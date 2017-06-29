Introduction to process Control 9AEI-406.1 1
9AEI-406.1 2 Define the process • A process denotes an operation or series of operations on fluid or solid materials durin...
9AEI-406.1 3 Objectives of process • The objective of a process is to convert certain raw materials (input feedstock) into...
9AEI-406.1 4 • Unit process may involve either a change of chemical state or a change in physical state. • Many external a...
9AEI-406.1 5 Requirements of Process • A process must satisfy several requirements imposed by its designers and the genera...
9AEI-406.1 6 The Requirements • Safety of men and machine • Environmental regulations • Production specifications • Operat...
9AEI-406.1 7 Examples of Process By process it is meant either • Unit process like an alkylation reactor • Unit operation ...
9AEI-406.1 8 Control • The term control means methods to force parameters in the environment to have specific values.
9AEI-406.1 9 Example • This can be as simple as making the temperature in a room stay at 25 Degree Celsius or • As complex...
9AEI-406.1 10 Process Control • The process may be controlled by measuring a variable representing the desired state of th...
9AEI-406.2 11 Development of Process Control • During the first industrial revolution the work done by human muscle was gr...
9AEI-406.2 12 Goal of third industrial revolution Maximum quantity with • Maximum quality • Durability of product Minimum ...
9AEI-406.2 13 Advantages of process control • Increase the productivity • Improve the quality • Improve the consistence pr...
9AEI-406.2 14 Applications • Process industries • Goods manufacturing • Transport system • Power machines
9AEI-406.2 15 Process Industries • Petroleum • Chemical • Steel • Power • Food
9AEI-406.2 16 Goods manufacturing • Automobile parts • Refrigerators • Electronic equipments like T.V and Radio
9AEI-406.2 17 Transport system • Railways • Airplanes • Free missiles • Ships
9AEI-406.2 18 Power Machines • Machine Tools • Compressors and Pumps • Prime movers • Electrical power – Supply Units
9AEI-406.3 19 • Process Control System is the arrangement of Physical Components and devices connected to regulate the Qua...
9AEI-406.3 20 C F.C.E P F.B + - S.P C.V e m Block Diagram of Process Control Loop
9AEI-406.3 21 General Control Loop Block Diagram
9AEI-406.3 22 Variables S.P = Set Point or Reference Point C.V = Control variable e = error (Difference of S.P & C.V) m = ...
9AEI-406.3 23 Hardware Elements C = Controller F.C.E = Final Control Element F.B = Feed Back Device P = Process
9AEI-406.3 24 Process • The material equipments along with the physical or chemical operation which take place. Examples •...
9AEI-406.3 25 Measuring system • Transducer : Many measurements cannot be used for control until they are converted to vol...
9AEI-406.3 26 Controller This is Hardware element that has intelligence. It receive the information from the measuring dev...
9AEI-406.3 27 Converts the control signal that is manipulated variable into physical action on the process. Example: Contr...
9AEI-406.3 28 Transmission lines • Used carry the measurement signal from the sensor to the controller and control signal ...
9AEI-406.3 29 Example for the Process Control System Human Body is the best Example : standards of Human Body. • Human Bod...
9AEI-406.3 30 • Designer of the Human Body is the “GOD”. • The above standards are fixed by the designer. • Any deviation ...
9AEI-406.3 31 Home Heating System Example of Process Control System
9AEI-406.3 32 Home Heating Control System • The quantity to be controlled that is Process Variable i.e., temperature. • Th...
9AEI-406.3 33 • The difference of set point and controlled variable is called error. e = 71-69 = 2o F • The variable which...
9AEI-406.4 34 Batch Process • A process in which the materials or work are stationary at one physical location while being...
9AEI-406.4 35 Example of batch process • Batch processes are most often of the thermal type where materials are placed in ...
9AEI-406.4 36 • Batch or Hood annealing of steel rolled coils • Steel melting in Bessemer converters • Coke making in coke...
9AEI-406.4 37 Batch continuous process
9AEI-406.4 39 Characteristics of batch process • Batch processes are nearly always defined by temperature, pressure, or as...
9AEI-406.4 40 • The purposes of such processes is to produce one or more products at (a) a given composition, (b) a maximu...
9AEI-406.4 41 Characteristics of batch process • The product composition desired is that at the end of the processing peri...
9AEI-406.4 42 Continuous Process • A process in which the materials or work flows more or less continuously through a plan...
9AEI-406.4 43 Examples of continuous processes • Heating and rolling of steel ingots or billets, • Production of sinter, •...
9AEI-406.4 44 Continuously stirred tank reactors (CSTR)
9AEI-406.4 45 Characteristics of batch process • Continuous processes possesses a number of degrees of freedom given by th...
