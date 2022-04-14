Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Enrol for expert level Online AWS Developer Training, Learn Amazon Web Services Developer Training Course by Certified Experts.

The Training in AWS Developer Training is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios,it works which we do in companies.
Experts Training sessions will absolutely help you to get in-depth knowledge on the subject.

Enrol for expert level Online AWS Developer Training, Learn Amazon Web Services Developer Training Course by Certified Experts. Enrol today for Free Demo Class. Course Material Pay Fees in Instalments.

The Training in AWS Developer Training is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios,it works which we do in companies.
Experts Training sessions will absolutely help you to get in-depth knowledge on the subject.

AWS Developer Online Training.pdf

  1. 1. AWS Developer Online Training Enrol for expert level Online AWS Developer Training, Learn Amazon Web Services Developer Training Course by Certified Experts. Enrol today for Free Demo Class. Course Material Pay Fees in Instalments. The Training in AWS Developer Training is every thing we explained based on real time scenarios,it works which we do in companies. Experts Training sessions will absolutely help you to get in-depth knowledge on the subject. Introduction to AWS Workflow service AWS Workflow service is also known as Amazon SWF. It helps the developers to build, run and scale a wide variety of background tasks that are standalone or might have parallel or sequential steps involved. In short, if we have to describe Amazon SWF then it can be classified as a fully managed task coordinator in the cloud environment. If your application takes almost say 500 milliseconds to execute and gives you the output. In this case, you need to understand where exactly the processing state has accomplished and just in case if you can always retry and recovery from the task failure. In these cases, Amazon SWF can definitely help you. Benefits of Using Amazon SWF: The following are the benefits that are associated with Amazon SWF. Easy:The first and foremost thing that Amazon SWF talks about is to separates that control flow steps vs the actual units of work which has a business logic associated. Using this approach it is
  2. 2. easy for the individual to change the business logic if they have to and this can happen without changing any of the control flow. Reliable:The Amazon SWF is executed under Amazon’s high-availability data centers, so the tracking and processing engine is available whenever the applications are needed. Simple:The Amazon SWF completely replaces the complexity of having custom coded workflow solutions and ignites the use of process automation software with a complete workflow management web service. Thus reducing some of the infrastructure related activities from the developers and giving them time to go through their functionality. Scalable: As the SWF process is running inside the Amazon cloud services, the application usage is scalable and there is no restriction. Flexible:All the application components and logic can be written in any programming language and one can execute them on the cloud itself and there are no restrictions on this. Thus making this very flexible to use. Basic architecture of AWS and its implementation The basic structure of Amazon Web services is Ec2. EC2 stands for Elastic Compute Cloud. Using this user will be able to use virtual machines of various configurations as per the requirements. The requirements can be based on the various different configurations needed, pricing, server etc. Load Balancing: A load balancer to a hardware or a software is to manage the load on the web servers. Thus making them more efficient and the application will run smoothly without any issues. Amazon CloudFront:
  3. 3. The Amazon CloudFront is completely responsible for content delivery. The content can be dynamic, static or it can be streaming content. All the requests for the content are directed towards the nearest edge location, thus improving the performance. It is designed to work with Amazon Web services, like S3 and Ec2. Elastic Load Balancer:The main use of Elastic Load balancer is that it diverts or spread the traffic to different web servers which ultimately improves the performance. As per the traffic conditions and the flow, the elastic load balancer will be able to grow and shrink dynamically. Security Management:Amazon’s Elastic Compute Cloud has a feature called security groups. Using these groups is like having an inbound network firewall. Amazon RDS:Amazon RDS stands for Relational Database Services, it provides all the functionalities and access as that of MySQL, Oracle etc. The same queries and application can be used in Amazon RDS. Storage and Backups:The Amazon cloud provides various options for storing, accessing and backing up all web application data and the assets that are available. For this we can use S3 ( Simple Storage Service). It provides an interface where the user can store and retrieve data from any part of the web. Auto Scaling:This is the main difference between the AWS cloud architecture and the traditional way of hosting information. With the use of AWS cloud architecture, the web application can be scaled dynamically and can be expanded based on the need. All this happens in a fraction of minutes and the best part is we don’t have to do anything about it. AWS cloud formation Using AWS CloudFormation, it gives an opportunity for the developers and the system administrators for an easy and creative way to manage and create a collection of related AWS resources and updating them in an orderly fashion.
  4. 4. One can create their own templates describing the AWS resources and associated dependencies. Once the templates are designed and if you want to visualize your templates then you can use a drag and drop interface which is exclusively built for this, i.e. AWS CloudFormation Designer. Bug management All the bugs can be tracked and monitored without the AWS environment itself. Amazon has a marketplace where a lof independent applications are available where one can readily use it and start being productivity and do quality measurements. Most of these applications are available in the Amazon marketspace and have all different types of information available. Writing efficient codes Using Amazon AWS it means that the user is taken care of all different aspects of a project life cycle and they have been very particular about the services that they have provided and the main motto is to make sure that they add value to the society rather than just putting out just like a service. Within AWS, most of the programming languages are supported and the individual can write their business logic and can be executed in the same environment. Career counselling The use of AWS services are vast and it has to offer a lot to the individuals. So one has to make sure that they are aware of the different types of services and individuals can start building the necessary skills and it is one of the hot topics in the industry. Anyone having experience in any of the AWS tools is considered to be a hot property in the recruitment world. The main motto should be to gain exposure towards all different products that are available within the marketplace.

