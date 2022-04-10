Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 10, 2022
จุดพลัง - พระเจ้าทำาสิ่งใหม่.pdf

  1. 1. ชุดที่ 16 • เล่มที่ 4 เปลี่ยนชีวิตคุณ เปลี่ยนโลก จุดพลัง พระเจ้าทำ�สิ่งใหม่ การฟื้นฟู การเติมพลังใหม่ การสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ มองหาสถานีเซาท์สเตชั่น เส้นทางความศรัทธา รับฟ ังแทนเราสองคน แขกพิเศษ
  2. 2. กล่าวทักทาย ท่านคือใคร ไม่นานนักหลังจากที่พระเยซูรักษา “ฝูงชนจำ�นวนมาก” และเลี้ยงอาหารคน 4,000 คน ด้วยขนมปังเจ็ดก้อนและปลาสองสามตัว1 พระองค์ถามสาวกว่าผู้คนพูดอะไรเกี่ยวกับพระองค์ เขารายงานว่าบ้างก็เชื่อว่าพระองค์เป็นยอห์น ผู้ให้บัพติศมา บ้างก็ว่าพระองค์เป็น เอลียา หรือเยเรมีย์ หรือผู้พยากรณ์อื่นๆ จากกาลก่อนกลับมาจุติ คำ�ตอบเหล่านี้บ่งบอกว่าคนส่วนใหญ่เคารพนับถือพระเยซูอย่างสูง และคิดว่าพระองค์เป็นผู้พยากรณ์ที่ยิ่งใหญ่ ทว่าเขายังห่างจากเป้าไกลโขเลย! แล้วพระเยซูถามเขาว่า “ท่านคิดว่าเราเป็นใคร?” เราคงนึกภาพออก เหล่าสาวกก้มหน้าก้มตาหรือชำ�เลืองมองกัน ไม่แน่ใจว่าจะ ตอบอย่างไร แล้วซีโมน เปโตร ซึ่งประจักษ์ชัดว่าปากโพล่งที่สุดในหมู่อัครสาวก รวบรวมความกล้า บ่งบอกเอกลักษณ์แท้จริงและ วัตถุประสงค์ของพระเยซูได้อย่างถูกต้อง “พระองค์เป็นพระคริสต์ พระบุตรของพระเจ้าผู้ทรงพระชนม์”2 ในพระคัมภีร์พรรณนาถึงพระเยซูไว้หลายประการโดยตลอด อาทิเช่น แสงสว่างของโลก3 ผู้เลี้ยงแกะที่ดี4 พระเจ้าผู้ทรงพระชนม์5 เพื่อนมิตร6 และพระผู้ช่วยให้รอดของเรา7 ไม่ว่าจะพรรณนาถึงพระเยซูไว้อย่างไร สิ่งแสนวิเศษจริงๆ คือ เราแต่ละคนสัมผัสพระองค์ได้ในวิถีทางของเราเอง พระเยซูยอมรับ เรา ยังไงก็ยังงั้น พระองค์แสดงตนให้เป็นที่ประจักษ์ต่อเราแต่ละคนบ่อยครั้ง ตามที่จำ�เป็น หรือสานสัมพันธ์กับรายบุคคลได้ดีที่สุด แทนที่จะพยายามกำ�หนดมโนภาพเฉพาะของพระเยซู หรือการงานของพระองค์ หวังใจว่าจุดพลังฉบับนี้จะช่วยคุณให้เติบโตใน สัมพันธภาพกับท่านผู้ซึ่งจะรักคุณเสมอไป และแสวงหาสิ่งดีเลิศสำ�หรับคุณ8 คุณว่าพระองค์คือใครเล่า คณะผู้จัดทำ� จุดพลัง 1. ดู มัทธิว 15:29–38 2. มัทธิว 16:16 3. ดู ยอห์น 8:12 4. ดู ยอห์น 10:11 5. ดู ยอห์น 10:30 6. ดู ยอห์น 15:15 7. ดู กิจการ 4:12 8. ดู อิสยาห์ 54:10 ชุดที่ 16 เล่มที่ 4 จุดพลัง หากประสงค์รายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม กรุณาติดต่อที่: info.thaifamily@gmail.com คำ�แปลภาษาไทย ชุดที่ 16 เล่มที่ 4 © 2014 Activated สงวนลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งสิ้น 2
  3. 3. ฉันคิดว่าหนึ่งในหลักสำ�คัญที่ทำ�ให้ฉัน ต้องการใกล้ชิดพระเยซูมากที่สุดเท่าที่ จะทำ�ได้ คือ สัมผัสรักที่พระองค์มอบ ให้เป็นส่วนตัว พระองค์ทำ�อะไรที่พิเศษในชีวิต เราแต่ละคน บางครั้งเราสังเกตเห็น หลายครั้งเราไม่ทันสังเกต บางครั้งที่ เราสังเกตเห็น แต่ไม่ได้มอบความดี ความชอบให้ พระองค์คงเสียใจ แต่ พระเยซูรักเรามากเกินกว่าที่จะล้มเลิก ตลอดชีวิตเรา พระองค์แสดงและ บอกกล่าวถ้อยคำ�แสนวิเศษสามคำ�ต่อ ไปเรื่อยๆ คือ เรารักเจ้า! สมัยที่เป็นวัยรุ่นผู้ดิ้นรนกับอารมณ์ แรงๆ นานัปการ และความเหงา อย่างสุดๆ ฉันต้องรู้สึกถึงความรักนั้น ในรูปแบบที่จับต้องได้ วันหนึ่งฉันเห็น ดอกแพนซีเล็กๆ ที่น่ารักน่าทะนุถนอม ข้างถนน เป็นดอกขนาดเล็กกว่า เล็บมือฉัน และก้านยาวเท่านิ้วมือ ฉัน ฉันเด็ดมันขึ้นมา ประคองถือไว้ ตลอดทางกลับบ้าน และเอาใส่ถ้วย กระดาษวางไว้ที่โต๊ะข้างเตียง หนึ่ง สัปดาห์ผ่านไป มันยังคงสดใสเบิก บาน เหมือนเพิ่งเด็ดมาใหม่ๆ ทำ�ให้ ฉันมีความสุข แล้วสิ่งที่ฉันใคร่รู้ที่สุดเกิดขึ้น เป็น เหตุการณ์ที่ “ไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นมาก่อน และไม่เคยเกิดขึ้นหลังจากนั้น” ใน ประสบการณ์ที่ฉันพบพาน ก้านดอก แพนซีน้อยนิดมีรากเริ่มงอกออกมา ไม่นานนักก็ยาวขึ้นและแข็งแรงขึ้น ฉันเอาไปปลูกไว้ในกระถาง และเห็น มันเติบโตเป็นต้นที่มีดอกอีกมากมาย ฉันทึ่งใจ ทว่าอุ่นใจเช่นกันว่าพระผู้ สร้างบันดาลให้ดอกแพนซีน้อยเติบโต ขึ้นมา ทั้งๆ ที่ไม่มีอะไรเลย พระองค์ สถิตอยู่กับฉัน หล่อหลอมฉัน ผ่าน เหตุการณ์ที่ดีบ้างร้ายบ้าง และนำ� ดอกไม้ที่น่าชื่นชมยินดีนี้มาให้ฉัน หลายวัน หลายเดือน หลายปี และหลายสิบปีผ่านไป ฉันทำ�ความ รู้จักและรักพระเยซูยิ่งขึ้น ผ่านสัมผัส ที่พิเศษนับครั้งไม่ถ้วน และการ แสดงออกถึงความรักของพระองค์ หลายครั้งอาจดูไม่สลักสำ�คัญเลย เมื่อ เปรียบเทียบกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงและ มหัศจรรย์ที่จำ�เป็น ในโลกใบนี้ ทว่า มันได้สร้างความแตกต่างใหญ่หลวง ต่อฉัน พระองค์พิสูจน์ให้ฉันเห็นว่า ฉันสำ�คัญต่อพระองค์ และยังผลให้ พระองค์ชนะใจและพิชิตความรักของ ฉันตลอดไป ดังที่อัครสาวกยอห์น เขียนไว้ว่า “เรารักพระองค์เพราะ พระองค์รักเราก่อน”1 ชาลซีย์ ดูลีย์ เป็นนักเขียนสิ่งพิมพ์ที่ให้แรง บันดาลใจ และเป็นคุณแม่นักการศึกษา เต็มเวลา อาศัยอยู่ในออสเตรเลีย เยี่ยม ชมเว็บไซท์ของเธอได้ที่ HTTP://WWW. NURTURE-INSPIRE-TEACH.COM/■ สัมผัส ความรัก โดย ชาลซีย์ ดูลีย์ 1. 1 ยอห์น 4:19 3
  4. 4. รับฟัง แทนเราสองคน ปลายฤดูกาลแข่งขัน ทีมฮีทนำ�เลค เกอร์ 2-1 โดยมีการแข่งขันเกมที่ 4 บ่ายวันนี้ ฉันมีงานยุ่ง ฉันมีงานยุ่ง เสมอ แต่วันนี้เธอชวนแขกมาทาน อาหารกลางวัน ดังนั้นงานยุ่งจึง เปลี่ยนเป็นมิติใหม่โดยสิ้นเชิง เธอมีเพื่อนมาก แปลกไม่ใช่หรือ ที่ดูเหมือนว่าน้องสาวมักจะมีเพื่อน มากกว่า ฉันไม่แคร์หรอกกับเพื่อน ของเธอ แต่แน่นอนว่าคนเราอยากจะ สร้างความประทับใจที่ดี และความ ประทับใจที่ดีต้องอาศัยความพยายาม อย่างมาก สลัดเสร็จแล้ว เป็นสลัดสำ�เร็จรูป ฉันคิดว่าพวกเขาคงไม่ทันสังเกต อย่างไรก็ตาม สเต็กยังเป็นน้ำ�แข็ง อยู่ เตาเลอะเทอะ มันฝรั่งวางอยู่บน เคาน์เตอร์ และใครก็ไม่รู้ลืมล้างจาน อาหารเช้า สิ่งแรกก่อน ฉันพึมพำ�คำ�อวยพร ต่อผู้ที่ประดิษฐ์ไมโครเวฟขึ้นมา สวม ผ้ากันเปื้อนสีชมพูตัวโปรด และควาน หาที่ปอกเปลือกในลิ้นชักที่ยุ่งเหยิง วันนั้นเริ่มต้นราวกับความพ่ายแพ้ สำ�หรับฉัน และฉันหวังว่าเกมที่จะ ได้ดูภายหลังคงช่วยให้ฉันเบิกบาน ขึ้น ฉันไม่ยอมพลาดแน่! มีคนบอก ว่าฉันควรจะดู WNBA หรือ Hope Shopping Network แต่ฉันเป็น ทอมบอยเสมอมา โดย โจ จอห์นสัน 4
  5. 5. สำ�หรับคริสเตียน สวรรค์คือที่ซึ่งพระเยซูสถิตอยู่ เราต้องคาดเดาว่าสวรรค์ จะเป็นเช่นไร เพียงพอแล้วที่ทราบว่าเราจะได้อยู่กับพระองค์ตลอดไป เมื่อ เรารักใครสักคนสุดหัวใจ ชีวิตจะเริ่มต้นเมื่อเราได้อยู่กับบุคคลนั้น ยามที่ ได้อยู่กับเขาเท่านั้น ที่เรามีชีวิตชีวาจริงๆ การได้อยู่กับพระคริสต์ก็เป็นเช่น นั้น ในโลกนี้เราติดต่อสื่อสารกับพระองค์อย่างลางเลือน เพราะเรามองเห็น เหมือนมองผ่านกระจกสลัวๆ เท่านั้น โดยที่เกิดขึ้นเป็นระยะๆ เพราะเรา คือสิ่งสร้างสรรค์อันต่ำ�ต้อย เราไม่อาจอยู่ในที่สูงๆ เสมอไป แต่คำ�นิยามที่ดี ที่สุด คือ สวรรค์เป็นสภาวะที่เราจะได้อยู่กับพระเยซูเสมอไป เป็นที่ซึ่งไม่มี อะไรมาพรากเราไปจากพระองค์อีกแล้ว — วิลเลียม บาร์เคลย์ (ค.ศ. 1907-1978) ระหว่างที่ถอดจุกน้ำ�ทิ้งที่อ่างล้าง มือ และมองหาไม้กวาด ฉันได้ยิน เธอเดินทอดน่องเข้าประตูมา และนั่ง เหยียดขาในห้องนั่งเล่นกับเพื่อน ฉันรู้ ว่าควรจะออกไปวิสาสะกับเขา อย่าง น้อยก็พูดคุยกันสั้นๆ แต่ฉันยุ่งเหลือ เกิน ถ้าฉันรู้จักน้องสาวดี เธอรับฟัง แทนเราทั้งสองคนได้สบาย เธอไม่ใช่ คนขี้เกียจ เธอไม่ได้เป็นคนอย่างนั้น จริงๆ แต่ทุกครั้งที่เขามาเที่ยวที่บ้าน เธอก็ขี้เกียจขึ้นมาทันที และละทุกสิ่ง ไว้เพื่อจะได้อยู่กับเขา แต่ไม่ใช่ฉันหรอก! ฉันรู้ดีกว่า ฉัน ไม่ยอมปล่อยให้บ้านเลอะเทอะ เพียง เพื่อไปอยู่กับผู้ชายคนเดียว นอกจาก นี้ ผู้ชายที่ควรค่ากับเวลาของฉัน ควรเห็นคุณค่าผู้หญิงที่สามารถ ควบคุมสถานการณ์ต่างๆ ได้ ชามสลัดหลุดจากมือฉัน! ตอนนี้ จะทำ�ยังไงล่ะ?! จะเอาชามพลาสติก เสิร์ฟแขกได้ไหม เศษแก้วสีส้มดัง กร้วมๆ ใต้รองเท้า ฉันยังหาไม้กวาด ไม่เจอ! ฉันก้มเก็บเศษแก้วชิ้นใหญ่ๆ และนิ้วไปโดนอะไรเข้า เลือดไหลลง ข้อมือ มาถึงแขนเสื้อ เสียงหัวเราะ ร่วนของแมรี่ ลอยจากห้องนั่งเล่น เข้ามาในครัว ไม่ต้องสงสัยว่าเธอมี ชั่วขณะที่พิเศษกับเพื่อน ผ้าเช็ดจานเปียกชุ่มและสกปรก มันฝรั่งลูกสองลูกตกลงบนพื้น ขณะที่ ฉันกระชากผ้าจากเคาน์เตอร์ มาเช็ด แขน อ่างน้ำ�ล้นเอ่อมาที่เคาน์เตอร์ และพื้น โลกหมุนติ้ว ทำ�ไมทุกอย่าง ผิดไปหมด “มาร์ธา” เขาต้องการอะไรจากฉัน ฉันรีบ ออกไปที่ห้องนั่งเล่น “นายท่าน!” ฉันกล่าว “ท่านใส่ใจ ไหมที่น้องสาวปล่อยให้ฉันดูแลท่านอยู่ คนเดียว” ฉันโบกมือให้เธอ “ท่าน เอ่อ จะขอให้เธอช่วยสัก หน่อยได้ไหม” ท่านยืนขึ้น แตะข้อมือฉัน “มาร์ธา เธอกระวนกระวายเกินไป เรารู้ว่าเธอ นึกคิดอะไรมากมาย แต่สิ่งสำ�คัญที่สุด ตอนนี้ไม่ใช่การดูแลเรา แต่เป็นการ รับฟังเราต่างหาก สิ่งที่น้องสาวเลือก ทำ� คือ สิ่งสำ�คัญที่สุด เธอไม่ได้คาด หมายให้เราเอาสิ่งนั้นไปจากเธอ ใช่ไหม” ฉันส่ายศีรษะ ก้มลงมองพื้น “ไม่ ค่ะ” ฉันกลืนน้ำ�ลาย “ไม่หรอกคะ” เลือดหยุด แผลของฉันปิดสนิท อย่างมหัศจรรย์ “นั่งลงกับเรา” ท่านกล่าว “ฟังสิ่ง ที่เราจะบอก” ท่านหลิ่วตา ขณะที่ อมยิ้ม “เถอะน่า” น้องชายจะกลับอยู่แล้ว จากการ ทำ�กายภาพบำ�บัดที่โรงพยาบาล เซนต์ลาซารัสเมมโมเรียล ครัวยัง เลอะเทอะอยู่เลย แต่สิ่งสำ�คัญที่สุด คือ ... ฉันนั่งลงบนเบาะกับน้องสาวและ เพื่อน ฉันฟังเขาพูดคุยกัน ฉันไม่ทันสังเกต เมื่อนาฬิกา ไมโครเวฟที่ตั้งเวลาไว้ดังขึ้น ฉันลืม เกมนัดใหญ่ที่จะเริ่มในไม่กี่นาทีไปเสีย สนิทเลย ฉันยุ่งอยู่นี่ไง โจ จอห์นสัน ผู้เขียนบล็อก ที่เม็กซิโก นำ�มาบอกเล่าใหม่ จาก ลูกา 10:38-42 ■ 5
