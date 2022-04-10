Successfully reported this slideshow.

จุดพลัง - ค้นพบความ ศรัทธา

Apr. 10, 2022
จุดพลัง - ค้นพบความ ศรัทธา

Apr. 10, 2022
Spiritual

หนังสือ ebook และนิตยสารฟรี - www.spiritualibrary.com

Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

จุดพลัง - ค้นพบความ ศรัทธา

  1. 1. ค้นพบความ ศรัทธา เสาะหาแล้วจะพบ พบเจอผีเสื้อ ด้วยปีกแห่งความหวัง ความน่าอัศจรรย์ใจ ของอีสเตอร์ วันที่สาม ชุดที่ 17 • เล่มที่ 3 เปลี่ยนชีวิตคุณ เปลี่ยนโลก จุดพลัง
  2. 2. ชุดที่ 17 เล่มที่ 3 กล่าวทักทาย ความหวังของคริสเตียน คนส่วนใหญ่เข้าใจว่าความหวังเป็นความคิดปรารถนา เช่น ฉันหวังว่าบางสิ่งจะเกิดขึ้น แต่นี่ไม่ใช่ความหมายของความหวังตาม พระคัมภีร์ ในพระคัมภีร์ใช้คำ�ว่าความหวังในแง่ของ“ความคาดหมายที่น่ายินดีและมั่นใจ”1 บางทีคุณหวังให้สิ่งดีๆ เกิดขึ้น หรือเหมือนกับผมในบางครั้ง คือ คุณคงหวังว่าสิ่งที่ไม่ดีจะไม่เกิดขึ้น ในกรณีของผม เมื่อเกิดสิ่งที่ ไม่ค่อยดีนัก ดังที่เกิดขึ้นกับทุกคน ผมพบว่าข้อยืนยันต่อไปนี้น่าอุ่นใจ “คุณต้องเชื่อว่าพระเจ้าเป็นผู้ควบคุมชีวิตคุณ นี่อาจเป็นช่วงเวลา ที่ยากลำ�บาก แต่คุณต้องเชื่อว่าพระเจ้ามีเหตุผลที่เป็นเช่นนั้น และพระองค์จะบันดาลให้ทุกสิ่งลงเอยด้วยดี”2 ปรัชญาดังกล่าวใช้ได้ผลสำ�หรับความยากลำ�บากทั่วไปในชีวิต แต่คงไม่เพียงพอสำ�หรับเรื่องยุ่งยากเชิงลึกในชีวิต เช่น การเป็นโรค เรื้อรัง หรือการสูญเสียบ้านและชีวิตความเป็นอยู่ ส่วนปัญหายุ่งยากที่ร้ายแรง เราต้องมีความหวังอย่างจริงจัง ซึ่งจะได้รับผ่านพระเยซู การฟื้นคืนชีพของพระองค์ที่เหล่าคริสเตียนรำ�ลึกถึงในเดือนนี้ รวมไปถึงคำ�สัญญาว่าจะมีชีวิตนิรันดร์ร่วมกับพระองค์ ดังที่กษัตริย์เดวิด ในกาลก่อนกล่าวว่า “ฉะนั้นจิตใจของข้าพเจ้าจึงยินดี ถ้อยคำ�ของข้าพเจ้าก็ปลาบปลื้ม และข้าพเจ้าจะอยู่ด้วยความหวัง”3 ในระหว่างนั้น พระเยซูบ่งบอกไว้ว่าพระองค์ต้องการให้เราดำ�เนินชีวิตอย่างไร คือ ดังที่พระบิดาส่งพระองค์มาฉันใด พระองค์ก็ส่งเรา ไปฉันนั้น4 พระองค์มอบหมายให้เราเป็นมือ เป็นเท้า เป็นดวงตา และเป็นริมฝีปากของพระองค์ เพื่อสมานหัวใจที่ชอกช้ำ� ปลอบโยน ผู้ที่เศร้าโศก เลี้ยงดูผู้ที่หิวโหย ยกชูผู้ที่จิตวิญญาณสิ้นหวังและโดดเดี่ยว ช่วยให้คนตาบอดมองเห็น โดยมอบพระเยซูผู้เป็นแสงสว่าง ให้แก่เขา แบ่งปันพระกิตติคุณกับคนยากจน แบ่งเบาภาระหนัก และปลดปล่อยผู้ที่จิตวิญญาณถูกกดขี่ให้เป็นอิสระ5 “ท่านได้มาเปล่าๆ ก็มอบให้เปล่าๆ”6 ขอให้พระเยซูเป็นหัวใจสำ�คัญในการฉลองอีสเตอร์ และแบ่งปันกับทุกคนเท่าที่จะทำ�ได้ ถึงข่าวแสนวิเศษเกี่ยวกับการประสูติ ความตาย และการฟื้นคืนชีพของพระองค์ ซึ่งช่วยให้มี “ความคาดหมายอย่างมั่นใจ” ในชีวิตใหม่สำ�หรับทุกคนที่หันไปหาพระองค์ คณะผู้จัดทำ�จุดพลัง 1. อาทิเช่น 2 โครินธ์ 1:7 2. โจเอล ออสติน เกิด ค.ศ. 1963 3. กิจการ 2:26 4. ดู ยอห์น 20:21 5. ดู อิสยาห์ 61:1–3 6. มัทธิว 10:8 จุดพลัง หากประสงค์รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม กรุณาติดต่อที่: info.thaifamily@gmail.com คำ�แปลภาษาไทย ชุดที่ 17 เล่มที่ 3 © 2015 Activated สงวนลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งสิ้น 2
  3. 3. 1. http://butterflywebsite.com/discover/stories.cfm 2. ดู มัทธิว 7:7 3. http://elixirmime.com พบเจอผีเสื้อ ขณะที่ผมหารายละเอียดเรื่องสั้นเกี่ยวกับผู้ค้า โบราณวัตถุ ซึ่งสะสมผีเสื้อที่หายาก ผมเจอเว็บ ไซท์1 ซึ่งเผยแหล่งที่มาของเรื่องเล่าอันอุดมเกี่ยวกับ สัตว์ที่น่าพิศวงใจนี้ ผมทึ่งใจกับเรื่องเล่ามากมายในเว็บไซท์นี้ ประกอบ ด้วยประสบการณ์นับร้อยกรณี ผมประหลาดใจมาก ที่ว่าผีเสื้อตัวน้อย ส่งผลยิ่งใหญ่มากเพียงใดต่อชีวิต มนุษย์ตลอดหลายยุคสมัย! เมื่อกว่า 2,000 ปีที่แล้ว ชาวกรีกโบราณใช้วงจรการเปลี่ยนแปลงของผีเสื้อ จากตัวดักแด้จนโตเต็มที่ เปรียบเทียบการฟื้นคืนชีพ และความอมตะของดวงวิญญาณ มีแนวคิดทำ�นองเดียวกันในเรื่องต่างๆ ที่ผมอ่านโดย ตลอดบนเว็บไซท์เรื่องการพบเห็นผีเสื้อ คือ การที่สัตว์ แสนวิเศษนี้ปลอบโยนผู้คน โดยเฉพาะในช่วงเวลายาก ลำ�บากของชีวิต หลังจากได้อ่านเรื่องเล่ามากมาย ผม นึกสงสัยว่าผีเสื้อจะสร้างมนต์ขลังกับผมได้ด้วยหรือ ไม่ ผมกำ�ลังประสบช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำ�บาก และคิดถึง ลูกสาวคนโตโดยเฉพาะ เธอล่วงลับไปเมื่อเจ็ดปีก่อน ค่ำ�วันหนึ่งผมขอให้พระเจ้าส่งผีเสื้อมาเพื่อเป็น สัญญาณว่าเธอยังคงอยู่กับเราในวิญญาณ แล้วผมก็ ลืมเรื่องนั้นไป อย่างไรก็ตาม วันรุ่งขึ้นตอนที่เราเก็บ ของขึ้นรถ หลังจากการแสดงในเขตชนบทที่ห่างไกล มีผีเสื้อสีสันสดใสตัวหนึ่งกระพือปีกอยู่ใกล้ๆ ผมตลอด เวลา แล้วต่อมาขณะที่ผมเอ่ยถึงเรื่องนี้ให้เพื่อนฟัง ตอนที่เราหยุดตรงไฟแดง มีผีเสื้ออีกตัวหนึ่งบินผ่าน หน้ากระจกรถ ราวกับบอกว่าหนูยังอยู่กับพ่อนะ แต่การพบเห็นผีเสื้อที่น่าทึ่งใจที่สุด เกิดขึ้นในวัน คริสต์มาส ขณะที่ครอบครัวของเรามาชุมนุมกันรอบ ต้นคริสต์มาส แกะของขวัญ และชื่นชมช่วงเวลานั้น ร่วมกัน มีผีเสื้อบินเข้ามาในห้อง และเกาะอยู่ใกล้ๆ แสงไฟ มันอยู่กับเราตลอดวันตลอดคืน พอเช้าวันรุ่ง ขึ้นมันก็หายไป ราวกับว่าเสร็จสิ้นพันธกิจแล้ว เรามี กำ�ลังใจ และรู้สึกขอบคุณที่ผีเสื้อมาเยือน เรารู้สึกว่า เป็นสัญญาณเตือนใจให้เราระลึกถึงเธอ ณ ช่วงเวลา ที่พิเศษนี้ แน่นอนว่ากำ�ลังใจและการปลอบโยนไม่ควรจะขึ้น อยู่กับสัญญาณบ่งบอก แต่เราก็รู้สึกขอบคุณ เมื่อเป็น เช่นนั้น พระคำ�ของพระเจ้าสัญญาว่า ถ้าเราขอ เรา จะได้รับ2 ถ้าคุณอยากจะได้รับการปลอบโยน หรือ แนวทางในชีวิต พระเจ้าจะส่งผู้แจ้งข่าวให้มาช่วยคุณ ในหลากหลายรูปแบบ ทั้งที่ติดปีกและไม่ติดปีก เคอร์ทิส ปีเตอร์ แวน กอร์เดอร์ นักเขียนบทและศิลปินละครใบ้3 ที่ประเทศเยอรมัน ■ โดย เคอร์ทิส ปีเตอร์ แวน กอร์เดอร์ 3
  4. 4. เห็นว่า ไม่ว่าสิ่งต่างๆ จะเลวร้าย สักแค่ไหน พระเจ้าจะคอยช่วยให้ ผมผ่านพ้นไปได้ ผมเพียงยึดเหนี่ยว พระองค์ไว้ให้มั่น และศรัทธาที่ผม ได้รับจากพระคำ� จะขับไล่ความ สงสัยและความท้อใจออกไป พระเจ้าสัญญาว่า “ทุกสิ่งลงเอย ด้วยดีสำ�หรับผู้ที่รักพระเจ้า”1 ต้อง อาศัยเวลาระยะหนึ่งกว่าฉันจะ ตระหนักว่าพระคัมภีร์ข้อนั้นไม่ได้ กล่าวว่า “ทุกสิ่งดีเสมอ” แต่ “ทุก สิ่งลงเอยด้วยดี” สำ�หรับฉันนั่น หมายความว่า ถึงแม้จะมีสิ่งที่ไม่ ดีเกิดขึ้นกับเราทุกคน แต่พระเจ้า ก็ดำ�เนินการในชีวิตของเรา เพื่อ นำ�มาซึ่งผลดีต่อเรา ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ตอนนี้หรือนิรันดร์กาล เมื่อฉัน เชื่อเช่นนี้ ฉันก็ตระหนักด้วยว่า เราไม่อาจขอบคุณพระองค์เฉพาะ ได้กลายเป็นคนที่เปี่ยมด้วยศรัทธา และนึกคิดเชิงบวกเพราะชีวิตเขา ราบรื่น หลายคนมีคุณลักษณะนี้ โดยที่เป็นผลลัพธ์จากการเผชิญ หน้ากับความยากลำ�บาก เรื่องยุ่ง ยากใจ บางครั้งก็ประสบกับสภาพ การณ์ที่น่าชอกช้ำ�ใจและปวดร้าว แต่เขาเลือกที่จะคอยดูว่าพระเจ้า จะส่งผลดีเพื่อเขาอย่างไร ถึงแม้ว่า บางครั้งจะใช้เวลาระยะหนึ่ง เขาอาจสู้ศึกกับสุขภาพ หรือ เฝ้าดูบุตรหลานทุกข์ทนกับโรคภัย ไข้เจ็บ หรือต้องสูญเสียคนอันเป็น ที่รัก ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอะไรก็ตาม ผู้คน ที่เปี่ยมด้วยศรัทธาจะผ่านพ้นไป ได้ ด้วยความแข็งแกร่ง อาจหาญ และมีความเมตตากรุณา ผมนับถือ เขา เขาทำ�ให้คำ�ว่าศรัทธามีชีวิต และมีความหมาย โดยแสดงให้ผม เป็นธรรมดาที่บางคนมีศรัทธา และแสดงความไว้วางใจใน พระเจ้า เขาเล็งเห็นข้อดีในคน ที่เข้ากับใครไม่ค่อยได้ หรือใน สถานการณ์ที่น่าลำ�บากใจ ไม่ด้วย ทางใดก็ทางหนึ่ง เขามักจะมอง แง่บวก บ่อยครั้งคุณจะได้ยินเขา กล่าวว่า “พระเจ้าจะจัดหาให้” และ “อย่าวิตกกังวล เรื่องต่างๆ จะลงตัว” การพบปะบุคคลเช่นนี้ เป็นครั้งแรก คุณคงคิดว่าชีวิตเขา ดีเยี่ยม โดยมีปัญหาน้อยมาก และ ทุกสิ่งเป็นไปตามที่เขาต้องการ แต่คุณอาจแปลกใจเมื่อค้นพบว่า คนที่มีบุคลิกน่ายกย่องเช่นนั้น ไม่ ความเลื่อมใส ในศรัทธา โดย ทีน่า แคพพ์ 1. โรม 8:28 2. สดุดี 86:10–13 3. www.just1thing.com 4
  5. 5. ผลดีทุกอย่างในชีวิต แล้วกล่าว โทษพระองค์สำ�หรับสิ่งที่ไม่ดี นี่ หมายความว่าเราไว้วางใจพระองค์ ในขณะฟันฝ่าสิ่งที่ไม่ดี และมั่นใจ อย่างสิ้นเชิงว่าพระองค์จะบันดาล ให้ความยากลำ�บากกลับกลายเป็น สิ่งที่ดี หรือนำ�บางสิ่งที่ดีมาสู่ชีวิต เรา พระคัมภีร์เต็มไปด้วยแบบอย่าง ของหลักการนี้ ฉันคิดว่าพระเจ้า ต้องการสื่อสารถึงประเด็นดังกล่าว กษัตริย์เดวิดเป็นคนหนึ่งที่ฉัน โปรดปราน ลองจินตนาการดูสักครู่ ว่าคุณมีแผนการใหญ่ที่จะประกอบ อาชีพเป็นผู้เลี้ยงแกะ ด้วยความรู้ กว้างขวางเรื่องการเลี้ยงแกะ (และ จินตนาการที่แจ่มชัด) ในการเฝ้าดู แกะเล็มหญ้าเป็นชั่วโมงๆ การ ต่อสู้สัตว์ร้ายที่หมายชีวิต และการ ดีดพิณเล่น แล้วจู่ๆ คุณก็โชคดี มหาศาล คุณได้รับการเจิมให้เป็น กษัตริย์ คุณสังหารยักษ์ต่อหน้า ทหารสองกองทัพ กษัตริย์กับพวก พี่ๆ กลายเป็นเพื่อนสนิท และเป็น ทายาทสืบบัลลังก์ ตอนนั้นถ้าเดวิด บอกว่า พระเจ้ายิ่งใหญ่จริงๆ คุณ ก็รู้ว่าเป็นเรื่องง่ายที่ท่านจะกล่าว เช่นนั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม ความเป็นจริง ประจักษ์ในเวลาต่อมา เมื่อท่าน เกือบสูญเสียอาณาจักร(สองสาม ครั้ง) ลูกชายของท่านเองทรยศ และท่านต้องเผชิญหน้ากับการ ลงโทษจากพระเจ้าเพราะทาง เลือกที่แย่มาก คุณรู้ว่าเมื่อท่าน สรรเสริญพระเจ้าหลังจากนั้น ท่าน ก็ทำ�จากการที่รู้ว่าเป็นเช่นไรจริงๆ ที่จะไว้วางใจพระเจ้า เมื่อประสบ กับสภาพที่ดีบ้างไม่ดีบ้าง ฉันอ่านตอนที่กษัตริย์เดวิดกล่าว กับพระเจ้าว่า “พระองค์ยิ่งใหญ่ และทำ�สิ่งน่าอัศจรรย์ใจ พระองค์ คือพระเจ้าผู้เดียว พระเจ้าของข้า ข้าจะสรรเสริญพระองค์หมดหัวใจ ข้าจะเทิดทูนนามของพระองค์เป็น นิจ เพราะความรักที่พระองค์มีต่อ ข้าใหญ่หลวงนัก พระองค์กอบกู้ข้า ไว้จากหุบเหว จากความมรณะ”2 เดวิดอธิษฐานสุดหัวใจอีกครั้งใน