Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Where to buy a ring light and what does a ring light do happypurchaseindia.blogspot.com/2020/07/ring-light-for-photography...
Macro photography as its evenly distributed light helps develop high quality photo and video and thus reduces burden of ex...
Price: $49.98 Color: Black Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, O...
【Ultimate Compatibility】 The accompanying phone clamp and Bluetooth remote work well with Android Phones and iPhones, so i...
【Ring light with Adjustable Tripod Stand】This LED Ring light equipped with new style lock catch tripod stand extendable fr...
Price: $95.99(Amazon best seller, Was - $103.99, You save - $8.00 (8%)) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming ...
Price: $25.98(Amazon best seller, Was - $35.99, You save - $10.01 (28%)) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming...
【360 °Rotatable Ring Light & Universal Phone Clamp】-- 360 ° rotatable led ring light with stand, you can adjust angle of 4...
Price: $35.99 (Best seller, Apply coupon available to save 5% extra) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Vid...
【USB Powered and Remote Control】- NOTE; Only applicable to power supply above 1.5A.No battery needed, works with most devi...
-Essentials for your daily life and travel!!! Features 【Touchpad Version】 Introducing an all-new well-designed LED ring li...
Price: $36.99(Amazon best seller, Was - $45.99, You save - $9.00 (9%)) Useful for -Lighting for video recording -For Portr...
【Dimmable Ring Light&Upgraded Arcuated Lampshade】Necessity of 3 Colors Lighting Mode: warm light for party; cool light for...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Where to buy a ring light and what does a ring light do

41 views

Published on

Where to buy a ring light? What does a ring light do? what is a ring light good for? What is the price of ring light? How much does a ring light cost?

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Where to buy a ring light and what does a ring light do

  1. 1. Where to buy a ring light and what does a ring light do happypurchaseindia.blogspot.com/2020/07/ring-light-for-photography-what-does.html Ring Light for Photography What does a ring light do? By focusing even light on subject, ring light reduces unwanted shadows on face and minimize blemishes. It is circular in shape and fitted around a camera close to its optical axis, provides illumination, eliminates unwanted shadows and makes the object more attractive and beautiful. The main reason why ring light has gained popularity over other photographic light sources is that it's an easy to use multipurpose lighting system that can be easily installed and very much portable. It is either made up of fluorescent bulb or several connected small LED (Known as LED Ring Light). What is a ring light good for? It was initially introduced in medical and dental clinics. But due to its potential capabilities it is also used in Emphasizing photographic or video-graphic details as its circular design helps focus on specific details of photo or video especially when you are promoting a brand or product. 1/13
  2. 2. Macro photography as its evenly distributed light helps develop high quality photo and video and thus reduces burden of extra cost for photography. This is the main reason why ring light is also gaining popularity among Instagrammers, Youtube / TikTok Streamers or social media photographers. Video production its ability to produce halo shadow can brilliantly outline the subject of the photograph. How much does a ring light cost? Well, It is very much within your budget. Its may start from $9.00 and may extend to $150.00 or beyond. Where to buy a ring light in store? If you are very much concerned about products quality and performance and that too at low price, there is no better store than Amazon. Let us have a look at best and newest ring light gallery. Click the Shop Now link to get details and purchase from Amazon. 10’’ LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder 2/13
