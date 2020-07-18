Silabu sok[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PEMERINTAH PROVINSI SUMATERA BARAT DINAS PENDIDIKAN DAN KEBUDAYAAN SMK NEGERI 1 SUTERA SILABUS NamaSekolah : SMK NEGERI 1 SUTERA BidangKeahlian : Teknologi dan Rekayasa Program Keahlian : Teknik Elektronika Kompetensi Keahlian : Teknik Audio Video Mata Pelajaran : Pemrograman, Mikroprosesor, dan Mikrokontroler Kelas/ Semester ` : XI/II Durasi (Waktu) : 144 JP ( @ 45 menit ) KI-3 Memahami, menerapkan, menganalisis, dan mengevaluasi tentang pengetahuan faktual, konseptual, operasional dasar, dan metakognitif sesuai dengan bidang dan lingkup kerja Teknik Audio Video pada tingkat teknis, spesifik, detil, dan kompleks, berkenaan dengan ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya, dan humaniora dalam konteks pengembangan potensi diri sebagai bagian dari keluarga, sekolah, dunia kerja, warga masyarakat nasional, regional, dan internasional. KI-4 Melaksanakan tugas spesifik dengan menggunakan alat, informasi, dan prosedur kerja yang lazim dilakukan serta memecahkan masalah sesuai dengan bidang kerja Teknik Audio Video. Menampilkan kinerja di bawah bimbingan dengan mutu dan kuantitas yang terukur sesuai dengan standar kompetensi kerja. Menunjukkan keterampilan menalar, mengolah, dan menyaji secara efektif, kreatif, produktif, kritis, mandiri, kolaboratif, komunikatif, dan solutif dalam ranah abstrak terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik di bawah pengawasan langsung. Menunjukkan keterampilan mempersepsi, kesiapan, meniru, membiasakan, gerak mahir, menjadikan gerak alami dalam ranah konkret terkait dengan pengembangan dari yang dipelajarinya di sekolah, serta mampu melaksanakan tugas spesifik
  2. 2. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler di bawah pengawasan langsung. KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 3.1 Menerapkanalgoritma pemrograman untuk pemecahan masalah 3.1.1 Mengidentifikasi permasalahan untuk dipecahkan dengan menggunakan algorima pemrograman 3.1.2 Menentukan kriteria algoritma yang baik dan struktur algoritma sebagai acuan pemecahan masalah. 3.1.3 Membuat algoritma menggunakan bahasa natural (narasi) dan dengan diagram alir (flowchart). 3.1.4 Membuat  Algoritma pemrograman untuk pemecahan masalah  Struktur dan Kriteria algoritma program.  Flowchart  Assembly  Bahasa Program C++ 20 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Algoritma pemrograman menumbuhkan rasai ngin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang Algoritma pemrograman, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang Algoritma pemrograman, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Algoritma pemrograman, untu kmenumbuhka n keberanian Pengetahuan:  Tes Tertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  Penilaian Unjuk Kerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.  Aplikasi software.  Internet.
  3. 3. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 algoritma program pemecahan masalah menggunakan C++ 4.1 Memecahkan masalah dengan algoritma pemrograman 4.1.1 Mengoperasikan algoritma pemrograman dengan bantuan PC atau Laptop. 4.1.2 Mengoperasikan program C++ untuk memecahkan masalah 3.2 Memahami Arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikroprosesor 3.2.1 Menerangkan Arsitektuk Rancang Bangun Mikroprosesor 3.2.2 Menggambarkan Arsitektuk Rancang Bangun Mikroprosesor  Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprose sor 12 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan penyelesaian masalah Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Buku paket (Dasar- dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.2 Membuat Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor 4.2.1 Mendemonstrasikan Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor
  4. 4. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 4.2.2 Memposisikan Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor data tentang Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor, untu kmenumbuhka n kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Blok diagram arsitektur mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan keberanian 3.3 Memahami komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor 3.3.1 Menguraikan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor 3.3.2 Menjelaskan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor  Komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprose sor. 16 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor. menumbuhkanr asaingintahu Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain..  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.3 Memilihkomponen 4.3.1 Mengidentifikasi
  5. 5. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor 4.3.2 Memposisikan komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor Mengumpulkan data tentang Komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaranmem baca Mengolah data tentang Komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Komponen pendukung sistem minimum mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan keberanian Karakter:  Observasi 3.4 Memahami Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 3.4.1 menjelaskan Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 3.4.2 menguraikan Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 3.4.3 menunjukkan  Bahasa pemrogram an Mikroproses or  Bahasa Pemrogram 20 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Bahasa pemrograman Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku
  6. 6. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor an C++ Mikroprosesor menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan keberanian Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi referensi lain.  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.4 Mengoperasikan Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 4.4.1 menunjukkan Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 4.4.2 Membuat Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 4.4.3 Mendemonstrasikan Bahasa pemrograman Mikroprosesor 3.5 Merencanakan aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor 3.5.1 menyusun aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor 3.5.2 menampilkan aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor  aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprose sor 8 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.lain.
