning and carrying out your personal development plan (4) To answer this provide: 1. Four clear explanations as to why you have made certain decisions. 2. Start with a POINT then follow this with an EXAMPL then IMPACT for 1 mark. 3. After this provide another EXAMPLE AND IMPACT for reason 2 4. Then another EXAMPLE and IMPACT for reason 3 5. And finish with your final EXAMPLE and IMPACT for reason 4. If you justify your decisions well enough and provide enough detail then you will access 4 marks.

