Electronic toll collector

Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Objective: •The objective of this is to a...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Introduction: •In 1959, William Vickrey w...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Block diagram:
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Working: •As a vehicle approaches a toll ...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR RFID tags: •RFID system uses various freq...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Reader: •A reader contains an antenna to ...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR In lane computers: •The in lane computer ...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Advantages and disadvantages: Road users...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Applications: •Tollgates . •License recog...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR CONCLUSION: •By doing automation of toll ...
Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR REFERENCES: •RFID based toll collection s...
  3. 3. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Objective: •The objective of this is to automate the toll collection system using RFID tags and Microcontroller. At every toll collection center, RF receiver will be interfaced with PC. •Each vehicle will be provided RF Tx that will transmit its identity whenever it will pass through this toll collection centre. •In data base of the PC, information of the vehicle will be stored. (Vehicle no. account status, etc.). The RF Rx at toll collection centre will receive the data from vehicle & deduct the amount of toll as per the tariff. MC will be used with RF Rx. •Camera will be installed at toll collection center which will take the image of the vehicle (vehicle no. or photo of the driver) for security purpose.
  4. 4. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Introduction: •In 1959, William Vickrey was the first to propose a system of electronic tolling for the Washington Metropolitan Area. •With the increase in the number of vehicles on road ,the task of traffic management becomes more complex. It is complex to maintain the details of each vehicles. •Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads by collecting tolls electronically. ETC determines whether the cars passing are enrolled in the program, alerts enforcers for those that are not, and electronically debits the accounts of registered car owners without requiring them to stop.
  5. 5. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Block diagram:
  6. 6. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Working: •As a vehicle approaches a toll plaza,the radio frequency field emitted from the antenna activates the transponder. •The transponder broadcasts a signal back to the lane antenna with some basic information.That information is transferred from the lane antenna to the central database. •If the account is in good standing,a toll is deducted from the driver’s prepaid account. •If the toll lane has a gate, the gate opens. •A green light indicates that the driver can proceed.
  7. 7. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR RFID tags: •RFID system uses various frequencies but most common and popularly used frequency is low,high and ultra high frequency. •Low frequency is around 125 KHZ. •High is around 13.56 MHZ and ultra high varies between 860-960 MHZ. •An RFID tag or transponder consists of a chip and an antenna. •The microchip contains memory and logic circuits to receive and send data back to receive and send data back to reader. •The RFID tag is mounted on windshield of vehicle.
  8. 8. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Reader: •A reader contains an antenna to transmit and Receive data from the tag. •The reader also contains a decoder and an RF module.It could be mounted or built as a portable handheld device.
  9. 9. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR In lane computers: •The in lane computer checks the data against a database of valid tags and active accounts,deducts the appropriate toll from the customer’s account . •Approves passage or raises a tollgate to allow the vehicle to pass through the toll plaza.
  10. 10. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Advantages and disadvantages: Road users •Increases user convenience from payment without stops. •Less traffic congestion. Toll operators •Less operating cost. •Better audit control. Government •Transparency of toll transactions. •Reduce revenue leakages.
  11. 11. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR Applications: •Tollgates . •License recognition.
  12. 12. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR CONCLUSION: •By doing automation of toll plaza we can have the best solution over money loss at toll plaza by reducing the man power required for collection of money and also can reduce the traffic indirectly resulting in reduction of time at toll plaza. •Effectively utilizing this technique at different stages of our project we are able to represent the automation in toll plaza which will reduce the complete processing time by few seconds which is very important as well as helps to reduce money leakage in cost effective manner.
  13. 13. Sunday, 16 April 2017Department of Electronics Communication Engineering SEMINAR REFERENCES: •RFID based toll collection system,2011 IEEE third international conference. •D.M.Grimes and T.O.Jones,-automative radar:A brief review,proc.IEEE vol.62,pp.804- 822, june .1974. •Active wavelnc. http.//www.activewaveinc.co
