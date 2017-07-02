Study on Brand management of fastrack

FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 1 INDEX SL.NO TOPIC PAGE.NO 01 INTRODUCTION TO TITAN INDUSTRY 02 INTRODUCTION TO COMPANY 03 BRAND...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 4 FASTRACK: Type Public Industry Fashion Accessories Founded 1998 Headquarters New delhi, India A...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 5 on Facebook – a fan base that now touches 6 million, keeps it in touch with its audience. With ...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 6 Strategy Analysis: (Period- 1998-till date) So, Fastrack was positioned to bring the new and yo...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 7 brand ambassador. According to the company, Kohli makes a perfect choice for Fastrack as both a...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 8 UNIQUE SELLING PROPORTION: Variety of collections of Fastrack watches specifically targeted to ...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 9 MARKETING MIX (4 P’S) OF FASTRACK: PRODUCT:  QUALITY: Fastrack is sub brand of Titan and Titan...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 10 PROMOTION:  TVC: Most of the Fastrack advertisements were dominated by youth and youth repres...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 11 2. BTL (Below the Line) Communications; Caters to Niche Market by using Design, Direct Marketi...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 12 DISTRIBUTION DECISIONS: Distribution of products takes place by means of channels. Channels ar...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 13 BRAND AMBASSADOR: Brand Ambassadors for the Fastrack watch are Virat Kohli, Genelia D’ Souza, ...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 14  FASTRACK WEBSITE PROMOTION: Fastrack website is the tool they are using to attract the youth...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 15 PLACE: Fastrack is a product that you can find everywhere because of its parent company Titan....
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 16 COMPETITION: When it comes to watches, Titan has been the Market Leader in Indian Watch Indust...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 17 BRAND & BRAND EQUITY: Brand is a "Name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identi...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 18 SEGMENTING,TARGETING,POSITIONING (STP) AND MARKETING STRATEGIES:- Any Brands creates its marke...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 19 emotional connect with its target audience. In the beginning it hit the television channels wi...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 20 BRAND AWARENESS:  Top of the Mind – We all are aware of the Brand and it sure comes to our mi...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 21 BRAND IMAGE:  Associated thoughts with the Brand – Cool, Carefree, Trendy and still with in r...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 22 MENTAL MAP: A mental map is a graphic depicting what the brand is. Style Popular Original Yout...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 23 PRODUCT LINE: 1. WATCHES • Gender: Girls, Guys & Unisex FUNCTION • Digital • Analog • Analog +...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 24 2. SUNGLASSES: • Gender: Girls, Guys & Unisex SHAPE: • Bug Eye • Classic • Wayfarer • Designet...
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 25 3. BAGS: • Gender: Girls, Guys
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 26 4. BELTS: • Gender: Girls, Guys MATERIAL: • Leather • Metal • Plastic • Canvas • Others
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 27 5. WALLETS: • Gender: Girls, Guys MATERIAL: • Leather • Metal • Plastic • Canvas • Others
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 28 6. HELMETS:
FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 29 REFERENCES: Websites: www.studymode.com www.economictimes.com www.tata.co.in www.mbaskool.com ...
  INDEX SL.NO TOPIC PAGE.NO 01 INTRODUCTION TO TITAN INDUSTRY 02 INTRODUCTION TO COMPANY 03 BRAND POSITIONING 04 UNIQUE SELLING PROPORTION AND COMPETITORS 05 MARKETING MIX OF FASTRACK 06 THE BRAND MANTRA OF FASTRACK 07 BRAND & BRAND EQUITY 08 BRAND IDENTITY AND PERSONALITY 09 BRAND AWARENESS AND ELEMENTS 10 BRAND IMAGE AND COMMUNICATION 11 MENTAL MAP 12 PRODUCT LINE 13 BIBLIOGRAPHY
  3. 3. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 3 TITAN INDUSTRIES LIMITED: Titan Industries is the organization that brought about a paradigm shift in the Indian watch market when it introduced its futuristic quartz technology, complemented by international styling. With India's two most recognized and loved brands Titan and Tanishq to its credit, Titan Industries is the fifth largest integrated watch manufacturer in the world. The success story began in 1984 with a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. Presenting Titan quartz watches that sported an international look, Titan Industries transformed the Indian watch market. After Sonata, a value brand of functionally styled watches at affordable prices, Titan Industries reached out to the youth segment with Fastrack, its third brand, trendy and chic. The company has sold 135million watches world over and manufactures 13 million watches every year. With a license for premium fashion watches of global brands, Titan Industries repeated its pioneering act and brought international brands into Indian market. Entering the largely fragmented Indian jewellery market with no known brands in 1995, Titan Industries launched Tanishq, India’s most trusted and fastest growing jewellery brand. Gold Plus, the later addition, focuses on the preferences of semi-urban and rural India. Completing the jewellery portfolio is Zoya, the latest retail chain in the luxury segment. Titan Industries has also made its foray into eyewear, launching Fastrack eyewear and sunglasses, as well as prescription eyewear. The organization has leveraged its manufacturing competencies and branched into precision engineering products and machine building. Titan Industries has India’s largest retail network. The company has over 331exclusive ‘World of Titan' showrooms and over 83 Fastrack stores.