เพลงสดุดี ขอให้พระเจ้าปลดปล่อย ท่านจากเงื้อมมือศัตรู แต่ท่านรู้ และมั่นใจ ในการคุ้มครองและการ ดูแลของพระเจ้า ศรัทธาของท่าน จึงไม่สั่นคลอน ทว่าแรงกล้ากว่า แต่ก่อน ในพระคัมภีร์เปรียบเทียบศรัทธา กับทองคำ� เช่นเดียวกับทองคำ� ศรัทธามีค่าสูง ศรัทธาจะอ่อนลง เมื่อถูกทดสอบ เหมือนกับสกุล เงินที่มีค่าน้อยหรือไม่มีค่าเลย ซึ่ง ไร้ประโยชน์ แต่ศรัทธาจะล้ำ�ค่า เหมือนทองคำ� จะหายาก สูงค่า และยั่งยืนชั่วชีวิต ในชีวิตฉันเอง ฉันนึกย้อนไป ถึงสถานการณ์และเหตุการณ์ที่ ทำ�ใจไม่ค่อยได้ หรือฉันไม่ต้องการ ประสบอีกครั้งแน่นอน แต่ฉัน ตระหนักว่าถ้าไม่ผ่านช่วงเวลาที่ ยากลำ�บาก ฉันคงพลาดผลที่แสน วิเศษบางอย่าง การได้รับรู้และมี ประสบการณ์เช่นนี้ ช่วยเสริมสร้าง ศรัทธา และช่วยให้ฉันอุ่นใจว่า ไม่ว่าจะต้องฝ่ามรสุมทางอารมณ์ ใดๆ ฉันรู้ว่าพระเยซูอยู่เบื้องหลัง เพื่อคอยส่องแสงนำ�ทาง และมอบ สิ่งที่จำ�เป็นให้ ฉันจะได้มุ่งหน้า ต่อไปด้วยพระคุณและพละกำ�ลัง โดยพร้อมที่จะเผชิญหน้ากับอะไร ก็ตามที่ต้องสู้ต่อไปในชีวิต ทีน่า แคพพ์ แสดงจินตลีลา พรีเซนเตอร์ และนักเขียนอิสระที่แอฟริกาใต้ เป็นผู้ ดูแลบริษัทบันเทิง ซึ่งช่วยหาทุนเพื่อการ กุศล และโครงการมิชชันนารี บทความนี้ ปรับเปลี่ยนจากพ็อดคาสต์ Just1Thing3 เว็บไซต์เสริมสร้างอุปนิสัยคริสเตียน หนุ่มสาว■ 5
  6. 6. ความหวังและ ต้นไม้แห่งชีวิต โดย เอลซา ไซครอฟสกี้ เขาเป็นคนร่างผอมสูงและผิวคล้ำ� ในวัยหกสิบห้า เขาอายุมากกว่า คนขายของส่วนใหญ่ที่ตลาดสด เขาทักทายลูกค้าด้วยใบหน้ายิ้ม แย้มแจ่มใสเสมอ เช้าวันหนึ่งที่ อากาศร้อนในเดือนกรกฎาคม เมื่อ ฉันมาที่ร้านของเขา ฉันแปลกใจที่ เห็นเขาใส่ปลอกคอกันกระแทก ยาวจากปลายคางถึงไหล่ ถึงแม้ว่า เขาไม่ได้พร่ำ�บ่น ดวงตาเขาเผยให้ เห็นความอึดอัด เขาอธิบายให้ฟัง ว่าเกิดอุบัติเหตุรถชน และกำ�ลัง ฟื้นตัวจากการผ่าตัด นั่นเป็นช่วงที่ร้อนสุดๆ ในไต้หวัน เมื่ออุณหภูมิสูงมากจนถึงขั้นที่ไม่ สบายเนื้อสบายตัว ฉันขยาดเมื่อ นึกว่าเขารู้สึกอย่างไรที่ต้องสวม ปลอกคอพลาสติกในอากาศร้อน อบอ้าว และขายของกลางแจ้งที่ ตลาด เขาเห็นฉันเป็นห่วง และยิ้ม ให้ “เดี๋ยวก็ดีขึ้น แผลจะหาย การ พร่ำ�บ่นว่าลำ�บากแค่ไหนจะไม่ช่วย อะไร” ฉันจ่ายเงินค่าของที่ซื้อ และ สัญญาว่าจะอธิษฐานเผื่อเขา เมื่อฉันเจอเขาอีกครั้ง สอง สัปดาห์ต่อมา ปลอกคอยังอยู่ แต่ ยังมีรอยยิ้มด้วย “ปวดมากไหมคะ” ฉันถาม “ปลอกคอคงน่ารำ�คาญ มาก!” “เจ็บและอึดอัดครับ” เขา เห็นด้วย “แต่สิ่งที่ช่วยผมได้คือ นึกถึงวันที่แสนวิเศษ เมื่อเอามัน ออก ผมจะเคลื่อนไหวได้สบาย อีกครั้ง เมื่อมีบางสิ่งให้คาดหวัง ก็ช่วยได้จริงๆ!” เวลาผันผ่านไป ดูเหมือนว่ายัง ไม่ถึง“วันแสนวิเศษ” เขาฟื้นตัวไม่ เร็วเท่าที่คาดไว้ และต้องใส่ปลอก เดือนกว่า แต่เพื่อนของฉันยึดมั่นใน ความหวังต่อไป และไม่ยอมสิ้นหวัง แม้ว่าเขาต้องดิ้นรนกับการดูแล ธุรกิจ ในขณะที่รับการบำ�บัด ผลที่สุดวันนั้นก็มาถึง เมื่อเขา เป็นอิสระจากปลอกคอ เห็นแผล เป็นขนาดใหญ่ได้ชัดที่คอของเขา แต่เขาเชิดศีรษะ โดยไม่มีอาการ ที่คอยระวังตัวแต่อย่างใด เขา เต็มใจบอกเล่าว่าดีใจมากที่ไม่ต้อง ใส่ปลอกคอแล้ว ความยินดีของ เขาเตือนใจฉันถึงข้อพระคัมภีร์ที่ว่า “ความหวังที่ประวิงไว้ทรมานจิตใจ คน แต่ความสมปรารถนาเป็น ต้นไม้แห่งชีวิต”1 เพื่อนของฉันเป็น สักขีพยานถึงสิ่งที่ท่านเปาโลเรียก ว่า “การสู้ทนที่ได้แรงบันดาลใจ จากความหวัง”2 ความหวังของเขา ไม่ใช่แค่ความปรารถนาที่คลุมเครือ หรืออุดมการณ์เพ้อเจ้อ แต่เป็นการ เลือกที่จะเชื่อว่าไม่มีความเจ็บปวด ใดที่คงอยู่ตลอดไป แผลทุกอย่างจะ หายเป็นปกติ ไม่สำ�คัญว่าขั้นตอน จะยาวนานหรือยากลำ�บากเพียง ใด สิ่งสำ�คัญคือการรักษาทรรศนะ ที่ร่าเริงเบิกบาน และยึดมั่นคำ� สัญญาว่าอนาคตจะดีขึ้น ขณะที่ ฉันฟันฝ่ามรสุมชีวิต แบบอย่าง ของเขาดลใจฉันให้ยึดมั่นไว้ เมื่อสิ่ง ต่างๆ ดูมืดมน ฉันจะยึดมั่นท่าน ผู้ที่เป็นความหวังของฉัน “เป็นสมอ อันมั่นคงแน่วแน่ของจิตใจ”3 เอลซา ไซคอฟสกี้ นักเขียนอิสระ อาศัย อยู่กับครอบครัวที่ไต้หวัน ■ 1. สุภาษิต 13:12 2. 1 เธสะโลนิกา 1:3 3. ฮีบรู 6:19 6
  7. 7. 1. ดู โยบ 22:27 2. ดู ฮีบรู 4:12 3. ดู สดุดี 147:3 4. ดู ฮีบรู 11:6 บิลที่รัก โดย ไอริส ริชาร์ด บิลกับฉันเป็นเพื่อนเก่ากัน เรานัดดื่มกาแฟด้วยกันเมื่อไม่นานมานี้ เขาเล่าให้ฉันฟังถึง ความยากลำ�บาก ภรรยาของเขาป่วยเรื้อรัง ต้องนอนอยู่กับเตียง บิลดิ้นรนกับการดูแล เธอ ขณะเดียวกันหน้าที่การงานก็ประดังเข้ามาจนตั้งตัวไม่ติด เขากลัวว่าจะต้องตกงาน นี่นำ�ไปสู่วิกฤตศรัทธา ฉันพบว่าตัวเองต้องสู้ศึกกับความรู้สึกคล้ายคลึงกันเมื่อไม่นานมานี้ เราอธิษฐานด้วยกัน แต่ต่อมาฉันรู้สึกว่ามีอะไรต้องบอกเล่าเพิ่มเติม นี่คือจดหมายที่ฉัน เขียนถึงเขา บิลที่รัก ฉันดีใจที่ได้พบคุณ แต่ก็เสียใจที่ได้ยินถึงอุปสรรคและความยากลำ�บากที่คุณประสบ เมื่อไม่นานมานี้ฉัน ผ่านช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำ�บากในชีวิต บางทีสิ่งที่ช่วยฉันให้ผ่านพ้นมาได้ อาจช่วยคุณได้เช่นกัน เมื่อฉันมองไม่เห็นพระเจ้า ฉันตระหนักว่าฉันต้องอยู่เงียบๆ เช่นตอนเช้าตรู่ เมื่อมีแต่นกที่ส่งเสียง ร้อง หรือในความเงียบยามค่ำ�คืน เมื่อความโกลาหลภายนอกสิ้นสุดลง จิตใจของฉันก็สงบ จึงรับฟัง จากพระเจ้าได้ชัดเจนอีกครั้ง การพูดคุยกับเพื่อนที่ไว้วางใจถึงความปวดร้าว ช่วยฉันให้รับมือสถานการณ์ที่ยากลำ�บาก ฉันเรียนรู้ ที่จะไม่กลัวน้ำ�ตา การอ่านสิ่งพิมพ์หลากหลายที่หล่อเลี้ยงจิตวิญญาณ ส่งผลน่าทึ่งใจ เมื่อฉันเจอข้อความที่ไขรหัสให้ ฉัน ขณะที่ฉันมองหาความหวัง และความหวังก็เกิดขึ้นในที่สุด การค้นพบเหตุผลแม้เพียงเล็กน้อยที่จะสำ�นึกในบุญคุณ ก็ช่วยปิดกั้นเสียงเชิงลบที่คอยเป่าหู และ ความทุกข์ระทม นี่ช่วยเปิดทางให้ฉันฟื้นฟูความศรัทธา นับจากนั้นมาฉันได้ตั้งปณิธานบางอย่าง เมื่อฉันพบว่าเหนื่อยเกินกว่าที่จะอธิษฐาน ฉันก็อธิษฐาน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยังไง โดยไว้วางใจว่าพระเจ้า จะได้ยินเสียงอ้อนวอนของฉัน1 เมื่อรู้สึกอ่อนอกอ่อนใจเกินกว่าที่จะอ่านพระคัมภีร์ ฉันก็อ่าน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยังไง พระคำ�ของพระเจ้า มีชีวิตและทรงพลัง2 เมื่อฉันร้อนใจเกินว่าที่จะมีความสงบในใจ ฉันก็แสวงหาความสงบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยังไง โดยเตือนใจ ตนเองว่าพระเจ้าสมานหัวใจที่แตกสลาย3 เมื่อฉันนึกหดหู่และเศร้าใจ ฉันแหงนหน้าขึ้น ไม่ว่าจะเป็นยังไง โดยไว้วางใจว่าหมอกจะจางหายไป เพราะพระเจ้ามอบรางวัลให้แก่ผู้ที่แสวงหาพระองค์4 ปิดท้ายจดหมายฉบับนี้ บิลที่รัก ฉันขอส่งความปรารถนาดีมาให้คุณ และสัญญาว่าจะอธิษฐานเผื่อ สถานการณ์ของคุณเป็นประจำ�ทุกวัน เพื่อนของคุณ ไอริส ไอริส ริชาร์ด ที่ปรึกษาในเคนยา ช่วยงานแข็งขันในชุมชน และงานจิตอาสา นับตั้งแต่ปี ค.ศ. 1995 ■ 7
  8. 8. ภาพงดงาม ที่สุดของโลก โดย มารี บอยส์โจ เมื่อคืนก่อนฉันดูสารคดีน่าตื่นตาตื่นใจเกี่ยวกับ จิตรกรรมฝาผนัง The Resurrection โดย เปียโร เดลลา ฟรานเชสกา เป็นภาพวาดประมาณปี ค.ศ. 1463 ที่ทัสคานี ประเทศอิตาลี พระเยซูอยู่กลางภาพ โดยสื่อชั่วขณะที่พระองค์ฟื้นคืนชีพ พระองค์ล่องลอย ขึ้นไปเหนือทหารสี่คนซึ่งนอนหลับอยู่ที่หลุมศพ สะท้อน ภาพความแตกต่างระหว่างมนุษย์และแวดวงเบื้องบน ภาพสัญลักษณ์ต่อเนื่องในภูมิทัศน์เบื้องหลัง ด้านหนึ่ง ของพระเยซูเป็นต้นไม้แก่ที่ยืนต้นตายและไร้ใบ ส่วน อีกด้านหนึ่งเป็นต้นอ่อนที่งอกงาม เตือนใจเราว่าการ ฟื้นคืนชีพของพระคริสต์ คือการยืนยันถึงชีวิตนิรันดร์ สำ�หรับทุกคนที่ฝากความหวังไว้กับพระองค์ “เพราะ เรามีชีวิตอยู่ ท่านก็จะมีชีวิตอยู่ด้วย”1 อัลดัส ฮักซ์ ลีย์ บรรยายศิลปะชิ้นเอกว่าเป็น “ภาพเขียนที่งดงาม ที่สุดในโลก” ทว่าเรื่องราวการเก็บรักษาภาพไว้ในช่วง สงครามโลกครั้งที่สอง คือสิ่งที่จับความสนใจของฉัน ตอนปลายสงครามโลกครั้งที่ 2 พันธมิตรต่อสู้เพื่อ ขับไล่เยอรมันออกจากทัสคานี กองกำ�ลังของอังกฤษ บางส่วนมาถึงที่เนินเขา มองลงไปยังเมืองซานเซ- โปลิโก ซึ่งมีอาคารเก็บรักษา The Resurrection และมีคำ�สั่งให้เริ่มยิงถล่มเมือง ณ ตอนนั้น ผู้บัญชาการทหารอังกฤษ โทนี่ คล๊าค จำ�ได้ว่าเคยอ่านเรียงความของฮักซ์ลีย์ เมื่อปี ค.ศ. 1925 บรรยายถึงภาพเขียน เขาเผชิญหน้ากับสภาพ ที่กลืนไม่เข้าคายไม่ออก ในที่สุดเมื่อตระหนักว่าภาพ เขียนที่เขาเคยอ่านถึงนั้นอยู่ที่เมืองเบื้องล่าง คนรัก ศิลปะผู้นี้จึงขัดคำ�สั่งที่ได้รับ และยอมเสี่ยงกับการ ขึ้นศาลทหาร โดยสั่งให้หยุดการยิงถล่มเมือง ผลปรากฏว่าฝ่ายเยอรมันที่ยึดครองอยู่ ออก จากเมืองซานเซโปลิโกไปแล้ว กองทหารอังกฤษจึง สามารถเข้าเมืองได้อย่างสงบในวันต่อมา ทั้งเมืองและ ภาพเขียนรอดมาได้อย่างหวุดหวิด โดยไม่ได้รับความ เสียหาย เพราะความตั้งใจแน่วแน่ของโทนี่ คล๊าค และข้อความในหนังสือ การที่เขากอบกู้เมืองไว้ไม่ให้ ถูกทำ�ลาย ชาวเมืองซานเซโปลิโกสำ�นึกในบุญคุณ จึงตั้งชื่อถนนตามชื่อเขาในเวลาต่อมา ฉันไม่ทราบว่านายทหารคนนั้น หรือฮักลีย์นักเขียน ผู้ชอบถากถาง มีความเชื่อหรือไม่ ถึงกระนั้นถ้อยคำ� และการกระทำ�ของเขา ช่วยรักษาภาพเขียนการฟื้น คืนชีพของพระเยซูไว้ อันเป็นสักขีพยานต่อคนหลายรุ่น ต่อมา สำ�หรับฉันนี่เป็นเครื่องเตือนใจที่ชัดเจนถึงการ ที่พลังจากเบื้องบนยื่นมือเข้ามาช่วย ในสภาพการณ์ ที่ไม่น่าจะเป็นไปได้อย่างที่สุด เพียงการจดจำ�สอง สามถ้อยคำ�ได้ถูกเวลา พระเจ้าก็นำ�มาใช้เพื่อตอบคำ� อธิษฐานลูกๆ ของพระองค์ ซึ่งจำ�เป็นต้องได้รับการ ปกป้องคุ้มครอง มารี บอยส์โจลี นักหัวเราะบำ�บัด และผู้อำ�นวยการ “Coloreando el Mundo” (โลกหลากสี) ตัวตลกปฏิสัมพันธ์ และการแสดง หุ่นกระบอก ที่เม็กซิโก ■ 1. ยอห์น 14:19 8
