Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7
Travel
Jan. 09, 2022
0 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Sikkim’s tourists attractions

Download to read offline

Travel
Jan. 09, 2022
0 views

Sikkim has long been regarded as one of the last Himalayan utopias. Although the state in India's northeast is small, its vertical terrain makes it slow to traverse, so it can take hours to travel what looks like a short distance. Because of its remoteness and the fact that permits are sometimes required, Sikkim isn't the most accessible area to visit, but it is filled with gorgeous gems that adventurous travelers won't want to miss.
The area is certainly one of the most energetic and soothing to the soul with its mountainous beauty and ancient Tibetan Buddhist culture. Don't miss the top attractions in Sikkim, from monasteries galore to giant Buddha statues, river rafting adventures, wildlife sanctuaries, and plenty more.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Cuba Diaries: An American Housewife in Havana Isadora Tattlin
(4/5)
Free
The Cure for Anything Is Salt Water: How I Threw My Life Overboard and Found Happiness at Sea Mary South
(4/5)
Free
Forgotten Footprints: Lost Stories in the Discovery of Antarctica John Harrison
(3.5/5)
Free
River Town: Two Years on the Yangtze Peter Hessler
(4/5)
Free
Seek: Reports from the Edges of America & Beyond Denis Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Space Between Us: A Novel Thrity Umrigar
(4/5)
Free
Learning to Bow: An American Teacher in a Japanese School Bruce Feiler
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Sweet Life in Paris: Delicious Adventures in the World's Most Glorious--and Perplexing--city David Lebovitz
(4/5)
Free
Finding George Orwell in Burma Emma Larkin
(4.5/5)
Free
Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris Graham Robb
(3/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain
(4/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Laurence Bergreen
(4/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(4/5)
Free
Holidays in Hell: In Which Our Intrepid Reporter Travels to the World's Worst Places and Asks, 'What's Funny About This' P. J. O'Rourke
(4.5/5)
Free
Life in a Medieval City Frances Gies
(4.5/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4.5/5)
Free
Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism and Michael Rockefeller's Tragic Quest for Primitive Art Carl Hoffman
(4/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(3.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Sikkim’s tourists attractions