  6. 6. ชื่อนั้น สำ�คัญไฉน โดย สุกัญญา คูมาร์-ซิงห์ เมื่อไม่นานมานี้ฉันอ่านบทความ เกี่ยวกับการกล่าวคำ�พูดบางคำ�จะส่ง ผลต่ออารมณ์ความรู้สึก ไม่น่าแปลก ใจ คำ�พูดอย่างเช่น ยอมรับ บริบูรณ์ โอบกอด สว่างไสว ขบขัน หัวเราะ เล่น ผู้ที่ได้ยินจะมีความรู้สึกเป็นบวก ในแง่เดียวกัน การได้ยินชื่อคนอันเป็น ที่รัก ก็ทำ�ให้เรามีความสุขได้ ลองดู สิ! หลับตาและกล่าวชื่อของใครสักคน ที่คุณรักปานดวงใจ นั่นทำ�ให้คุณยิ้ม ไม่ใช่หรือ เมื่อฉันได้ยินคำ�ว่า “พระเยซู” ฉัน ก็อดไม่ได้ที่จะยิ้ม แค่ได้ยินชื่อของ พระองค์ ก็นำ�มาซึ่งทุกสิ่งที่พระองค์ เป็น คือ เพื่อนสนิท ผู้นำ�ทางและ จิตสำ�นึก แหล่งพละกำ�ลัง และที่ ปรึกษาแท้จริง ผู้ล่วงรู้ถึงความกลัว ความหวัง และความนึกคิดในส่วนลึก ของจิตใจฉัน พระคัมภีร์ส่งเสริมให้เราอธิษฐาน เกี่ยวกับทุกสิ่ง1 ฉันพยายามทำ�ตาม คำ�แนะนำ�นั้นอย่างตรงตัวเลย ซึ่ง ส่งผลให้พระเยซูมีบทบาทมากมาย ในชีวิตฉัน พระองค์กลายเป็นที่ ปรึกษาการเงินของฉัน เป็นผู้ที่ช่วย ฉันจัดงบประมาณการซื้อของชิ้น ใหญ่ๆ พระองค์กลายเป็นนายหน้า อสังหาริมทรัพย์ เมื่อฉันมองหาบ้าน พักอาศัย พระองค์ถึงกับกลายเป็นพ่อ ครัว เมื่อฉันต้องทำ�อาหารเพื่อการ ชุมนุมครั้งใหญ่ ฉันรู้สึกว่าพระองค์ ต้องการเช่นนั้น ด้วยการเป็นส่วน หนึ่งในชีวิตฉันทุกแง่ทุกมุม เมื่อสองสามวันก่อน ฉันครุ่นคิด ถึงการตัดสินใจส่วนตัวครั้งสำ�คัญ อะไรก็ตามที่ฉันตัดสินใจไปแล้วจะ เปลี่ยนแปลงไม่ได้ และส่งผลในระยะ ยาว ฉันรู้สึกว่าความกดดันและความ รับผิดชอบเพิ่มพูนขึ้นเรื่อยๆ ขณะ ที่ฉันพยายามตั้งข้อสรุป ทันใดนั้น ฉันได้ยินเสียงในใจกล่าวว่า วิตกไป ใย พระเยซูสถิตอยู่ด้วย! พอได้ยิน ชื่อพระองค์ ก็เปลี่ยนมุมมองของฉัน โดยสิ้นเชิง ฉันระลึกได้ว่าพระเยซู ต้องการช่วยฉันตัดสินใจ ถ้าฉันถาม พระองค์ ฉันก็ไว้วางใจได้ว่าพระองค์ จะชี้แนะนำ�ทางฉันไปบนเส้นทางที่ ถูกต้อง บ่อยครั้งฉันพบว่าตัวเองฮัมเพลง ที่เคยหัดร้องสมัยยังเด็ก เพลงท่อน โปรดของฉันมีใจความว่า “มีพลัง มีพลังในนามพระเยซู” เมื่อฉันโต ขึ้น ฉันตระหนักว่านั่นเป็นจริงเพียง ใด เราทุกคนมีชื่อที่ความหมายดีๆ คุณพ่อคุณแม่ตั้งชื่อเพราะๆ ให้เรา โดยหวังว่าเราจะดำ�เนินชีวิตตาม นั้น อย่างไรก็ตาม ชื่อของพระเยซูมี วัตถุประสงค์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์พิเศษ “พระเยซู” หมายถึง “พระเจ้าสถิต อยู่กับเรา” ซึ่งสะท้อนถึงเอกลักษณ์ ความเป็นพระเจ้า และวัตถุประสงค์ ของพระองค์ ในฐานะพระผู้ช่วย ของชาวโลก นี่เองชื่อของพระองค์ จึงล้ำ�ค่าเหลือคณา พระเยซู ชื่อนั้น สำ�คัญไฉน!2 สุกัญญา คูมาร์-ซิงห์ ผู้อ่าน Activated ในอินเดีย อาศัยอยู่ที่เกอร์กาออน และ ทำ�งานเป็นผู้ช่วยผู้อำ�นวยการ พันธกิจการ ทูต ที่นิวเดลฮี■ 1. ดู 1 เธสะโลนิกา 5:17 2. ดู ฟิลิปปี 2:10–11; ฮีบรู 13:15; 1 ยอห์น 2:12 6
  7. 7. ผู้ที่คอยห่วงใย โดย คูส สเตนเกอร์ รับความรัก โดย เอเวลิน ไซครอฟสกี้ (คำ�แปล) ไม่ใช่เพราะผลงานสูงส่งใหญ่ยิ่ง ไม่ใช่สิ่งที่ทำ�สำ�เร็จและชื่อเสียง ไม่ใช่เพราะเชื่อว่าแกร่งหาใครเคียง ไม่พอเพียงแม้อดทนไม่เลิกรา แต่ต้องล้มลุกคลุกคลานทุกค่ำ�เช้า หัวใจเฝ้ารอคอยคำ�ตอบที่ใฝ่หา ชีวิตอับจนคนบาปหลงทางมา ท่านพบพาให้รับรักและอภัย เอเวลิน ไซครอฟสกี้ นักศึกษาภาควิชา ภาษาอังกฤษ มีส่วนร่วมในงานมิชชันนารี อาสาสมัคร อยู่กับครอบครัวที่ไต้หวัน ■ “คุณมีเวลาคุยสักนาทีไหม เป็นเรื่อง สำ�คัญ!” ชายหนุ่มกล่าว เขาเดินเข้า มาหาผม พร้อมกับยิ้มกว้าง คุยกับผม หรือ ทำ�ไมล่ะ ผมต้องยอมรับว่าเขา ดูค่อนข้างเป็นมิตร แต่เขาต้องการ อะไร ผมไม่มีอารมณ์คุยด้วย ทันใด นั้นผมสังเกตเห็นว่าเขาถือพระคัมภีร์ และคิดว่าผมเข้าใจแล้ว เขาชักชวน ให้ผู้คนรับเชื่อ และหวังว่าผมจะเป็น เหยื่อรายต่อไป ไม่มีทาง! ไม่ใช่ผม! ผมเฝ้าสังเกตเขาด้วยความรู้สึก ว่าตนเองชอบธรรม เขาถือสิทธิอะไร ที่คิดว่าเขามีสิ่งที่ผมต้องการ! เขา เคยอ่านคัมภีร์มรณศาสตร์แห่งทิเบต เหมือนผมไหม เขาศึกษาการทำ� สมาธิและโยคะ เหมือนผมหรือเปล่า