  9. 9. เขาบอกว่าข้างในว่างเปล่า ทาง เข้าเปิด และหลุมศพว่างเปล่า มีอย่างอื่นเกิดขึ้นด้วย แต่นั่นก็ เพียงพอแล้วที่ทำ�ให้สองคนรีบวิ่ง ผ่านเมืองที่ผู้คนยังหลับใหล เขารีบ วิ่งไปตามถนนสายยาวที่มืดมิด เร็ว เท่าที่ฝีเท้าจะพาไป แสงตะวันจับ ขอบฟ้า เขาฝังพระองค์ไว้แค่สามวันก่อน พวกนั้นต้องการทำ�อะไรอีกกับร่าง ของพระองค์ เขาเฆี่ยนพระองค์ ตอนที่ยังมีชีวิต ยังไม่พออีกหรือ เปโตรยังจำ�ได้ที่พวกทหารเฆี่ยน พระองค์ครั้งแล้วครั้งเล่า นาน เกินกว่าที่มนุษย์จะทนไหว และ พระองค์ปล่อยให้พวกเขาทำ�เช่น นั้น พระเยซูอาจหยุดยั้งเหตุการณ์นี้ ได้ ทำ�ไมพระองค์ปล่อยให้พวกเขา ทำ�ต่อไป พระองค์บอกว่าพระองค์ อาจเรียกกองทัพทูตสวรรค์มา ปกป้องพระองค์ก็ได้ แต่ทำ�ไม พระองค์ไม่ทำ�ล่ะ เปโตรนึกขึ้นได้ เป็นข้อความ จากผู้พยากรณ์อิสยาห์ ว่า “ท่าน บาดเจ็บเพราะการกระทำ�ผิดของ เรา ท่านบอบช้ำ�เพราะบาปของ เรา ท่านรับโทษทัณฑ์เพื่อเราจะได้ มีสันติสุข ท่านถูกเฆี่ยนเพื่อให้เรา ได้รับการรักษา”1 พระองค์ทำ�เพื่อเรา เห็นทางเข้าหลุมศพลางๆ ข้าง หน้า ยอห์นไปถึงแล้ว เขายืนมอง หลุมศพ เปโตรชะลอฝีเท้าลง ขณะ ที่เข้ามาใกล้ ดวงอาทิตย์โผล่ขึ้น เหนือเนินเขาเล็กๆ ข้างหลัง เริ่ม ต้นวันใหม่แล้ว เขาเข้าไปข้างใน ยอห์นเดินตาม ไปติดๆ หลุมศพว่างเปล่า ผ้าลินิน ที่ใช้คลุมร่างกองอยู่บนพื้น ส่วนผ้า ที่ใช้พันศีรษะของพระองค์ พับไว้ เรียบร้อย วางห่างไปเล็กน้อย ร่างหายไป มีคนเอาไป “ใคร อะไรกันนี่...” ยอห์นพูด ไม่ออก ในที่สุดก็โพล่งออกมา “เขา เอาพระองค์ไปที่ไหน” ไม่มีคำ�ตอบ มีแต่ความเงียบ ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศที่ตื่นตระหนก เขาพลาดอะไรไปสักอย่าง เป็นสิ่ง ที่สำ�คัญ เขายืนรออยู่ตรงนั้นชั่วครู่ แล้ว เขาก็ตระหนักได้ ดุจความเจิดจ้า ของพระอาทิตย์ขึ้นตอนเช้าวันนั้น คือว่า พระเยซูเคยพูดถึงเรื่องนี้ ตอนนั้นเขาไม่เข้าใจ แต่ตอนนี้ มีเหตุผลครบถ้วน พระกิตติคุณทั้งสี่ฉบับเล่าถึงเรื่องราวการฟื้น คืนชีพของพระเยซู บทความนี้ปรับเปลี่ยนจาก เรื่องเล่าของเขา ■ วันที่สาม เราคือผู้ที่บันดาลให้ฟื้นคืนชีพ และ ให้ชีวิตแก่เขา ผู้ที่เชื่อในเราจะมีชีวิต แม้ว่าเขาตายไป ไม่ว่าใครที่มีชีวิตอยู่ และเชื่อในเรา จะไม่ตายเลย — พระเยซู ยอห์น 11:25-26 พระองค์ไม่ได้อยู่ที่นี่ พระองค์ฟื้นขึ้นมา แล้ว — มัทธิว 28:6 1. อิสยาห์ 53:5 2. ลูกา 18:32–33 โดย แดน จอห์นสตัน 9
  10. 10. ความน่าอัศจรรย์ใจ ของอีสเตอร์ โดย ปีเตอร์ อัมสเตอร์ดัม ปรับเปลี่ยน ช่วงเวลานี้ในรอบปี เราฉลองแก่น แท้ความศรัทธาของคริสเตียน คือ การที่พระเยซูฟื้นคืนชีพ นี่คือหัวข้อ สำ�คัญของพระกิตติคุณ คือองค์ ประกอบสำ�คัญซึ่งพิสูจน์ความสม เหตุสมผลของทุกสิ่งที่พระเยซูสอน ไว้ การฟื้นคืนชีพบอกเราว่าพระ- เยซูคือพระบุตรของพระเจ้า ใน ฐานะผู้มีความเชื่อเรามีความรอด และได้รับการให้อภัย เราคือลูกของ พระเจ้า เราจะอยู่กับพระองค์ใน สวรรค์ชั่วนิรันดร์ อัครสาวกเปาโลกล่าวว่าถ้า พระเยซูไม่ฟื้นคืนชีพ เมื่อนั้น ข่าวสารของคริสเตียนคงจะ ปราศจากพื้นฐาน และศรัทธา ของผู้ที่เชื่อคงจะไร้ค่า1 แต่ดังที่ ทูตสวรรค์กล่าวแก่พวกผู้หญิงที่มา ยังหลุมศพของพระเยซู พระองค์ฟื้น คืนชีพแล้ว เหมือนที่พระองค์บอกไว้ ว่าจะทำ�เช่นนั้น ข้อเท็จจริงนี้เป็น เหตุผลในหลักความเชื่อและความ ศรัทธาของเรา พระเยซูมีชีวิต! พระองค์มีชีวิต! เพราะพระองค์ มีชีวิต เราก็มีชีวิตเช่นกัน สำ�นึกถึงความน่าเกรงขามและ ความอัศจรรย์ใจที่ฟื้นฟูขึ้นใหม่ พระเยซูฟื้นขึ้นมาจากหลุมศพ และเอาชนะความตาย การทำ� เช่นนั้น ก็ปลดปล่อยเราให้เป็น อิสระจากการผูกมัดอยู่กับชีวิต นี้ ถึงแม้ว่าปัจจุบันเราจะอาศัยอยู่ ในโลกที่เสื่อมสลาย แต่เรามีคำ� สัญญาถึงโลกอันเพียบพร้อมภาย ภาคหน้า ขณะที่เราประสบความ ชอกช้ำ�ใจและความผิดหวังใน ปัจจุบัน น้ำ�ตาและความกลัวของ เราจะถูกเช็ดให้เหือดแห้งจากชีวิต เราตลอดไป ภายหลังจากโลกนี้2 ถึงแม้ว่าบางครั้งเราต้องดิ้นรนกับ ความสับสน ความเศร้าโศก ความ กลัว และความไม่แน่นอน เมื่อเรา ไปอยู่กับพระองค์ และอยู่เบื้องหน้า พระองค์ในสวรรค์ เราจะมีความ ยินดีเหลือล้น นี่เป็นไปได้เพราะพระเจ้าผู้รัก เราอย่างสุดซึ้ง และต้องการให้ เรามีความสัมพันธ์กับพระองค์ วางแผนให้เรากลายเป็นลูกของ พระองค์ แผนนี้มีข้อกำ�หนดให้ พระเจ้ามาสู่โลกนี้ ผ่านการประสูติ ที่มหัศจรรย์ หลังจากอยู่ท่ามกลาง พวกเรา ก็พลีชีพให้เราบนกางเขน แล้วฟื้นคืนชีพ เมื่อแผนของ พระองค์ครบถ้วนสมบูรณ์แล้ว เรา ก็มีสัมพันธภาพกับพระองค์ได้ ตาม ที่เราถูกสร้างสรรค์มา ทั้งตอนนี้ และชั่วนิรันดร์ ยอดเยี่ยมที่พระเจ้า ทำ�ให้เป็นไปได้ ในการที่พระองค์ สถิตอยู่กับชีวิตเราตอนนี้ และสถิต อยู่กับพระองค์ชั่วนิรันดร์ การ ที่เราจะตอบรับอย่างเหมาะสม คือ สำ�นึกในบุญคุณ สรรเสริญ นมัสการ และเทิดทูนพระองค์ ตลอดไป เพราะเราได้รับมอบของ ขวัญยิ่งใหญ่ที่สุดเท่าที่จะเป็นได้ ศรัทธาเพิ่มพูนสำ�หรับชีวิต ถ้าเรานึกคิด ทำ�สมาธิ และเห็น 1. ดู 1 โครินธ์ 15:12–20 2. ดู วิวรณ์ 21:4 3. มาระโก 16:15 4. ยอห์น 3:16 10