  3. 3. Price: $49.98 Color: Black Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, Online Class... - Extra lighting for reading, working, gatherings… Features 【2020 New Design】 This new 10’’ ring light features a touch pad in the front for brightness and color options, much easier to maneuver than its predecessors’ control panels. It offers luminance adjustment from 1-100%, and color temperature from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold), making it an ideal lighting solution for YouTubers, Photographers and Selfie Lovers. 【Safer & Brighter】 The included AC/DC adapter helps protect your safety while improving the ring light’s brightness by over 50% than other USB-powered models. It consumes little power and produces minimal heat, a great advantage when doing closeups and long-time shooting. 【Sturdy Tripod Stand】 Extending from 16" to 50", and tripod can be adjusted to any height within seconds as needed, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height. This compact circle light set comes handy when you do makeup, artworks, beauty & fashion live streaming, video calls and more. 3/13
  4. 4. 【Ultimate Compatibility】 The accompanying phone clamp and Bluetooth remote work well with Android Phones and iPhones, so it’s convenient start/stop recording without having to touch your phone. Also, you can mount your point- and-shoot camera directly on the halo ring light for high definition photos. 【Quality Good & Lifetime Service】 If you are wavering between a budget option or a pro option, just try this one. You get a quality ringlight set with upgraded features and lifetime money back promise. In the box: 1x Ring Light, 1x Tripod Stand, 1x Phone Holder, 1x AC/DC Adapter, 1x Bluetooth Remote Control, 1x Manual. Buy Now From Amazon 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand & Phone Holder Price: $34.99(Amazon best seller, Original Price - $54.99, You save - $20.00 (36%)) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, Online Class... Features 4/13
  5. 5. 【Ring light with Adjustable Tripod Stand】This LED Ring light equipped with new style lock catch tripod stand extendable from 17.5” to 50”. It can be folded as a table tripod or unfold to stand on the floor, and the tripod stand can be used as a separate selfie stick and phone tripod. 【Multi-Funtion Beauty Selfie Ring Light】2-in-1 design combines phone holder and selfie ring light together, it is a professional tool for creating live videos/recording with smart phone or computer, making up or taking great selfie picture in dark areas are both great with this ring-light. Wonderful video rig for Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snap chat, Face time,live.me, live.ly, Twitch, Etc. 【Universal Phone Holder for Most Smart phone】360°rotate cell phone holder width ranges up to 3.6 inch compatible with most smart phones, such as iPhone 11, 11Pro, X，Xs, Xs Max, 8 plus, 8, 7, 7 plus, 6, 6s, 6s Plus 5, 5s, 4, 4s/Samsung Note 8, S8/LG/HTC, etc. Reinforced non-slip rubber backing clip to hold your phone firmly without scratching it. It contains a wireless Bluetooth remote control allows you take shots from distance. 【USB Power Supply Make Up Ring Light】USB Powered, no battery needed. Equipped with 78.5 inches (2m) cable, the 5V USB interfaces can be plugged into any devices contains USB port such as laptop, mobile power etc. This 10" make up ring light kit comes with a ring light, a selfie tripod, a phone clip, a phone holder, long screw apapter and a remote shutter. Buy Now From Amazon Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W Dimmable LED Ring Light 5/13
  6. 6. Price: $95.99(Amazon best seller, Was - $103.99, You save - $8.00 (8%)) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, Online Class... Features 【10.2" LED Ring Light with Stand】-- Compare to other ring lights, BW-SL3 10.2" ring light with 120pcs bulbs is much bigger and powerful, getting you an outstanding look when doing makeup, live streaming, youtube video, vlog, selfie and video chat, etc. 【3 Light Modes &11 Brightness Levels】-- 10.2 inch dimmable led ring light with 3 lighting modes: warm, natural and cold, color temperature: 2300K-6000K. Each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightness to choose. You can adjust the modes and brightness to meet your needs for lighting under different occasions. Dimmable 18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. Special LED SMD design, lightweight and portable 61"/155cm light stand is constructed from aluminum alloy, giving it exceptional strength; The soft tube Makes the light rotate freely for the best position. White and orange color filters are made of high light transmission plastic material with steady color temperature A hot shoe adapter is compatible with Most DSLR cameras and a smart phone holder for most smartphones (iPhone 8 Plus/8/X/7/6, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Huawei, etc. ). Note: the camera and the smartphone in the picture are not included Buy Now From Amazon 10.2" Ring Light with Stand, BlitzWolf LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder 6/13
