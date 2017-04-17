@Bristol Data Dome Workshop (ISO/Urban Tide)

ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Damien Smith / Clyde Lawson: ISO Steven Revill / Simon Tricker: Ur...
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 The brief —— 01_Review the technical opportunities of the At Bristol planetari...
At Bristol —— 100 seater Full dome 4K Stereovision
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 At Bristol —— The company was founded in 1968 by David Evans and Ivan Sutherla...
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Our message —— Data is a city asset we all own… it enables us to look at our c...
The brief —— 02_Explore visual design for graphical dome content
Panoramics + Tracked GFX ——
Panoramics + Tracked GFX ——
Datascapes —— Topography Population stats, electoral votes, tweets etc Animate using 2D bump maps
Datascapes —— Faceted / low poly
Slit scan —— Visualising time or video media via slit scan effects   See Cinemetrics
Dataspheres —— Timeline
Particle simulations —— Travel? Flight paths? Weather? Networks? Emails? Texts? Swarming particle simulations
Particle simulations —— Clean air / pollution
Weather / air —— http://hint.fm/wind/
Minimal infographics ——
Mapping ——
The brief —— 03_Review the available data sets
Data Review —— 15 data sources reviewed Open Data Bristol 243 datasets
Data Sources —— https:// opendata.bristol.gov.uk/ 243 datasets from Open Data Bristol
Data Sources & Tools —— http://maps.bristol.gov.uk/ pinpoint/ —— www.openstreetmap.org.uk www.mapbox.com
Data Sources —— http://data.gov.uk/ Wider regional data
ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Workflow —— Bristol 360 Data Set Identification Data Set Download Live Rail Data www....
New Data —— https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cui16vpt5hrg72x/AAABKudCizGwycLvxppq-2Uoa?dl=0
ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Stories —— Potential new themes Bristol 360 Mayor’s City Vision 1. Healthy and caring...
The brief —— 04_Create an engaging public demonstration
ISO Bristol 360 SCENE MESSAGE / SCRIPT VISUALS DATA SETS 01_Intro - The Smart City 3 bullet points on city data 3D generic...
3D dome mockup —— 15 degree tilt Cut away view
After Effects pluginC4D plugin Workflows Pre-viz dome viewer
ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Blendy cam 360 —— C4D —— Pros: We could make use of the entire dome. The camer...
Blendy cam 360 —— C4D —— 2D animated layer
AFX_5 camera set up —— After effects —— Pros: 5 camera set up out put to FULLDOME plugin for fisheye
i_The Smart City
Wide angle view from inside dome 3D City —— Generic 3D model
3D City —— City render tests Back POV Front POV Right POV Left POV Domemaster
Projection covers the entire surface of the dome. Live action / tracked gfx —— 360 Panoramic with tracked graphics showing stats, historic buildings, landmarks etc
Jamie and Clyde grafting. Canon 5D Sigma 8m fisheye Canon 8 -15m fisheye Camera orientated to 10 degree tilt
ii_Bristol - Transport and Environment
ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Maps —— GEOlayers Create maps directly in After Effects using HTTP-tileservers...
Map data —— Bristol / MapBox
Maps —— Map box development
Maps —— Dome mapping development
Maps —— Animation test
iii_Census data
Bubble data ——
Bubble data —— Largest vote share per ward Projection covers the entire surface of the dome.
Bubble data —— Test animation
iv_Cultural and historic data
Slit scan —— Sliced timelapse from a variety of locations around Bristol.
Slit scan —— Sliced timelapse from a variety of locations around Bristol. Offset layered strips in 3D space
Slit scan —— Test render
v_Social data
Social Media —— Spinning network of Instagram posts floating in 3D space.
Social Media —— AE test using 5 camera technique
vi_internet of things
Mesh network —— Mesh multiplies highlighting that there are over 45,000 sensors around the city.
Mesh network —— Plexus test
ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 01_Intro Smart Cities embrace data & digital technologies to create better pla...
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 © The ISO Organisation 2015© The ISO Organisation 2015 © The ISO Organisation ...
Domeport viewer ——
Live demo —— 04b_Realtime demo
Live demo —— Unity demo EXE
Live demo ——
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Importing Open Street Map / and cybercity 3D There was a bit of ...
Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test
Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test
Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Data aligned as geo positions / flags I think the main issue her...
Data points —— Banksy locations and media
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Data animations added as png sequences Generally we should avoid...
Data animations —— png sequences would be scripted as modular 'live data' elements
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Paths through the data. The virtual camera travels on rails tha...
Paths through data —— AI pathfinding
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Physics demos Unity is *brilliant* at doing physics. It's what 3...
Physics —— Live generative effects
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Process for adapting for the Oculus Rift. All the tools needed a...
ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Dome playback The Unity plugin needed for dome development is ca...
isodesign.co.uk theurbantide.co.uk
@Bristol Data Dome Workshop (ISO/Urban Tide)

May 2015 workshop with SW Data Meetup. Presentation by ISO and Urban Tide.