  11. 11. คุณค่าว่าการฟื้นคืนชีพของ พระเยซูมีความหมายอย่างไร บรรลุผลอะไรบ้าง และเปลี่ยน ชีวิตเราตลอดไปเช่นไร เราก็จะ ได้รับศรัทธาเพิ่มพูนในทุกด้านของ ชีวิต พระเยซูไม่เพียงฟื้นคืนชีพ แต่พระองค์มีภารกิจในการช่วยเรา ให้ทะยานขึ้นเหนือทางตัน คนเลว และตัวถ่วงในชีวิตเรา บางครั้งเราปลงแล้วกับ สถานการณ์และสภาพแวดล้อม เพราะรู้สึกว่าหมดหวังที่จะ เปลี่ยนแปลง สิ่งต่างๆ เป็นตามนั้น และเราต้องทนรับ อย่างไรก็ตาม พระเจ้ามีภารกิจในการเปลี่ยนสิ่ง ต่างๆ โดยมอบลมปราณชีวิตใหม่ ให้แก่หัวใจ ความสัมพันธ์ หรือ สถานการณ์ที่ดูเหมือนหรืออาจ เป็นราวกับชีวิตที่“ตายแล้ว” บางที คุณอาจตกอยู่ในสถานการณ์ที่ ดูเหมือนควบคุมไม่ได้ หรือราวกับ ว่าหมดสิ้นความหวัง ทว่าไม่มี สถานการณ์ใดที่เกินความควบคุม ของพระเยซู พลังของพระองค์ไม่มี ขีดจำ�กัด เมื่อพระเยซูอยู่ในโลกนี้ พระองค์ทำ�สิ่งที่สุดวิสัยเป็นประจำ� พระองค์บันดาลให้ขนมปังและปลา ทวีคูณ เดินบนน้ำ� รักษาคนเป็น อัมพาต และช่วยให้คนตาบอด มองเห็น แม้แต่คนตายก็ได้รับการ ชุบชีวิตขึ้นมา ฟื้นฟูปณิธานที่จะกระจาย ข่าวประเสริฐ พระเยซูมายังโลกนี้ และยอม ตายบนไม้กางเขนเพื่อเรา การ ฟื้นคืนชีพของพระองค์ในเวลา ต่อมา เปลี่ยนแนวทางประวัติ- ศาสตร์ตลอดไป การกระทำ� ดังกล่าวเปิดโอกาสให้เราแต่ละคน รับพระเยซูไว้ และกลายเป็นส่วน หนึ่งในครอบครัวของพระเจ้า เมื่อพระเยซูบอกสาวกของ พระองค์ว่า “ประกาศข่าว ประเสริฐแก่ทุกคนในโลก”3 พระองค์แสดงให้เห็นว่าพระองค์ ต้องการให้ชายหญิงและเด็กแต่ละ คน มีโอกาสกลายเป็นส่วนหนึ่งใน ครอบครัวของพระองค์ เพื่อจะได้ รับความรอดจากบาปของเขา ได้ รับการให้อภัยและการสมานไมตรี ของพระองค์ แต่ละคนที่รับของ ขวัญแสนวิเศษของพระองค์ไว้ แล้ว ผู้ที่ทราบว่าเป็นเช่นไรที่ได้ อยู่ในครอบครัวของพระเจ้า ได้ รับการให้อภัยจากบาป และมี พระวิญญาณของพระเจ้า ก็จะ ต้องการแบ่งปันสิ่งนี้กับคนอื่นเป็น ธรรมดา พวกเราที่เชื่อเรื่องการฟื้น คืนชีพ มีความรอดเพราะการ ฟื้นคืนชีพ และจะฟื้นคืนชีพ ควร เตือนใจตัวเองขณะที่เราฉลองการ ฟื้นคืนชีพของบุตรพระเจ้า โดย ป่าวประกาศถึงพระคริสต์ผู้ฟื้น คืนชีพ ต่อผู้ที่ยังไม่เคยได้ยินว่า “พระเจ้าทรงรักโลกจนได้ประทาน พระบุตรองค์เดียวของพระองค์ เพื่อว่าผู้ที่เชื่อในพระบุตรนั้นจะ มิได้พินาศ แต่มีชีวิตนิรันดร์”4 ปีเตอร์ อัมสเตอร์ดัม กับภรรยา มาเรีย ฟอนเทน เป็นผู้อำ�นวยการของเดอะ- แฟมิลี่นานาชาติ คณะคริสเตียนผู้มีความ ศรัทธา ■ เรื่องแปลกแต่จริงที่น่าทึ่งและยิ่งใหญ่ได้เกิดขึ้น เพราะเขาคิดว่า พระองค์ต้องเสียชีวิตไร้เกียรติและน่าอัปยศอดสู ทว่ากลับกลาย เป็นอนุสรณ์อันรุ่งโรจน์ต่อความตายที่พ่ายแพ้อย่างราบคาบ — อะธานาเซียส แห่งอเล็กซานเดรีย (ค.ศ. 296-373) 11
  12. 12. อย่าสิ้นหวังอย่างหมดอาลัยตายอยาก เราคือชาวอีสเตอร์ ฮาเลลูยาห์คือ เพลงของเรา — สันตะปะปา จอห์น พอล ที่สอง (ค.ศ. 1920-2005) 2 ผู้ที่บริสุทธิ์โดยสิ้นเชิงเสนอตนเป็น เครื่องสังเวยเพื่อผลดีต่อผู้อื่น รวมถึง ศัตรู และยอมไถ่บาปให้ชาวโลก นี่เป็นการกระทำ�ที่สมบูรณ์แบบ — มหาตมะ คานที (ปี ค.ศ 1869 ถึง 1948) 2 ความหวังของคริสเตียนคือ ศรัทธา ที่มองไปข้างหน้า สู่คำ�สัญญาของ พระเจ้าที่บรรลุผล ความหวังของ คริสเตียนคือ ความแน่นอนที่พระเจ้า เป็นผู้รับประกัน ความหวังของ คริสเตียนบ่งบอกถึงการทราบว่า ทุกวันในชีวิต และทุกชั่วขณะหลังจาก นั้น ผู้มีความเชื่อกล่าวตามความจริง โดยมีพื้นฐานจากปณิธานของพระเจ้า ว่า ส่วนที่ดีเลิศยังมาไม่ถึง — ปรับเปลี่ยนจาก จิม แพ็คเกอร์ (เกิดปี ค.ศ. 1926) 2 สิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นเมื่อคริสเตียนสิ้นใจ ไม่ใช่ การคาดคะเน ทว่าเป็นความแน่นอน ที่มีความจริงเป็นพื้นฐาน สิ่งแสน วิเศษเกิดขึ้นในประวัติศาสตร์ ซึ่งนำ� ประเด็นเรื่องชีวิตภายหลังความตาย ออกจากขอบเขตการคาดเดา ไปสู่ ข้อเท็จจริงที่ยันยืนแล้วว่าถูกต้อง ท่านเปาโลแถลงอย่างเปิดเผยและ ชัดเจนถึงเหตุผลที่ท่านมั่นใจ “เรารู้ ว่าท่านผู้บันดาลให้พระเยซูฟื้นคืนชีพ จะบันดาลให้เราฟื้นขึ้นมากับพระเยซู ด้วย และจะให้เราเข้าเฝ้าพระองค์ ร่วมกับท่าน”1 การฟื้นคืนชีพของ พระเยซูคริสต์เป็นบรรทัดฐานการฟื้น คืนชีพของทุกคนที่อยู่ในพระคริสต์ อีกนัยหนึ่งก็คือ การฟื้นคืนชีพของเรา ในอนาคตมีประวัติการฟื้นคืนชีพของ พระคริสต์เป็นพื้นฐาน การฟื้นคืนชีพ ของพระเยซูคริสต์ไม่ใช่ประเด็นเล็ก น้อยที่ไม่สำ�คัญ ทว่าเป็นศูนย์กลาง และสำ�คัญอย่างยิ่งต่อความศรัทธา ของคริสเตียน ... ข้อเท็จจริงที่ว่า พระเยซูมีชีวิตและสถิตอยู่ในเรา ไม่เพียงเปลี่ยนมุมมองของเรา เกี่ยวกับชีวิตภายภาคหน้า ทว่าชีวิต นี้ด้วย เพราะจนกว่าเราพร้อมที่จะ เผชิญหน้ากับความตาย เราก็จะไม่มี วันทราบจริงๆ ว่าการดำ�เนินชีวิต อย่างอิสระเป็นเช่นไร ศรัทธาของ คริสเตียนไม่ใช่การหลีกเลี่ยงความ เป็นจริง ทว่าเกี่ยวกับชีวิตที่นี่เดี๋ยวนี้ การดำ�เนินชีวิตด้วยความรัก พละกำ�ลัง และสติปัญญา จากการ มีพระคริสต์สถิตอยู่ในใจเรา เราจึงมี ความอุ่นใจในพระองค์ผู้ฟื้นคืนชีพ ซึ่งจะช่วยเราให้ทะยานขึ้นไปสู่บ้าน ที่เราจะอยู่กับพระองค์ชั่วนิรันดร์ — ชาร์ลส์ ไพรส์ 2 ไม่มีจุลสารฉบับใดจะพิมพ์ข่าวน่า ตกใจว่าร่างมัมมี่ของพระเยซูแห่ง นาซาเร็ธ ถูกค้นพบในกรุงเยรูซาเล็ม เก่าแก่ คริสเตียนไม่มีร่างที่ดองไว้ อย่างพิถีพิถันในหีบแก้วเพื่อนมัสการ ขอบคุณพระเจ้าที่เรามีหลุมศพ ว่างเปล่า ข้อเท็จจริงที่น่าปีติยินดีว่า หลุมศพว่างเปล่า ประกาศว่าชีวิต สำ�หรับเราไม่ได้หยุดอยู่แค่ความตาย ความตายไม่ใช่กำ�แพงขวางกั้น ทว่า เป็นประตูที่ก้าวข้ามไป — ปีเตอร์ มาร์แชล (ค.ศ. 1902-1949) ■ 1. 2 โครินธ์ 4:14 ชาวอีสเตอร์ 12