  7. 7. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 4.5 Membuatprogram aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor 4.5.1 mendemonstrasikan aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor 4.5.2 merancang aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor mikroprosesor menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang aplikasi sederhana sistem minimum mikroprosesor untuk menumbuhkan keberanian Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 3.6 Memahami arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler 3.6.1 Menerangkan arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler 3.6.2 Menggambarkan  arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontr oler 12 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan: SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan
  8. 8. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler, untu kmenumbuhkan keberanian  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.6 Merancang arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler 4.6.1 Mendemonstrasikan arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler 4.6.2 Memposisikan arsitektur (rancang bangun) mikrokontroler 3.7 Memahami 3.7.1 menjelaskan  Mikrokontr 12 Mengamati Pengetahuan: SumberBelajar:
  9. 9. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler. Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler 3.7.2 menjabarkan Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler oler Atmega  Arduino Uno untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler. menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolah data tentang Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler untuk menumbuhkan keberanian  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.7 Membuatprogram dengan mikrokontroler. 4.7.1 Meniru Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler 4.7.2 merancang Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler 4.7.3 mendemonstrasikan Pemrograman dengan mikrokontroler 3.8 Merencanakan 3.8.1 menyusun aplikasi  Program 8 Mengamati Pengetahuan: SumberBelajar:
  10. 10. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler sederhana Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler 3.8.2 menampilkan Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontr oler. untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler. menumbuhkan rasa ingin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolahdata tentang Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Program aplikasi sederhana  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.  Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.8 Membuat Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler 4.8.1 Meniru Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler 4.8.2 merancang Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler 4.8.3 mendemonstrasikan Program aplikasi sederhana dengan mikrokontroler
  11. 11. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 dengan mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan keberanian 3.9 Merencanakan aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler 3.9.1 menyusun aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler 3.9.2 menampilkan aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler  aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontr oler. 4 Mengamati untuk mengidentifikasi dan merumuskan Aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler menumbuhkan rasai ngin tahu Mengumpulkan data tentang Aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan kegemaran membaca Mengolahdata tentang Aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan Pengetahuan:  TesTertulis  Penugasan Keterampilan:  PenilaianUnjukKerja  Observasi Sikap:  Observasi Karakter:  Observasi SumberBelajar:  Buku paket (Dasar-dasar pemrograman, Mikroprosesor dan mikrokontroler SMK dan Buku referensi lain.Aplikasi software.  Internet. 4.9 MembuatAplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler 4.8.4 Meniru aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler 4.8.5 merancang aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler mikrokontroler 4.8.6 mendemonstrasikan aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler
  12. 12. Silabus Pemrograman,Mikroprosesor,dan Mikrokontroler KompetensiDasar Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi Materi Pokok Aloka si Waktu (JP) Kegiatan Pembelajaran Penilaian SumberBelajar 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ketelitian dan cermat Mengomunikas ikan tentang Aplikasi sederhana system pengendali mikrokontroler, untuk menumbuhkan keberanian Mengetahui Kepala SMK N 1 Sutera Lili Suryati,S.Pd, M.PdT NIP.19820805 200902 2 003 Padang, Juli 2019 Guru Mata Pelajaran Sri Wahyu, S.Pd NIP. 19820407 201001 2 006

