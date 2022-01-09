Sikkim’s tourists attractions

Sikkim has long been regarded as one of the last Himalayan utopias. Although the state in India's northeast is small, its vertical terrain makes it slow to traverse, so it can take hours to travel what looks like a short distance. Because of its remoteness and the fact that permits are sometimes required, Sikkim isn't the most accessible area to visit, but it is filled with gorgeous gems that adventurous travelers won't want to miss. The area is certainly one of the most energetic and soothing to the soul with its mountainous beauty and ancient Tibetan Buddhist culture. Don't miss the top attractions in Sikkim, from monasteries galore to giant Buddha statues, river rafting adventures, wildlife sanctuaries, and plenty more.