ผมมีประสบการณ์ในการใช้ยาเปลี่ยน ใจคนด้วยซ้ำ� ไม่มีทาง ชายหนุ่มคน นี้ไม่สามารถให้ความกระจ่างแก่ผม ได้หรอก “คุณรู้ไหมว่าพระเจ้าห่วงใยคุณ” ชายหนุ่มถาม “แน่นอน ผมรู้จักพระเจ้า” ผม ตอบหยาบๆ “ผมเป็นพระเจ้า คุณก็ เช่นกัน! ทุกคนเป็นพระเจ้า เราทุก 1. อิสยาห์ 41:10 คนล้วนเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในจักรวาลอันยิ่ง ใหญ่!” เขาดูงุนงงอยู่ชั่วขณะ แต่แล้วก็มี ใบหน้ายิ้มแย้ม “ผมไม่ทราบเช่นนั้น ครับ คุณไม่เหมือนพระเจ้าแน่!” ผมกลอกลูกตา แล้วเดินจากไป เรื่องของเรื่องมีอยู่ว่า ชายหนุ่มพูด ถูก ผมไม่เหมือนพระเจ้าเลย ผมเดินทางท่องโลกเป็นเวลาหลาย ปี เพื่อแสวงหาคำ�ตอบ จนกระทั่ง ได้ยินเสียงหนึ่ง ท่ามกลางความเหงา และความสับสนในใจ เสียงนั้นบอกว่า “อย่ากลัวเลย เราสถิตอยู่กับเจ้า อย่า ท้อใจ เราคือพระเจ้าของเจ้า!”1 เมื่อเดินทางผ่านเมืองหนึ่ง ผมพบ ชายหนุ่มอีกคนหนึ่ง เขายิ้มกว้างเช่น กัน เขาบอกว่า “คุณรู้ไหม พระเจ้า ห่วงใยคุณ” พอถึงตอนนั้นผมเปลี่ยนน้ำ�เสียง “ช่วยเล่าให้ผมฟังหน่อย!” เป็นเวลาเกือบสี่สิบปีมาแล้ว พระองค์ไม่เคยจากผมไปเลย นับแต่ นั้นมา คูส สเตนเกอร์ นักเขียนอิสระ ที่เนเธอร์แลนด์ ■ 7
  8. 8. พระเจ้าทำ�สิ่งใหม่ โดย ปีเตอร์ อัมสเตอร์ดัม ปรับเปลี่ยน เมื่อพระเยซูฟื้นขึ้นมาจากความตาย การที่พระองค์ฟื้นคืนชีพเป็นขั้นตอนแรกของ สิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ของพระเจ้า เป็นการมีตัวตนใหม่ ร่างมนุษย์เปลี่ยนแปลงไป ด้วย พลังของพระเจ้า กลายเป็นร่างที่ไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากความตาย และการเน่าเปื่อย ผุพังอีกต่อไป ไม่เคยมีอะไรเกิดขึ้นเช่นนี้! “เรารู้ว่าเมื่อพระคริสต์ฟื้นจากความตายแล้ว พระองค์จะไม่มีวันตายอีก ความตายไม่มีอำ�นาจเหนือพระองค์อีกต่อไป”1 ร่างของพระเยซูที่ฟื้นคืนชีพ จะไม่ต้องทนทุกข์จากการทรมานที่พระองค์เคยประสบ อีกต่อไป แผ่นหลังของพระองค์เป็นรอยแตกยับจากการโบยตี ศีรษะของพระองค์ เลือดไหลจากมงกุฎหนาม มือเท้าและสีข้างถูกแทง พระองค์จะไม่ถูกทำ�ร้ายหรือ เหนื่อยล้าอีกต่อไป จากทุกสิ่งที่พระองค์ต้องทนรับ ร่างของพระองค์ที่ฟื้นคืนชีพ ไม่ใช่วิญญาณ ทว่าเป็นร่างกาย ซึ่งผู้ติดตาม ของพระองค์สัมผัสได้ พระองค์สอนเขา2 เดินร่วมทางไปกับเขา3 ทำ�อาหารให้เขา4 และทานกับ เขา5 พระองค์อยู่ร่วมกับพวกเขา จำ�นวน 500 คน พร้อมหน้าพร้อมตากันอีกครั้ง6 หลังจาก 40 วัน7 พระองค์ขึ้นสู่สวรรค์8 ที่ซึ่งพระองค์นั่งอยู่เบื้องขวาของพระเจ้า9 ในฐานะคริสเตียน เราเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในสิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ของพระเจ้าเช่นกัน เราตั้งตารอคอยเวลาที่ พระเยซูจะกลับมา และบันดาลให้ร่างของเราฟื้นคืนชีพเช่นกัน10 อัครสาวกเปาโลพูดถึงการที่ร่างของ เราฟื้นจากความตาย ในแง่ของเมล็ดที่ปลูกไว้ และมีต้นที่ครบถ้วนสมบูรณ์มากกว่าเติบโตขึ้นมา11 ท่าน อธิบายต่อไปว่าร่างใหม่นี้จะไม่ตาย แต่จะฟื้นขึ้นมาในสง่าราศีและพลังอำ�นาจ ดุจร่างทางวิญญาณ12 1. โรม 6:9 2. ดู ลูกา 24:27 3. ดู ลูกา 24:13–15 4. ดู ยอห์น 21:9–13 5. ดู ลูกา 24:41–43 6. ดู 1 โครินธ์ 15:6 7. ดู กิจการ 1:3 8. ดู กิจการ 1:9–11 9. ดู มาระโก 16:19 10. ดู 1 เธสะโลนิกา 4:16–17; 1 โครินธ์ 15:51–52 11. ดู 1 โครินธ์ 15:35–38 12. ดู 1 โครินธ์ 15:42–44,49 13. เวนน์ กรูเดม ใน Systematic Theology หน้า 832 14. ติทัส 3:4–5 15. ดู กาลาเทีย 5:22–23 16. หนังสือ The Jesus I Never Knew (แกรนด์ ราปิดส์ มิชิแกน: สำ�นักพิมพ์ซอนเดอร์แวน ค.ศ. 1995) 8
  9. 9. มีสองแง่มุมในการมองประวัติศาสตร์ ของมนุษย์ ผมสรุปได้เช่นนี้ แง่มุมหนึ่ง คือ การมุ่งเน้นที่สงคราม การใช้กำ�ลัง รุนแรง ความสกปรกโสมม ความเจ็บ ปวด โศกนาฏกรรม และความตาย จาก มุมมองเช่นนั้น ดูเหมือนว่าอีสเตอร์เป็น ข้อยกเว้นแบบเทพนิยาย เป็นความขัด แย้งที่น่าพิศวง ในนามของพระเจ้า ซึ่ง ให้การปลอบโยนได้บ้าง แต่ผมขอสารภาพ ว่าเมื่อเพื่อนของผมเสียชีวิต ความเศร้า โศกท่วมท้น จนความหวังใดๆ ในชีวิต ภายภาคหน้า ดูค่อนข้างลางเลือน และ ไร้แก่นสาร มีอีกแง่มุมหนึ่งในการมองดู โลก ถ้าผมถือว่าอีสเตอร์เป็นจุดเริ่มต้น เป็นข้อเท็จจริงหนึ่งที่โต้เถียงไม่ได้ เกี่ยว การที่พระเจ้าปฏิบัติต่อผู้ที่พระองค์รัก เมื่อ นั้นประวัติศาสตร์ของมนุษย์ก็กลายเป็น ข้อโต้แย้ง และอีสเตอร์เป็นการเล็งเห็น ล่วงหน้า ถึงความเป็นจริงในที่สุด เมื่อนั้น ความหวังพรั่งพรูมาดุจลาวาภูเขาไฟ ภายใต้เปลือกนอกของชีวิตประจำ�วัน นี่อาจอธิบายถึงการเปลี่ยนแปลงในมุม มองของเหล่าสาวก ขณะที่เขานั่งอยู่ใน ห้องที่ปิดล็อคไว้ เพื่อถกกันถึงเหตุการณ์ อีสเตอร์ในวันอาทิตย์ ที่เหนือล้ำ�ความ เข้าใจ ในแง่หนึ่งไม่มีอะไรเปลี่ยนไป โรม ยังคงครอบครองปาเลสไตน์ ผู้มีอำ�นาจ หน้าที่ฝ่ายศาสนายังคงให้รางวัลนำ�จับ พวกเขา ความตายและความชั่วร้าย ยังคงครอบคลุมอยู่ข้างนอก อย่างไรก็ตาม ความงงงวยกับการแยกแยะเลือนหายไป ความยินดีดุจคลื่นใต้น้ำ�ค่อยๆ พรั่งพรูมา ถ้าหากพระเจ้าทำ�เช่นนั้นได้ ... — ฟิลลิป แยนซีย์16 (เกิด ค.