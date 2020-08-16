CBSE Class X-Geo(7) : Lifelines of National Economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Abdul Sir
Chapter-7 Lifelines of National Economy
Introduction Means oftransportation Roadways Railways Waterways Communication International trade Tourismasa trade
Introduction • Transportation plays an important role in the economy. • It is because of transport, that raw materials rea...
Therefore, efficient means of transportation is prerequisite forfast development.
Apartment from transportation, ease and mode of communication like Internet and Technology make continuous flow of informa...
• Today, India is well linked with the rest of the world, despite its vast size, diversity, linguistic and socio-cultural ...
AirLand Roadways, Railways and pipelines Water Inland & Overseas Domestic International -Public Undertaking -Private
Roadways • India has one of the largest roadway networks in the world, aggregating to about 2.3 million km. • In India roa...
Growing importance of road transport vs.railways • Construction of roads is much easier and cheaper than railway lines. • ...
• Golden Quadrilateral • National Highways • State Highways • District Roads • Other Roads • Border Roads
Golden Quadrilateral • The government has launched a major road development project linking Delhi- Kolkata-Chennai-Mumbai ...
National Highways • National Highways link extreme parts of the country. • These are the primary road systems and are laid...
State highways • Roads linking state capital with diﬀerent district headquarters are called state highways. • These roads ...
• Roads that connect the district headquarters with the other places of the district. They are maintained by the Zilla Par...
Border Roads • Border Roads Organisation , a Government of India undertaking, constructs and maintains the roads in the bo...
Road Density • The length of roads per 100sqkm of area is known as density of roads. Distribution of roads are not uniform...
Problems of Road Transport • Road transport in India faces a wide variety of problems. • Keeping in view the volume of tra...
Railways • Railways are principal mode of transportation for goods and passengers in India. • Railways also make it possib...
Rail Network The Indian railway have a network of 7,031 stations spread over a route length of 63,221km, with a fleet of 7...
Development of Railways • The Indian railway zone is now reorganized into 16 zones. • The distribution pattern of the Rail...
Development of Railways • The Himalayan mountainous regions are too unfavourable for the construction of railway lines due...
• today, the railways have become more important in our national economy than all other means of transport. • However, eve...
Pipeline Transportation • This network is a new arrival on the map of India. • Previously , it was used for transport of w...
• The far inland locations of refineries like Barauni, Mathura, Panipat and gas based fertilizer plant could be thought of...
Three important pipeline networks inIndia From oil field in upper Assam to Kanpur(UP), via Guwahati, Barauni & Allahabad. ...
Waterways • Waterways are the cheapest means of transport.They are most suitable for carrying heavy and bulky goods. • It ...
The following have been declared as National waterways by the Government: • Ganga river; between Allahabad and Haldia(1620...
Major Sea Ports • With a long coastline of 7,516.6km, India is lined up with 12 major and 181 medium and minor ports. • Th...
Ports 1. Kandla is a tidal port. it caters to the convenient handling of exports and imports of highly productive granary ...
Ports 6.Kochi is the extreme southwestern port, located at the entrance of a lagoon with a natural harbour. 7.On the east ...
Ports 11.Haldia port was developed as a subsidiary port, in order to relieve growing pressure on the Kolkota port. 12.Chen...
• The air transport was nationalised in 1953. on the operational side, Indian Airlines,Alliance Air(subsidiary of Indian A...
Personal communication and masscommunication including television, radio, press, films, etc. are major means of communicat...
Communication
Indian Post • Indian postal network is the largest in the world. It handles parcels as well as personal written communicat...
Telephone • India has one of the largest telephone network in Asia. • In order to strengthen the flow of information from ...
Mobile-phones & Films. • India is one of the fastest growing mobile network in the world. Mobile phones have changed the w...
Mass Communication • Mass communication provides entertainment and creates awareness among people about various national p...
Newspapers • India publishes a large number of newspapers and periodicals annually. They are of diﬀerent types depending u...
International trade • Trade between two countries is called international trade. It may take place through sea, air or lan...
Indian Commodities witnessing growth in share in Export Major imports to India Commodities Shares Agriculture & Allied pro...
• Bulk imports as a group registered a growth accounting for 39.09% of total imports. This group includes fertilizers(67.0...
Tourism as a Trade • Foreign tourist's arrivals in the country witnessed an increase of 23.5% during 2004, as against the ...
Thank you Madeby Srivathsa(C1IPL)
CBSE Class X-Geo(7) : Lifelines of National Economy Chapter in an easy and simple way, for everyone to understand. For all students and who have have slow pace also.

Published in: Education
