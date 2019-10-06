Successfully reported this slideshow.
[Paperback] Imagine
[Paperback] Imagine Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I ho...
Author : John Lennon Pages : 32 pages Publisher : Clarion Books ISBN-10 : 1328808653 ISBN-13 : 9781328808653
DISCRIPSI Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope some da...
Imagine was created ( John Lennon )
book reviews:
Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope some day you'll join us, and the world will be as one. Join one little pigeon as she sets out on a journey to spread a message of tolerance around the world. Featuring the lyrics of John Lennon’s iconic song and illustrations by the award-winning artist Jean Jullien, this poignant and timely picture book dares to imagine a world at peace. Imagine will be published in partnership with human rights organization Amnesty International.
  Author : John Lennon Pages : 32 pages Publisher : Clarion Books ISBN-10 : 1328808653 ISBN-13 : 9781328808653
