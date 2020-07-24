Successfully reported this slideshow.
2nd SEMESTER FINAL PRESENTATION
Sales Passenger vehicle Commercial vehicle Three wheelers Two wheelers 80% 4% 3% 13%
20.65 21.5 23.36 24.02 25.33 29.07 30.92 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Number of automobiles pr...
Natarajan Chandrasekaran • Tata Motors Limited, formerly Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), is an Indian mul...
• Capital and labour intensive. • Government policies and taxation • Access to distribution channels • Some technology pre...
The Tata Hexa is a mid-size (J-segment) SUV manufactured by Indian passenger and commercial vehicles manufacturer Tata Mot...
USP - Powerful and Environment friendly at same time BRAND – TATA motors (HEXA) FEATURES – Compact Design, Warranty, Dual ...
Online platform Showrooms Dealers  TRADE CHANNELS –  MARKETING COMMUNICATION –Television advertisements, Newspaper, Maga...
GEOGRAPHIC – URBAN RURAL  DEMOGRAPHIC – GENDER INCOME AGE About the target market the TATA motors targets the Businessmen...
BCG MATRIX SAFARI SIERRA HEXA MAGIC
Year Revenue from Operations Growth % Rupees (In Cr) 2015 38945.42 10 2016 40875.07 7 2017 43785.36 7.9 2018 48685.55 8 SA...
for 0.6 factor 1 performance brand name style appea factor 2 comfort fuel economy com factor 3 after sale service cost Dea...
CONCLUSION By 2025 and its growing by 8.89% and the KMO value of TATA is 0.68 which is more accurate and people are aware ...
Tata ppt

Facts and figures of TATA Motors

Data & Analytics
Tata ppt

×