Apr. 10, 2022
จุดพลัง - ไม้กางเขน

Apr. 10, 2022
Spiritual

หนังสือ ebook และนิตยสารฟรี - www.spiritualibrary.com

อีสเตอร์, การฟื้นคืนพระชนม์, อีสเตอร์แรก, ศาสนาคริสต์, เยาวชน,

หนังสือ ebook และนิตยสารฟรี - www.spiritualibrary.com

อีสเตอร์, การฟื้นคืนพระชนม์, อีสเตอร์แรก, ศาสนาคริสต์, เยาวชน,

Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

จุดพลัง - ไม้กางเขน

  1. 1. ไม้กางเขน พบเพื่อนสนิทที่สุด โรงเรียนวันอาทิตย์ ของนาตาลี ประวิงความฝัน คืนที่มีเสียงหัวเราะ สันติสุขของผู้ปกครอง พลัง จุด ชุดที่ 23 • เล่มที่ 4 เปลี่ยนชีวิตคุณ เปลี่ยนโลก
  2. 2. กล่าวทักทาย เรื่องมรสุมและความหวัง คนทั่วไปเข้าใจผิดว่าแหลมกู๊ดโฮปอยู่ที่ปลายทวีปแอฟริกาทางตอนใต้ ในความเป็นจริง จุดที่มหาสมุทรแอตแลนติกและมหาสมุทร อินเดียบรรจบกัน เยื้องไปทางตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ประมาณ 150 กิโลเมตร แต่ข้อเท็จจริงที่ว่าความสับสนนี้คงอยู่มานานแสนนาน โดยทั่วไปยังคงอธิบายไว้ว่าเป็นบริเวณที่เข้าถึงไม่ได้ และน่าหวาดกลัว ตลอดหลายศตวรรษ ถึงแม้ว่าการพยายามเดินเรืออ้อมทวีป แอฟริกา เกิดขึ้นย้อนหลังไปก่อนคริสต์ศักราช การเดินทางอ้อมที่ประสบความสำ�เร็จ (ซึ่งมีบันทึกไว้) นำ�โดยนักเดินเรือชาวโปรตุเกส บาร์โธโลมิว ไดอัซ เมื่อปี ค.ศ. 1488 (ปรากฏว่าเคล็ดลับก็คือ การแล่นเรือออกไปในทะเลกว้าง แทนที่จะแล่นเลียบชายฝั่ง) มีคำ�บอกกล่าวต่อๆ กันมาว่า เดิมทีไดอัซตั้งชื่อบริเวณนั้นว่าแหลมสตอร์ม ทว่ากษัตริย์โปรตุเกสปฏิเสธ และเลือกชื่อที่เรารู้จักกัน เพราะเป็นสัญลักษณ์แห่งความหวังของเส้นทางใหม่ไปสู่ดินแดนตะวันออก ความตายที่เคยเป็น “แหลมสตอร์ม” ส่วนชีวิตและความหวังคือเรืออับปาง ถูกพิชิตเมื่อพระเยซูฟื้นคืนชีพจากความตาย ตอนเช้า วันอีสเตอร์ เมื่อ มารี แมกดาลา และสตรีอีกสองคน ไปที่หลุมฝังศพพระเยซูตอนเช้ามืด พวกเธอไม่รู้ว่าจะเคลื่อนก้อนหินที่ปิด หลุมศพ และจะชโลมร่างพระเยซูตามธรรมเนียมได้อย่างไร พวกเธอต้องประหลาดใจ เมื่อมาถึงหลุมศพ ก้อนหินถูกกลิ้งออกไปแล้ว... ทว่าร่างพระองค์หายไปด้วย มารีเริ่มสนทนากับคนแปลกหน้าในสวน คำ�พูดคำ�เดียวจากเขา จุดความมืดของเธอให้สว่างไสว “มารี” เธอจำ�เสียงนั้นได้ สับสน น่าทึ่งใจ เหลือเชื่อ ทว่าพระเยซูมีชีวิต! ผลลัพธ์จากการฟื้นคืนชีพของพระเยซู เช่นเดียวกับนักสำ�รวจในศตวรรษที่สิบห้า ช่วยให้เรามองข้าม “แหลมสตอร์ม” ไปสู่ความ หวังจากสวรรค์ และชีวิตนิรันดร์กับพระเจ้า พระเยซูผู้ทรงพระชนม์ ยังคงสถิตอยู่กับเรา และสัญญากับพวกเราแต่ละคนว่า “เพราะ เรามีชีวิต ท่านจะมีชีวิตด้วย”1 นั่นคือแก่นแท้ความศรัทธาของเรา และเหตุผลที่เราฉลองอีสเตอร์เดือนนี้ 1. ยอห์น 14:19 ชุดที่ 23 เล่มที่ 4 พลัง ด จุ หากประสงค์รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม กรุณาติดต่อที่: info.thaifamily@gmail.com คำ�แปลภาษาไทย ชุดที่ 23 เล่มที่ 4 © 2021 Activated สงวนลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งสิ้น 2
  3. 3. บ่อยครั้งธรรมชาติเป็นภาพสะท้อนสิ่งสร้างสรรค์ของพระเจ้า ในสัญลักษณ์เชิงเปรียบเทียบ เช่น เหตุการณ์มหัศจรรย์ที่สุด ในประวัติศาสตร์ คือการฟื้นคืนชีพของพระเยซูคริสต์ เฟิร์นคืนชีพ ซึ่งรู้จักในชื่อว่ากุหลาบเยรีโค หรือต้นไดโนเสาร์ คือ วัชชพืชเล็กๆ ซึ่งม้วนตัวเป็นก้อนกลมแน่น เมื่ออากาศแห้งแล้ง แต่พอเอาไปแช่น้ำ� ก็จะเห็น “ฟอสซิลที่มีชีวิต” แปลงสภาพอย่าง ตื่นตาตื่นใจ จากก้อนแห้งๆ คลายตัวออกมาเป็นมอสสีเขียวสดใส ภายในเวลาไม่กี่ชั่วโมง ใบที่มีลักษณะเหมือนเฟิร์น คือหนึ่งในปรากฏการณ์น่าทึ่งที่สุดบน พื้นพิภพ มันอยู่ได้โดยปราศจากน้ำ�หรือแสงสว่าง นานถึง 50 ปี ทันใดนั้นก็คลี่ใบสีเขียวเข้ม เมื่อได้รับความชุ่มชื้นอีกครั้ง ดูเหมือน ว่ามันสามารถฟื้นคืนชีพ ครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า แม้แต่หลังจากที่แห้ง สนิท เมื่อฉันได้เห็นความอัศจรรย์ที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ ต่อหน้าต่อตาเป็น ครั้งแรก ราวกับมนต์ขลัง ฉันเห็นได้ว่าชื่อ “เฟิร์นคืนชีพ” มีต้น กำ�เนิดจากที่ไหน ฉันนึกถึงพระเยซูทันที ไม่ว่าความตายหรือ หลุมฝังศพ ก็กักกันพระองค์ไว้ไม่ได้ พระองค์ฟื้นคืนชีพด้วย ชัยชนะ เพื่อกอบกู้เราจากบาป รูธ เดวิดสัน มิชชันนารีในตะวันออกกลาง อินเดีย และอเมริกาใต้ 25 ปี ปัจจุบันเป็นผู้ประพันธ์และเขียนบทความสมทบ เว็บไซท์ www.thebibleforyou.com ■ ภาพจำ�ลอง การฟื้นคืนชีพ โดย รูธ เดวิดสัน 1. ดู โรม 8:35; สดุดี 91:10–11 “เราคือผู้ที่บันดาลให้ฟื้นคืนชีพ และให้ชีวิตแก่เขา ผู้ที่เชื่อในเราจะมีชีวิต แม้ว่าเขาตายแล้ว” — พระเยซู ยอห์น 11:25 ถ้าเราเชื่อว่าพระเยซูสิ้นพระชนม์ และทรงฟื้นคืนชีพ เราจึงเชื่อว่าพระเจ้าจะทรงให้ผู้ที่ล่วงลับไปแล้วใน พระเยซู มากับพระเยซูอีก — 1 เธสะโลนิกา 4:14 ถ้าเราแนบสนิทกับพระองค์แล้ว ในการตายเหมือน อย่างพระองค์ เราจะฟื้นคืนชีพอย่างพระองค์ได้ทรง ฟื้นคืนชีพด้วย — โรม 6:5 พระผู้เป็นเจ้าบันทึกคำ�สัญญาเรื่องการฟื้นคืนชีพไว้ ไม่เพียงในหนังสือเท่านั้น ทว่าบนใบไม้ทุกใบ ในช่วง ฤดูใบไม้ผลิ — มาร์ติน ลูเธอร์ (ค.