ศ. 1949) ไม่ตายหมายถึง ร่างของเราจะไม่อ่อนแอ เหมือนที่เป็นอยู่ตอนนี้ และ จะไม่ได้รับผลกระทบจากการแก่ชรา โรคภัยไข้เจ็บ หรือความอ่อนเพลีย เหมือนที่เป็นอยู่ทุกวันนี้ ดังที่ผู้ประพันธ์ท่านหนึ่งเขียนไว้ว่า “ในร่างที่ฟื้น คืนชีพ เราจะเล็งเห็นมนุษย์อย่างชัดเจน ดังที่พระเจ้ามุ่งหมายให้เป็น”13 เมื่อบุคคลใดรับพระเยซูไว้เป็นพระผู้ช่วยให้รอด พระวิญญาณของ พระเจ้าสถิตอยู่ในเขา เขาได้รับการฟื้นฟูและมีชีวิตชีวา การฟื้นฟูคือการ ปรับปรุงใหม่ เป็นการเปลี่ยนแปลงที่ดีขึ้นในผู้มีความเชื่อ ความมีชีวิตชีวา เป็นผลจากชีวิตใหม่ที่ถวายแด่พระเจ้า เป็นการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างสุดๆ ใน ความคิด “เมื่อความกรุณาและความรักของพระเจ้า คือพระผู้ช่วยให้รอด ของเรา ปรากฏชัด พระองค์ช่วยเราให้รอด ไม่ใช่เพราะความชอบธรรมที่ เราได้ทำ� แต่เพราะความเมตตาของพระองค์ พระองค์ชำ�ระล้างบาปของ เรา ให้เราบังเกิดใหม่ และมีชีวิตใหม่ โดยพระวิญญาณบริสุทธิ์”14 ในฐานะที่เป็นส่วนหนึ่งในสิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ พระวิญญาณของพระเจ้า เปลี่ยนเรา และช่วยเราให้มีความคิดเหมือนพระคริสต์ เมื่อเราพัฒนาและ สะท้อนถึงคุณลักษณะบางอย่างของพระเจ้า โดยเติบโตในความรัก ความ ยินดี สันติสุข ความอดทน ความกรุณา ความดีงาม ความสัตย์ซื่อ ความ อ่อนโยน และการรู้จักควบคุมตนเอง15 เราถึงได้มีเรื่องให้เฉลิมฉลองมากมาย! การที่พระเจ้าสถิตอยู่ในเรา ช่วยเรา ชี้แนะนำ�ทาง และฟื้นฟูเรา เราเป็นส่วนหนึ่งในสิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ ของพระเจ้า เราจะมีชีวิตอยู่ตลอดไป ในร่างใหม่ มีสุขภาพเป็นเลิศ ไม่ แก่ชรา ไม่เจ็บป่วย หรือมีโรคภัย นี่คือข่าวดีในพระกิตติคุณ คือความรัก ที่พระเจ้ามีให้แต่ละบุคคล โดยเสนอชีวิตนิรันดร์ การฟื้นคืนชีพจากความ ตาย การเป็นสิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่ในพระเยซูคริสต์วันนี้ และส่วนหนึ่งใน สิ่งสร้างสรรค์ใหม่โดยรวม ในนิรันดร์กาล ขอให้เราได้รับแรงจูงใจ จากของขวัญอันงดงามของพระเจ้า ผ่านพระเยซู ด้วยการแบ่งปันสิ่งนี้ และแบ่งปันพรกับทุกคน เท่าที่จะทำ�ได้ ปีเตอร์ อัมสเตอร์ดัม และภรรยา มาเรีย ฟอนเทน เป็นผู้อำ�นวยการ ของเดอะแฟมิลี่นานาชาติ คณะคริสเตียนผู้มีความศรัทธา ■ 9
  10. 10. หมดจด โดย เกเบรียล การ์เซีย วาลดิวิโซ ราวๆ อีสเตอร์ปีที่แล้ว ผมรู้สึกแย่ เพราะคิดว่าตัวเองบกพร่องต่อคำ� แนะนำ�ในพระกิตติคุณที่ให้รักผู้อื่น และดำ�เนินชีวิตที่ไม่เห็นแก่ตัว ผม รู้สึกว่าผมสนใจมากเกินไปเกี่ยวกับ วัตถุสิ่งของ และเริ่มพยายามอย่าง หนักที่จะปรับปรุงตัว แล้วผมก็มีประสบการณ์ที่น่าสนใจ ขณะที่กลับบ้านในรถประจำ�ทางที่ มีคนเบียดเสียดกันแน่น เมื่อผมกับ ภรรยาขึ้นรถ หนุ่มสองคนมีน้ำ�ใจ เสนอที่นั่งให้เรา แซลลี่ไปนั่ง แต่ผม ไม่นั่ง “ไม่เป็นไร ขอบคุณครับ!” ผม กล่าว “คุณดูเหนื่อยนะครับ” ผมรู้สึกมั่นใจและแสดงความยินดี กับตัวเองที่ทำ�ความดี จนกระทั่งหญิง สาวที่นั่งอยู่ตรงที่ผมยืน แตะแขนผม “คุณคะ” เธอฟังดูรำ�คาญใจ “ช่วยจับ กระเป๋าไว้หน่อย มันแกว่งไปมา โดน ฉันพักหนึ่งแล้ว” นี่หรือมารยาทที่ดีของผม! ผม กล่าวขอโทษ แต่รู้สึกแย่มาก เหมือน ที่ท่านเปาโลคงรู้สึก เมื่อกล่าวว่า “ข้าพเจ้าไม่ได้ทำ�สิ่งดีๆ ที่ต้องการ ทำ� แต่สิ่งชั่วที่ข้าพเจ้าไม่ต้องการทำ� ข้าพเจ้ากลับทำ�อยู่เรื่อย”1 เมื่อใกล้ถึงอีสเตอร์ ผมกำ�ลังเตรียม ข่าวสารที่ต้องการแบ่งปันกับกลุ่ม ศึกษาพระคัมภีร์ ผมรู้สึกถึงความคิด ที่ขัดแย้งกัน จากการประณามตนเอง เพราะผมไม่เพียบพร้อม ในเมื่อ วัตถุประสงค์แท้จริงที่พระเยซูยอม ตายบนไม้กางเขน ก็เพื่อกอบกู้เราไว้ จากบาปและข้อบกพร่องของเรา โดย มอบพลังให้เรารักพระเจ้า และรักกัน อีกวันหนึ่งขณะที่ได้เห็นความรัก อันแรงกล้าของพระเยซู ในภาพยนตร์ เรื่อง Son of God2 ทันใดนั้นผม เข้าใจอีกครั้งหนึ่ง ในหลักการที่ผม ไม่ได้นึกถึงมากนักเป็นเวลาหลายปีคือ ชั่วขณะที่พระองค์สิ้นใจบนไม้กางเขน พระองค์ชำ�ระล้างเราให้หมดจด3 เป็น ครั้งแรกในหลายปี