CLASS BUILT IN Sri Wahyuni, S. Pd.
Class Math Class String Class Wrapper Class Process Class System
class MathDemo { public static void main(String args[]) { System.out.println("nilai absolut dari -5: " + Math.abs(-5)); } }
public class democlasstring { public static void main(String [] args) { String nama = "Rizki"; System.out.println("nama: "...
Buatlah sebuah program class built – in dengan menggunakan method – method class math. Hasil program sebagai berikut:
TUGAS PENGETAHUAN Jalankan program berikut dan analisis hasil dari setiap barisnya pada buku tugas Pemrograman berbasis ob...
materi Class Built - In

  1. 1. CLASS BUILT IN Sri Wahyuni, S. Pd.
  2. 2. Class Math Class String Class Wrapper Class Process Class System
  3. 3. class MathDemo { public static void main(String args[]) { System.out.println("nilai absolut dari -5: " + Math.abs(-5)); } }
  4. 4. public class democlasstring { public static void main(String [] args) { String nama = "Rizki"; System.out.println("nama: " + nama); } }
  5. 5. Buatlah sebuah program class built – in dengan menggunakan method – method class math. Hasil program sebagai berikut:
  6. 6. TUGAS PENGETAHUAN Jalankan program berikut dan analisis hasil dari setiap barisnya pada buku tugas Pemrograman berbasis objek anda.