ศ. 1483-1546) หลายเส้นทางนำ�ไปสู่การดำ�เนินชีวิตที่มีสมดุล มุมมองของคริสเตียนในการใช้ชีวิตที่มีสมดุล เริ่มต้น ด้วยการพิจารณาสัมพันธภาพที่มีกับพระเจ้า คุณ ใกล้ชิดพระเจ้ามากแค่ไหน คุณแสวงหาสติปัญญา จากพระองค์บ่อยแค่ไหน หรือว่าคุณพยายามฟันฝ่า ชีวิตด้วยตนเอง บ่อยครั้งเรารู้สึกโดดเดี่ยว เมื่อชีวิต เริ่มจะเหลือบ่ากว่าแรง สัมพันธภาพกับพระเจ้าคือ การที่คุณไม่มีวันโดดเดี่ยว1 ยิ่งคุณมีสัมพันธภาพที่ แนบชิดกับพระเจ้า คุณก็ยิ่งมีศรัทธาว่าพระองค์จะ ช่วยคุณฟันฝ่าไปได้ แม้แต่ในช่วงเวลายากเย็นที่สุด — ซูซาน เจ โนว์เลส 3
  4. 4. สว ค์ ป็น ช่ ไ โดย มาเรีย ฟอนเทน คุณเคยนึกสงสัยไหมว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้น หลังจากที่คุณสิ้นใจ มีอะไรรอคุณอยู่ เมื่อไปถึง “อีกฟากหนึ่ง” ถ้ามีอีกฟาก หนึ่ง มีสวรรค์ไหม ถ้ามี สวรรค์เป็น เช่นไร ที่นั่นคุณจะมีความสุขหรือเปล่า ที่นั่นคุณจะได้พบคนอันเป็นที่รักไหม จะแตกต่างกับชีวิตบนโลกนี้อย่างไร พระคัมภีร์บอกไว้มากมายว่าเรา คาดหมายอะไรได้บ้าง เมื่อไปถึงสวรรค์ เช่น สวรรค์จะเป็นเช่นไร เราจะเป็น เช่นไร ร่างของเราจะเป็นเช่นไร และ ชีวิตจะเป็นเช่นไร นอกจากนี้ มีเรื่อง 1. ดู 1 ยอห์น 4:8; ยอห์น 4:24 2. ดู วิวรณ์ 21:4 3. ดู 1 โครินธ์ 15:50–53 4. ดู วิวรณ์ 20:1–4 5. ดู วิวรณ์ 21:16 6. ดู วิวรณ์ 21:3 7. ดู วิวรณ์ 21 4
  5. 5. ราวมากมายจากผู้คนที่มี ประสบการณ์เฉียดตาย โดยที่เขาสิ้นใจไปชั่ว ขณะ เขาไปสวรรค์ และกลับมาบอกเล่า ถึงสิ่งที่เขาประสบ พระคัมภีร์กล่าว ไว้ว่าสิ่งหนึ่งที่ แตกต่างอย่าง ใหญ่หลวงที่สุด ระหว่างชีวิตบน โลกกับชีวิตใน สวรรค์ คือ สวรรค์เป็นดินแดน ที่เพียบพร้อม เปี่ยมพระวิญญาณ ของพระเจ้า ที่ซึ่งเรา ชื่นชมความงามและ ความน่าอัศจรรย์ใจทุก อย่าง เหมือนกับที่มีอยู่ใน โลก ทว่าปราศจากความ เศร้าโศก ความเจ็บปวด ความอ้างว้าง ความเหงา และ ความกลัว ซึ่งมักจะครอบงำ�เรา ที่ นั่นปราศจากความเห็นแก่ตัว ความ โลภ ความเกลียดชัง และการทำ�ลาย ล้าง ซึ่งเราพบเห็นในโลกรอบข้าง อาณาจักรของพระเจ้าจะเปี่ยม ด้วยความรัก ความงาม สันติสุข การ ปลอบโยน ความเข้าใจ ความยินดี และความเมตตากรุณา เหนือสิ่งอื่นใด จะห้อมล้อมด้วยความรักของท่าน ผู้ที่รักเรายิ่งกว่าใคร พระเจ้านั่นเอง พระคัมภีร์บอกเราว่าพระเจ้าคือพระเจ้า แห่งความรัก อันที่จริงแล้ว พระองค์ คือพระวิญญาณรัก1 ดังนั้นบ้านของ พระองค์ อาณาจักรสวรรค์ คือบ้าน แห่งความรัก ซึ่งจะไม่มีความเจ็บปวด ความเศร้าโศก การปฏิเสธ ความทุกข์ ตรม หรือความเหงาอีกต่อไป2 เราทราบจากพระคัมภีร์ว่าในชีวิต ภายภาคหน้า เราจะไม่ไร้เอกลักษณ์ เราจะไม่ใช่วิญญาณที่ไร้ร่าง ล่องลอย ไปอย่างไร้รูปแบบใดๆ เราจะมีร่างกาย เหมือนที่เป็นอยู่ขณะนี้ ทว่าปราศจาก โรคภัยไข้เจ็บ ความไม่สะดวกสบาย ความชราภาพ หรือความเจ็บปวด ซึ่งเราประสบในร่างกายบนโลกนี้3 เราจะได้ชื่นชมการวิสาสะกัน และอยู่ ร่วมกันตลอดไป หน้าพระพักตร์ท่าน ผู้สร้างสรรค์เรา และรักเรา หลายคนมีความประทับใจผิดๆ เกี่ยวกับสวรรค์ ว่าเป็นสถานที่น่าเบื่อ มาก ซึ่งคริสเตียนนั่งดีดพิณบนก้อนเมฆ ร้องเพลงสรรเสริญพระเจ้า ฉันมั่นใจว่า ชาวสวรรค์เล่นพิณเป็น ถ้าเขาต้องการ และเราจะสรรเสริญพระเจ้าแน่นอน ทว่าชีวิตของเราในสวรรค์ จะเต็มเปี่ยม ยิ่งกว่านั้นอีกหลายเท่า! อันที่จริงแล้ว ฉันเชื่อว่าเราจะดำ�เนินชีวิตเต็มร้อย ยิ่งกว่าในโลกนี้หลายเท่า ยกเว้นเราจะ ไม่มีความเครียด ความวิตกกังวล โรคภัยไข้เจ็บ และการดิ้นรนเพื่อความ อยู่รอด ซึ่งเราต้องทนอยู่ทุกวันนี้ เรา จะไม่ว่างเว้นกับสิ่งที่มีความหมายอย่าง แท้จริง และสร้างความแตกต่างใน ชีวิตผู้อื่น เราจะทุ่มเทเวลาให้กับสิ่งที่ สร้างความยินดีและมอบแรงบันดาล ใจ แทนที่จะมัวทำ�กิจวัตรจำ�เจ น่าเบื่อ หน่าย และสิ่งที่ไร้ความหมาย ซึ่งหลาย คนประสบในชีวิตประจำ�วันที่นี่ พระคัมภีร์บอกเราว่าพระเยซูคริสต์ จะกลับมาปกครองโลกร่วมกับเรา ลูก ของพระองค์ เป็นเวลาหนึ่งพันปี ดังที่รู้จักกันว่ายุคมิลเลเนียม4 หนึ่งในงานระหว่างช่วงเวลานี้ สำ�หรับผู้ที่รักพระเจ้า คือ การ ช่วยบูรณะ จัดระเบียบ และ ให้การศึกษาใหม่แก่ผู้คนที่ยังเหลือ อยู่ในโลก เราจะนำ�อาณาจักรของ พระองค์มาสู่โลก คือสถานที่ซึ่งความ รัก ความจริง และความยุติธรรมเป็น ใหญ่ ที่ซึ่งทุกคนมีเพียงพอ และไม่มีใคร มีมากเกินไป สองบทสุดท้ายของหนังสือวิวรณ์ใน