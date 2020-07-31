Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nudge is a game of collaborative problem exploration. There are no winners or losers. The goal is to get creative with pro...
Motivator BELONGING ACCEPTANCE Ability TIME Prompt SPARK Components Nudge consists of two decks of cards. The Behavior Dec...
Game Flow A round consists of each player taking one turn. A turn consists of the following: The first player’s turn has t...
Gameplay Nudges are cumulative. The purpose of the game is to build on all the choices that have been made to create an id...
Other Players The subsequent players are responsible for designing a nudge to support the behavior choice made by the firs...
MAP Cards Motivation Motivation is the reason why people behave in certain ways. These cards ask players to consider desig...
Prompt Prompt cards are special. They set the parameters for the type of nudge being created. Each prompt sets motivation ...
Credits Designers Carrie Ding Presentation Flow & Gameplay Stefanie Gueorguieva Card Design & Gameplay Spencer Wilkerson R...
An instructional manual for a design-based card game.

  1. 1. Nudge is a game of collaborative problem exploration. There are no winners or losers. The goal is to get creative with problem-solving by developing design solutions in response to imposed constraints. Nudge
  2. 2. Motivator BELONGING ACCEPTANCE Ability TIME Prompt SPARK Components Nudge consists of two decks of cards. The Behavior Deck is used at the beginning of each game round. Each card contains a color and an icon. The color represents a type of behavior interaction. There are 5 colors. The icon represents a duration of time. There are 3 icons. The MAP Deck is used on all subsequent turns in a round. MAP stands for Motivation, Ability, Prompt. There are 6 Motivation cards, 5 Ability cards, and 3 Prompt cards. Each card contains an element and an category. The elements are the factors that constrain your choices. Each element has multiple categories. Setup Nudge supports any number of players. Shuffle each deck and place them in the center of the table. Determine who will go first by using any criteria the group agrees on. Do a New Behavior One Time GREEN DOT Maintain Behavior For a Period of Time BLUE SPAN Increase Behavior From Now On PURPLE PATH Decrease Behavior One Time GRAY DOT Stop Behavior For a Period of Time BLACK SPAN
  3. 3. Game Flow A round consists of each player taking one turn. A turn consists of the following: The first player’s turn has three parts. 1. Identify a goal. 2. Draw a card from the Behavior Deck. 3. Choose a behavior to nudge. Play proceeds clockwise. Each subsequent player’s turn has three parts. 1. Draw a MAP card. 2. Lead the design discussion relating that MAP card to the nudge. 3. Choose a design solution. After a decision is reached, play passes to the next player. The round ends when every player has taken a turn. All cards are placed into discard piles. Each deck has its own discard pile. The Behavior Deck is then passed to the next player to the left, and a new round begins. The Behavior Deck is not reshuffled until it’s empty. The MAP deck is reshuffled after all three Prompt cards have been drawn. Overview The game of Nudge is designed to explore creative design thinking by considering constraints, limitations, and barriers to solving a problem. Players then design a nudge to help support those behaviors, working within the parameters given by the cards. A nudge is defined as encouraging or discouraging a certain behavior by changing aspects of the environment without limiting or forbidding any options. A nudge is not a mandate, but a way of using suggestion through design. Leaving a bowl of fruit in a conspicuous place is an example of a nudge that leads to healthy snacking choices. Banning junk food, on the other hand, is not a nudge. The goal is to influence behavior by eliminating obstacles or amplifying incentives, thus making a particular outcome easier to achieve.
  4. 4. Gameplay Nudges are cumulative. The purpose of the game is to build on all the choices that have been made to create an ideal nudge within the given constraints. Think of Nudge like a game of out-loud telephone. The later you go in the round, the more constraints you have to consider. The point is not to come up with a bunch of different ideas on how to solve a problem, but rather how to focus down one idea into a nudge that encourages or discourages a certain behavior by harnessing strengths and amplifying weaknesses. Remember that nudges are not mandates. During the course of play, all players are encouraged to offer opinions, considerations, and ideas during the discussion period, but the final decision lies with whomever’s turn it is currently. First Player The first player sets the tone for the round. They have three responsibilities. Identify a goal. This can be as large as“combat global warming”or as small as“be healthier.”It should ideally be a broad problem space. It could be something the player is dealing with in their own life, something generic, or something completely absurd. For design teams, it can be specifically related to a product or experience you are in the process of creating or redesigning. Draw a Behavior Card. Each card has a behavior interaction and a duration. Behavior interactions include starting a new behavior, maintaining or increasing an existing behavior, and stopping or decreasing a behavior. Choose a behavior to nudge. When nudged properly, this behavior can help reach the goal. Remember to consider the behavior in the context of the card. Nudges will work differently for a behavior you’re trying to do once versus a behavior you’re trying to decrease for a specific span of time. Decrease Behavior For a Period of Time GRAY SPAN As an example, consider the goal“reducing my carbon footprint.”The player draws the Gray Span card, which calls for decreasing a specific behavior for a set period of time. They could choose a behavior such as“drive my car less often while school is in session”or“use less plastic for a month.”