  7. 7. Price: $25.98(Amazon best seller, Was - $35.99, You save - $10.01 (28%)) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, Online Class... Features 【10.2" LED Ring Light with Stand】-- Compare to other ring lights, BW-SL3 10.2" ring light with 120pcs bulbs is much bigger and powerful, getting you an outstanding look when doing makeup, live streaming, youtube video, vlog, selfie and video chat, etc. 【3 Light Modes &11 Brightness Levels】-- 10.2 inch dimmable led ring light with 3 lighting modes: warm, natural and cold, color temperature: 2300K-6000K. Each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightness to choose. You can adjust the modes and brightness to meet your needs for lighting under different occasions. 7/13
  8. 8. 【360 °Rotatable Ring Light & Universal Phone Clamp】-- 360 ° rotatable led ring light with stand, you can adjust angle of 45° , 90 ° or 180 ° display according to your needs. By 360 ° rotatable phone clamp, your phone supports vertically or horizontally shoot video, 5.5-8.5cm adjustable phone clamp is suitable for iPhone 11/11 Pro/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8/8+/7/7+/6, Samsung S10/S10+/S9/S9+, Huawei, etc. 【Wireless Remote Control & USB Powered】-- Your iphone android smartphones can take photo and shoot video by wireless remote. Selfie ring light works with most devices that support usb port, like usb charger, laptop, pc, power bank, etc. If any question, please feel free to email us. 【Easy Operation】-- The controller allows you to switch on the fill light directly, change modes and light levels. You can also combine the stand as compact desktop makeup ring light. The package comes with 1x ring light, 1x tripod stand, 1x phone clip, 1x wireless remote, 1x user manual and our lifetime service. 2020 New Version - BlitzWolf 10.2" Selfie Ring Light for Your Choice! Because - 10.2" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand - larger area Illuminated. 120pcs LED Lamp Beads - switch the color temperature from 2300K to 6000K. 3 Light Modes - warm, Natural, Cold modes for different shooting needs. 11 Levels of Brightness - bring enough lighting to your face or product when you record the video. Package includes: 1. Ring Light with usb cable, 2. Cell phone holder with rod, 3. tripod stand, 4. Adapters for mounting and adjustment, 5. bluetooth remote control for smartphone, 6.user manual Buy Now From Amazon Ring Light,10.2" LED Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder 8/13
  9. 9. Price: $35.99 (Best seller, Apply coupon available to save 5% extra) Useful for - Selfies, Makeup - Vlogging - Filming Videos - Live streaming: Tutorials, Gaming, Online Class... Features 【10.2" Dimmable Selfie Ring Light】– LED ring light comes with tripod stand & cell phone holder,The number of bulbs increased from 80 to 120,more bright and durable.3 color lighting setting from 3000K-6000K (Warm to Cold) and 10 brightness options of each mode,flicker free, no ghosting, no glare. 【Heavy Duty Tripod Stand 】The adjustable tripod can extends from 16.56'' to 53.5'' for perfect shooting.Made of high-grade aluminum alloy, stable enough to keep it securely in place without the risk of tipping over.Can be used indoors and outdoors lighting or supplementary light,even for beach parties and camping in holidays. 【Multi-Functions Fill Ring Light】- Universal phone holder compatible with most smartphones ,perfect extra light for live streaming,online teaching,make- up,selfie photos, filming,video recording,dark scenery vlogging,facial beauty,eyebrow trimmingetc,It also can be used as desktop lamp for your reading. 9/13