พระคัมภีร์ บรรยายถึงเมืองทองขนาด มหึมา5 ซึ่งจะเลื่อนลอยลงมาจากสวรรค์ ภายหลังยุคมิลเลเนียม ยังโลกที่ได้รับ การฟื้นฟูใหม่ ที่ซึ่งพระเจ้าสถิตอยู่กับ มนุษย์6 ผู้ที่รักพระเจ้า และรับพระเยซู คริสต์ไว้เป็นพระผู้ช่วยให้รอด เขาจะ อาศัยอยู่กับพระองค์ ในเมืองทองที่แสน วิเศษของพระองค์! พระคัมภีร์บรรยาย ว่าถนนในเมืองทำ�ด้วยทองคำ� กำ�แพง เมืองก่อด้วยอัญมณีล้ำ�ค่าสิบสองชนิด7 ข่าวดีก็คือ ใครก็เข้าสู่อาณาจักร สวรรค์ได้ ด้วยการเชื่อและรับพระเยซู ไว้ เขาจะได้ชื่นชมกับความยินดี ความ สมปรารถนา และความรักชั่วนิรันดร์ ที่พระเจ้าต้องการมอบให้เราแต่ละคน ในชีวิตภายภาคหน้า ถึงแม้ว่าชีวิตนี้จะ ไม่เปลี่ยนแปลง ทว่าเราแต่ละคนมีชีวิต จากสวรรค์เล็กน้อยอยู่ในใจเราได้ ที่นี่ และเดี๋ยวนี้ ไม่สำ�คัญว่าคุณเป็นใคร หรือเคยอยู่ที่ไหน หรือทำ�อะไรมาก่อน พระองค์สัญญาว่าจะให้อภัย ไม่มีพวกเราคนใดที่ดีมากพอ และ สมควรได้ก้าวเข้าสู่สวรรค์ ไม่มีพวกเรา คนใดสมควรได้ไปสวรรค์ ด้วยคุณความ ดีของเราเอง พระเจ้าจึงได้ส่งพระบุตร ของพระองค์ คือพระเยซู มายังโลกนี้ 5
  6. 6. กว่า 2,000 ปีที่แล้ว พระเยซูชดใช้ ค่าแลกเปลี่ยนให้กับความรอดของเรา โดยพลีชีพเพื่อบาปของมวลมนุษย์ ดังนั้นการเชื่อว่าพระองค์คือพระผู้ช่วย ให้รอด เราก็ได้รับของขวัญ คือชีวิต นิรันดร์ ซึ่งปลดเปลื้องเราจากภาระใน การพยายามเป็นคนดีให้มากพอที่จะได้ ไปสวรรค์ ถึงยังไงเราก็ทำ�ไม่ได้ เพราะ เราเป็นมนุษย์ปุถุชนที่บกพร่อง ไม่ เพียบพร้อม พระเยซูเปิดประตูสู่ชีวิตนิรันดร์ ใน อาณาจักรของพระองค์ เพื่อเราแต่ละ คน ด้วยการตายบนไม้กางเขน คุณ ทำ�เองไม่ได้ คุณไม่อาจเลวเกินกว่าที่จะ รับไว้ เพราะความรอดเป็นของขวัญ จากพระเจ้า พระเยซูรักคุณ ยังไง ก็ยังงั้น พระองค์รู้จักคุณ พระองค์ล่วง รู้ความนึกคิดของคุณ และทุกสิ่งที่คุณเคยทำ� แม้แต่ความลับจากส่วนล้ำ�ลึก ในใจคุณ พระองค์ทราบทุกอย่าง ทว่าถึงยังไงพระองค์ก็รักคุณ เพราะ ความรักของพระองค์ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด ความรักของพระองค์เหนือล้ำ�ทุกสิ่ง ที่เราเข้าใจหรือเล็งเห็นด้วยตาเปล่าบน โลกนี้ ความรักของพระองค์เติมเต็ม ความอ้างว้าง เยียวยาความปวดร้าว หรือความชอกช้ำ�ใดๆ ได้ ความรักของ พระองค์นำ�มาซึ่งความยินดี ในที่ซึ่งมี ความเศร้า เสียงหัวเราะในที่ซึ่งมีความ ปวดร้าว ความสมปรารถนาในที่ซึ่งไม่มี วัตถุประสงค์หรือความหมาย เมื่อใดที่ คุณต้องการพระองค์ คุณก็ร้องหา พระเยซูได้ แล้วความรักของพระองค์ จะสถิตอยู่กับคุณ พระองค์จะช่วยคุณ คุณรับความรักของพระองค์ไว้ได้ และอุ่นใจในลิขิตที่จะได้อยู่กับพระองค์ ในสวรรค์ชั่วนิรันดร์ โดยที่เพียงแต่ บังเกิดใหม่ การที่จะบังเกิดใหม่และได้เข้าไปอยู่ ในอาณาจักรแสนวิเศษของพระเจ้า ขอให้รับพระเยซูไว้เป็นพระผู้ช่วยให้รอด โดยขอให้พระองค์เข้ามาในใจคุณ พระเยซูที่รัก ฉันเชื่อว่าพระองค์คือพระบุตรของพระเจ้า และเชื่อว่าพระองค์พลีชีพเพื่อฉัน ฉันต้องการความรัก ของพระองค์ เพื่อชำ�ระล้างฉันจากความผิดพลาด ฉันขอเปิดประตูหัวใจ โปรดเข้ามาในชีวิตฉัน เติมเต็มฉันด้วยพระวิญญาณบริสุทธิ์ โปรดมอบ ของขวัญฟรี คือชีวิตนิรันดร์ของพระองค์ ให้แก่ฉัน อาเมน อธิษฐาน ขอรับของขวัญคือความรอด จากพระเยซู คุณจะไม่มีวันสูญเสีย พระองค์ไป! เมื่อคุณรับพระเยซูไว้แล้ว คุณก็ได้จับจองที่ไว้ในสวรรค์อย่างถาวร ซึ่งไม่มีวันถูกยกเลิก เมื่อชีวิตคุณในโลก สิ้นสุดลง คุณจะได้อยู่กับพระวิญญาณ ของพระองค์ตลอดไป! ถึงแม้ว่าความรอดเป็นของขวัญ ฟรี เมื่อคุณรับพระเยซูไว้ในใจแล้ว แต่ พระองค์ต้องการให้คุณทำ�เท่าที่จะทำ�ได้ เพื่อมอบความรักให้แก่ผู้อื่น และบอก เขาถึงอาณาจักรสวรรค์ของพระเจ้า บอกเล่าความจริงเรื่องพระเยซูกับผู้อื่น และความรักที่พระองค์มอบให้คุณ เพื่อ เขาจะได้สัมผัสความยินดีในชีวิต ทั้งใน ชีวิตนี้ และชีวิตภายภาคหน้า! มาเรีย ฟอนเทน และสามี ปีเตอร์ อัมสเตอร์ดัม ผู้อำ�นวยการเดอะแฟมิลี่ นานาชาติ คณะคริสเตียนผู้มีความศรัทธา ปรับเปลี่ยนจากบทความต้นฉบับ ■ 6
  7. 7. ไม้กางเขน ช่วงคริสต์มาสปีที่แล้ว เพื่อนชาวยิว ของฉัน เอาภาพจากอิสราเอลมาให้ดู เป็นสัญลักษณ์สามอย่างตั้งไว้ให้ชม กลางแจ้ง โดยถือว่าเป็นสัญลักษณ์สาม ศาสนาหลัก ซึ่งเชื่อว่ามีพระเจ้าองค์ เดียว ได้แก่ เชิงเทียนเมโนราห์ ดาว กับพระจันทร์เสี้ยวของอิสลาม และ ต้นคริสต์มาส ฉันอธิบายให้เธอฟังว่าจริงๆ แล้ว ต้นคริสต์มาสไม่ใช่สัญลักษณ์ของศาสนา คริสต์ สำ�หรับผู้มีความเชื่อ สัญลักษณ์ ของคริสต์มาสคือทารกพระเยซูใน รางหญ้า ส่วนสัญลักษณ์ของคริสเตียน คือไม้กางเขน ในหลายส่วนของโลก ห้ามมีกางเขน ในที่สาธารณะ บางประเทศไม่อนุญาต ให้คริสเตียนสวมไม้กางเขน เพื่อเป็น สัญลักษณ์บ่งบอกความศรัทธาของเขา ไม้กางเขนนี้มีพลังมากเหลือเกิน จน อำ�นาจความมืดต้องขจัดไปอย่างนั้นหรือ ลองพิจารณากลุ่มคริสเตียนคอปติก ซึ่งสักไม้กางเขนไว้ที่ข้อมือเมื่อหลายร้อย ปีก่อน เพื่อเป็นสักขีพยานความศรัทธา ที่ลบออกไม่ได้ ถึงแม้ในยามที่เผชิญหน้า กับการข่มเหงรังแกอย่างโหดร้ายทารุณ1 ฉันรับพระคริสต์ไว้เป็นพระผู้ช่วยให้ โดย แซลลี การ์เซีย รอดในปี ค.