  4. 4. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 4 FASTRACK: Type Public Industry Fashion Accessories Founded 1998 Headquarters New delhi, India Area served India Key people Dilip Kumar(Chairman), Puneet Kumar (MD) Products Watches, Helmets, Belts, Bags, Sun glasses Owner Yash sonkar Slogan Move On Website http://fastrack.in/ Fastrack was launched in 1998 as a sub-brand of Titan. It was spun off as an independent Accessory brand targeting the urban youth in 2005. With a vision to become a complete fashion brand for the youth, Fastrack quickly extended its footprint to sunglasses in 2005 & then Bags, Belts & Wallets in 2009. Fastrack’s provocative, tongue-in-cheek advertising, its unique & affordable designs & its quick extension across categories ensures its popularity with the urban youth audience, making it one of the fastest growing fashion brands within the country. Its growing presence
  5. 5. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 5 on Facebook – a fan base that now touches 6 million, keeps it in touch with its audience. With enough categories to fill up a store, Fastrack ‘moved on’ to open its exclusive store chain for its young consumers across the country. The store is positioned as a complete accessories destination with all Fastrack gear under one roof. The first store was opened in Pune; which has now grown to over 150 stores. Brand Update: Fastrack has recently launched a new campaign based on its new positioning “Move On “. The new ads are an extension of the Move On positioning of the brand. The brand is based on the current psyche of youth .The premise of the new positioning is that Indian Youth tend to be very "detached " in their relationships. BRAND POSITIONING: Fastrack positions itself as both trendy and affordable range. These two attribute are usually considered as two poles wide apart. Fastrack has taken the challenge of combining both the features to offer a greater value proportion to its customers. REPOSITIONING: In 2005 the brand went for another repositioning exercise with a new logo and a new positioning. They adopted the famous break-away positioning of Swatch and decided again to target the youth. But for this they had to break the price barrier. The brand discarded the steely look of the watches and looked at a mix of steel and plastic. It was a perfect cut copy from the strategy of Swatch. Fastrack then promoted itself through a 360 degree media blitz through television, outdoor, events and promotions to change the perception of watches as a functional tool to a fashion accessory. Since then it has carved a niche for itself with designs that are refreshingly different and affordable. During 2005 Fastrack also extended its footprint and in the last 4 years has quickly notched up the title of being the largest sun glass brand in India. Fastrack has strongly associated itself with the youth. Its tagline ‘Move On’ speaks volume about its branding strategy. Targeted at Generation Next, the brand captures the essence and philosophy of today’s fun loving, free spirited youth through the new positioning encapsulated in a tongue in cheek colloquial phrase-‘How many you have’ Fastrack has now chartered into newer categories- bags, belts, wallets and wrist brands. It has now a vision to become a complete fashion brand for the youth. Fastrack has moved on to open its own stores for its young customers. The stores are positioned as a complete accessories destination with all Fastrack gear under one roof. The first store was opened in early 2009 with a vision of 50 such stores by 2010.