  1. 1. Sikkim’s tourists attractions
  2. 2. Sikkim has long been regarded as one of the last Himalayan utopias. Although the state in India's northeast is small, its vertical terrain makes it slow to traverse, so it can take hours to travel what looks like a short distance. Because of its remoteness and the fact that permits are sometimes required, Sikkim isn't the most accessible area to visit, but it is filled with gorgeous gems that adventurous travelers won't want to miss. The area is certainly one of the most energetic and soothing to the soul with its mountainous beauty and ancient Tibetan Buddhist culture. Don't miss the top attractions in Sikkim, from monasteries galore to giant Buddha statues, river rafting adventures, wildlife sanctuaries, and plenty more. Gaze at One of the World's Tallest Mountains Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, is situated on a cloudy ridge 5,413 feet above sea level. When the clouds clear, it's possible to see all the way to Khangchendzonga's soaring peaks—at 28,169 feet (8,586 meters), it's the world's third-highest mountain. Khangchendzonga National Park was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2016. The city is refreshingly clean and well organized, and most tourists spend a couple of days there to make travel arrangements and see the sights. It's a popular base for those heading off on treks.
  3. 3. Get to Gangtok from Sikkim's Pakyong Airport, or take a four-hour drive from Siliguri in West Bengal, where the nearest train station is. The next closest airport, at Bagdogra, is about 45 minutes from Siliguri. Meditate at a Monastery Proving that Sikkim is a marvelous place for meditation, over 200 monasteries dot the divine hilltops. The most visited of these sacred buildings in Sikkim are Rumtek, the state's largest, which overlooks Gangtok; Pemayangtse (near Pelling in West Sikkim); and Tashiding (also in West Sikkim). Other monasteries that are worth visiting include the Karma Kagyu monastery with its 200-year-old murals (in Phodong in North Sikkim), the Enchey monastery (in Gangtok), and the old Sanga Choeling monastery (only accessible on foot from Pelling). The monasteries hold many festivals, particularly around Losar, the Tibetan Buddhist holiday honoring the new year in February/March. Enchey also hosts a Buddhist Cham festival featuring music and dance in January/February. It is recommended that visitors confirm event dates with individual monasteries they plan to visit.
  4. 4. Check out the Chinese Border Nathu La—a mountain pass in the East Sikkim district two hours (53km) east of Gangtok—was a major passageway on the Old Silk Route between India and Tibet before it was closed in 1962. The pass connects Sikkim with China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The border consists of a lone barbed wire fence, and you'll get the strange thrill of seeing the Chinese soldiers on the other side.Unfortunately, only Indian citizens are allowed to travel to the pass, and only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. A special permit is also required, which can be obtained through a registered travel agency in Gangtok. Ride a Yak at a Glacial Lake With a permit from the Tourism And Civil Aviation Department in Gangtok, foreigners can go up to the beautiful and beloved Tsomgo Lake, also called Changu Lake, just 17 kilometers from Nathu La. This spectacular glacial lake at the high altitude of 12,400 feet (3,780 meters) remains frozen during the winter season until May and is known for its water color changing with the seasons. The lake offers lovely views of the mountains that surround it.
  5. 5. Visitors may also spot various bird species, including Brahminy ducks—which resemble geese. Animals seen nearby include the red panda, an endangered creature the size of a domestic cat. To encounter a much larger mammal, try a quirky and possibly once-in-a-lifetime experience: You and the kids can ride a huge yak at the lake. These ox-like animals carry people through a variety of weather, which sometimes includes snow. Experience Flora and Fauna Sanctuaries Sikkim is renowned for its astounding variety of animals—including nearly 550 species of birds and 700 species of butterflies. The state also boasts 600 varieties of orchids and 30 species of rhododendron. Check with the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department regarding tours, or explore gorgeous landscapes, flowers, and wildlife on your own at any of the many sanctuaries. For breathtaking mountain views and to see numerous birds and other animals, check out Varsey Rhododendron Sanctuary in the Singalila Range in the southwest corner of West Sikkim during late spring. The Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary near Ravangla in South Sikkim and the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary by Lachung—with colorful flowers and mountain views galore—are other highlights to check out.
  6. 6. Closer to Gangtok, visit the Deorali Orchid Sanctuary in south Gangtok (from March to early May and the end of September to early December), and Fambong Lho Wildlife Sanctuary around an hour west of Gangtok is the place to spot Himalayan black bears and red pandas. Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary, located east of Gangtok, is on the way to Tsomgo Lake and Nathu La (visit from June until October). You can also stop off at Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical Garden on the way to Rumtek monastery. Trek at Yuksom and the Dzongri Trail Sikkim is a trekker's paradise and historical Yuksom is the gateway for treks towards Mount Khangchendzonga. The route from Yuksom to Dzongri Peak and Rathong Glacier—and, if you're up for the challenge, further on to Goecha Peak—is the most popular trek in Sikkim, passing through the unspoiled forests, magnificent rhododendron gardens, and powerful rivers of Khangchendzonga National Park. March to May is the ideal time to go; allow seven to 10 days from Yuksom to Goecha Peak and back. Additional permits are mandatory for foreigners.
  7. 7. If you want to go on an organized trek, Mountain Tours, Treks & Travels gets excellent reviews and is run by the family of mountaineer Late Da Namgel Sherpa, who was part of the first successful Mount Everest expedition team in 1953. See Dazzling Scenery and a High Altitude Lake In far North Sikkim, six hours from Gangtok and 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) above sea level near the Tibetan/Chinese border, Lachung and the Yumthang Valley dazzle visitors with dramatic pristine scenery. Lachung is the base camp for the renowned Rhododendron Valley Trek from Yumthang Valley to Lachen Valley. Other attractions in the area are Lachung monastery, Yumesamdong (Zero Point), and the astonishing high-altitude Gurudongmar Lake—one of the world's highest lakes, at more than 17,000 feet (5,181 meters) above sea level. North Sikkim is a restricted area: To visit you'll need a special permit through a registered tour company in Gangtok. Note that the Yumthang Valley is closed from December to March due to heavy snow, and foreigners are only permitted as far as the Chopta Valley (they cannot visit Gurudongmar Lake).

Sikkim has long been regarded as one of the last Himalayan utopias. Although the state in India's northeast is small, its vertical terrain makes it slow to traverse, so it can take hours to travel what looks like a short distance. Because of its remoteness and the fact that permits are sometimes required, Sikkim isn't the most accessible area to visit, but it is filled with gorgeous gems that adventurous travelers won't want to miss. The area is certainly one of the most energetic and soothing to the soul with its mountainous beauty and ancient Tibetan Buddhist culture. Don't miss the top attractions in Sikkim, from monasteries galore to giant Buddha statues, river rafting adventures, wildlife sanctuaries, and plenty more.

Views

Total views

0

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×