  13. 13. เหนือล้ำ� ความปรารถนา โดย สุกัญญา คูมาร์-ซิงห์ ฉันอายุแปดขวบเมื่อสูญเสียคุณปู่วัย 65 ปี ครอบครัวของฉันมีความสัมพันธ์แน่นแฟ้น นี่จึงเป็น เรื่องใหญ่มากสำ�หรับเรา ฉันจำ�ได้ว่าหอมแก้มที่เย็นเฉียบของนานู และกล่าว ลาท่าน แต่บางสิ่งในใจฉันบอกว่านี่ไม่ใช่การกล่าวลา ตลอดไป ฉันมีความหวังอย่างแรงกล้าเสมอว่าวันหนึ่ง จะได้อยู่กับท่านอีก ทุกครั้งที่เราไปเยี่ยมสุสาน ฉัน ร้องไห้ ไม่ใช่เพราะว่าไม่ได้เห็น ไม่ได้สัมผัสหรือพูดคุย กับท่าน ทว่าในส่วนลึก มีความเชื่อมั่นด้วยใจแน่วแน่ เสมอว่าฉันจะพบท่านอีก ความคาดหมายที่จะได้พบ กันในที่สุด ฉันมักจะนึกคิดว่า เมื่อได้พบนานูอีกครั้ง ฉันจะถามท่านถึงตอนที่ท่านถูกแก๊งโจรถืออาวุธไล่ล่า หรือเมื่อได้พบนานูอีกครั้ง ฉันจะว่าท่านที่ไม่ยอมผ่าตัด ไตแต่เนิ่นๆ อย่างไรก็ตาม เมื่อฉันโตขึ้น ฉันก็ปรับตัว กับการที่ท่านจากไปแล้ว หลังจากที่นานูเสียชีวิต นาน่าคุณย่าฉัน กลายเป็น หัวใจครอบครัวใหญ่ของเรา ตอนนี้ท่านก็จากไปเช่น กัน ท่านเสียชีวิตเมื่อไม่นานมานี้ เรามาช่วยกันเก็บ ข้าวของในบ้านท่าน ฉันลูบผ้านวมบนเตียงท่าน และ ร้องไห้ไม่หยุด ในโบสถ์ฉันพบว่าตัวเองมองไปยังที่นั่ง ประจำ�ของท่าน และถามพระเยซูว่าทำ�ไม หลายสัปดาห์ผ่านไป ความเจ็บปวดลดน้อยถอยลง ถึงกระนั้นก็ยังไม่เลือนหายไป จนกระทั่งวันหนึ่ง ฉัน พบตัวเองนึกว่า เมื่อได้พบนาน่าอีกครั้ง ฉันจะบอกว่า เราทุกคนคิดถึงท่านมากแค่ไหน ฉันจะโอบกอดท่าน เพราะฉันไม่ได้กอดท่านที่โรงพยาบาล... ตอนนั้นฉันตระหนักว่าคำ�สัญญาเรื่องชีวิตนิรันดร์ ไม่ใช่แค่ความปรารถนาตามประสาเด็กวัยแปดขวบ ทว่าช่วยปลอบใจได้ตลอดชีวิต ในฐานะคริสเตียน เรา มีความหวังและศรัทธาที่ไม่เสื่อมคลาย ว่าความตาย ไม่ใช่จุดจบ พระเจ้าส่งพระบุตรของพระองค์ คือ พระเยซู มายังโลกนี้ เพื่อเราจะได้มีชีวิตนิรันดร์ร่วม กับพระองค์ เราเพียงแต่มีศรัทธาแบบเด็กๆ ที่จะเชื่อ ในคำ�สัญญาของพระเจ้า ฉันไม่ทราบแน่ว่าความสัมพันธ์ที่เราชื่นชมอย่างมาก ในโลกนี้ จะดำ�เนินต่อไปอย่างไรในสวรรค์ แต่ฉันทราบ ว่าชีวิตนิรันดร์ร่วมกับพระเจ้า รอคอยเราอยู่ ความ ตายคือทางที่เราเดินผ่านเข้าไปสู่ชีวิตนิรันดร์ สุกัญญา คูมาร์-ซิงห์ ผู้อ่าน Activated ที่อินเดีย อาศัยอยู่ใน เกอร์กาออน ดำ�รงตำ�แหน่งรองผู้อำ�นวยการพันธกิจทางการทูต ที่นิวเดลฮี ■ 13
  14. 14. ค้นพบ ความศรัทธา ฉันเติบโตขึ้นมาในครอบครัว คริสเตียน เมื่ออายุ 13 ปี ฉัน ประกาศว่าไม่เชื่อพระเจ้า พอ อายุ 18 ปี ฉันจากบ้านเกิดที่ริโอ เดอจาเนโร พร้อมเป้สะพายหลัง และเดินทางท่องโลก ฉันไปเยือน บริติชไอลส์ แล้วข้ามช่องแคบ และนั่งรถบัสไปอินเดีย ผ่าน ตุรกี อิหร่าน อัฟกานิสถาน และ ปากีสถาน ฉันเรียนรู้ว่าผู้คนที่พูด ภาษาอาหรับกล่าวคำ�ทักทายและ คำ�อำ�ลาเหมือนกันว่า As-salamu alaykum สันติสุขของพระเจ้าสถิต อยู่กับคุณ ครั้งหนึ่งในเมืองเล็กๆ ที่ อัฟกานิสถาน ฉันได้ยินเด็กชายร้อง เพลงไพเราะในร้านตัดเสื้อของบิดา เมื่อฉันถามว่าเขาร้องเพลงอะไร เขาตอบว่า “คัมภีร์อัลกุรอาน นั่นเอง” เมื่อฉันไปถึงเมืองกัว ฉัน พักกับหนุ่มสาวชาวฝรั่งเศส เขา มักจะนั่งอยู่ในกระท่อม ตรึกตรอง เงียบๆ หลายชั่วโมง โดยจุดเทียน วางไว้บนโต๊ะ ฉันจำ�ได้ที่ครุ่นคิดว่า คงมี พระเจ้า ทุกหนทุกแห่งที่ฉันไป ผู้คนแสวงหาพระองค์ ไม่นานนัก ฉันก็ค้นพบแหล่งที่มาของคริสเตียน อีกครั้ง ฉันกลายเป็นผู้ประกาศ ข่าวสาร ตอนนั้นแหละที่ฉันเริ่ม เรียนรู้ว่าการมีศรัทธาหมายถึง อะไรจริงๆ ในประสบการณ์ของฉัน เมื่อคุณ ผ่านแต่ละบททดสอบในชีวิต คุณ จะพบว่าศรัทธาร้องเรียกคุณให้มุ่ง หน้าไป ศรัทธาช่วยให้คุณก้าวต่อ ไป เมื่ออุปสรรคและความท้อร้อง ตะโกนให้คุณยอมแพ้ มีเสียงค่อยๆ ที่หนักแน่นบอกคุณท่ามกลางความ สับสนอลหม่าน ว่าทุกสิ่งจะลงเอย ด้วยดี ศรัทธาจะเพิ่มพูนจากความ ท้าทายที่เราฟันฝ่าในแต่ละวัน ถ้าคุณคิดว่าศรัทธาของคุณยัง เล็กๆ ขอให้ระลึกถึงสิ่งที่พระเยซู กล่าวไว้ แม้ว่าศรัทธามีขนาดเล็ก เท่าเมล็ดพันธุ์ผักกาด แต่ก็เคลื่อน ภูเขาได้1 โรเซน เพเรรา ครูสอนภาษาอังกฤษ และ นักเขียน ที่ริโอเดอจาเนโร ประเทศบราซิล เป็นสมาชิกเดอะแฟมิลี่นานาชาติ ■ การฟื้นคืนชีพทำ�ให้การสถาปนา อาณาจักรของพระเจ้าครบถ้วน สมบูรณ์ ... เป็นเหตุการณ์แน่ชัด ที่สาธิตว่าอาณาจักรของพระเจ้า ตั้งต้นบนโลกจริงๆ เหมือนใน สวรรค์ ... ข่าวสารเรื่องอีส เตอร์คือ เผยให้เห็นโลกใหม่ของ พระเจ้าแล้ว ในพระเยซูคริสต์ ตอนนี้คุณได้รับเชิญให้มีส่วน ร่วม — เอ็น ที ไรท์ (เกิดปี ค.ศ. 1948) พระเยซู ฉันเชื่อว่าพระองค์ เป็นพระบุตรของพระเจ้า พระองค์ยอมตายบนไม้ กางเขนแทนฉัน และฟื้น คืนชีพ โปรดมอบของขวัญ แก่ฉัน คือการให้อภัยของ พระองค์ เพื่อฉันจะได้ ดำ�เนินชีวิตโดยมีสันติสุข ร่วมกับพระองค์ตลอดไป 1. ดู มัทธิว 17:20 โดย โรเซน เพเรรา 14
