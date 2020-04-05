Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Page No.: 1 of 3 SOUVIK MUKHERJEE Mechanical Engineer Contact Details: Email: souvikmukherjeebandel@gmail.com/ souvikmukhe...
Page No.: 2 of 3 TECHNICAL SKILLS Languages  C  C++ Tools and Softwares  AutoCAD | CADian  Creo | CATIA  Microsoft Wo...
Page No.: 3 of 3 TRAININGS Training on CORE JAVA from Logicvilla Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata Dec 2015 – Jan 2016  Und...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curriculum vitae

42 views

Published on

Curriculum Vitae of Souvik Mukherjee Mechanical Engineer graduated from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Curriculum vitae

  1. 1. Page No.: 1 of 3 SOUVIK MUKHERJEE Mechanical Engineer Contact Details: Email: souvikmukherjeebandel@gmail.com/ souvikmukherjee712104@gmail.com Phone No.: (+91) 7278585077/ 7980105895 CAREER VISION Seeking an opportunity where my creative initiative ideas and a genuine enthusiasm would allow me to progress and increase my knowledge. I am currently a graduate fresher and I intend to build my career with committed and dedicated people who will help me to explore myself and realize my potential in a challenging and creative environment. RELEVANT EXPERIENCE Adhunik Infrastructures (P) Ltd., Kolkata, West Bengal, India 1 st Feb 2020 – Present Assistant Manager, Machine Maintenance  To maintain all the machines (Backhoe loaders, Excavators, Compactors, Tandem Rollers, Batching Plant, Hot Mix Plant, Paver, Tipper, etc.) across the sites to ensure minimum downtime of the machines.  Coordinate any equipment/part related purchases, rentals and sale of equipment.  Coordinate and develop the equipment maintenance program for each item.  Coordinate and monitor fuel supply, production output and work output for projects.  Regularly update all service and maintenance work on all equipments, create reports as necessary.  Investigate and evaluate cause and extent of damage to equipment involved in accidents. JCB Service, Howrah, West Bengal, India 11 th Feb 2019 – 31 st Jan 2020 Service Engineer  To visit the various machines (Backhoe loaders, Excavators, Compactors, Wheel Loaders, Telescopic Handlers, Skid Steer Loaders, etc.), diagnose any problems present and suggest the solves to maintain the operability of the machines.  Find any flaws in the machines and if found, report to R&D for rectification.  Maintain good relation with customer and ensure good parts sale.  To prepare a detailed report of the work done on service for future reference. INTERSHIPS ITD Cementation India Limited, Jangalpur, Howrah, West Bengal, India 1 st Feb 2018 – 25 th May 2108 Intern  Study about various construction processes (Casting, Pilling, Diaphragm Wall construction etc.).  Study the assembly and maintenance of various equipments (TFC 280, MAIT HR 180, BEML BD 155, etc.) used in construction.  Visit the construction sites, study about the ongoing project (RVNL/32714 EW, Kolkata Metro Station Building Project), study the current status of the project and the scope of work remaining.  Study various safety standards issued by Government of India for Construction Sites across India. Jindal Power Limited, Tamnar, Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, India 1 st June 2017 - 28 th June 2017 Intern  Study various processes for power generation.  Study about the Boiler, Turbine, Generator and auxiliary sections.  Simulate the real time scenario of coal feeding in the ball mill and maintaining other parameters in the simulation room.  Study of various types (NDCT, FDCT etc.) of cooling towers.  Study various processes for transmitting the generated power.