  6. 6. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 6 Strategy Analysis: (Period- 1998-till date) So, Fastrack was positioned to bring the new and young Indian into the company fold. This would also provide an opportunity to convert them into "classic Titan customers" in the long run. The promotional campaigns showed “Cool Watches from Titan”. It marked Fastrack’s growth from being a product category to a sub-brand of Titan. Fastrack: Digital Watches Initially it was a steel design look targeting age group 22-30 yrs. Then the age group was reduced to 15-20 yrs. After this it came up with a digital collection which was marketed as “Too sexy for your wrist”. But this was not it, because it was not the intention to keep Fastrack as a sub-brand. They wanted to establish it as a separate big brand which had a story of its own. This needed more penetration into the target segment. It used aggressive marketing strategies to make more impactful emotional connect with its target audience. It hit the television channels with this new mega campaign “Are you on it” using the independent brand status of Narain Karthikeyan. The main thrust of Fastrack’s branding strategy was “FASHION”. It leveraged on this by creating a range of aspirational products for the youth. It also leveraged on Titan's extensive retail network covering about 92 cities and urban centres in the country. Its media plan included music channels, select magazines and a significant online campaign. Fastrack Watches: After re-launch in 2005 Titan as a brand does not play much in the price below 1000 because it is the brand sonata which takes care of that. But moving to lower price points of the fashionable youth brand came at a time when it wanted to penetrate more into the domestic market because its international market was eroded in by other competitors in the price segment above Rs. 5000. While Titan as a company accounted for 60 per cent of the organised market by volume, its share by value was just about 50 per cent in the wake of some erosion. Global names made an impact in the high-value segment of the overall organised watch industry pegged between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,300 crore annually. So it was this huge effort to make up in the domestic market by catering to the most potential growth segment. Also higher prices put the brand beyond the scope of purchase of several youth. So the efforts continued for establishing it as an independent brand by combining the watch and eye gear business. They allowed the price to be determined by the dynamics of the youth segment rather than being guided by the imperatives of the Titan brand structure. For this it used the new evolving style icon, John Abraham, for its ad (eyewear). Fastrack signs on a new brand ambassador Fastrack has appointed cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. According to the company, Kohli makes a perfect choice for Fastrack as both are ambitious and symbolize style and fashion. Commenting on the appointment, Ronnie Talati, vice-president and business head, Fastrack and new brands said, “Virat personifies the mind set of today’s youth and we believe that the association is a perfect match between Virat’s personality and what we stand for as a brand – both are young, admired, aggressive and extremely popular with the youth.” Fastrack has appointed cricketer Virat Kohli as its
  7. 7. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 7 brand ambassador. According to the company, Kohli makes a perfect choice for Fastrack as both are ambitious and symbolize style and fashion. Commenting on the appointment, Ronnie Talati, vice-president and business head, Kohli said, “I am excited to be representing a brand like Fastrack that stands for cutting-edge innovation and fashion in the youth space. I have always admired the brand’s attitude and style and relate to it closely as it is refreshingly trendy and fast.” After having established itself as a popular brand among the youth with its range of watches and eyewear, Fastrack has ventured further into the accessories space, launching its range of bags, wallets, belts and wristbands. Building on the core brand thought of 'Move On', Lowe Lintas has created a series of three quirky television commercials for Fastrack bags, roping in its brand ambassadors, actor Genelia D'Souza and cricketer Virat Kohli. India's youth accessory brand Fastrack has gone the celebrity way. The latest series of campaign for Fastrack bags is featuring the brand ambassadors - cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Genelia and actor John Abraham The brand has rightly identified a need for a branded bag targeting the youth. Currently the market is dominated by unorganized sector and a branded bag priced competitively and marketed properly is certainly a good idea. The brand is currently running a series of campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Genelia. FEATURES: Fastrack then promoted itself through a 360-degree media blitz through television, outdoor, events and promotions to change the perception of watches as a functional tool to a fashion accessory Fastrack captured the essence of today’s fun loving, free spirited youth through the new positioning in a tongue in cheek colloquial phrase - “How many you have.’’ Fastrack wants to be the ultimate fashion accessory for the youth has adopted the following core brand values:  Fashionable and trendy  Affordable Pricing  Fresh Communication to attract the young consumers  Young & Energetic  Quirky  Open to experiment  Want recognition  Rebellious trendy  Fashionable  Brand conscious.
