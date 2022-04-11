Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 11, 2022
Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for LAMP Stack Developer Course to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professionals which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies.

We are providing basic level to expert level LAMP Stack Developer training for Beginner by LAMP Stack Experts 100% Job Oriented LAMP Stack Online Training Course and we are conduct live Mock Interview | Questions and Answers to Our Students.

Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for LAMP Stack Developer Course to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professionals which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies.

We are providing basic level to expert level LAMP Stack Developer training for Beginner by LAMP Stack Experts 100% Job Oriented LAMP Stack Online Training Course and we are conduct live Mock Interview | Questions and Answers to Our Students.

LAMP Stack Online Training.pdf

  1. 1. LAMP Stack Online Training Spiritsofts is the best Training Institutes for LAMP Stack Developer Course to expand your skills and knowledge. We Provides the best learning Environment. Obtain all the training by our expert professionals which is having working experience from Top IT companies.The Training in is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios, it works which we do in companies. We are providing basic level to expert level LAMP Stack Developer training for Beginner by LAMP Stack Experts 100% Job Oriented LAMP Stack Online Training Course and we are conduct live Mock Interview | Questions and Answers to Our Students. LAMP Stack Development Course Online Training Content LAMP Stack Basics ● Introduction ● Types of applications/softwares ● Types of architectures ● Protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP) ● Methods(GET,POST,PUT,DELETE) ● Introduction to LAMP ● Linux ● Apache ● MySql
  2. 2. ● PHP Web Design and development (UI & UX) ● Wireframes​ /Prototypes ● HTML5 ● CSS3 ● JavaScript ● jQuery ● Responsive Design ● Bootstrap ● AJAX and JSON Database ● RDBMS(MySql) ● Database and DataTable ● DDL ● DML ● DCL ● Data types ● Operators ● Expressions ● Others
  3. 3. Programming​ ● Coding Concepts and Standards ● Introduction to PHP ● Core concepts ● Data types ● Variables & Constants ● Array management ● Operators ● Decision making ● Loops ● Functions ● Cookies & sessions ● Working with File System ● Working with Emails ● Memory management ● Error handling ● Working with DB ● Working with AJAX ● OOPs ● Class
  4. 4. ● Object ● Inheritance & relation ● Polymorphism ● Encapsulation ● Abstraction ● Interface ● Constructor & Destructor ● MVC & CMS ● Codeigniter ● WordPress Documentation Real time Approach Working with real time project Job Assistance

