Resumen artes...

  1. 1. Arte/ciencia-ciencia / arte TEMA : La ciencia como herramienta de arte Cuando un artista necesita de un conocimiento, material o teoría accede las ciencias para aplicarlos en su obra. En el proceso de investigación científica se producen nuevos materiales, herramientas y conocimientos que influyen en la deriva del arte. Cuando un artista imagina algo sabe que debe ser técnicamente ejecutable, de la misma forma que para algo sea decible debe ser imaginable. Las herramientas son las herramientas fundamentales para el tratamiento de los procesos físicos que generan música y son propias esencia de este arte. CONCLUSION : Cuando un artista decide utilizar un material este responde a un significado ese material Quiere decir algo. Cuando el autor tiene cultura artística suma cultura científica La ciencia y la tecnología al servicio del arte expresa Selección de elementos, conceptuales, técnico, estado de conversación, contextualizar los escenarios, los artistas logran proyectar sus obras . Patricia Pauta Ecuador – Universidad Nacional De Educación Ha realizado sus estudios de pregrado y posgrado vinculados con la educación musical. Estudió su doctorado en Musicología en la Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina Santa María de los Buenos Aires, con el interés de realizar investigaciones en la cultura y literatura andina y latinoamericana desde varias sedes internacionales. Actualmente se desempeña como docente en la Universidad Nacional de Educación en Ecuador.
  2. 2. Lucia Duran Ecuador – U Artes (Comisionada) Investigadora, docente universitaria y gestora especializada en los campos de antropología visual, antropología de la memoria, antropología urbana y políticas culturales y de patrimonio. Cuenta con estudios de posgrado en universidades de Ecuador, Francia, México y Argentina. Ha participado desde el ámbito y el privado en la construcción de políticas y programas culturales en el campo público de la cultura, las artes y el patrimonio cultural; así procesos de formación de actores culturales. TEMA :Estrategias de comunicación y visibilidad de la producción  Se concibe esta experiencia, como una estrategia que permite el desarrollo de las unidades de formación, desde el acercamiento a una pregunta, idea o concepto, originado por el proyecto pedagogía integrador y el proyecto formativo integrador cuyo producto final es la fase de investigación  Líneas de investigación  EL C.I.C impulsa tres líneas de investigación que considera transversales a los temas de estudio de los cinco disciplina que componen la facultad.  1.-Estudio y conversación del patrimonio cultura colombiana,  2.-Humanidad digitales  3.-construccion de paz desde las artes y las humanidades.  CONCLUSION : Es muy importantes tener en cuenta las líneas de investigación por la cual desarrollaremos un proyecto formativo integrador …a base de investigación .
  3. 3. Juan Martin Prada Catedrático de la Universidad de Cádiz, donde dirige el grupo de investigación “Teorías estéticas contemporáneas”. Autor de los libros La apropiación posmoderna. Arte, práctica apropiacioncita y Teoría de la posmodernidad (ed. Fundamentos, 2001), Prácticas artísticas e Internet en la época de las redes sociales (AKAL, de Arte contemporáneo, 1ª edición 2012 – 2ª edición actualizada y ampliada, 2015), Otro tiempo para el arte. TEMA : Imagen y mirada en la época de las redes sociales. Aproximaciones a una teoría de la imagen en el tiempo de su circulación digital Abordar algunas de las transformaciones que Internet y la expansión de las nuevas tecnologías y dispositivos de la conectividad digital han provocado en las formas de creación de imágenes, su circulación y en los modos de experimentarlas, así como su impacto en el desarrollo de nuevas prácticas artísticas. CONCLUSION :  El avance de la tecnología móvil y el internet de las cosas es progresivo y constante, haciendo que estas tecnologías puedan permitir más experiencias a los usuarios Estas tecnologías son diferentes, pero cuando se complementan pueden lograr grandes resultados.  Los usuarios pueden vivir nuevas experiencias de conectividad empleando ambas tecnologías al mismo tiempo.  Se espera que en los próximos años el crecimiento de estas sea todavía mayor.
  4. 4. MIGUEL ALFONSO España – Escuela Politécnica Del Litoral Doctor en Comunicación Audiovisual de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Actualmente es docente en Investigación Audiovisual en la Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral-ESPOL y en Filosofía Cine en la Universidad de las Artes de Ecuador. Ha participado en más de treinta Congresos y Conferencias Internacionales. TEMA :Arte, memoria y sociedad Las contribuciones permitirán reivindicar el papel de las artes en el estudio científico. son dos formas de conocimiento aparentemente alejadas, en gran medida consecuencia de la especialización profesional y la educación compartimentada. Del estudio de esta impostada separación surgió el estereotipo de las dos culturas, las ciencias y las humanidades, para referirnos a esa brecha de conocimiento. La realidad es que la ciencia y el arte sí están conectadas y que ninguna forma de conocimiento es impermeable a otra. CONCLUSION : La manipulación , sensores, valores , valores muy distintos . Vinculación entre el arte y la ciencia Programación crasf.
  5. 5. Leonardo Reyes Venezuela-Ecuador – Universidad de Investigación Tecnológica Experimental Yachay Es Doctor en Física de la Universidad Central de Venezuela. múltiples investigaciones se centran en sistemas complejos y materia granular, modelos para el caos y la aleatoriedad. Actualmente se encuentra desarrollando Dinámicas Excitables en una red de un mundo pequeño: el efecto del desorden de la red en la transición extinta-activa colectiva, un sistema complejo que opera cerca de la criticidad.  TEMA : Orden y Caos en las relaciones entre Ciencias y Artes en la transmodernidad . La realidad es una construcción cultural y el orden es una estructura de conocimiento y de poder que pretende entender lo inexplicable, es así, que solo nuestra manera de comprender el universo da una intensión limitada de conocimiento que pretende imponer un orden al mundo. CONCLUSION : ESTUDIO DEL ARTE ARMONIA , PITOGARAS , SUS CAMBIOS . ESTUDIO DE LA OPTICA . EL ESTUDIO RENANCETISTA , BARROCO , TRADICIONAL Y PROGRAMACION .