  8. 8. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 8 UNIQUE SELLING PROPORTION: Variety of collections of Fastrack watches specifically targeted to men and women. Each product is includes a different set of features to meet the need of specific custom.  Good Distribution Network – over 100 Fast track stores across 50 towns with Titan Service Canters across India.  High youth connect – Positioning as a youth stylish brand  Fast changing designs to keep up with latest trends  One of the most trusted brands in India  Excellent advertising and brand visibility connecting with the youth  Has a diverse portfolio of watches, sunglasses, bags, wallets etc COMPETITORS: Major Players in Market Other than Titan/Fastrack General Indian Competitors of Fastrack • HMT • Timex • Maxima • Casio Foreign • Swatch • Omega • Casio • Citizen
  9. 9. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 9 MARKETING MIX (4 P’S) OF FASTRACK: PRODUCT:  QUALITY: Fastrack is sub brand of Titan and Titan is well known for its quality. Even though Fastrack is brand created targeting medium range and low range segment, high quality is provided to customers.  FEATURES: Fastrack is well known for its features, it has come up with several variants and features which suits the choices and tastes of different consumers.  PRODUCT VARIETY (DESIGN AND STYLE) : Fastrack is specially designed for youth. Its design and style and variants are the key to the success of the brand. The several variants they have come up with are Sport, Army, Adventure, Bikers ,Color, play ,Hiphop Neon. PACKAGING: Fastrack has come up with new and contemporary packaging for its watches which attracts youth.
  10. 10. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 10 PROMOTION:  TVC: Most of the Fastrack advertisements were dominated by youth and youth representing brand ambassadors like John Abraham, Genelia and Virat Kohli.Some of the popular Fastrack advertisements are discussed below: Yes Sir Ad: • A teacher was taking attendance. • A boy responses his roll by raising his hand. • Girls get obsessed by looking at the watch worn by that boy who has the message that this watch on your wrist makes you more stylish  PRICING DECISIONS Fastrack entered the market with unique good quality products that were priced reasonably not to make the consumer feel that the value offered by the brand was less than the overall cost spent by him/her. Being from under the brand umbrella of TATA, Fastrack also focuses on delivering more value to consumers as compared any of the close competitors. That prevents entry of potential entrants in the industry as they will not be able to offer such quality products at a low price. Fastrack prices its products with the objective of maintaining the maximum market share. That is why they always try to keep the difference between the total perceived value and total perceived cost as either positive or zero. This method of pricing is also known as Value Pricing, which helps in keeping the target consumers be loyal to the brand and pleased with their purchase. PROMOTION: Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC): Marketing Communications are the means by which firms attempt to inform, persuade, and remind consumers – directly or indirectly – about the products and brands they sell and IMC is A marketing communications plan that evaluates the strategic roles of a variety of communication disciplines and combines these disciplines to provide clarity, consistency, and maximum communication impact. The two segments of Marketing Communications are; 1. ATL (Above the Line) Communications; Caters to Mass Market by using Mass media like television, cinema, radio, print, Telephone, Internet, Out-of-home etc.
  11. 11. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 11 2. BTL (Below the Line) Communications; Caters to Niche Market by using Design, Direct Marketing (Telemarketing, mails, catalogues etc.), Public Relations, Sales Promotions, Buzz (Word of Mouth), Sampling, Relationship Marketing, Packaging etc. Media Selection is finding the most cost-effective media to deliver the desired number and type of exposure to the target audience. It is decided based on Reach, Frequency and Impact of any particular media. But before anything for a brand to start communicating, it is of great importance to identify the Target Audience for the related product and Fastrack has been very clear about the TG they cater. For the brand manager of a brand like Fastrack to handle the issues connected is very difficult. The brand has to keep the consumer interest growing by launching new models and also updating cool communication in the most cost effective way. That is the reason why most of Fastrack ads are directed at promoting the brand as a whole and not a specific product or collection and with taglines like ‘Move On’, ‘How many you have’ or ‘Blame Fastrack’, the communication has always been well received by the target audience. Some Fastrack ads showing females as empowered and of free will and not as dependent have got a lot of praising from female youth because in India they have always been stereotyped as a housewife or as an ideal child who completely depends on the family or her male partner for everything. Also, just when Fastrack started to position itself as a separate brand than Titan it took part in extensive activities at college functions and other youth-centric activities which have reduced now may be because of the high awareness already being enjoyed by the brand. Since inception most of the Fastrack’s communication has been Above the Line communication; Titan’s well established network helps Fastrack in not putting too much effort in having enough familiarity in the BTL segment. And also since most of the products are priced at a reasonable rate which in turn means low margin for the retailers as well as Fastrack, which puts restriction on the brand in using all kinds of Marketing Communications. According to me it’s the perfect approach for brand like Fastrack because the heavy ATL communicatins keeps the brand name and brand promise alive which helps consumer footfalls in the Fastrack stores as well as constant online visitors on the online shopping site of Fastrack.