ผมเห็นว่าความ พยายามของผมไร้สาระแค่ไหน ที่จะ พยายามดำ�เนินชีวิตตามมาตรฐานที่ เอื้อมไม่ถึง พระองค์ยอมถูกตรึงบนไม้ กางเขน และบอกผมว่า “เราไถ่บาป ให้เจ้าแล้ว เพียงแต่ดำ�เนินชีวิตตาม กฎใหม่ของเราอย่างสุดความสามารถ เราจะช่วยเจ้า และดำ�เนินงานผ่าน เจ้า” ภาพที่เห็นช่วยปลดปล่อยให้เป็น อิสระจริงๆ! เมื่อวันเวลาผ่านไป ผม ลืมความเรียบง่ายและความเชื่อมั่น ที่ว่า เป็นเพราะความปรานีเท่านั้น ไม่ใช่เพราะการกระทำ�หรือการดิ้นรน ต่อสู้ และการฝึกฝนทำ�คุณความดี4 วิเศษจริงๆ ที่ได้รับการเตือนใจอีกครั้ง ว่า พระเจ้าผู้เดียวที่ดีงาม5 เราเป็น เพียงเครื่องมือที่พระองค์ใช้ประโยชน์ เกเบรียล การ์เซีย วาลดิวิโซ บรรณาธิการ ของ Activated ฉบับภาษาสเปน และ สมาชิกเดอะแฟมิลี่นานาชาติ ในชิลี■ 1. โรม 7:19 2. คริสโตเฟอร์ สเปนเซอร์ 20th Century Fox ค.ศ. 2014 3. ดู โคโลสี 2:13–14 4. ดู เอเฟซัส 2:8–9 5. ดู มัทธิว 19:17 10
  11. 11. พนันได้เลย โดย หลุยส์ อัซซูนากา ผมเป็นคนชอบแข่งขันอย่างมาก ผม มักจะกล้าเสี่ยง แนวคิดเรื่องการ ลงทุนเล็กน้อย เพื่อให้ได้ผลตอบแทน มหาศาล เป็นสิ่งที่ผมหลงใหลเสมอ มา ผมเล่นกีฬาและเล่นเกมเก่ง แม้แต่ ตอนที่กำ�ลังโต ถ้าไม่มีค่าจ้างหรือ รางวัลในการเล่นเทนนิส ปิงปอง หรือบอร์ดเกม ผมก็ขาดแรงจูงใจที่ จะเล่นอย่างเต็มที่ และชื่นชมการ แข่งขัน พอเป็นผู้ใหญ่ ผมชอบเกม โปกเกอร์ช่วงสุดสัปดาห์กับเพื่อนๆ ซึ่ง เล่นกันแบบโต้รุ่ง ต่อมาเกิดการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้ง ใหญ่ที่ผมไม่คาดคิด พระเยซูเข้ามา สู่ชีวิตผม ถ้อยคำ�ของพระองค์เอื้อม ถึงส่วนลึกในใจผม ค่อยๆ เปลี่ยนมุม มอง เป้าหมาย ค่านิยม และลำ�ดับ ความสำ�คัญ ผมเริ่มเข้าใจว่าบำ�เหน็จ รางวัลที่แท้จริงอยู่ในสวรรค์ ไม่ใช่ โลกนี้ ผมเป็นเจ้าของสิ่งที่มีค่าที่สุด เท่าที่ใครเคยมี คือ ชีวิตนิรันดร์ เป็น ไข่มุกล้ำ�ค่า เช่นเดียวกันกับที่พระเยซู เล่าให้ฟังในอุปมาอุไมย ซึ่งชายผู้นั้น เต็มใจขายทุกสิ่งที่มีอยู่ เพื่อให้ได้มา1 ผมทราบว่าพนันได้เลย เพราะ มีหลักประกันดีที่สุด คือ บำ�เหน็จ รางวัลที่ยั่งยืน โดยยึดคำ�สัญญาของ พระเจ้าเป็นพื้นฐาน ว่า “อย่าสะสม ทรัพย์สมบัติไว้สำ�หรับตนในโลก ซึ่ง แมลงและสนิมอาจทำ�ลายได้ และ โจรงัดแงะเข้าไปขโมยได้ แต่จงสะสม ทรัพย์สมบัติไว้สำ�หรับตนในสวรรค์ ซึ่งแมลงและสนิมไม่อาจทำ�ลายได้ และโจรไม่อาจงัดแงะเข้าไปขโมยได้ จงแสวงหาอาณาจักรของพระเจ้า และความชอบธรรมของพระองค์ก่อน และพระองค์จะประทานสิ่งทั้งปวง เหล่านี้แก่ท่าน”2 นับตั้งแต่ที่ผมตัดสินใจติดตาม พระเยซู และลงทุนในสิ่งที่ยั่งยืน ความปรารถนาที่จะพนันในทางวัตถุ อื่นๆ อันตรธานหายไป ผมยังคง ชื่นชมการเล่นเกมกีฬา แต่ไม่รู้สึกถึง แรงกระตุ้นที่จะพนันอีกแล้ว นี่เป็นไป ตามคำ�สัญญาแสนวิเศษอีกอย่างหนึ่ง คือ “ท่านจะรู้ความจริง และความ จริงจะทำ�ให้ท่านเป็นอิสระ”3 หลุยส์ แอซซูนากา สมาชิกเดอะแฟมิลี่ นานาชาติ ในโบโกตา โคลัมเบีย ■ 1. ดู มัทธิว 13:45–46 2. มัทธิว 6:19–20,33 3. ยอห์น 8:32 11
  12. 12. ม อ ง หาสถานีเซาท์ส เ ต ช ั ่ น โดย จอยซ์ ซัททิน ความศรัทธาซึมซาบอยู่ในชีวิต ฉัน สมัยที่ยังเด็ก ฉันไม่เคยสงสัย ว่าพระเจ้าผู้เปี่ยมด้วยความรักมีอยู่ จริง พระเจ้าผู้ห่วงใยชีวิตฉัน ผู้ตอบ คำ�อธิษฐาน และช่วยฉันเป็นประจำ� ทุกวัน ฉันอธิษฐานตั้งแต่เริ่มพูดได้ ฉันร้องเพลงเกี่ยวกับพระเยซู ฉันรัก พระองค์ พระองค์เป็นจริงมากในชีวิต ฉัน เมื่อคุณปู่คุณตาเสียชีวิต ไม่มีการ ไว้ทุกข์ ทว่ามีการเฉลิมฉลองที่ท่านได้ ไปสู่โลกที่ดีกว่า แต่พอเป็นวัยรุ่น ฉันเริ่มสงสัย หลักเรื่องความศรัทธาที่ถูกพร่ำ�สอน มาตั้งแต่เด็ก การที่คุณพ่อคุณแม่ ศรัทธาในพระเจ้าและพระคัมภีร์ ฉัน เห็นว่าย่อมผิดพลาดได้ ฉันเปลี่ยน จากผู้มีความเชื่อเป็นคนขี้สงสัย อย่างรวดเร็ว จนไม่เชื่อว่ามีพระเจ้า สิ่งที่ฉันได้ยินได้เห็นในโลกรอบข้าง ไม่มีเหตุผล เมื่อเทียบกับศรัทธา เรียบง่ายตามประสาเด็ก ที่ถูกพร่ำ� สอนมา เมื่อฉันบ่งบอกถึงระบบ ความเชื่อใหม่อย่างเด็ดขาด คุณ พ่อคุณแม่ฉันได้แต่ยิ้ม และบอกว่า ท่านเต็มใจรับฟัง แต่ท่านไม่ไขว้เขว จากสิ่งที่ท่านทราบว่าถูกต้อง การแสวงหาทางวิญญาณเกิดขึ้น พร้อมกับการย้ายจากเมืองเล็กๆ ใน ชนบทไปยังบอสตันรัฐแมสซาชูเซตส์ วันหนึ่งฉันกะว่าจะนั่งรถไฟกลับบ้าน ในช่วงวันหยุด ฉันโทรจองตั๋วล่วง หน้า ฉันมั่นใจว่าจะหาทางนั่งรถ ใต้ดินไปยังสถานีเซาท์สเตชั่นได้ หลังจากอยู่ในอุโมงค์ “T” ได้ พักหนึ่ง ซึ่งคนท้องถิ่นเรียกรถไฟ ใต้ดิน ฉันลงถูกสถานี ตามแผนที่ เดินขึ้นบันไดที่ทอดยาว ตาฉันพร่า มัวเพราะแสงแดดจ้า เมื่อขึ้นมาถึง ถนน ฉันทราบว่าสถานีควรอยู่ตรง นั้น ฉันมองรอบๆ แต่ไม่เห็นสถานี ฉันก้าวไปหลบตรงซุ้มใหญ่ แต่ก็ยัง มองไม่เห็นสถานี ฉันดูนาฬิกา และ เริ่มกังวลว่าอาจพลาดรถไฟ ฉันถาม คนที่เดินผ่านมา แต่เขามองดูฉัน แปลกๆ แล้วรีบเดินไป 12
