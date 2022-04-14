Workday Integration Online Training.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for Workday Integration to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professional which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies.


Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for Workday Integration to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professional which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies.

  1. 1. Workday Integration Online Training Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for Workday Integration to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professional which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies. We are providing basic level to expert level Workday Integration training for Beginner by Workday Integration Experts 100% Job Oriented Workday Integration Online Training Course and we are conduct live Mock Interviews | Questions and Answers to Our Students. Experts Workday Integration Online Training sessions will absolutely help you to get in-depth knowledge on the subject. Integration Course Content Calculated Fields ● Calculated Fields Demo ● Calculated Fields Tasks and Reports ○ Activity 1A: How can you see existing calculated fields in the Tenant ○ Activity 1B: Copy a custom report to use for testing calculated fields ● Creating a calculated filed ○ Activity 2– Format Date ○ Activity 3– Date Difference and Increment or Decrement Date ○ Activity 4– Build Date
  2. 2. ○ Activity 5– True/False Condition ○ Activity 6– Convert Currency ● Creating logical calculated fields ○ Activity 7– Evaluate Expression ○ Activity 8– View Calculation Hierarchy and Where used information about your calculation fields ● Lookup Range Band ● Lookup Date Rollup ● Working with Text function Types ● working with related business objects ● Lookup Related value ● Extract single instance ● Extract Multiple Instance ● Lookup value as of date ● Change Detection ● Prompt for value ● Authentic Calculation ● System wide vs Report Specific calculated fields ● Count related instances ● Sum related instances ● Aggregate related Instances
  3. 3. ● Lookup organization roles ● Lookup Organization ● Lookup Hierarchy Rollup and Lookup Hierarchy ● Lookup Translated value ● Design and Implementation Considerations EIB EIB overview ● a. overview of EIB ● b. EIB design Pattern ● c. EIB Limitations ● d. Security to Launch Integrations Inbound EIB ● Verifying data from Inbound Load ● Loading bulk data into Workday using EIB ● Spread sheet Templates ● Create Inbound Integration System ● View Template model ● Integration Ids ● Business Process guidelines ● Configure and Launch Integration system
  4. 4. ● BP Status ● Edit an Integration Attachment ● Maintain reference IDs ● Generate spreadsheet templates ● Populating Generated templates ● Customize Template Model ● Generate Spreadsheet template with data ● Inbound EIBs for Import web services ● Integration Error handling Outbound EIB ● Creating and launching an outbound EIB Integration ● Integration scheduling ● Launching an EIB based integration through business process ● Custom report Transformation Custom XSLT ● EIB and Custom XSLT and Workday Webservices(WWS) ● Simple types vs Business objects ● Workday Report XML ● XML elements and Tags ● Importing an XML File and XSLT using EIB
  5. 5. Workday Public web services ● Call workday web services from EIB ● Custom Transactions and Web services EIB Features Core Connectors ● Integration architecture Overview ● Workday Connectors ● Integration system Templates Core connector: Worker ● Integration System Services ● Integration system Integration filed attributes ● Integration system Field Overrides ● Integration Attributes ● Integration sequence generators ● Launching an Integration system ● Change Detection ● Transaction Log ● Integration Business Process Core connector: Organization Inbound ● Integration system Security
  6. 6. ● Reports as a Service ● Document Retrieval Service ● Document Transformation Integration System ● Document Transformation Integration XSLT Formatting