  12. 12. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 12 DISTRIBUTION DECISIONS: Distribution of products takes place by means of channels. Channels are sets of interdependent organisations (called intermediaries) involved in making the product available for consumption. This is probably one of the areas where Fastrack needs to pay a lot of attention and come up with effective solutions; The 90 Fastrack stores are not alone enough for reaching the Target Consumers. And with the variety of product lines being offered by Fastrack, they need different distribution channels. Where there is not much problem when it comes to the distribution of Fastrack watches due to the well established channel by Titan and Currently Titan has 65 distributors handling well over 6000 dealers across the country. But for the other products like Sunglasses, Bags, Belts and Wallets yet there is huge amount of confusion. Many of the unorganized stores do keep Fastrack products but again consistency in stock is not there because of the irregular supply and also it does not seem very tempting to them because of the low profit margin as they earn more on selling non-branded merchandise which come in similar price range. Fastrack does have plans of opening many stores across India but still they need to invest in planning and establishing a much better distribution network for their products other than watches without that the brand will fail in maximizing its profit and achieving good amount of market share.
  13. 13. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 13 BRAND AMBASSADOR: Brand Ambassadors for the Fastrack watch are Virat Kohli, Genelia D’ Souza, John Ambraham to appeal to youth.
  14. 14. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 14  FASTRACK WEBSITE PROMOTION: Fastrack website is the tool they are using to attract the youth, the pictures displayed on the website creates curiosity and interest towards the product.  SALES PROMOTION: Fastrack always come up with sales promotion during festival seasons and special locations. They provide 20% -40% discounts on all its watch ranges.  OUTDOOR ADVERTISING: The billboard advertising is very popular however has to be really terse and catchy in order to grab the attention of the passersby. The brand also does trade shows during the festival area which a key rule to their promotional strategy through which they engage the youth and make them aware of the brand. PRICE: Titan have watches like sonata to cover the lower level income segment people and titan raga, octane, xylus totarget higher segment people but they didn’t had any watches to cover the youth market which is in flourish now because more than 50% of population is youth, so they came up with fastrack to cover this segment and they are trying to cover the market share in youth sector and actually they are successful also because they cover 37% of 50% of youth population.  PRICING STRATEGY: The pricing strategy adopted by Fastrack is market share maximization as they are targeting people with affordable cost range. They have watches from the range of 499 to more than 5000+, so that they can attract customers of lower segment to higher segment and this clearly shows that they are into capturing more of the market share than making profit or other strategies.  DISCOUNTS: Fastrack always come up with discount offers at auspicious occasions to capture more market. They also provide exchange offers, when old watch is replaced by new watch they provide a discount up to 40%.  PRICING CUES: Fastrack follows odd pricing strategy and ends the price with 5. So people perceive the price as low as people in India tend to read from left to right.
  15. 15. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 15 PLACE: Fastrack is a product that you can find everywhere because of its parent company Titan. Titan have already build the channels in the form of exclusive stores and outlets so fastrack products are also made available in those stores and later they established their own exclusive store of fastrack where all range of fastrack watches are available and these exclusive showrooms are present only in some cites while in other places they are being sold through the outlets of Titan.  PARALLEL DISTRIBUTION: Fastrack follow parallel distribution network • It sells watches online through direct marketing • It sells through factory outlets like Fastrack store & World of Titan. • It sells its products in major chains like bigbaazar, etc. • It sells through retail outlets (watch shops, gift shops). Fastrack’s supply chain in mostly concentrated on Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities as youth in urban cities look for style and branded products when compared to youth in rural and under developed areas. In tier-1 and tier-2 cities fastrack have a huge supply chain to make products available in each and every corner of the city.  PRODUCT DIFFERENTIATION Fastrack watches are developed in such a way so as to enhance quality and features to increase buyer value. This is a perfect example of differentiation through technological leadership and product technological change. Fastrack creates competitive advantage through differentiation. The first concentration is on technological leadership.  STYLES Fastrack was first in India to introduce the `style' concept for the young generation. They projected the watch as a fashion accessory. Style is a very evident factor in Fastrack watches and is a part and parcel of the company. Fastrack watches are shapers and not adapters. Over the years Fastrack had built a formidable distribution and support network. Titan's customer orientation was reflected through their advertising campaigns. By providing a lifestyle product(Fastrack), Titan not only got a premium but also convinced consumers to buy multiple watches. Today Fastrack offers the best and the biggest range to choose from offering from the scratch to the highest level in watches. With offering such a variety of models. Fastrack provides variety to the customer and still is able to segment itself creating not a niche but its ability to segment takes it a step further in terms of its product offerings.