ศ. 1971 เมื่ออายุ 17 ปี ฉันศึกษาที่มหาวิทยาลัยเท็กซัส ฉัน ไม่เข้าใจแง่คิดเรื่องบาปอย่างแท้จริง หรือไม่เข้าใจเรื่องที่มีใครพลีชีพเพื่อฉัน 2,000 ปีก่อน ฉันเพียงแต่รู้ว่าต้องการ ความช่วยเหลือ เพื่อนคริสเตียนตอบคำ�ถามสองสาม อย่าง ด้วยข้อพระคัมภีร์ แล้วถามฉัน ว่า “ถ้าเธออยากรู้จริงๆ ว่าพระเยซู เป็นอย่างที่กล่าวไว้หรือไม่ ทำ�ไมไม่ถาม พระองค์ล่ะ ถ้าพระองค์ไม่ตอบ เธอก็ไม่ เสียหายอะไร ถ้าพระองค์ตอบ เธอจะ รู้จักพระองค์ด้วยตัวเอง” เพื่อนยื่นคำ�อธิษฐานที่เขียนไว้ให้ฉัน กล่าวตามเธอ เป็นคำ�อธิษฐานขอการ ให้อภัยต่อบาป และขอบคุณพระเยซูที่ พลีชีพเพื่อฉันบนไม้กางเขน ฉันไม่เข้าใจ ถ้อยคำ�เหล่านั้น และบอกเธอว่าฉัน จะอธิษฐานเงียบๆ ด้วยคำ�พูดของฉัน เอง เธอคงสงสัยว่าฉันอธิษฐานจริงๆ หรือเปล่า แต่ฉันหลับตา และกลับ กันกับสภาพภายนอกที่เงียบปากเงียบ คำ� ภายในฉันร่ำ�ร้องสุดใจว่า พระเยซู ถ้าพระองค์เป็นอย่างที่พระองค์กล่าว โปรดช่วยฉันด้วย! และพระองค์ก็ทำ� เช่นนั้น! ภายในหนึ่งสัปดาห์ ฉันไม่เพียง แน่ใจว่าพระเยซูคือพระบุตรของพระเจ้า ทว่าตอนนี้พระองค์สถิตอยู่ในใจฉัน และ เปลี่ยนชีวิตฉัน พระเยซูกลายเป็นเพื่อนสนิทที่สุดของ ฉัน เราท่องโลกไปด้วยกันหลายสิบปี แล้ว ฉันโปรดปรานคำ�สอนของพระองค์ ในพระกิตติคุณ ฉันได้พบสันติสุขและ ความปลอดภัย เมื่อรู้ซึ้งถึงความรักที่ ไม่มีข้อแม้ของพระองค์ เทศกาลอีสเตอร์ ในทุกประเทศ ภาย ใต้ทุกสภาพการณ์และสถานการณ์ จะมี เพื่อนผู้มีความเชื่อคิดคำ�นึงถึงไม้กางเขน เป็นสิทธิพิเศษที่ได้ทำ�เช่นนั้นร่วมกับเขา แซลลี่ การ์เซีย นักการศึกษา มิชชันนารี และสมาชิกเดอะแฟมิลี่นานาชาติ ในชิลี ■ 1. ดูhttps://sttekla.org/2019/09/the -meaning-of-our-coptic-cross-tattoo/ 7
  8. 8. ประสบการณ์ เฉียดตาย โดย รูธ เดวิดสัน สำ�หรับพวกเราหลายคน ความตาย เป็นเรื่องที่เราไม่อยากนึกถึงด้วยซ้ำ� และไม่อยากพูดถึงเลย ทว่าเราทุกคน ต้องผ่านประตูความตาย ไม่ช้าก็เร็ว “เจ้าเป็นผงคลีดิน และเจ้าจะกลับไปเป็น ผงคลีดิน”1 วันคริสต์มาสอีฟ ค.ศ. 2013 ครอบครัวและเพื่อนมิตรมาชุมนุมกัน เพื่อชื่นชมการฉลองเทศกาล ขณะที่ เดินขึ้นบันได ฉันหมดสติ และตกบันได สองสามชั้น ริชาร์ดสามีฉัน และไมเคิล หลานชาย รีบเข้ามาอุ้มฉันขึ้นบันได และวางฉันไว้บนเตียง เรื่องแปลกๆ เกี่ยวกับเหตุที่เกิดขึ้น อย่างกะทันหันนี้คือ ก่อนหน้านั้นฉัน แข็งขัน กระชุ่มกระชวย มีกำ�ลังวังชา และแข็งแรง ถึงกับร่วมฝึกโยคะเป็น ประจำ� เมื่อชีวิตฉันหมุนเคว้งอย่างไม่ คาดคิด ตอนนั้นเราไม่รู้ว่ามีอะไรผิดปกติ แต่ผลตรวจเลือดแสดงว่าฉันเป็นตับ อักเสบซี แพทย์อธิบายว่าไวรัสนี้อาจอยู่ ในร่างกายนานถึง 30 ปี และไม่แสดง อาการ เราทำ�งานรับใช้พระเจ้า เป็น 1. เยเนซิศ 3:19 2. 2 ทิโมธี 4:7 3. ฟิลิปปี 1:21 4. ฟิลิปปี 1:23 5. เพลงคร่ำ�ครวญ 3:22–23 6. สดุดี 89:1 7. สดุดี 146:2 8
  9. 9. สำ�หรับฉัน”4 เมื่อฉันถึงจุดที่จะยินยอมต่อคำ�เชิญ ชวนจากความตาย ริชาร์ดโน้มตัวมา กระซิบข้างหูฉันด้วยความอ่อนโยนว่า “ที่รัก ผมรักคุณ” ถึงแม้ว่าฉันได้ยิน ถ้อยคำ�ดังกล่าวนับครั้งไม่ถ้วนจากเขา ตลอดหลายปี คราวนี้ราวกับว่าเป็น สายฟ้าเจิดจ้า บุกทะลวงความมืด เป็น ประทีปความหวังอันโชติช่วง กอปรกับ ความรัก ถ้อยคำ�ดังกล่าวที่เปี่ยมด้วย ความรักส่งทะยานฉันกลับมาสู่ชีวิต! ชั่วขณะนั้น ฉันกระปรี้กระเปร่าขึ้นด้วย พละกำ�ลังใหม่ ด้วยความอาจหาญที่ จะฟันฝ่าและเอาชนะเหล็กไนแห่งความ ตาย แต่ละเช้า เมื่อเห็นพระอาทิตย์ ขึ้น ฉันต้องหยิกตัวเองเพื่อตระหนักถึง ข้อเท็จจริงว่าฉันรอดพ้นหลุมศพมาได้ “ความรักมั่นคงของพระเจ้าไม่เคย เสื่อมคลาย! ความเมตตาของพระเจ้า ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด สดใหม่ทุกเช้า ความเที่ยง ตรงของพระองค์ใหญ่ยิ่งนัก”5 ฉันเตือน ใจตัวเองอยู่เสมอว่าแต่ละวันคือของ ขวัญ และไม่ควรถือสิทธิ์ในสิ่งใด ฉันสำ�นึกในบุญคุณอย่างยิ่งที่ได้เลื่อน นัดกับความตายไปก่อน “ข้าจะร้องเพลง ถึงความเมตตาอันมั่นคงของพระเจ้า เป็นนิจ ด้วยปากของข้า ข้าจะประกาศ ความสัตย์สุจริตของพระองค์ ตลอด ทุกยุคสมัย”6 “ข้าจะสรรเสริญพระเจ้า ตราบเท่าที่ข้ามีชีวิตอยู่ ข้าจะร้องเพลง สดุดีถวายพระเจ้าของข้า ขณะที่ข้ายังมี ลมหายใจ”7 ไม่สามารถต้านทาน ฉันไม่มีพละกำ�ลัง และรู้สึกมั่นใจว่าชีวิตในโลกนี้มาถึง จุดจบแล้ว ประสบการณ์ครั้งที่สามเริ่มต้นอย่าง กะทันหัน ทว่าฉันค่อยๆ เคลื่อนไป ช้า