  5. 5. Other Players The subsequent players are responsible for designing a nudge to support the behavior choice made by the first player. This role also has three responsibilities. Draw a MAP Card. This determines the angle from which you are considering the nudge. There are 14 cards in this deck, and they are discussed in detail in the next section. Lead the discussion. The active player is in charge of starting and managing the discussion. They can propose an idea and ask for feedback, or ask for suggestions if they can’t think of anything. It’s their job to direct the conversation, which often includes making sure everyone’s voice is heard. Choose a design solution. After discussion, the active player is solely responsible for choosing a solution to add to the nudge. They can do this any way they like and at any time. Examples Let’s use the previous example,“drive my car less while school is in session.” Motivator BELONGING REJECTION Ability MONEY A Motivation card for Belonging: Rejection is drawn. Players must consider how the motivation of social rejection can be employed to create a nudge. A possible nudge would be a competitive scoring system with friends to see who can drive the least. The next card is Ability: Money. Players should think about how costs can be reduced or gamified. One possible solution, building on the previous, is to keep a running tally of the money you and your friends save by using alternative means of transport and use that as a success metric.
  6. 6. MAP Cards Motivation Motivation is the reason why people behave in certain ways. These cards ask players to consider design decisions from the perspective of different motivators. It is split into three categories, each with a positive and a negative subcategory. Ability In order to perform a particular behavior, a person must be able to do so. These cards ask players to consider how a particular ability can be enhanced, accounted for, or put to the best use. Consider how to design for someone who could potentially have a lot of something, or not very much of that thing. Motivator SENSATION PLEASURE Motivator SENSATION PAIN Motivator ANTICIPATION FEAR Motivator ANTICIPATION HOPE Ability MONEY Ability TIME Ability PHYSICAL EFFORT Ability MENTAL EFFORT Ability ROUTINE Sensation is about creating positive or negative feelings as the result of a particular behavior. You can use it to nudge people toward pleasure or away from pain. Anticipation is the sense that something good or something bad will happen as a result of a behavior, or thinking about how doing something now might make for a better future situation. Belonging involves utilizing social pressure to encourage or discourage behaviors, either through increasing feelings of social acceptance or avoiding social rejection. Some people find it easy to create routines, others do not. If you're trying to design an ongoing behavior, what factors should you consider? How much cognitive load is being asked? How do you design around resistance to learning or doing new things? Physical capabilities vary widely. An able-bodied person will likely have a different set of constraints than someone with a disability. Design decisions are frequently influenced by a person's economic capability. Consider how long something could take and how to most efficiently use what is often a scarce resource for many people. Motivator BELONGING ACCEPTANCE Motivator BELONGING REJECTION
  7. 7. Prompt Prompt cards are special. They set the parameters for the type of nudge being created. Each prompt sets motivation and ability as either high or low. Since a prompt can be drawn at any time, it may radically change how a nudge is being designed. A maximum of one prompt card can be played each round. If a player draws a second prompt in a round, it is put on the bottom of the deck and the player draws a new card. The entire MAP Deck is reshuffled after the third prompt is drawn. Behavior Cards Behavior Cards each have two attributes. There are five colors and three icons comprising 15 cards total. Each color represents a behavior interaction, while each icon represents a span of time. Prompt AbilityMotivation SIGNAL AbilityMotivation Prompt FACILITATOR AbilityMotivation Do a New Behavior One Time GREEN DOT Do a Behavior For a Period of Time GREEN SPAN Do a New Behavior From Now On GREEN PATH Do Familiar Behavior One Time BLUE DOT Maintain Behavior For a Period of Time BLUE SPAN Maintain Behavior From Now On BLUE PATH Increase Behavior One Time PURPLE DOT Increase Behavior For a Period of Time PURPLE SPAN Increase Behavior From Now On PURPLE PATH Decrease Behavior One Time GRAY DOT Decrease Behavior For a Period of Time GRAY SPAN Decrease Behavior From Now On GRAY PATH Stop Behavior One Time BLACK DOT Stop Behavior For a Period of Time BLACK SPAN Stop Behavior From Now On BLACK PATH In cases where someone is highly motivated, but limited by one of their abilities (money, time, etc.), a nudge needs to help amplify the ability. Can you leverage their higher motivation to raise up their low ability? Sometimes people are unmotivated to make a change, but highly capable of doing so, like eating healthier or going to the gym. In these instances, nudges must remove as many barriers as possible to accomplish a behavior. People who are both highly motivated and highly able to engage in a behavior still need reminders and encouragement. How can you push the limits of the nudge with this condition? AbilityMotivation Prompt SPARK AbilityMotivation
  8. 8. Credits Designers Carrie Ding Presentation Flow & Gameplay Stefanie Gueorguieva Card Design & Gameplay Spencer Wilkerson Rulebook Design & Gameplay Special Thanks BJ Fogg Originator of the Fogg Behavioral Model, upon which this game is based. Credit goes to him for the icons and colors that make up the behavior cards, and the concept of motivations, abilities, and prompts. Richard Thaler & Cass Sunstein Creators of modern nudge theory, whose ideas are rooted in social psychology, behavioral science, and economics and which underpin the design of this game. Cards (Found on the next page)