  16. 16. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 16 COMPETITION: When it comes to watches, Titan has been the Market Leader in Indian Watch Industry. Fastrack was launched in 1998 after Titan a Timex Joint Venture (1992 - 1998) ended to compete with Timex which was then considered as a youth brand as compared to Titan, which was and still is perceived as a serious brand. Other competitors do not have a significant hold in India these competitors are HMT, Maxima-quartz, Casio as the Domestic players and Fossil, Espirit, Swatch, Citizen as the International players. However, few years after launch and enough experimentation Fastrack established itself as a youth accessories brand and not just a watch brand. They also entered into businesses like Belts, Bags, Eye-gears, Wallets, etc And while Fastrack has successfully walked the marketing tightrope of speaking exclusively to youngsters, it has also walked the talk of a youth brand by keeping prices firmly in check. Its watches range between Rs 695 and Rs 3,500, sunglasses Rs 695-2,500, bags Rs 595-2,500 and belts Rs 195-1,095. There has to be a sweet-spot of aspiration and affordability for the youth. By virtue of being a stylish but affordable brand in sunglasses, it has filled a gap between the RayBans of the world at the upper end and the unbranded flea-market bargains at the lower end. With bags, belts and wallets, it has eschewed leather goods for materials that help keep the costs low, weather rough use and also look good. Fastrack is the entry barrier for competition and it will be difficult to beat the way youngsters relate to Fastrack as a brand. None of the other brands that operate in the accessories’ space are solely focused on accessories; accessories are just one part of a larger portfolio. So they end up concentrating more on their flagship products such as sports shoes, luggage etc. In contrast, Fastrack have separate ad budgets and teams to service these product categories. THE BRAND MANTRA OF FASTRACK: The brand mantra of Fastrack is affordable fashion for the youth. It tapped in a market that was fresh and relatively untapped by understanding the right need of providing the youth fashionable branded accessories which wouldn’t hurt their pockets. True to their promise, fastrack has consistently come up with new designs at an affordable price. The success in watches led to brand extension into other accessories market ranging from sunglasses, belts, bags, caps and wristbands and today it’s the largest selling sunglasses brand. Its promos were catchy, the campaigns 'how many you have men" and "move on" tapped the right emotions.
  17. 17. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 17 BRAND & BRAND EQUITY: Brand is a "Name, term, design, symbol, or any other feature that identifies one seller's good or service as distinct from those of other sellers. Fastrack as a brand has very well established itself as a youth brand which offers value for money for each of their offerings. Fastrack has strongly associated itself with the youth. Its tagline ‘Move On’ speaks volume about its branding strategy. Targeted at Generation Next, the brand captures the essence and philosophy of today’s fun loving, free spirited youth through the new positioning encapsulated in a tongue in cheek colloquial phrase-‘How many you have’ By 1998, Titan was one of the most trusted brands in watch segment. But, Titan had moved up the age spectrum. The youth associated the brand with their parents and stayed away from it. It was missing out on a huge segment for which it had no market offering. Titan recognized the need in the watch market – a reasonably priced watch for the youth between the age group of 15- 25 years. Fastrack was launched in 1998 as a sub-brand of Titan. Then it was spun off as an independent brand targeting the urban youth. Fastrack entered the market saturated with international designer labels-like Citizen, Seiko, Swatch, Casio, Timex - but managed to carve a niche for itself in the youth accessories market, with designs that are refreshingly different, casual, eclectic and fun clubbed with prices that do not burn a hole through the pocket. Fastrack’s current campaign ‘Blame Fastrack’ is a very catchy campaign and again focused on the youth. By better positioning the products in the ads and giving out a clear call to action, the campaign can result in ‘sticky customers’. BRAND EQUITY: Brand Equity is the value of a brand. From a consumer perspective, brand equity is based on consumer attitudes about positive brand attributes and favourable consequences of brand use. Fastrack enjoys high brand awareness among the targeted consumers. It is perceived as a value for money brand offering quality products for the youth. Also Fastrack belonging to Titan and thus to the TATA’s creates huge brand equity among people of all age.