มากกว่าหลายเท่า ฉันคิดว่าครั้งนี้คงใช่ จริงๆ ชีวิตคงจบสิ้นแล้วสำ�หรับฉัน ฉัน มีสภาพอ่อนแรงและงุนงง ฉันสงสัย ว่าการพบกับความตายอีกครั้งนี้ คุ้มค่า ไหมที่จะต่อต้านอย่างเต็มที่ ถ้อยคำ�ของ อัครสาวกเปาโลแล่นเข้ามาในหัวคิด ฉัน “ข้าพเจ้าได้ต่อสู้อย่างเต็มกำ�ลัง ข้าพเจ้าได้แข่งขันจนถึงที่สุด ข้าพเจ้า คงไว้ซึ่งความศรัทธา”2 ฉันหมดความหวังที่จะหายเป็นปกติ ถึงแม้ว่ามีเวลามากขึ้น ชะตากรรมของ ฉันคงเป็นเพียงแค่ “การอยู่ไปวันๆ” เหมือนนักโทษที่ต้องขัง ในร่างที่ช่วย ตัวเองไม่ได้เลย และต้องพึ่งพาคนอื่น ทุกอย่าง รวมไปถึงนั่งรถเข็นตลอดชีวิต ฉันไม่กลัวตาย และอุ่นใจเต็มร้อย ว่าฉันจะได้ไปสวรรค์ ฉันรู้สึกพร้อม รับเส้นทางสู่ชีวิตภายภาคหน้า ฉัน นึกถึงถ้อยคำ�ของท่านเปาโลอีกครั้ง ว่า “สำ�หรับข้าพเจ้า การมีชีวิตคือการอยู่ เพื่อพระคริสต์ และการตายก็ดีกว่าเสีย อีก”3 ถึงแม้ว่าไม่ได้ถูกจองจำ�เหมือน ท่าน ทว่าฉันเป็นนักโทษทางเนื้อหนัง ติดกับอยู่ในร่างที่แทบจะช่วยตัวเองไม่ ได้ และต้องพึ่งพาการดูแลจากผู้อื่นโดย สิ้นเชิง ความรู้สึกในส่วนลึกของฉัน คือ “สองจิตสองใจ ฉันเฝ้าปรารถนาที่จะได้ ไปอยู่กับพระคริสต์ ซึ่งดีกว่าหลายเท่า มิชชันนารีตลอด 40 ปีที่ผ่านมา อาการ อักเสบที่คิดว่าร้ายแรงที่สุดเท่าที่จำ�ได้ คือการผ่าตัดเท้า เกิดอาการแทรกซ้อน เมื่อ 30 กว่าปีที่แล้ว ซึ่งจำ�เป็นต้องมี การถ่ายเลือด ในช่วงหลายเดือนต่อมา ฉันถูกรีบ นำ�ตัวเข้าไอซียูสามครั้งด้วยกัน แพทย์ ตรวจสอบต่างๆ นานาเท่าที่จะนึกได้ พยายามช่วยชีวิตฉันไว้ ทว่าสถานการณ์ ดูมืดมน เมื่อความหวังอันตรธานหาย ไป ในที่สุดแพทย์แนะนำ�ให้สามีพาฉัน กลับบ้าน เพื่อฉันจะได้สิ้นใจอย่างสงบ ห้อมล้อมด้วยคนอันเป็นที่รัก ริชาร์ดพาฉันกลับบ้าน แต่เขาไม่ยอม ปล่อยให้ฉันตาย เขากับครอบครัว และ เพื่อนมิตรทั่วโลก อธิษฐานสุดจิตสุดใจ เพื่อให้ฉันหายเป็นปกติ ทั้งวันทั้งคืน ฉัน มั่นใจว่าความรัก ความห่วงใย และ คำ�อธิษฐานของเขา คือองค์ประกอบ สำ�คัญในการที่ฉันฟื้นตัว พระเจ้ายังคง อยู่บนบัลลังก์ และคำ�อธิษฐานเปลี่ยน สิ่งต่างๆ นี่ไม่ใช่ครั้งแรกที่ฉันพบว่าตัวเอง ใกล้ธรณีประตูสู่โลกภายภาคหน้า ฉัน ได้ไปยังมิติที่เหมือนฝันมาแล้วสองครั้ง ก่อนหน้านี้ ฉันได้ยินเสียงมาแต่ไกล เหมือนเสียงที่ก้องอยู่ลิบๆ ก็แทบจะว่า ได้ ครั้งแรกเป็นประสบการณ์ที่เกือบ จมน้ำ�ตาย เมื่ออายุ 13 ปี ส่วนครั้งที่ สอง อยู่ในภาวะโคม่าสี่วัน ฉันรู้สึกว่า ร่างเลื่อนลอยหรือถูกดึงตัวไป ราวกับ ว่ามีเครื่องดูดฝุ่นที่มองไม่เห็น ดึงดูด ฉันไป ฉันรู้สึกว่าช่วยตัวเองไม่ได้ และ 9
  10. 10. ถ: ฉันชอบความมั่นคงและกิจวัตร มากกว่าการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งใหญ่ และดราม่า ทว่าดูเหมือนจะหลีกเลี่ยง ไม่ได้ ฉันรู้สึกไม่มั่นคง ฉันจะหัดรับมือ กับสภาพการณ์ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงได้อย่างไร โลกของฉันจะได้ไม่สั่นสะเทือนมากนัก ต:คุณพูดถูก การเปลี่ยนแปลงเป็น สิ่งที่หลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้ อันที่จริง แล้ว ชีวิตคือหนทางคดเคี้ยวไม่สิ้นสุด การเติบโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่ต้องใช้เวลา 20 ปี ส่วนการเติบโตเป็นบุคคลที่พระเจ้า ต้องการให้คุณเป็นต้องใช้เวลาชั่วชีวิต การที่จะช่วยบุตรหลานให้ผ่านช่วงเวลา การเติบโตที่เจ็บปวด จะเปลี่ยนเรา เกือบจะมากพอๆ กับที่เปลี่ยนเขา เมื่อ คนที่เรารักปานดวงใจประสบความ สับสนวุ่นวาย นั่นก็ส่งผลต่อเราเช่น กัน วิวัฒนาการของความสัมพันธ์ทุก ระดับจะดำ�เนินไปตลอดเวลา ปัญหาที่ เป็นภาพรวม เช่น เศรษฐกิจ การเมือง และสิ่งแวดล้อม มีผลกระทบต่อเรา เรา หนีการเปลี่ยนแปลงไม่พ้น ทว่าเราเรียน รู้ที่จะรับมือกับมันได้ ต่อไปนี้เป็นข้อ แนะนำ�บางอย่าง ระบุปัญหา แยกแยะแง่มุมที่คุณควบคุม ได้ กับแง่มุมที่คุณควบคุมไม่ได้ และฝาก ทุกแง่มุมไว้กับพระเจ้า ผู้ซึ่งควบคุมทุก สิ่งในบั้นปลาย เข้าใจปัญหา แยกแยะระหว่างมุมมอง เชิงปฏิบัติกับอารมณ์ความรู้สึก และ รับมือตามนั้น เมื่อรวมกันก็ดูเหมือน เหลือบ่ากว่าแรง ทว่าเมื่อแยกกันก็จะ รับมือได้ง่ายขึ้น เปิดความคิดจิตใจ สิ่งที่คุณเคยทำ� หรือ วิธีที่คุณปฏิบัติงานอาจได้ผลดีพอสมควร จนถึงบัดนี้ ทว่าอาจมีทางเลือกอื่นที่ดี กว่า ขอความช่วยเหลือจากพระเจ้า สภาพ การณ์อาจประดังเข้ามาทับถมคุณ ทว่า ทับถมพระเจ้าไม่ได้ “ฝ่ายมนุษย์ย่อม เป็นไปไม่ได้ แต่พระเจ้าทรงบันดาลให้ ทุกสิ่งเป็นไปได้”1 คิดบวก โฟกัสที่โอกาส ไม่ใช่อุปสรรค มองหาและให้การเกื้อหนุน เป็นไปได้ ว่าคุณไม่ใช่คนเดียวที่มีส่วนเกี่ยวข้อง ติดต่อสื่อสารและหาทางจัดการดูแลสิ่ง ต่างๆ ให้เรียบร้อย เพื่อผลประโยชน์ ของทุกคน อดทน บ่อยครั้งความคืบหน้าคือปฏิบัติ การสามขั้นตอน คือ ถอยหลังหนึ่งก้าว