  13. 13. ในที่สุดฉันเดินข้ามไปที่ถนน อีกฟากหนึ่ง ตอนนี้ค่อนข้าง กระวนกระวาย ฉันชำ�เลืองกลับไป ยังที่ซึ่งยืนอยู่ก่อนหน้านั้น มีป้าย ขนาดมหึมา สูงสิบฟุตเหนือถนน “South Station” ตรงที่ฉันขึ้นมา จากรถไฟใต้ดินพอดี เป็นทางเข้า สถานีรถไฟ ซุ้มใหญ่ที่ฉันเข้าไปหลบ แดดเพื่อปรับสายตาสองสามนาที ก่อน มันใหญ่โตมาก จนฉันไม่ทัน สังเกตจากมุมมองก่อนหน้านี้ เมื่อ ก้าวห่างออกไปและแหงนหน้าขึ้น ฉันถึงเห็นว่าฉันอยู่ตรงที่ซึ่งควรจะ อยู่ หลังจากประสบการณ์ดังกล่าวไม่ นานนัก ฉันเริ่มตระหนักว่าฉันแตก ต่างไปจากเพื่อนผู้ไม่มีความเชื่อ สิ่ง หนึ่งฉันชื่นชม คือการทานอาหาร กลางวันในสุสานเก่าแก่งดงาม บน ถนนทรีมอนต์ ซึ่งศิลาบนหลุมฝังมี วันที่กำ�กับย้อนไปในปี ค.ศ. 1600 วันหนึ่งมีเพื่อนมาด้วย และออก ความเห็นว่า “เธอไม่คิดว่าค่อนข้าง แปลกหรือที่มาผ่อนคลายในสุสาน เธอไม่นึกถึงความตายและไม่กลัว หรือ” ฉันครุ่นคิดขณะทานแซนวิส “จริงๆ แล้วฉันไม่กลัวเลย” ฉันตอบ “ฉันเชื่อว่าความตายเป็นแค่ทาง ผ่านจากโลกนี้ไปสู่โลกภายภาคหน้า คล้ายๆ กับการเกิดใหม่ ฉันเชื่อว่า เมื่อฉันตาย ฉันจะพบตัวเองในโลก ที่กว้างใหญ่กว่าและดีกว่า” ข้อที่ฉัน แตกต่างไปจากเพื่อนๆ คือ ในส่วน ลึกฉันยังคงมีศรัทธา ฉันยังคงเชื่อใน พระเจ้าและพระเยซู สองสามวันต่อมาฉันเขียนเล่าให้ คุณพ่อคุณแม่ฟัง ถึงประสบการณ์ ที่เซาท์สเตชั่น ฉันเล่าถึงเส้นทางไป สู่การไม่เชื่อพระเจ้า และการหวน กลับมา ในระยะหลังๆ จากมุมมอง ใหม่ ฉันไม่มีข้อสงสัยเกี่ยวกับสิ่งที่ ฉันเชื่อจริงๆ ฉันขอบคุณที่ท่านปลูก ฝังศรัทธาให้กับฉัน รวมทั้งการที่ ท่านอดทนและมีความเข้าใจ ท่าน ทราบมาตลอดว่าฉันต้อง “ข้ามถนน และแหงนหน้าขึ้น” เท่านั้น ในที่สุดฉันกลายเป็นคุณแม่ลูก แปด ขณะที่ลูกๆ เติบโต ฉันเฝ้าดู บางคนมีความสงสัยเกี่ยวกับศรัทธา ของเขา และถอยห่างออกไป ฉัน พยายามทำ�ตามตัวอย่างคุณพ่อคุณ แม่ ในการมีความเข้าใจ โดยนึก ภาพลูกๆ ยืนอยู่ใต้ซุ้มที่เซาท์สเตชั่น มองหาสถานี ฉันอธิษฐานเผื่อเขา และทราบว่าอยู่ที่นั่น ไม่ว่าเขาจะ เชื่อหรือไม่ ฉันอธิษฐานขอให้เขา แหงนหน้าขึ้น และตระหนักว่าเขา ยืนอยู่ ณ จุดใด เราทุกคนเคยรู้สึกหลงทางใน บางครั้ง และนึกสงสัยว่าพระเจ้าอยู่ ที่ไหน เราเสาะหาความศรัทธาและ ความหมายในชีวิต แต่พบว่าอยู่ตรง หน้าเรา มีขนาดใหญ่มากจนมองไม่ เห็น เช่นเดียวกับเซาท์สเตชั่น เรา ยืนอยู่ข้างหน้า เราเพียงแต่เปลี่ยน มุมมองใหม่ เพื่อจะได้ตระหนักว่า เรายืนอยู่ในที่ที่ควรจะอยู่ จอยซ์ ซัททิน คุณครูและนักเขียน อาศัย อยู่ที่ซานแอนโทนิโอ สหรัฐฯ ■ 13
  14. 14. เพื่อนชั่วชีวิต และยิ่งกว ชั่วขณะเงียบๆ โดย แอ็บบี้ เมย์ ฉันมีเพื่อนชั้นยอด ซึ่งฉันไว้วางใจได้ อย่างสิ้นเชิง ท่านเปิดใจกับฉัน ฉัน รู้สึกปลอดภัยที่เปิดใจกับท่านเป็นการ ตอบรับ ท่านทราบความเป็นไปในใจ ฉัน และเข้าใจว่าสิ่งใดมีความสำ�คัญ ต่อฉัน เราเรียกท่านว่ามิตรสหาย เพราะ ทุกสิ่งที่เราเรียนรู้จักพระบิดา เรา ได้แสดงต่อท่านแล้ว — พระเยซู ยอห์น 15:15 ข้าพเจ้าจะกล่าวถึงพระองค์ว่า “พระองค์เป็นป้อมปราการ และเป็น ที่หลบภัยของข้า เป็นพระเจ้าผู้ที่ข้า ไว้วางใจ” — สดุดี 91:2 พระคำ�ของพระเจ้ามีชีวิตและทรง อานุภาพ คมยิ่งกว่าดาบสองคม ... เผยถึงความคิดและความปรารถนา ในใจ” — ฮีบรู 4:12 บ่อยครั้งฉันก่อเรื่องยุ่ง ฉันเป็นคน แบบนี้ แต่พระองค์ผู้เป็นดุจเพื่อน ไม่เคยตัดสินฉัน ท่านยืนหยัดเพื่อฉัน เสมอ ท่านเป็นเพื่อนแบบนั้น ถึงแม้ว่าเราจะรู้สึกผิด แต่พระเจ้ายิ่ง ใหญ่กว่าความรู้สึกของเรา พระองค์ ล่วงรู้ทุกสิ่ง — 1 ยอห์น 3:20 ถ้าหากเราไม่สัตย์ซื่อ พระองค์ยัง คงสัตย์ซื่อ เพราะพระองค์ปฏิเสธ พระองค์เองไม่ได้ — 2 ทิโมธี 2:13 ท่านช่วยฉันเมื่อฉันหมดหนทาง บางครั้งฉันคิดไม่ออกว่าควรจะไปทาง ไหน ท่านให้คำ�ปรึกษา บางครั้งท่าน เริ่มมุ่งหน้าไปตามเส้นทางนั้น เพื่อ ฉันจะได้ติดตามย่างก้าวของท่าน บางครั้งท่านส่องทางให้เพื่อฉันจะได้ มองเห็นข้างหน้า เมื่อเขานำ�แกะทั้งหมดออกมาแล้ว เขาก็เดินนำ�หน้า และแกะของเขา ตามไป เพราะรู้จักเสียงของผู้เลี้ยง — ยอห์น 10:4 พระคำ�ของพระองค์เป็นโคมสำ�หรับ ย่างก้าวของข้า เป็นแสงสว่างส่อง ทางของข้า — สดุดี 119:105 ฉันประสบกับช่วงเวลาที่ยากลำ�บาก มากทีเดียวในระยะหลังๆ นี้ เมื่อฉัน รับมือไม่ค่อยไหว ท่านอยู่เคียงข้างฉัน พร้อมที่จะช่วยเสมอ ความช่วยเหลือของข้าพเจ้ามา จากพระองค์ ผู้สร้างฟ้าสวรรค์และ แผ่นดินโลก — สดุดี 121:2 เราคือพระยาห์เวห์ พระเจ้าของเจ้า ผู้จับมือเจ้าไว้ และบอกเจ้าว่า “อย่า กลัวเลย เราจะช่วยเจ้า” — อิสยาห์ 41:13 ท่านไม่เพียงแต่อยู่ใกล้ๆ เมื่อฉัน ประสบความยากลำ�บาก ทว่าท่าน เป็นเพื่อนชั้นยอดที่จะร่วมเลี้ยงฉลอง ด้วย และล่วงรู้ทุกอย่างเกี่ยวกับการ ชื่นชมชีวิต พระองค์มีความสมดุลที่ ดี ระหว่างการรู้ว่าเมื่อไรควรหัวเราะ 14
