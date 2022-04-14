Successfully reported this slideshow.

Workday Payroll Training.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
Workday Payroll Training.pdf

Apr. 14, 2022
Enroll for expert level Online Workday Payroll Training by certified experts, Learn Workday payroll training course with live tutorial videos. Attend demo for free & you will find Spiritsofts is the best Institute within reasonable fee, updated course material.

We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professionals which is having working experience from Top IT companies.

The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies.


  1. 1. Workday Payroll Training Enroll for expert level Online Workday Payroll Training by certified experts, Learn Workday payroll training course with live tutorial videos. Attend demo for free & you will find Spiritsofts is the best Institute within reasonable fee, updated course material. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professionals which is having working experience from Top IT companies. The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies. ● Introduction to Workday Payroll ● Configure Tenant Setup – Payroll Setup the Payroll Processing Framework ● Period Schedule structure ● Run categories ● Defining payment election rules ● Pay Groups Defining Earnings and Deductions ● Earnings ● Deductions ● Info required to define Earnings and Deductions
  2. 2. ● Explore Bonus Earning ● Pay comp Groups ● Criteria ● Calculation details ● Compensation Elements ● Time earnings ● Benefit plans ● Paycomp security group ● Costing ● Limits ● ROE(Canada) Up Federal, State and Local Tax Reporting ● Overview of Tax setup ● Setup payroll taxes ● Set up Company ● Setup Company,Federal,State and Local Tax setup ● Define Tax authority exception ● Setup worker Tax elections ● Multiple work tax jurisdictions ● w/2 Setup – Map wage Tax components to customer configured W2 Boxes Set up Withholding Orders
  3. 3. ● Overview of Withholding orders ● Identify disposable income for a witholding order ● Create deduction recipient ● Record the details of the Withholding Order ● Editing support order ● Amend or Terminate a support order ● Processing priority of a witholding order ● View Withholding Orders for a Worker Set up Payroll Accounting ● Overview of Payroll Accounting ● Suspense Accounts ● Generate Accounting Results ● Run Payroll Accounting and Review Accounting Results Set up Banking and Settlement ● Overview of Banking and Settlement Configuration ● Prerequisites to Banking and Settlement Configuration ● Define payment election rules ● Configure payroll payslip ● Configure check print layout ● Define bank accounts
  4. 4. ● Define Routing Rules ● Pre note runs ● Configure Settlement Configure Roles and Security ● Overview of Roles and Security Groups ● Pay component Based Security Define Business Process ● Overview of Business Processes ● Payroll Specific Business Processes Payroll Input and Processing ● Overview of payroll input process ● Enter an override ● Make a special Entry ● Loan configuration and Re payment Payroll process On cycle and Off cycle ● Run and Complete a Payroll ● Process an off cycle Manual Payment ● Process an off cycle Reversal ● Process an off cycle on Demand Payment Check configuration Steps
  5. 5. ● Pre printed check vs Blank check Stock ● Formatted MICR field vs Default MICR line ● Fraction and last check number used ● Addresses ● Countries ● Signatures and Logos ● PDF scaling Testing Approach