และคืบหน้าสองก้าว คิดยาว “พระองค์ [พระเจ้า] ผู้ทรงตั้งต้น การดีไว้ในท่าน จะทรงบันดาลให้สำ�เร็จ ผล จนถึงวันแห่งพระเยซูคริสต์”2 ■ คำ�อธิษฐานสำ�หรับช่วงที่ มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง พระบิดาในสวรรค์ สิ่งสร้างสรรค์ของ พระองค์เคลื่อนไหวตลอดเวลา มี ฤดูกาลและวัฏจักร ซึ่งเคลื่อนไหวไม่ หยุด ช่วยลูกให้ผันตัวตามฤดูกาล ของชีวิต โดยไม่กลัวที่จะเลิกนิสัย และกิจวัตรที่สบายๆ เพื่อจะได้ค้นพบ สิ่งใหม่ๆ แทนที่จะจมปลักกับความ มั่นคงที่เคยชิน ช่วยลูกให้เต็มใจกล้า เสี่ยงออกไปเรียนรู้สิ่งใหม่ๆ ช่วยลูก ไม่ให้หยุดนิ่ง ทว่าทำ�ความคืบหน้า และเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง เหนือสิ่งอื่น ใด ช่วยลูกให้เปลี่ยนแปลงในด้านที่ พระองค์ต้องการ เพื่อลูกจะได้กลาย เป็นทุกสิ่งที่พระองค์รู้ว่าลูกเป็นได้ คำ�ตอบต่อคำ�ถามของคุณ หวั่นไหวเพราะ การเปลี่ยนแปลง ในชีวิต 1. มัทธิว 19:26 2. ฟิลิปปี 1:6 10
  11. 11. ชั่วขณะ ที่ไม่รู้สิ้นสุด ครั้งหนึ่งฉันเดินทางด้วยรถตู้ มีคนเต็ม รถ ได้แก่ ลูกสาวคนโต สามี และ หลานสาววัยสองขวบ ชื่อชารอน เมื่อ ชารอนงอแง ฉันย้ายไปนั่งข้างเธอและ บอกว่า “เรามาร้องเพลงกัน!” เธอจะ เงียบทันที และเราเริ่มร้องเพลงโปรด ของเธอ “Quacky the Duck” “อีกค่ะ คุณยาย!” หนึ่งครั้ง สอง ครั้ง ยี่สิบครั้ง จนกระทั่งทุกคนในรถ อ้อนวอนให้เธอเปลี่ยนเพลง ทุกครั้ง เธอตอบว่า “อีกค่ะ คุณยาย!” พอรถ หยุดแวะข้างทาง คุณแม่เธอซื้อขนม มาหลอกล่อ ทุกคนโล่งอก ทว่า 14 ปี ต่อมา ฉันยังคงจำ�ช่วงเวลาแสนวิเศษที่ ได้อยู่ด้วยกัน ขณะที่เธอเพลิดเพลินกับ เสียงเพลง ส่วนฉันเพลิดเพลินกับความ อิ่มเอิบใจ เมื่อเดือนที่แล้ว หลานสาวคนเล็ก ชื่อไดอานา มาอยู่กับฉันช่วงบ่าย เธอ โดย โรเซน เพเรรา เฉพาะอย่างยิ่งมันมีขน ถึงแม้ว่ามัน วางอยู่บนโซฟาหลายเดือน เป็นผลงาน ศิลปะสำ�หรับเด็กวัยสามขวบ ซึ่งฉันเอา ให้ทั้งครอบครัวดูด้วยความภาคภูมิใจ และติดไว้บนประตูตู้เสื้อผ้า ในหนังสือ พระเจ้าอยู่ใกล้ ของ แม็กซ์ ลูคาโด บรรยายชั่วขณะเช่นนั้น ไว้ดีทีเดียว “นี่เป็นชั่วขณะที่ไม่รู้สิ้นสุด ชั่วขณะที่เตือนใจเราถึงขุมทรัพย์รอบตัว ชั่วขณะที่ตำ�หนิว่าเราเสียเวลาโดยเปล่า ประโยชน์จากการหมกมุ่นกับสิ่งที่ไม่จีรัง ยั่งยืน เช่น เงินทอง ทรัพย์สิน หรือการ ตรงต่อเวลา ชั่วขณะซึ่งผู้ที่หัวใจแข็ง- กระด้างที่สุด ยังน้ำ�ตาซึม และหยิบยื่น มุมมองใหม่ให้แก่ชีวิตที่หม่นหมองที่สุด” โรเซน เพเรรา คุณครูสอนภาษาอังกฤษ และ นักเขียน ที่ริโอเดอจาเนโร ประเทศบราซิล เป็นสมาชิกเดอะแฟมิลี่นานาชาติ ■ อายุสามขวบ เธอฉลาดและเรี่ยวแรง เยอะ เหมือนชารอนสมัยนั้น ฉันชวน เธอไปตลาด เธอตอบว่า “ต้องเอาเต่า ไปด้วยนะคะ!” เจ้าเต่าเป็นตุ๊กตาสัตว์ ตัวใหญ่ ซึ่งแม่ของเธอทิ้งไว้ที่บ้านฉัน ตอนที่เธอย้ายไปอยู่อพาร์ทเมนต์เล็กๆ ซึ่งมีของเล่นเต็มไปหมด เมื่อเราไปถึงตลาด ฉันพยายาม เอาเธอใส่รถเข็นกับเจ้าเต่า แต่เธอ ยืนกรานที่จะเอาเต่าใส่รถเข็นคันเล็ก และเข็นไปเอง เธอหันหน้าเจ้าเต่ามา ทางเธอ เธอจะได้เห็นหน้ามันตลอด เวลา ทันทีที่เราไปถึงบ้าน เธอขอ กระดาษและสีเทียน แล้ววาดรูปเต่า ของเธอได้เหมือนมากอย่างน่าแปลกใจ เธอวาดหัวรูปสามเหลี่ยม ผิวสีชมพู ปากสีม่วง ดวงตามีวงกลมด้านนอก และด้านใน เหมือนต้นฉบับ และมีขน ด้วย ฉันไม่เคยสังเกตว่าเต่าสีชมพู โดย 11
  12. 12. ฉันพบปะนาตาลีครั้งแรกเมื่อหลายปีก่อน ที่บริษัทก่อสร้าง รายใหญ่แห่งหนึ่ง เธอทำ�งานฝ่ายบัญชีที่นั่น เพื่อนร่วมงาน ของเธอเอานิตยสาร Activated ให้เธอดู และเล่าให้เธอฟัง เกี่ยวกับเรา เธออยากจะรับนิตยสารรายเดือนด้วย นาตาลี บอกว่าเธอบริหารงานที่โรงเรียนวันอาทิตย์ และเล่าให้ฟังว่า เริ่มต้นอย่างไร หลายปีก่อนหน้านี้ เธอรู้สึกสับสนมากเกี่ยวกับสัมพันธภาพ ของเธอกับพระเจ้า เธอรู้ว่าพระองค์อวยพรเธอในหลายๆ ด้าน เช่น สามีผู้ห่วงใย การงานดีๆ บ้านน่าอยู่ และเพื่อน มากมาย อีกแง่หนึ่ง ดูเหมือนไม่ว่าเธอจะอธิษฐานอย่างหนัก แค่ไหน เธอก็ไม่ได้สิ่งที่ต้องการที่สุดในชีวิต ตลอดเวลากว่าเจ็ดปี นับจากเธอกับสามีแต่งงาน เขา ต้องการสร้างครอบครัวด้วยกัน ทว่าการบำ�บัดรักษา และ วิธีการต่างๆ ทางการแพทย์ที่ลองดู ล้วนแต่ไม่ได้ผล เธอยิ่ง สับสนมากขึ้นกับข้อเท็จจริงที่ว่า แพทย์บอกว่าไม่มีคำ�อธิบาย ที่สมเหตุสมผล ว่าทำ�ไมคู่สามีภรรยาถึงไม่มีลูก แต่ละวันหลังเลิกงาน เธอกลับมาถึงบ้านที่เงียบเชียบ โดย ลิเลียน ชั่วโมงงานของสามีก็ยาวนานขึ้น เธอมักจะรู้สึกว่ามีอะไร ขาดหายไป นาตาลีขอคำ�อธิษฐานจากทุกกลุ่มอธิษฐานที่รู้จัก เธอกับสามีถกกันเรื่องรับบุตรบุญธรรม แต่เขายังไม่ได้ตัดสินใจ ว่าจะติดต่อฝ่ายใด หรือเมื่อไร เช้าวันหนึ่ง ขณะที่ยืนอยู่หน้าโต๊ะเครื่องแป้ง เตรียมตัวไป ทำ�งาน เธอเริ่มอธิษฐานสำ�หรับวันนั้น