  10. 10. 【USB Powered and Remote Control】- NOTE; Only applicable to power supply above 1.5A.No battery needed, works with most devices that support USB port, like laptop, PC, power bank,USB charger, AC adapter and etc.Remote Control set your hands free for taking pictures or recording videos, it is android and iOS compatible. 【Premium Service】- Selfie ring light were addressed 30-day full money refund policy and 12 months quality guarantee. Please contact ZUNEYAN seller anytime if product have quality problems,professional customer service team will serve you within 24 hours.Zero-risk purchase, "Add to Cart" now! Buy Now From Amazon EICAUS 10” Ring Light with Stand and Phone Holder, Cell Phone Tripod with Ringlight Price: $30.59(Amazon best seller, Was - $59.99, You save - $29.40 (49%)) Useful for -Lighting for video recording -For Portrait Shooting -Live Streaming -Make up -Taking photos while traveling 10/13
  11. 11. -Essentials for your daily life and travel!!! Features 【Touchpad Version】 Introducing an all-new well-designed LED ring light. EICAUS develops a touchpad in front of the light, making it not only easier to use but also enhances lighting by over 50% than any other USB-powered models. Plus, it’s equipped with an AC/DC adapter. 【Dimmable Ring Light】The light offers 3 color lighting modes: Warm Light (3000K), Day Light (4500K) and Cool White (6000K). Each mode has 10 brightness levels, which is a perfect choice for Photographers, YouTubers, Vloggers. 【Adjustable Tripod Stand & Phone Holder】 With little effort, our tripod can extend from 15.7 inches to 50 inches to meet all of your needs, on the desk or the floor. The rotatable phone holder positions your phone in the middle of the ring, so the light will be even on your face. Besides, the package includes a carry bag for tripod, travel essentials! 【Wireless Remote】 Our wireless Bluetooth remote is applicable to most Android Phones and iPhones, very useful for making videos and taking pictures when traveling. This product will truly improved the overall quality of all your photos and videos. Perfect tool for your life! 【Lifetime Service Policy】 As a leading brand in LED lighting for phones and cameras, we are committed to deliver best-in-class services to our customers, and continually improve our operational excellence. So in a nutshell, any question about products please contact us, it will be solved to your satisfaction. Buy Now From Amazon 8" Ring Light with Tripod Stand - Dimmable Selfie Ring Light LEDCamera Ringlight with Tripod and Phone Holder 11/13
  12. 12. Price: $36.99(Amazon best seller, Was - $45.99, You save - $9.00 (9%)) Useful for -Lighting for video recording -For Portrait Shooting -Live Streaming -Make up -Taking photos while traveling -Essentials for your daily life and travel!!! Features 12/13
  13. 13. 【Dimmable Ring Light&Upgraded Arcuated Lampshade】Necessity of 3 Colors Lighting Mode: warm light for party; cool light for work; natural light for daily use. 10 Levels of Brightness: easily switch color temp between 3,200K and 6,500K to meet all your needs in different circumstances. Inspired by magnifying glass, upgraded arcuated lampshade is designed with radian for concentrated and gentle illumination. 【2-in-1 Adjustable Tripod Stand】Our tripod stand itself can be used as a selfie stick or phone/camera tripod. Extendable from 14.5 inches to 52.5 inches, just lock it at desired length as you like, you can stand the ring light on the floor or just put on a table. With rubber mats wrapped on the bottom, protect your floor and desktop. 【Rotatable Universal Phone Holder】The phone holder fits most smartphones with or without a case, suitable for iPhone XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 / 7 plus / 6, Samsung S8 / Note8, etc. Rotate to the angle you want, and free your hands when making videos/recording with smartphones. With non-slip rubber to hold your phone firmly without scratching it. 【Multi-Functions Extra Lighting&Unique DIY Structures】Perfect extra light for video shooting, live streaming, selfie photos, filming, video recording, online tutorial, dark scenery vlogging. Professional Video Rig for creating live videos/recording with smartphone or computer for Facebook, YouTube, twitter, snapchat, facetime, etc. 3 DIY structures can add more lighting, mobile phone or camera, bring more brightness and practicality to you. 【USB Powered&Wireless Remote Control】No battery needed, works with most devices that support USB port, like laptop, PC, power bank, USB charger, AC adapter, and etc. A Wireless REMOTE that allows you to control your phone and taking hands free photos. Android and iOS compatible. Buy Now From Amazon 13/13

×