  15. 15. อยู่กับพระเจ้า ถ้ามีสิ่งใดที่อีสเตอร์เตือนใจเรา ก็คือ “ความรอด” เป็นของขวัญ แสนวิเศษจากพระเจ้า คือการมี สันติสุขร่วมกับพระองค์ในชีวิตนี้ และชีวิตภายภาคหน้า นี่ไม่ใช่สิ่งที่ เราบรรลุผลจากการกระทำ� ทว่า เป็นสิ่งที่ทำ�เพื่อเราแล้ว พระเยซู ยอมตายบนไม้กางเขนเพื่อบาปของ เรา พระองค์ฟื้นคืนชีพในวันที่สาม พระองค์เป็นผู้ทำ�เช่นนั้น ไม่ใช่เรา “วันนี้ท่านจะอยู่กับเราในแดน สุขาวดี” พระองค์บอกโจรผู้กำ�ลัง สิ้นใจที่ถูกตรึงอยู่บนไม้กางเขน ข้างๆ1 ไม่มีอะไรที่โจรผู้นั้นทำ�ได้ เกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ของเขา แน่นอน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นอดีตหรือ อนาคต เขาถูกประหารชีวิตเพราะ อาชญากรรมที่เขาก่อไว้ อย่างไร ก็ตาม มีบางสิ่งที่เขานึกคิดและ บอกกล่าวได้ “ขอให้ระลึกถึงข้า เมื่อพระองค์เข้าสู่อาณาจักรของ พระองค์”2 ต้องอาศัยเพียงการ บ่งบอกถึงความศรัทธา นั่นคือบทเรียนสำ�หรับเรา ง่าย มากที่จะมัวง่วนกับการทำ�งานเพื่อ พระเจ้า เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ที่ดี เพื่อ คนอื่น เราเติมเต็มทุกวันด้วยการ ทำ�ดี ถ้อยคำ�ที่บอกล่าวด้วยน้ำ�ใจ การกระทำ�ที่เอื้อเฟื้อ แต่นั่นไม่ เพียงพอที่จะสมานไมตรีกับพระเจ้า เพราะเรามีชั่วขณะที่ดีฉันใด เรา ก็มีชั่วขณะที่เลวเช่นกัน ในยามที่ การกระทำ�หรือความนึกคิดของเรา ขาดสติปัญญา เมื่อถ้อยคำ�ของเรา แล้งน้ำ�ใจ เมื่อเราคิดเห็นแก่ตัวถึง สิ่งที่เราเองต้องการ มากกว่าคน อื่นสักหน่อย เมื่อเราโมโห ไม่ให้ อภัย และพร่ำ�บ่น ไม่มีพวกเราคนใดที่สอบผ่าน ถ้า การสมานไมตรีกับพระเจ้าขึ้นอยู่กับ สิ่งที่เราทำ� เราคงไม่ได้สมานไมตรี นี่เองจึงไม่มีการทำ�ดีหรือความ พยายามเป็นเลิศใดๆ จะช่วยให้เรา ได้อยู่เคียงข้างพระองค์3 สิ่งแสนวิเศษก็คือ เราไม่ต้อง สอบผ่าน พระบุตรของพระเจ้าใช้ ชีวิตเป็นมนุษย์ ลงมาอยู่ท่ามกลาง พวกเรา พระองค์รับฟัง เฝ้าดู สัมผัส และเยียวยารักษา ความ รักที่พระองค์มีต่อเรายิ่งใหญ่เหลือ เกิน ถึงแม้พระองค์ทราบว่าจะต้อง ทนทรมานอย่างไร พระองค์ยอม ถูกจับกุม โดนเฆี่ยน ในที่สุดก็ถูก ตรึงบนกางเขน แม้กระนั้นความ รักของพระองค์ครองใจ พระองค์ ให้อภัยผู้ที่จับพระองค์ตรึงกางเขน พระองค์หาคนช่วยดูแลมารดาผู้ ร่ำ�ไห้ และมอบความกล้าหาญให้ แก่โจร ด้วยคำ�สัญญาของพระองค์ “วันนี้ท่านจะอยู่กับเราในแดน สุขาวดี” พระองค์เป็นผู้ทำ�เช่นนั้น ไม่ใช่เรา ไม่ว่าเราจะมีความกลัว ความ วิตกกังวล ความเสียใจ และ ความรู้สึกผิดเช่นไร ไม่ว่าจะรู้สึก ขาดสมรรถภาพอย่างไร เมื่อ เราอธิษฐาน “โปรดระลึกถึงข้า” พระองค์ก็ทำ�เช่นนั้น ขอให้เราเลิก วิตกกังวล และอยู่กับพระองค์วันนี้ แอ็บบี้ เมย์ นักเขียนอิสระ นักการศึกษา และผู้ส่งเสริมการดูแลสุขภาพ ที่อังกฤษ เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซท์ของเธอที่ www.abi. mayihelp.co.uk ■ ชั่วขณะเงียบๆ โดย แอ็บบี้ เมย์ 1. ลูกา 23:43 2. ลูกา 23:42 3. ดู ติทัส 3:5 15
  16. 16. การ ทดลองใจ เราล่วงรู้ถึงการที่มนุษย์ถูกทดลองใจ ต้องประสบกับความ สิ้นหวัง ความท้อแท้ และหมดหนทาง เราเข้าใจการยอมสละ เพราะเราต้องยอมสละพระบิดาเพื่อมายังโลกนี้ แล้วเราต้อง สละผู้ที่เรารักปานดวงใจในโลกนี้ เพื่อกลับไปหาพระบิดา เรา เข้าใจความปวดร้าวลึกๆ และโรคภัยไข้เจ็บ เพราะเราร้อง ด้วยความเจ็บปวด ขณะที่โดนตะปูตอกมือตอกเท้า เราเข้าใจ ความรู้สึกเมื่อถูกคนที่เรารักทอดทิ้ง แม้แต่พระบิดาของเราเอง เพราะเราร้องเรียก “พระเจ้าของข้า พระเจ้าของข้า ทำ�ไม ทอดทิ้งข้า”1 เราเข้าใจความกลัวลึกๆ ความกลัวที่ต้องเผชิญกับสิ่งที่อยู่ เบื้องหน้า กลัวความเจ็บปวดและความเศร้าโศก เราเข้าใจ ความรู้สึกลึกๆ จากการถูกทอดทิ้ง เพราะผู้ที่รักเรามากที่สุด ทอดทิ้งเรา เมื่อเราถูกจับกุม เราล่วงรู้ความปวดร้าวลึกๆ ที่ได้เห็นคนที่เจ้ารักทรยศเจ้า เพราะเพื่อนคนหนึ่งทรยศเรา ด้วยจุมพิต ถึงแม้ว่าพระบิดาไม่ยอมให้จอกนี้ผ่านไป ถึงแม้ว่าคนอันเป็น ที่รักพากันหลบหนี ในยามที่จำ�เป็น ถึงแม้ว่าโดนตะปูตอกมือ ตอกเท้า ถึงแม้ว่าเราถูกเฆี่ยน ถึงแม้เรารู้สึกราวกับว่า พระบิดาทอดทิ้งเรา ทั้งหมดที่กล่าวมานี้นำ�มาซึ่งชัยชนะ ครั้งยิ่งใหญ่ การฟื้นฟู และความรอด! ดูราวกับเป็นความพ่ายแพ้ เมื่อเราโดนเฆี่ยน ต้องสวม มงกุฎหนาม และถูกตรึงบนไม้กางเขน ทว่านี่เปลี่ยนแนวทาง ประวัติศาสตร์ชั่วนิรันดร์! เมื่อชีวิตดูมืดมน เมื่อเจ้ามองไม่เห็น เราโอบกอดเจ้าไว้ ดังที่พระบิดาโอบกอดเรา เราขอให้เจ้าไว้วางใจเรา เมื่อ ตกอยู่ในห้วงลึก ไว้วางใจเราในยามปวดร้าว ไว้วางใจเรา ในยามขัดสน เพราะเจ้าจะได้ฟื้นคืนชีพอย่างน่าปีติยินดีเช่นกัน นี่เป็นผลลัพธ์จากการที่เราเสียสละเพื่อเจ้า จากพระเยซูด้วยความรัก 1. มัทธิว 27:46