เธอรู้สึกเครียดเกี่ยวกับ ความท้าทายบางอย่างในที่ทำ�งาน ซึ่งกลายเป็นความวิตก กังวลอย่างรวดเร็ว เกี่ยวกับชีวิตและอนาคตของเธอ ความ กลัดกลุ้มครอบงำ�เธอ ขณะที่เธอสงสัยว่าเธอกับสามีเลือก เส้นทางที่ถูกต้องหรือไม่ และการตัดสินใจจะลงเอยอย่างไร ในอนาคต ท่ามกลางความสับสนนี้ เธอได้ยินพระเจ้าบอกกล่าวค่อยๆ กับหัวใจเธอ พระองค์ถามว่าเธอเต็มใจไหมที่จะละปัญหาที่ เผชิญหน้าไว้ก่อน แล้วหันเหความสนใจไปช่วยเหลือผู้อื่น ขณะที่ตรึกตรองถึงข้อนี้ เธอเปิดม่านหน้าต่างชั้นสอง และ มองออกไปข้างนอก ไม่ไกลนักเธอเห็นที่พักชั่วคราวเรียงราย อย่างไม่เป็นระเบียบ ที่พักทำ�จากกล่องกระดาษและสังกะสี โรงเรียน วันอาทิตย์ ของนาตาลี 12
  13. 13. บางคนอยู่ในโลกแห่งความฝัน บางคนเผชิญหน้ากับ ความเป็นจริง และก็มีผู้ที่เปลี่ยนความฝันให้เป็นจริง — ดักลาส เอช เอเวเร็ตต์ (ค.ศ. 1916-2002) มีเด็กประมาณสิบกว่าคน สวมเสื้อผ้าขาดวิ่น เล่นกันอยู่ข้าง นอก บ้างก็วิ่งเตะลูกบอลที่ทำ�ขึ้นเอง บ้างก็นั่งคุยกันอยู่บนพื้น บ้างก็เล่นกับขวดพลาสติกเปล่า ไม่มีเด็กคนใดสวมรองเท้า นาตาลีรู้ว่าคงมีไม่กี่คนที่มีโอกาสได้เข้าโรงเรียน ซึ่งหมายความ ว่าเด็กส่วนใหญ่อ่านเขียนได้บ้าง หรืออ่านเขียนไม่ได้เลย เธอมีไอเดียขึ้นมา วันเดียวกันนั้น หลังจากเลิกงาน เธอ เปลี่ยนเสื้อผ้า และเดินไปที่เด็กๆ เล่นกันอยู่ เธอเรียกพวกเขา มาหา และชวนเล่นเกมด้วยกัน วันอาทิตย์ต่อมา เธอกลับไป เล่าเรื่องในพระคัมภีร์ให้ฟัง เธอวาดภาพประกอบบนกระดาน ดำ�ที่เอาไปด้วย ทุกบ่ายวันอาทิตย์หลังจากนั้น เธอเล่นเกม ทำ�กิจกรรม และเล่าเรื่องใหม่ๆ เธอสอนเขาอ่านหนังสือ ร้องเพลง อธิบายหลักสุขอนามัยเบื้องต้น บางครั้งก็ให้อาหาร เสื้อผ้า และสิ่งอื่นๆ ที่จำ�เป็น หลังจากสองสามเดือนที่จัดกิจกรรมโรงเรียนวันอาทิตย์ ง่ายๆ เช่นนี้ ทันใดนั้นเธอเริ่มรู้สึกไม่สบายมาก และคลื่นไส้ แน่นอนว่าเธอตั้งครรภ์! ในที่สุดอาการคลื่นไส้ก็ลดลง เธอ สอนโรงเรียนวันอาทิตย์กับเด็กๆ ต่อไป ตลอดช่วงที่ตั้งครรภ์ ก่อนที่จะคลอดบุตรชาย เธอกับสามีปีติยินดีล้นพ้น! เธอบอกว่าตอนนี้บุตรชายเธอโตพอที่จะช่วยกิจกรรม โรงเรียนวันอาทิตย์ เขาเตรียมเอกสารทุกอย่างที่เธอจะสอน ช่วยจัดของ และร่วมเล่นเกม เมื่อมีการชุมนุมประจำ�ปี เธอ ขึ้นไปเล่าเรื่องบนเวทีกับผู้ฟัง ส่งเสริมให้พวกคุณแม่มีส่วนร่วม อย่างแข็งขันกับเด็กๆ ในชุมชน ในชีวิต ดูเหมือนว่าบางครั้งเราต้องคอยเป็นเวลานาน กว่า จะได้เห็นความปรารถนาในใจเกิดขึ้นจริง บางครั้งพระเจ้า ปล่อยให้เกิดความล่าช้า เพื่อเราจะได้เข้ามาใกล้ชิดพระองค์ ยิ่งขึ้น ทว่าเมื่อเราถือว่าพระองค์และงานรับใช้ของพระองค์ มาก่อน เราก็ไว้วางใจได้ว่าพระองค์จะดำ�เนินการตาม วัตถุประสงค์ที่ดีของพระองค์ในชีวิตเรา ในเวลาและวิถีทางที่ พระองค์เห็นว่าดีที่สุด ลิเลียน เจ้าหน้าที่ระดับมืออาชีพ ผู้ได้รับประกาศนียบัตร CompTIA เป็นผู้บริหารออฟฟิศและระบบการทำ�งาน ในองค์กรช่วยเหลือด้าน มนุษยธรรมที่แอฟริกา ■ 13
  14. 14. ผมตื่นขึ้นกลางดึก เพราะเสียงที่ไม่คุ้นหู ผมมองดูรอบห้อง ภรรยาผมหลับสนิท เธอหายใจคงที่ ผมจึงอุ่นใจว่าทุกสิ่ง เรียบร้อยดี แต่พอผมจะผลอยหลับ ผมได้ยินอีกครั้ง “ฮ่าฮ่าฮ่า... ฮ่าฮ่า” ผมไม่อยากรบกวนภรรยา จึงค่อยๆ ลงจากเตียงไปดูลูกน้อยมาร์ติน นอน หลับอยู่ในเปล เขานอนยิ้ม “ฮ่าฮ่าฮ่า” เสียงแห่งความยินดีออก มาจากริมฝีปากเล็กๆ ของเขา คราวนี้ ผมปลุกภรรยาด้วย “เกิดอะไรขึ้น” เธอขยี้ตา “ไม่รู้เหมือนกัน แต่ดูเหมือนมาร์ติน กำ�ลังสนุก” มาร์ตินแทบจะไม่เคยสนุก! นับจาก วันที่เกิดมา ชีวิตเขาทุกข์ทรมาน เขากับคู่แฝดคลอดก่อนกำ�หนด ตอนเจ็ดเดือน คู่แฝดเขาสุขภาพดี ทว่า มาร์ตินหัวใจพิการ มาร์ตินอายุแค่หกสัปดาห์ เมื่อต้อง รับการผ่าตัด หลังจากนั้นแพทย์ยิ้มและ ยกนิ้ว “ทุกอย่างราบรื่นดี เจ้าหนูน้อย เป็นนักสู้” ทว่าทุกอย่างไม่ได้ราบรื่นดี ขณะที่ คู่แฝดเขาเติบโต สุขภาพดี และร่าเริง มาร์ตินอ่อนแอลงเรื่อยๆ เขาบอบบาง เหลือเกิน แม้แต่ถูกสายลมอ่อนๆ ก็เป็น หวัด แล้วหวัดก็กลายเป็นปอดบวม อย่างหลีกเลี่ยงไม่ได้ เราต้องกลับไป โรงพยาบาล มีสายระโยงระยางทั่วร่าง ของเขา เราไปพบหมอ และก็เครียดอีก เมื่อมาร์ตินมองผมด้วยตากลมโตที่ จริงจังของเขา ผมรู้สึกได้ถึงความ อ่อนโยนที่มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะ แต่มีความ สุขน่ะหรือ เปล่าเลย นั่นไม่ใช่คำ�เหมาะ ที่จะบรรยายเขา เขาแทบไม่เคยยิ้ม ใคร จะโทษเขาได้ล่ะ คุณจะปลอบโยนทารก น้อยได้อย่างไร ทารกผู้ที่ไม่เข้าใจว่า ทำ�ไมเขาจึงทุกข์ทรมาน หรือไม่เข้าใจ ว่าชีวิตเขาจะแตกต่างไปได้ด้วยหรือ ในฐานะที่เป็นพ่อแม่ เราอธิษฐาน ด้วยใจแรงกล้าสำ�หรับเขาทุกวัน พระเจ้า โปรดรักษาเขา โปรดให้เขา หายด้วยเถิด คืนหนึ่ง ก่อนวันเกิดปีแรกหนึ่งสัปดาห์ ภรรยาผมอธิษฐานแตกต่างไป การไป โรงพยาบาลไม่หยุดหย่อน ความเจ็บปวด ที่อยู่บนใบหน้ามาร์ตินอย่างถาวร และ ความกลัวไม่สิ้นสุด เริ่มหนักหนาเกินกว่า คืนที่มีเสียง หัวเราะ โดย คูส สเตนเกอร์ จะทนไหว “ข้าแต่พระเจ้า” เธออธิษฐาน ขณะ ที่เราคุกเข่าข้างเปล “ฉันขอฝากมาร์ติน ไว้ในหัตถ์ของพระองค์ ถ้าพระองค์ ต้องการพาเขาไปอยู่กับพระองค์ ฉันจะ ยอมรับข้อนั้น แต่ไม่ว่าอะไรจะเกิดขึ้น อย่าให้เขาทุกข์ทรมานอีกต่อไป” นั่นเป็นค่ำ�คืนที่มาร์ตินหัวเราะ ขณะหนึ่งเขาหัวเราะดังก้อง ชูกำ�ปั้น น้อยๆ ขึ้น เขย่าด้วยความตื่นเต้น เขา หัวเราะหึๆ และสนุกสนานเฮฮาเกือบ ชั่วโมง ขณะที่เราเฝ้าดู ด้วยน้ำ�ตาคลอ เบ้า วันรุ่งขึ้นขณะที่เขาดูดนม เขาตัว ซีดขึ้นมาทันทีทันใด “มีอะไรผิดปกติ!” ภรรยาผมร้องขึ้น ผมรีบเดินไปหา ทัน เวลาได้เห็นชั่วขณะสุดท้ายของมาร์ติน ในโลกนี้ ภรรยาและผมมองหน้ากัน ถึงแม้ว่า เรารู้สึกเศร้าโศกอย่างที่สุด แต่เรามี สันติสุขอันแสนสงบห้อมล้อม เรารู้ว่ามาร์ตินกลับไปบ้านในสวรรค์ คูส สเตนเกอร์ นักเขียนอิสระ ที่เนเธอร์แลนด์ ■ 14
  15. 15. ให้อภัยก่อน พระกิตติคุณมาระโกบอกเล่าถึงชาย อัมพาตที่พระเยซูรักษา พระเยซูสอน อยู่ในห้องที่ฝูงชนเบียดเสียดกัน เพื่อน ของชายผู้นั้นต้องเจาะหลังคา และ หย่อนเปลเขาลงมา ทว่าคำ�แรกที่ พระเยซูกล่าวคือ “บาปของเจ้าได้รับ การให้อภัยแล้ว” บางคนในฝูงชนทึ่งใจที่พระเยซู ป่าวประกาศว่าพระองค์ให้อภัยบาปได้ แล้วพระองค์กล่าวเสริมว่า “เพื่อท่านจะ ได้รู้ว่าเรามีพลังอำ�นาจที่จะให้อภัยบาป ได้ จงยกที่นอนของเจ้าไปเถิด” แน่นอนว่าชายผู้นั้นทำ�ตาม ทว่าคุณ เคยสงสัยไหมว่าทำ�ไมสิ่งแรกที่พระเยซู มอบแก่เขาคือการให้อภัย เห็นได้ชัด ที่สุดไม่ใช่หรือว่าเขาต้องได้รับการรักษา บางทีคุณและฉันมุ่งเน้นสภาพความเป็น อยู่ในชีวิตนี้มากกว่า และชายอัมพาตคง คิดเช่นนั้นด้วยในวันนั้น ทว่าพระคริสต์ ผู้เล็งเห็นชั่วนิรันดร์กาล ล่วงรู้ว่าเขา จำ�เป็นต้องได้รับการให้อภัยมากที่สุด ฉันอ่านเรื่องนี้อีกครั้ง สองสามวัน หลังจากได้ข่าวใครคนหนึ่งเสียชีวิต อีกครอบครัวขาดผู้ปกครองไปหนึ่งคน มีความชอกช้ำ�ใจมากขึ้น และในใจฉัน ถามว่า พระเยซู ทำ�ไมพระองค์ไม่รักษา เราเดี๋ยวนี้ พระองค์ยอมให้เราแตก- สลายได้อย่างไร ฉันคิดว่าฉันจะรู้สึก เช่นนี้เล็กน้อย ทุกครั้งเมื่อได้ยินข่าว เศร้าๆ แต่ก็ไม่เป็นไร ทว่าเมื่อเข้าใจ ข้อความในเรื่อง ฉันคิดว่าคงมองสิ่ง ต่างๆ ผิดแง่มุมไป ฉันอยากจะสุขสบายดีตอนนี้ และฉัน ต้องการให้ทุกคนสุขสบายดี ฉันอยากจะ ได้รับการเยียวยารักษา การจัดหาปัจจัย สันติสุข ความปลอดภัย ความยินดี และทุกสิ่งที่ทำ�ให้ชีวิตราบรื่น ทว่า พระเยซูช่วยให้ราบรื่นแล้ว เมื่อพระองค์ หยิบยื่นการให้อภัยบาป เช่นเดียวกับ ที่พระองค์หยิบยื่นการรักษาแก่ โดย มารี อัลเวโร จิตวิญญาณคนง่อย ก่อนที่จะรักษา ร่างกายของเขา ปีนี้มีการสูญเสียมากมายในโลกใบ น้อยๆ ของฉัน ซึ่งผลักดันให้ฉันนึกคิด ในทำ�นองนี้มากขึ้น ฉันมีความหวังใน สวรรค์จริงๆ หรือว่าฉันฝากไว้กับชีวิต นี้ พระเยซูเตือนว่าแม้แต่ผู้ติดตามของ พระองค์ จะพบกับความยุ่งยากอย่าง ต่อเนื่องในโลกนี้ เราจะประสบกับการ สูญเสีย ความตาย และความทุกข์ ทรมานต่อไป ทว่าพระองค์กล่าวเสริม ด้วยคำ�สัญญาที่ว่าพระองค์เอาชนะแล้ว พระองค์จะช่วยเขาและเราให้ชนะ เช่นเดียวกัน นี่เองเราจึงมีใจชื่นบาน มารี อัลเวโร อดีตมิชชันนารีที่อัฟริกาและ เม็กซิโก ปัจจุบันอาศัยอยู่กับสามีและบุตร อย่างมีความสุข โดยง่วนกับการทำ�งานที่ เท็กซัสตอนกลาง ในสหรัฐฯ ■ “เราบอกสิ่งเหล่านี้แก่ท่าน เพื่อท่าน จะได้มีสันติสุขในเรา ในโลกนี้ท่าน จะมีความทุกข์ยาก แต่จงมีกำ�ลังใจ เถิด! เราได้ชนะโลกแล้ว” — พระเยซู ยอห์น 16:33 15
  16. 16. เสมอ... จากพระเยซูด้วยความรัก เราให้ความรักของเราพรั่งพรูมาตลอดเวลา ไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด ทว่าเจ้าเห็นและรู้สึกถึงความรักของเรามาก แค่ไหน ขึ้นอยู่กับศรัทธาของเจ้า ว่าเจ้ามองหามากแค่ไหน และสำ�นึกถึงวิถีทางเหลือคณานับ ที่เรา สะท้อนให้เห็นความรักของเราในแต่ละวัน ไม่ว่าเจ้าเล็งเห็น รู้สึก หรือสำ�นึกหรือไม่ ก็ไม่ได้เปลี่ยน ข้อเท็จจริงที่ว่าความรักของเราคงอยู่เสมอ ล้นเหลือ และไม่มีข้อแม้ เจ้าไม่สมควรได้รับ หรือทำ�อะไรเพื่อแลกมาไม่ได้ ตัวเจ้าเองไม่ควรค่า เพราะว่าความรักของเรา คือของขวัญ เรารักเจ้า เพราะว่าเรารักเจ้า ง่ายนิดเดียว! เรารักเจ้า เราจะไม่มีวันเลิกรักเจ้า และจะ ไม่มีวันรักเจ้าน้อยกว่าที่เป็นอยู่วันนี้ เราจะรักเจ้าเสมอไป ด้วยความรักที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ไม่รู้จบ และ ล้นเหลือ เราเฝ้าปรารถนาให้เจ้ามีส่วนในความรักของเรานี้ ในความงามพรั่งพร้อมและครบถ้วน ความรักที่เรา มีต่อเจ้า คือความรักชั่วนิรันดร์ ตลอดไป