  2. 2. Page No.: 2 of 3 TECHNICAL SKILLS Languages  C  C++ Tools and Softwares  AutoCAD | CADian  Creo | CATIA  Microsoft Word | Microsoft PowerPoint  Microsoft Excel  ERP Systems Operating Systems  Windows – 7, 8, 8.1,10 | Linux – Ubuntu, Kali, Debian EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS Bachelor in Technology in Mechanical Engineering (Sikkim Manipal University, Percentage – 72.45%) Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology Aug 2014 – June 2018 Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE, Percentage – 61.14%) Hooghly Branch GOVT. School May 2014 Secondary Examination (WBBSE, Percentage – 72.00%) Bandel ST. Johns High School Feb 2012 PROJECTS Study of Construction Equipments Feb 2018 – May 2018 Details  Objective – To study the operation and maintenance schedule of the present construction equipments (TFC280, MAIT HR180, BEML BD155, etc.) and prepare a report.  To checks for the faults present in the breakdown machines and adapt a correct process to eliminate the issues at the company workshop.  To maintain the operationality of the equipment by maintaining proper scheduled maintenance at the sites. Roles  Checking and identifying the issues present the machines and adapting a correct process to eliminate the faults.  Identifying the mechanisms of the machines.  Identifying the hydraulic circuit and setting up the hydraulic circuit. Study of Thermal Power Plant and Working of various types of Cooling Towers June 2017  Study of Boiler, Turbine, Generator section and auxiliary sections (Water Treatment plant, Coal & Ash Handling Plant, Ball Mill, Electrostatic Precipitator, etc.) at a super-critical power plant.  Study of the power transmission systems (Switchyard, Substation etc.).  Study and analysis of various types (NDCT, FDCT etc.) of cooling towers and their uses.  Study of various Safety of Firefighting equipments. ACADEMIC PROJECTS Manufacturing Dies and Punches for Preparation of Powder Metallurgical Mechanical Test Specimens Details Aug 2017 – Dec 2018  Objective – To prepare a two piece die and punch facilitated with special holds for easy removal of test specimens and ease in attaching the die with the hydraulic press.  To test the die for its strength and identify the right material for preparation of the die. Roles  Designing of 3D (.step) figure for the die and drawing the 2D (.dwg) files from it.  Choosing a material for the die. (EN – 18).  Machining of the parts to their size and Assembly of the die.  Testing of the Die in UTM (Universal Testing Machine) for its strength.  Platform – Windows | Tools – CREO V: 3.0 for the 3D Designing AutoCAD V: 2007 for the 2D Designing
  3. 3. Page No.: 3 of 3 TRAININGS Training on CORE JAVA from Logicvilla Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata Dec 2015 – Jan 2016  Undergone winter training on basic knowledge of CORE JAVA Training on AutoCAD (2D & 3D) from Tech Learning Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata June 2016 – July 2016  Undergone summer training on AutoCAD (2D &3D) Training at NHPC Teesta – V Power Station, Singtam, East Sikkim Sept 2017  Attended a Two-day industrial visit at NHPC Teesta – V Power Station on Processes of Hydro Power Generation and brief Overview of the Plant. ACHIVEMENTS & PARTCIPATIONS Coordinator (Pohela Boishakh 1423 - Bengali New Year celebration in the college) Apr 2016  Managed overall task for successful conduction of the event Organized Freshers for all new comers in the college in the year 2015 Sept 2015  Organized an interactive and friendly Freshers for the new comers Learned Drawing from Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh Sept 2010  Placed in Frist division and got distinction in Painting LANGUAGES KNOWN  Bengali – Read | Write | Speak  English – Read | Write | Speak  Hindi – Speak HOBBIES Reading Books | Surfing the web | Playing games PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Souvik Mukherjee Father’s Name : Goutam Mukherjee Mother’s Name : Nandita Mukherjee Date of Birth : 13/01/1997 Address : Keota Onkernath Lane, Sahaganj, Dist. Hooghly, P.O. Sahaganj, P.S. Chinsurah State : West Bengal Pin code : 712104 DECLARATION I hereby declare that all the above-mentioned information given by me are true to the best of my knowledge and belief and if there are any discrepancies found, I shall be liable for any disciplinary action suitable by the competent authority. Place : Date : (Souvik Mukherjee)

×