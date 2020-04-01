UAL UCAS Pro Forma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UCAS APPLICATION Your Name
Grades
GCSEs
York College Grades
UAL Level 3 Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology (Year 1) Unit Grade 1. Introduction to Media Processes and...
Final Grade Y1 Grade UCAS Points PASS 36 MERIT 60 DISTINCTION 84 Final Points Final Grade 60 Merit
UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Media Production and Technology (Year 2) Unit Grade 9. Characteristics & Contexts...
Final Grade Y2 Grade UCAS Points PASS 72 MERIT 120 DISTINCTION 168 Final Points Final Grade N/A N/A