  15. 15. ว่านั้นอีก จับมือกันไว้ตลอดไป พระเยซู พระองค์บอกเราว่า “เจ้าเชื่อ ในพระเจ้า เชื่อในเราด้วย”1 ฉันเชื่อ ว่าพระองค์เป็นพระบุตรของพระเจ้า พระองค์ยอมตายเพื่อฉัน พระองค์ฟื้น คืนชีพ และพิชิตความตาย2 โปรดให้อภัย ที่ฉันทำ�ผิดพลาดและบกพร่อง โปรด เข้ามาสู่ชีวิตฉัน และโอบอุ้มฉันไว้ ใน การดูแลเอาใจใส่ที่เปี่ยมด้วยความรัก นับจากนี้สืบไป ถ้าพระเยซูคริสต์สถิตอยู่กับผู้ใด ในฐานะ เพื่อนและผู้นำ�ที่มีคุณธรรม บุคคลนั้น ก็อดทนกับทุกสิ่งได้ เพราะพระคริสต์ จะช่วยและเสริมสร้างพละกำ�ลังให้ พระองค์ไม่เคยทอดทิ้ง พระองค์คือเพื่อน แท้ — นักบุญเทเรซา แห่งอะวิลา (ค.ศ. 1515-1582) มีพื้นฐานเดียวที่มั่นคง คือการมี สัมพันธภาพที่แท้จริงและลึกซึ้งกับพระ- เยซูคริสต์ ซึ่งจะช่วยคุณให้ผ่านพ้นความ สับสนวุ่นวายทั้งสิ้นไปได้ แม้ว่ามรสุมโหม กระหน่ำ�รอบข้าง คุณจะยืนหยัดอย่าง มั่นคง ถ้าคุณยืนหยัดอยู่ในความรักของ พระองค์ — ชาร์ล สแตนเลย์ (เกิด ค.ศ. 1932) ยามที่หิวความรัก พระองค์มองคุณ ยาม ที่กระหายความกรุณา พระองค์อ้อนวอน คุณ ยามที่ขาดความภักดี พระองค์หวัง ในตัวคุณ ยามไร้ที่พักพิงในใจ พระองค์ ขอจากคุณ คุณจะเป็นเช่นนั้นต่อพระองค์ ไหม — แม่อธิการเทเรซา (ค.ศ. 1910-1997) ดวงจิตที่สละให้อย่างสิ้นเชิง โดยไม่ หวงแหนสิ่งใดไว้จากพระเจ้า จะ เติมเต็มด้วยสันติสุขของพระองค์ ยิ่งเรา ใกล้ชิดพระเจ้ามากเท่าไร เราก็ยิ่ง เข้มแข็ง มีจิตใจแน่วแน่ และมีความ สงบมากขึ้นเท่านั้น — ชอง เกรา (ค.ศ. 1731-1803) ■ และมีความสุข เมื่อไรควรร้องไห้และ เห็นอกเห็นใจ มีเวลาร้องไห้ มีเวลาหัวเราะ มีเวลา ไว้ทุกข์ มีเวลาเต้นรำ� — ปัญญาจารย์ 3:4 พระองค์ประกาศว่า “เรารู้แผนการ ที่วางไว้สำ�หรับเจ้า เป็นแผนการเพื่อ ทำ�ให้เจ้ารุ่งเรือง ไม่ใช่เพื่อทำ�ร้ายเจ้า เป็นแผนการเพื่อให้ความหวังและ อนาคตแก่เจ้า” — เยเรมีย์ 29:11 เรามาเพื่อเขาจะได้มีชีวิต และมีชีวิต อย่างบริบูรณ์ — ยอห์น 10:10 ท่านไม่ใช่เพื่อนคนเดียวที่ฉันมี เพื่อน คนอื่นทำ�อะไรเล็กๆ น้อยๆ เหมือน ที่ท่านทำ� แต่ไม่มีใครเลยสักคนที่ทำ� อย่างเสมอต้นเสมอปลายเหมือนกับ ท่าน เราจะอยู่กับท่านเสมอไป ตราบจน สิ้นยุค — มัทธิว 28:20 ท่านไม่ถือตัว ท่านไม่ได้มองดูที่ขนาด วัย เพศ เชื้อชาติ หรือฐานะทาง สังคมของเรา ท่านจะยอมรับทุกคน ที่มาหาท่าน ข้าขอให้พระองค์เสริมสร้างพละกำ�ลัง แก่ท่าน โดยพระวิญญาณ ไม่ใช่พละ กำ�ลังเยี่ยงสิงสาราสัตว์ แต่เป็นพลัง ในใจที่น่าปีติยินดี ขอให้พระคริสต์ สถิตอยู่กับท่าน เมื่อท่านเปิดใจเชื้อ เชิญพระองค์เข้ามา ข้าขอให้ท่าน ปลูกฝังอยู่ในความรักด้วยใจแน่ว แน่ เพื่อรับความรักของพระคริสต์ ไว้ร่วมกับคริสเตียนทุกคน ในมิติที่ เหนือล้ำ� เอื้อมมือไปสัมผัสความ กว้างขวาง! กระโจนดิ่งลงสู่ความลึก! ทะยานสู่ความสูง! ดำ�เนินชีวิตให้เต็ม ที่ โดยเติมเต็มด้วยความบริบูรณ์ของ พระเจ้า — เอเฟซัส 3:16-19 แอ็บบี้ เมย์ นักเขียนอิสระ และนักการ ศึกษา ในอังกฤษ■ 1. ยอห์น 14:1 2. ดู 1 เธสะโลนิกา 5:10 15
  16. 16. ดำ�เนินชีวิตอย่างเต็มที่! ถ้าเจ้าได้พบเรา เจ้าก็จะพบเคล็ดลับของการมีประสบการณ์ที่ดำ�เนินชีวิตอย่างเต็มที่ เราเป็น ยิ่งกว่าตัวละครในประวัติศาสตร์ ผู้มีชีวิตอยู่และสิ้นใจไป เมื่อ 2,000 ปีที่แล้ว ทั้งนี้เพราะเรา ฟื้นคืนชีพ เรามีชีวิตชีวาและแข็งขันในทุกวันนี้ ยิ่งกว่าที่เคยเป็น สมัยเดินดินอยู่บนโลก เนื่องจากเรามีชีวิต เจ้าก็จะมีประสบการณ์ในชีวิตและความรักได้ ตามที่มุ่งหมายไว้เช่นกัน ทั้งที่นี่ ในตอนนี้ และตลอดไป โดยไม่มีขอบเขตและยั่งยืน ไม่มีความปวดร้าวใดที่เราเยียวยา ไม่ได้ ไม่มีความเศร้าโศกใดที่เราบันดาลให้เป็นความยินดีไม่ได้ ไม่มีความจำ�เป็นใดที่เราจัดหาให้ ไม่ได้ ไม่มีความอ้างว้างใดที่เราเติมเต็มไม่ได้ เรามีชีวิตอยู่ทุกวันนี้ ในหัวใจแต่ละดวงที่ต้อนรับเรา เราดำ�เนินงานอย่างแข็งขัน เรามอบ พลังให้ใหม่ เราฟื้นฟู และเติมเต็มให้ใหม่ เราบันดาลให้ทุกสิ่งดีขึ้น และงดงามยิ่งขึ้น เมื่อใด ก็ตามที่เราได้รับโอกาสทำ�เช่นนั้น ขอให้เราดำ�เนินชีวิตในเจ้า! จากพระเยซูด้วยความรัก