  18. 18. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 18 SEGMENTING,TARGETING,POSITIONING (STP) AND MARKETING STRATEGIES:- Any Brands creates its marketing strategy based on expected customer behaviour. And in order to know the customer and its expected buying behaviour and use it in forming the right marketing strategy, a proper process of segmenting, positioning and targeting is needed. Segmenting is a process of dividing the market into segments based on customer characteristics, needs and behaviour. Segmenting of any Market is done in various ways; few of the important bases of segmentation are; 1. Geographic Segmentation; Region, City, Rural and Semi-Urban areas 2. Demographic Segmentation; Age, Family Size, Gender, Income, Occupation,Education 3. Psychographic Segmentation; Socioeconomic Classification (SEC), Lifestyle, Personality 4. Behavioural Segmentation; occasions, benefits, user status, usage rate, loyalty status, attitude The most scientific way to identify a segment with consumers with common customer value for which there isn’t a proper parameter and hence the above mentioned bases are used. The Market segment for Fastrack is Youth both male as well as female either in college or early jobbers. Proper Targeting is very important in order to make the brand successful, it’s not only about targeting the right people but also targeting them in the most appropriate way. So far Fastrack has been very successful in targeting the right consumers however, the earning and the disposable money is increasing for many people in urban areas and status symbol is a key factor while making any purchase decisions, so Fastrack needs to improve its communication in order to not to come across as a low priced brand. This will help filling the price as well as quality gap so as to restrict entry of any new competitors. Positioning is done after segmentation is done and target markets have been identified, the brand needs to position its products/ services in the most suitable manner to the product/service as well to the target consumers. Positioning is done by following POD and POP methods, in POD (Point of difference) you create a product or service in an existing category but it’s different from the other offerings by competitors and in POP (Point of Parity) you create a product or a service which is very similar to that of the market leaders offering to the consumers. Fastrack, follows POD method and has always created unique designs with great quality at affordable prices and that’s why Fastrack is India’s biggest youth accessory brand today. Fastrack’s marketing strategy is to stay on top of the youth accessories market by keeping the communication youth centric and fun. Offering different and hip designs in all the product lines and enter other categories which have not been yet occupied by other players. Since its inception Fastrack has used aggressive marketing strategies to make more impactful
  19. 19. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 19 emotional connect with its target audience. In the beginning it hit the television channels with this new mega campaign “Are you on it” using the independent brand status of Narain Karthikeyan and after that John Abraham and then Virat kohli and Genelia Desouza. The main thrust of Fastrack’s branding strategy is “FASHION”. It leveraged on this by creating a range of aspirational products for the youth. It also leveraged on Titan's extensive retail network covering about 92 cities and urban centres in the country. Apart from television the media plan of Fastrack includes music channels, select magazines and significant online campaigns. BRAND IDENTITY:  Product Social Acceptability – Fastrack is socially acceptable as one of the coolest and affordable Brand for the Youth  Consumer Value Satisfaction – The quality provided justifies the cost and products come with Guarantees and Warranties  Ethical Issues and Pricing of the Product – No legal issues, acceptance and popularity justify the pricing as well, though initially they had high end models mainly  Company’s Social Trust – needs no justification when it comes to social trust  Logo Name and the People’s Acceptance of the Brand – “Move On” gives the message that Life is Short… Live it full… Don’t waste it in waiting… Simply… MOVE ON…  Acceptability in the Society in Terms of Quality and Delivery of Required Benefits – Fastrack is one of the most Renowned, Trendy and still Affordable brands in the country  Culture and Geographic relevance of the Product – Having its outlets in all major cities of India attracting the Youth and making opportunities justifies it as a brand that scores. BRAND PERSONALITY:  Sincerity about Value Delivery – People feel it cool to wear Fastrack , so it adds value to their personality Committed to Brand  Value Delivery – The Quality, Justified cost and excellent after sales services prove the commitment  Technically Competent – Most innovative stuff is available at the Fastrack outlets competent enough at all platforms  Imaginative and Innovative – Both in Product range and means of marketing, Fastrack is both Imaginative and Innovative  Reliable – Best seller and the demand is still growing.
