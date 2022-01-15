Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advantages and disadvantages of electric or cng

Jan. 15, 2022
Experts say that the sales of electric cars are still much lower than the total vehicle sales in the country, but it has seen a huge increase compared to last year. There has also been an increase in the sales of CNG vehicles. Let us know what are the advantages and disadvantages of buying an electric and CNG car

Advantages and disadvantages of electric or cng

  1. 1. Electric or CNG? Which car will be best for you, know the advantages and disadvantages
  2. 2. New Delhi, Auto Desk. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously. In such a situation, people are leaning towards electric and CNG vehicles. The auto industry has seen a lot of changes in the last ﬁve years. Automobile companies are focusing more on making electric and CNG vehicles. Preference has been given to the option of more aﬀordable vehicles for the customers. Talking about this year, the sales of electric vehicles and CNG-powered cars in the Indian market have seen a boom than ever before. Experts say that the sales of electric cars are still much lower than the total vehicle sales in the country, but it has seen a huge increase compared to last year. There has also been an increase in the sales of CNG vehicles. Let us know what are the advantages and disadvantages of buying an electric and CNG car? Advantages of CNG vehicles Talk about CNG vehicles or cars, they run on compressed natural gas in India for a long time. There are many car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor, which sell the maximum number of such vehicles. One of the major advantages of CNG vehicles is the lack of dependence on fossil fuels and low cost. Despite the increase in the price of CNG, it is much lower than the prices of petrol and diesel. There has been a huge jump in the prices of petrol and diesel in the last one year. But people running on CNG vehicles have not been burdened much. The price of petrol in the country is currently around Rs 95, while the price of CNG is around Rs 53. The specialty of CNG cars is that you get the option of running on petrol and diesel in it. If someone runs out of CNG, you can use petroleum to take the car to the next CNG fuel station. CNG-run vehicles are also helpful in curbing pollution.
  3. 3. Disadvantages of CNG vehicles Buying a CNG car is not always a good idea either, as a car covers a lot of space once a CNG kit is installed. The space that should have been there for your luggage or a separate feature, that space is covered by the cylinder. The CNG kit is usually installed in the boot space of the car, so that you cannot load your heavy stuﬀ in the vehicle. The second most important thing is the availability of CNG stations across the country. Still it is diﬃcult to ﬁnd CNG stations in some states or cities of India. You cannot travel to such places without petroleum. In such a situation, you always have to think about the long drive The third and biggest reason is the performance of the vehicle. The use of CNG usually aﬀects the performance of the vehicle after a certain period. The power output of a CNG car can be as low as 10 percent as compared to the output of a petrol or diesel car. advantages of electric vehicles Electric vehicles are now getting encouragement in India. Several states have announced electric vehicle policies. These EV policies generally attract buyers to switch to electric cars. Even now, RTO fee or road tax is not levied at some places for buying an electric vehicle. Electric vehicles are the cheapest to drive. The running cost of an EV car is less than that of a CNG vehicle. Its maintenance cost is almost zero, which frees the customers from getting servicing time to time. The cost of getting the service done again and again is directly saved. Electric vehicles are preferred around the world due to their zero carbon emissions. Almost every country is battling pollution, in such a situation, electric vehicles are the most helpful in reducing pollution. .
  4. 4. disadvantages of electric vehicle Talking about its disadvantages, EV vehicles in India are still very expensive. Common man cannot buy it. The use of expensive batteries in the vehicle means that the cost of electric vehicles is higher than normal cars. Even the electric two-wheelers cost a lot more than their ICE counterparts. E-charging stations and vehicle range are still a challenge for e-vehicles. For those who are ready to shift to EVs, the biggest challenge for them is the range of the vehicle. This challenge is also directly related to the lack of EV infrastructure in the country. Compared to CNG or petroleum, electric charging stations are currently available in very few and limited places. Most of the aﬀordable EVs oﬀer a range of less than 400 kms on a single charge, which is not good for long drives.

