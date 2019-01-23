Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Blood cells and its types with functions I fJ, Eosinophil IBasophil Mc~ocyte Lymphoeytes NeutrophU Wh,lta Blood Calls
neutrophH eosinophil basophil monocyte lymphocyte .."llli�te B'llood ( :ells
LEUKOCYTES (WHITE BLOOD C~ Th . taining ese are nucleated, non-hemoglobin 9on cells derived basically from Hemopoielic ste...
The third group cell cytoplasmic granules hav.e affinity for basic dyes, hence the name basophils. Characteristics of W.BC...
Nucleus : Fewer lobes. Usually two. Cytoplasm co_ntains large granules. Functions: i) They migrate to the site of infectio...
Agranulocytes The name always lend to onH major oontuslon thnt the cytoplasm does not contain granules. Actually the cytop...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

White blood cells.

21 views

Published on

WBC

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

White blood cells.

  1. 1. Blood cells and its types with functions I fJ, Eosinophil IBasophil Mc~ocyte Lymphoeytes NeutrophU Wh,lta Blood Calls
  2. 2. neutrophH eosinophil basophil monocyte lymphocyte .."llli�te B'llood ( :ells
  3. 3. LEUKOCYTES (WHITE BLOOD C~ Th . taining ese are nucleated, non-hemoglobin 9on cells derived basically from Hemopoielic stern cell in red bone marrow. Basically leukocytes can be divided into granular leukocytes (granulocytes) and agranular leukocytes (agranulocytes). Norrnal WBC count is about 5000 to 10,000 cells per mm' of blood. Granulocytes About 75% of total WBC's are granulocytes. As these cells have many different $haped nuclei, they are called polymorpholl.!Jclear leukocytes. or polymorphs. When observed underlight microscope they show presence of granules in the cytoplasm and therefore the name - granulocytes. The cells r can be divided into three types depending upon the staining characteristics of the granules. The granules of one group of cells are stained e by acidic dye eosin and hence they are called acidophils or eosinophils. , e The other group cells do not show any preference for dye, therefore the cells are called neutrophils.
  4. 4. The third group cell cytoplasmic granules hav.e affinity for basic dyes, hence the name basophils. Characteristics of W.BC's 1) Neutrophils Percentage : 60 to 70 % of total WBC's staining - Granules stained with neutral days. ' Life span : one to two days. Average diameter: 10 to 12 mm. Nucleus : Usually one to four lobed. Functions: i) Spontaneously neutr~phils approach the area of infection. and actively phagocytize the microorganisms. ii) Large number of proteolytic, amylolytic, and lipolytic enzymes present in large number of lysosomes digest the microorganisms which are phagocytized. 2) Eosinophils Percentag;: About 2 to 4% of total WBC's. Staining : Granules stained by red acidic dyes. Life Span: One to two days. Average diameter : 10 to 12 mm.
  5. 5. Nucleus : Fewer lobes. Usually two. Cytoplasm co_ntains large granules. Functions: i) They migrate to the site of infection and in the tissue fluid they release enzymes like histaminase which combat the effect of histamine�. ii) They phagocytize the antige.n - antibody~ complexes and are also effective against parasites. 3) Basophils ---- - Percentage : 0.5 to 1%of total WBCs. Staining : Granules stained with basic, purple blue color. � / Life span : One �to two aay,s. Average diameter: 8 to 10 mm Nucleus : Irregular and usually bilobed Cytoplasm contains large granules. Functions : i) Basophils leave thE? capillaries and enter the . site of infection and convert into mast cells. ii) At the site bf infection these mast cells_release. . . histar:nine, heparin, .and serotonin, which attract other WBC's at .the.site. ...
  6. 6. Agranulocytes The name always lend to onH major oontuslon thnt the cytoplasm does not contain granules. Actually the cytoplasm contains granules which are smHII In size and because of their poor staining qualities are not stained by dies. Therefore these granules can not be seen under light microscope, and hence are called as agranular leukocytes. These cells are nonlobed. The agranulocytes are of two types : 1) Lymphocytes and 2) Monocytes LyIT1phocytes Depending upon the site of production and their action lymphocytes are divided into B cells, T cells and natural killer cells. Otherwise they are divided into two classes - small lymphocytes and large lymphocytes. Diameter Nucleus Percentage Functions: : Small .lymphocytes - 6-9 mm Large Lymphocytes - 10-14 mm. : Generally round : 20 to 25% of total WBCs. i) � They are needed for the phenomenon of immunity. B lymphocytes are converted to plasma cells which form immunoglobulins i.e. antibodies, where as T-lymphocytes are responsible for cellular immunity. Monocytes Percentage : 3 to 8% of all WBCs. Diameter� : 12 to 20 um. Nuc/e�s � oval or kidney shaped. /i / . unctions : 1) Converted to macrophages on entering the tissue and are then highly phagocytic.

×