  20. 20. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 20 BRAND AWARENESS:  Top of the Mind – We all are aware of the Brand and it sure comes to our mind when we think of buying a similar product  Brand Recognition – The colour and symbol used are unique and recognition is no big deal  Brand Recall – People suggest each other the Brand Fastrack all the time  Brand Retention – HOW MANY YOU HAVE? People do buy Fastrack products repeatedly without regretting  Rational and Emotional Metaphors associated with the Brand – Move On, How Many You Have? Promote the appeal of the brand, it expects and tells the buyers to be youthful and carefree BRAND ELEMENTS: Brands typically comprise various elements, such as  NAME: “FASTRACK” The brand name is easy to recall and recognize and is inherently descriptive and persuasive. Fast Track watch the brand name is classical and is based on Greek mythology. It is also means one of the achievement. Fast Track (watch) implies here for ones faster achievement .This is current passion of youths and the name fast track create a thought of fastest achievement along with a right ideology of choosing a right path .youth need everything along with a pace which truly justifies the fast life of 21 century.  LOGO: : the visual trademark that identifies a brand  SLOGAN:”MOVE ON” The fastrack campaign targets the fast moving and always restless youth. Ads are provocative, bold and have high appeal among the college going population.  SHAPES: The orange symbol makes a customer to identify brand even though the brand name is not mentioned, the customer can quickly identify the brand by its shape.
  21. 21. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 21 BRAND IMAGE:  Associated thoughts with the Brand – Cool, Carefree, Trendy and still with in range  Associated Imagery with the Brand – Cool, Trendy and Stylish youth and Youth icons  Associated Beliefs and Feelings with the Brand – Stay Carefree, Live life at its best, Enjoy every moment, stay Cool  Affordable – Though the best models are costlier but the Brand still is affordable to the majority of classes BRAND COMMUNICATION:  Socially Acceptable Advertisement – Appealing, loud but still not very objectionable  Culturally Relevant Advertisement – Featuring Youth, Appealing Youth, and projected themselves as a Youth Brand  No Unreasonable Cross Brand Comparison – No Comparison, they have a separate class, Maxima used to be there but now its only Fastrack  Gender Sensitive Advertising – Very Smartly Sensitive advertising, not differentiating between the genders  Cross cultural sensitivity – Not offending those who don’t appreciate the attitude Fastrack flaunts, they are simply supportive to what they Flaunting as Cool and Carefree  No False Association – None so Far, neither do they need to associate them falsely with any of the existing brands AIDA COMMUNICATION MODEL: AIDA is a communication model which can be used by firms to aid them in selling their product or services. AIDA is an Acronym for Attention, Interest, Desire, and Action. When a product is launched the first goal is to grab attention and that is what fastrack did by introducing a mid price range of watches for the youth which were affordable as well as created a fashion statement for the youngsters. Once we grab attention we held Interest, through promoting by getting Virat kohli and Genelia d’souza as brand ambassadors and coming up with new ranges every half yearly. The third stage is desire, to make the product desirable to the consumer which was done by introducing new accessories by the brand like it introduced bags, belts, wristbands and sunglasses at the nominal price range .The final stage is the purchase action, and the company has been successful with its strategy and the target customer has purchase the product.
  22. 22. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 22 MENTAL MAP: A mental map is a graphic depicting what the brand is. Style Popular Original Youth Unique Trendsetter Trust Worthy for Me Cool Price Quality
  23. 23. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 23 PRODUCT LINE: 1. WATCHES • Gender: Girls, Guys & Unisex FUNCTION • Digital • Analog • Analog + Digital
  24. 24. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 24 2. SUNGLASSES: • Gender: Girls, Guys & Unisex SHAPE: • Bug Eye • Classic • Wayfarer • Designet • Aviator • Sporty Wrap • Butterfly • Oval
  25. 25. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 25 3. BAGS: • Gender: Girls, Guys
  26. 26. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 26 4. BELTS: • Gender: Girls, Guys MATERIAL: • Leather • Metal • Plastic • Canvas • Others
  27. 27. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 27 5. WALLETS: • Gender: Girls, Guys MATERIAL: • Leather • Metal • Plastic • Canvas • Others
  28. 28. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 28 6. HELMETS:
  29. 29. FASTRACK-BRANDMANAGEMENT 29 REFERENCES: Websites: www.studymode.com www.economictimes.com www.tata.co.in www.mbaskool.com Text Book: Strategic Brand Management- Kevin Lane Keller

