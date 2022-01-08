Best reasons to travel kashmir

Kashmir is one of those places where you feel like roaming in an amazing world. Its beauty is out of the words that not only attracts tourists, but makes it a favorite destination of many filmmakers. They have shot the movie scenes in this beautiful valley and this destination has several alluring places that give all of us a reason to explore Kashmir. Not only this, you can find the large number of religious places, trekking points, lakes, gardens, shopping areas and mouth-watering cuisines that you have never tasted. This marvelous place has a unique stay facility for tourists in houseboats, five star hotels and resorts that give them a reason to live and visit Kashmir again and again.