Impact of Social Media on Marketing

How the rise of social media has impacted marketing.

Published in: Marketing
Impact of Social Media on Marketing

  1. 1. T H E I M PA C T O F S O C I A L M E D I A O N M A R K E T I N G
  2. 2. W H AT I S S O C I A L M E D I A ? • Social media is a computer-based technology where you can share ideas, thoughts, and information On social media, you can build communities and express your opinions on matters such as business, politics, and other worldly issues. • It is very accessible and basically available on any device. • On social media, you can build communities and express your opinions on matters such as business, politics, and other worldly issues.
  3. 3. H O W S O C I A L M E D I A C H A N G E D M A R K E T I N G • Marketing 30 years ago was much different than it is today. Back then it was much harder to get your brands name out nationally, now it is much easier. • The relationship between ads and social media started early on starting with Facebook making it part of its revenue model. • Social media as spending doubled from 2014-2016 going from 16 billion to 31 billion. Digital marketing in 2016 accounted for 36.7% of the total spend beating out TV ads for the first-time ever.
  4. 4. W H AT A R E T H E M O S T U S E D S O C I A L M E D I A P L AT F O R M S • Twitter was founded in 2006 by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams. The platform has 330 million monthly users. Twitter is mostly used for news related topics and political agendas. • Instagram was founded by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger was launched in 2010. It gained rapid success with one million registered users after two months and ten million within a year. As of now Instagram has a registered one billion users . It was acquired in 2012 by Facebook for one billion dollars. • Facebook is the biggest social media platform out there in the world as of 2021. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg and some college roommates at Harvard. Facebook allows you connect with friends and stay connected with them. It claims to have 2.80 billion monthly active users.
  5. 5. P R O S O F B U S I N E S S E S U S I N G S O C I A L M E D I A • Getting your business’s name out is one of the great things about social media. Since most people have some sort of device and use social media platforms. Advertising on multiple platforms can maximize profit. • Using hashtags to market towards a certain audience. Hashtags are a great way to target to the audience you want to sell your product to. • Building a relationships with the customers and public. Having a good reputation in a community can bring in sales and profit.
  6. 6. C O N S O F B U S I N E S S E S U S I N G S O C I A L M E D I A • While social media can improve customer reach and be a useful tool for interaction, businesses can get so caught up in creating content that they fail to use their social media as a two-way communication tool. Creating a good balance is key. • It can be time consuming. Marketing on social media can be a lot of work especially if you don’t have a dedicated team on it. Brands need to be constantly updating pages, replying to comments, and making content. It can be hard to keep with everything. • Social media can also affect your brand name. If bad information gets out, it can negatively affect your brand name and cause sales to decline. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  7. 7. M A R K E T I N G O N S O C I A L M E D I A H A S C R E A T E D N E W J O B S • There are a lot of jobs just based on marketing for a company on social media. Brands need dedicated teams to update the website, store, and social media platforms. • New jobs marketing has created are Digital Marketer, Social Media Coordinator, Social Media Assistant, and many more similar.
  8. 8. T H E F U T U R E O F M A R K E T I N G O N S O C I A L M E D I A • The future of social media being used as a business is on the rise and I believe it will grow a ton as time goes on. With the current state of the world, social media has grown even bigger with the uprising of TikTok and many other platforms. • I also believe many businesses will expand budgeting of advertising to these other platforms. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  9. 9. I N C O N C L U S I O N Overall, to me, social media is great thing for businesses across the world and grow more and more in the future but companies need to be smart with their words in order to not cause controversy for their business.

