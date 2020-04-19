Successfully reported this slideshow.
SARS COV 2-COVID 19 Dr Sravan kumar G D.M Cardiology, SCTIMST
WHEN INFORMATION DOES NOT LEAD TO WISDOM 2007
2017
• China appears to have looked other way, is liable for exporting the virus, appears complicity of even WHO • HCoV-OC43, H...
SARS-CoV-2 uses ACE2 to enter target cells SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV bind with similar affinities to ACE2 Structures of SARS...
COVID -19 – Zoonotic • SARS CoV 2 (79% sequence identity with SARS-CoV – SARS-2002) • Family coronaviridae Genus beta coro...
• R0 value - 2.2 (1.4-3.8) - similar to SARS-CoV-1 and pandemic influenza
January 1, 2020 until February 23, 2020.
Demographics 41 PATIENTS (DEC 16- JAN 2) 1099 PATIENTS (DEC 11 – JAN 29) Metaanalysis(Jan 1 –feb 21) 2874 Patients INCUBAT...
Symptoms 41 PATIENTS 1099 PATIENTS(DEC 11 – JAN 29) Metaanalysis(Jan 1 –feb 21) 2874 Patients FEVER (%) 40 (98) 975 (89) 8...
Labs 41 patients(DEC 16-JAN 2) 1099 patients(DEC 11 – JAN 29) Metaanalysis(Jan 1 –feb 21) 2874 Patients TLC (MEDIAN) 6200 ...
Treatment used 41 PATIENTS(DEC 16-JAN 2) 1099 patients(DEC 11 –JAN 29) Intravenous antibiotics 41 (100) 637 (58) Oseltamiv...
COMPLICATIONS &PROGNOSIS 41 PATIENTS(DEC 16-JAN 2) 1099 PATIENTS(DEC 11 – JAN 29) Metaanalysis(Jan 1 –feb 21) 2874 Patient...
Radiographic features Bilateral Lung Infiltrates/Consolidation
Bilateral GGO or Consolidation Predominantly peripheral & basal
Prevention (“Flattening the Curve”) • Median daily reproduction number (Rt) in Wuhan declined from 2.35 1 week before trav...
• Reports from Italy suggest that up to 20% of healthcare professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients became infected wit...
• SARS-CoV-2 virus being found in the feces of seropositive patients, likelihood of fecal-oral and, hence, hand transmissi...
• Additional guidelines for those with close contacts and suspicious exposures include “strong recommendations” for • an o...
Use of Personal Protective Equipment Doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE) is often the highest-risk procedure du...
emergency clinicians should re-emphasize to the lay public what we already know of viral respiratory infections • that see...
US-Young are effected 20%-20-44 Years
Treatment Strategies • Recent in vitro studies conducted on COVID-19 have found that REMDESIVIR and CHLOROQUINE inhibit vi...
• Invito studies for HCQ - SARS CoV 19 • 400 mg loading dose twice daily for 1 day, followed by a 200 mg maintenance dose ...
• The statistics from retrospective analyses in China indicate that up to 30% of admitted patients required NIV, while ear...
