Tableau And Data Visualization - Get Started

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CERTIFICATE BOOTCAMP IN TABLEAU AND DATA VISUALIZATION Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
ETL, DATA WAREHOUSING & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
WHAT IS TABLEAU AND ITS SCOPE IN DATA VISUALIZATION • Tableau is a simple yet powerful tool that can be used to understand...
GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
DESKTOP SERVER ONLINE Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn TABLEAU OFFERINGS
PREP MOBILE PUBLIC Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn TABLEAU OFFERINGS
CONNECTING TABLEAU TO DATA SOURCES Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS RELATIONSHIP Relationship are the default intelligent tableau way that can be used in mos...
PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS JOINS Joins combine tables by adding more columns of data across similar row structures. ...
PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS BLENDS If our data is located across multiple data sources we can use data blending conce...
DATA PROCESSING SCOPES IN TABLEAU • EXTRACT FILTERS • DATA SOURCE FILTERS • CONTEXT FILTERS • DIMENSION FILERS • MEASURE F...
EXTRACT FILTER Extract filters are used to filter the extracted data from data source. This filter is utilized only if the...
DATA SOURCE FILTER A data source filter is used to filter the data in data source level. It can restrict the records prese...
CONTEXT FILTER An independent filter that can create a separate dataset out of the original data set and compute based on ...
DIMENSION FILTER When a dimension or a categorical value is used to filter the data in a worksheet, it is called as Dimens...
MEASURE FILTER A measure filter can filter the data based on the values present in a measure. The aggregated measure value...
HOW SORTING WORKS IN TABLEAU Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn • There are many ways to sort data in Tableau. • Dat...
IMPORTANCE OF CHARTS Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn • Charts are to display data and invite further exploration ...
BAR CHART A bar plot shows categorical data as rectangular bars with heights proportional to the value they represent. Spo...
LINE CHART Line plot is a type of chart that displays information as a series of data points connected by straight line se...
AREA CHART An area chart is really similar to a line chart, except that the area between the x axis and the line is filled...
PIE CHART A pie chart expresses a part-to-whole relationship in your data. Imagine an actual pie. Each slice represents on...
SCATTER PLOT Scatter plot is a graph in which the values of two variables are plotted along two axes. It is a most basic t...
BUBBLE PLOT A bubble chart is a scatter plot in which a third dimension of the data is shown through the size of markers. ...
BOX PLOT Boxplot is a chart that is used to visualize how a given data (variable) is spread over quartiles. It also help t...
Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn #HappyLearning #BeCareerReady
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tableau And Data Visualization - Get Started

46 views

Published on

The deck gives you an introduction to Tableau and how you can build powerful data visualizations with it.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tableau And Data Visualization - Get Started

  1. 1. CERTIFICATE BOOTCAMP IN TABLEAU AND DATA VISUALIZATION Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  2. 2. ETL, DATA WAREHOUSING & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  3. 3. WHAT IS TABLEAU AND ITS SCOPE IN DATA VISUALIZATION • Tableau is a simple yet powerful tool that can be used to understand and study data and derive meaningful insights out of the data. • It’s simple and easy to use with the drag and drop features. • Tableau is very powerful tool that can be used to connect to large or small datasets (oltp, olap, static files, nosql databases) to name a few and perform on demand analysis of data. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  4. 4. GARTNER MAGIC QUADRANT Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  5. 5. DESKTOP SERVER ONLINE Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn TABLEAU OFFERINGS
  6. 6. PREP MOBILE PUBLIC Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn TABLEAU OFFERINGS
  7. 7. CONNECTING TABLEAU TO DATA SOURCES Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  8. 8. PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS RELATIONSHIP Relationship are the default intelligent tableau way that can be used in most instances, including across tables with different levels of detail. Relationships are flexible and are adaptable to the structure of the analysis on a sheet by sheet basis. Relationships cannot be formed between tables from data sources published to tableau server or tableau online. Relationships also can’t be formed based on calculated fields. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  9. 9. PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS JOINS Joins combine tables by adding more columns of data across similar row structures. This can cause data loss or duplication if tables are at different levels of detail, and joined data sources must be fixed before analysis can begin. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  10. 10. PREPARING YOUR DATA FOR ANALYSIS BLENDS If our data is located across multiple data sources we can use data blending concept. Blends query each data source independently. The results are aggregated to the appropriate level, then the results are presented visually together in the view. Prior to version 2020.2, data blending was often the best way to handle data sources at different levels of detail. These can now be combined with relationships. Blending is only encouraged when it is the best method for your data or relationships are not available. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  11. 11. DATA PROCESSING SCOPES IN TABLEAU • EXTRACT FILTERS • DATA SOURCE FILTERS • CONTEXT FILTERS • DIMENSION FILERS • MEASURE FILTERS • TABLE FILTERS Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  12. 12. EXTRACT FILTER Extract filters are used to filter the extracted data from data source. This filter is utilized only if the user extracts the data from data source. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  13. 13. DATA SOURCE FILTER A data source filter is used to filter the data in data source level. It can restrict the records present in the data set. Data source filter works on both live and extracts connection. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  14. 14. CONTEXT FILTER An independent filter that can create a separate dataset out of the original data set and compute based on the selections made in the worksheet. One or more categorical filter can be used as a context filter. All other filters used in the worksheet works based on the selection of context filter. Context filters are used to further filter based on the context filter selected. Use case: For retaining cities only based on state. It can be added to the context filter. Context filter can be used to improve overall performance. If the data source is huge and the requirement is to analyze based on a particular area, context filter can be used to perform the same. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  15. 15. DIMENSION FILTER When a dimension or a categorical value is used to filter the data in a worksheet, it is called as Dimension filtering. It is a non-aggregated filter where a dimension, group, sets and bin can be added. A dimension filter can be applied through the top or bottom conditions, wildcard match and formula. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  16. 16. MEASURE FILTER A measure filter can filter the data based on the values present in a measure. The aggregated measure values can be used in measure filter to modify the data. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  17. 17. HOW SORTING WORKS IN TABLEAU Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn • There are many ways to sort data in Tableau. • Data can be sorted using single click options from an axis, header, or field label. • Data can be sorted in Ascending, Descending or custom order. • Let’s go back to the workbook to understand how sort works.
  18. 18. IMPORTANCE OF CHARTS Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn • Charts are to display data and invite further exploration of a topic. • Often a simple table won't adequately demonstrate important relationships or patterns between data points but charts do.
  19. 19. BAR CHART A bar plot shows categorical data as rectangular bars with heights proportional to the value they represent. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  20. 20. LINE CHART Line plot is a type of chart that displays information as a series of data points connected by straight line segments. A line plot is often the first plot of choice to visualize any time series data. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  21. 21. AREA CHART An area chart is really similar to a line chart, except that the area between the x axis and the line is filled in with colour or shading. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  22. 22. PIE CHART A pie chart expresses a part-to-whole relationship in your data. Imagine an actual pie. Each slice represents one component and all slices added together equal the whole. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  23. 23. SCATTER PLOT Scatter plot is a graph in which the values of two variables are plotted along two axes. It is a most basic type of plot that helps you visualize the relationship between two variables. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  24. 24. BUBBLE PLOT A bubble chart is a scatter plot in which a third dimension of the data is shown through the size of markers. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  25. 25. BOX PLOT Boxplot is a chart that is used to visualize how a given data (variable) is spread over quartiles. It also help to understand outliers in the dataset. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn
  26. 26. Spotle.ai Study Material Spotle.ai/Learn #HappyLearning #BeCareerReady

×