9AEI-406.4 46 • Usually the purpose of the process is to produce one or more product at (a) a given composition, (b) a giv...
9AEI-406.4 47 Characteristics of batch process • Product composition is best insured by measuring produce composition and ...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 48 Controlled Variable • Controlled variable is the one that must be maintained precisely as the set point...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 49 Manipulated Variable • Manipulated variable is the one that can be changed in order to maintain the con...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 52 Set Point Variable • Set point variable is the one that is set by operator, master controller or comput...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 53 Load variable • Load variables are those variables that cause disturbances in the process. • They are a...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 54 Examples of the controlled variable a) Temperature b) Pressure c) Flow rate d) Level e) Displacement f)...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 55 Examples of manipulated variable • Coolant flow • Fuel flow • Feed water flow • Steam flow
9AEI 406.5 to 6 56 Liquid level control system m cv Fig. 1
9AEI 406.5 to 6 57 Liquid level control system as shown in figure 1. • The process variable to be controlled is liquid lev...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 58 Hardware Elements • Transducer : Plastic float incorporated with Potentiometer • Controller : Electroni...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 59 Controlling mechanism • If controlled variable is larger than the set point, controller opens the valve...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 60 Liquid Temperature control of the system Fig. 2
9AEI 406.5 to 6 61 Liquid Temperature control system as shown in figure 2. • The process variable to be controlled is temp...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 62 • Qs = steam flow rate • TA = ambient temperature • TO = inlet fluid temperature • TS = steam temperatu...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 63 Hardware Elements • Transducer : Thermocouple • Controller : Computer • Final Control Element : Control...
9AEI 406.5 to 6 64 Controlling mechanism • This process control loop regulates the dynamic variable that is temperature of...
AEI-406.7 65 Control System Evaluation • A process control system is used to regulate the value of some process variable. ...
AEI-406.7 66 Ensure the Stability of a Process Stability Fig : 1
AEI-406.7 67 • Consider the behavior of the variable x shown in Figure1 • At time t = t0 the constant value of x is distur...
AEI-406.7 68 Fig : 2
AEI-406.7 69 • In contrast the behavior described in figure 1, the variable y in figure 2 does not return to its initial v...
AEI-406.7 70 • In general, the term tuning is used to indicate how a process control loop is existed to provide the best c...
AEI-406.7 71 Evaluating the response to set point changes and transient effects against certain standard criteria. Fig : 3...
AEI-406.7 72 Fig : (b)
AEI-406.7 73 • One type of criteria requires that the controlled variable exhibit a response such as that shown in Figures...
AEI-406.7 74 Cyclic response Fig : 4 (a) A system with under damped response will react to change in set point or to a tra...
AEI-406.7 75 Cyclic response Fig : (b)
AEI-406.7 76 • An other type of criteria applies to those cases in which the response to a set point change or transient i...
AEI-406.7 77 Two criteria for judging the quality of control systems. Fig : 5 (a) Two criteria for judging the quality of ...
AEI-406.7 78 Fig : (b)
AEI-406.7 79 • The nature of the response is modified by adjusting the control loop parameters, which is called tuning. • ...
AEI-406.7 80 • Figure 5 shows the area as a shaded part of the curve., for the same degree of excitation. • A - ∫l e(t) l ...
9AEI 406.8 81 The Process Characterstics The following are the Characterstics of a process •Process equation •Process load...
9AEI 406.8 82 Process equation Process equation can be explained by considering an example of Control of liquid temperatur...
9AEI 406.8 83 Controlling of temperature of the liquid Fig.1
9AEI 406.8 84 • The ( TL ) depends upon the following • Ambient temperature ( TA ) • Inlet fluid temperature ( T0 ) • Stea...
9AEI 406.8 85 • If any one of the above parameter changes a change in temperature. • To bring the temperature back to the ...
9AEI 406.8 86 Where QA, Q B = Flow rates in pipe A and B QS = Steam flow rate TA = Ambient temperature T0 = Inlet fluid te...
9AEI 406.8 87 Process load • It is possible to identify a set of values for the process parameters that result in controll...
9AEI 406.8 88 • When all parameters have their nominal value, and is called nominal load on the system. • The parameter ch...
9AEI 406.8 89 Process lag • A process load change or transient cause a change controlled variable. • A process loop respon...
9AEI 406.8 91 • Inlet flow is suddenly doubled • A large process load change radically change (reduce) the liquid temperat...
9AEI 406.8 92 • Once steam flowing at the new rate the body of the liquid must be heated by the steam before the set point...
9AEI 406.8 93 The tendency to adopt some value to controlled variable for nominal load with no control action. Self Regula...