@Bristol Data Dome Workshop (ISO/Urban Tide)

  Bristol 360 Damien Smith / Clyde Lawson: ISO Steven Revill / Simon Tricker: Urban Tide Data dome workshop
  Bristol 360 ISO
  The brief —— 01_Review the technical opportunities of the At Bristol planetarium 02_Explore visual design for graphical dome content 03_Review the available data sets 04_Create an engaging public demonstration
  The brief —— 01_Review the technical opportunities of the At Bristol planetarium
  At Bristol —— 100 seater Full dome 4K Stereovision
  At Bristol —— The company was founded in 1968 by David Evans and Ivan Sutherland, professors in the Computer Science Department at the University of Utah. Most of the employees were active or former students, and included Jim Clark, who started Silicon Graphics, Ed Catmull, co-founder of Pixar, and John Warnock of Adobe.
  At Bristol ——
  Our message —— Data is a city asset we all own… it enables us to look at our city in a different way and imagine new ways of doing things! - Data is cool - Bristol is open - Come and join in
  The brief —— 02_Explore visual design for graphical dome content
  Panoramics + Tracked GFX ——
  Panoramics + Tracked GFX ——
  Datascapes —— Topography Population stats, electoral votes, tweets
  13. 13. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Datascapes —— Faceted / low poly © The ISO Organisation 2015
  14. 14. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Slit scan —— Visualising time or video media via slit scan effects   See Cinemetrics © The ISO Organisation 2015
  15. 15. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Dataspheres —— Timeline
  16. 16. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Particle simulations —— Travel? Flight paths? Weather? Networks? Emails? Texts? Swarming particle simulations
  17. 17. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Particle simulations —— Clean air / pollution
  18. 18. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Weather / air —— http://hint.fm/wind/
  19. 19. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Minimal infographics ——
  20. 20. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Mapping ——
  21. 21. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 The brief —— 03_Review the available data sets
  22. 22. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Review —— Bristol 360 15 data sources reviewed Open Data Bristol 243 datasets
  23. 23. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Sources —— Bristol 360 https:// opendata.bristol.gov.uk/ 243 datasets from Open Data Bristol
  24. 24. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Sources & Tools —— Bristol 360 http://maps.bristol.gov.uk/ pinpoint/ —— www.openstreetmap.org.uk www.mapbox.com
  25. 25. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Sources —— Bristol 360 http://data.gov.uk/ Wider regional data
  26. 26. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Workflow —— Bristol 360 Data Set Identification Data Set Download Live Rail Data www.nationalrail.co.uk data.gov.uk Accidents www.opendata.bristol.gov.uk Manual from National Rail Downloaded from www.opendata.bristol.gov.uk Data Set Refinement Lat Long Creation CSV Creation Removal of data to key items Removal of Accident Type Identify Lat/Long using Google Earth of other tools Transform Easting / Northing to Lat Long http://www.bgs.ac.uk/data/ webservices/convertform.cfm Ready of ingestion into ISO Software
  27. 27. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 New Data —— Bristol 360 https://www.dropbox.com/sh/cui16vpt5hrg72x/AAABKudCizGwycLvxppq-2Uoa?dl=0
  28. 28. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data Stories —— Potential new themes Bristol 360 Mayor’s City Vision 1. Healthy and caring Bristol 2. Keep Bristol working and learning 3. Keep Bristol moving 4. Building successful places 5. Global Green Capital 6. Vibrant Bristol 7. Empowered City 8. Resilient City 9. Active Citizens
  29. 29. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 The brief —— 04_Create an engaging public demonstration
  30. 30. ISO Bristol 360 SCENE MESSAGE / SCRIPT VISUALS DATA SETS 01_Intro - The Smart City 3 bullet points on city data 3D generic city view with data switching on Smart Cities embrace data & digital technologies to create better places to live, work and play. 02_Bristol - Transport and Environmental Bristol as connected city - over 200 datasets made available such as... - transport (car journey times, bus timetables, accident hotspots) and environmental (air quality, rainfall and flood alerts) 2D map of bristol with overlays of - 3 x transport datasets - 3 x environmental datasets - "Live" journey times by route. - "Live" bus delay by bus route. - Accident locations by time of day if required. - "Live" air quality by location. - River water quality and "live" river levels - Flood alerts 03_Census data We can explore social mobility here we compare Clifton with Eastville (life expectancy, quality of health, education) Bar chart / "Animated balls" style graphics - Travel to work / school - Happiness with Bus Transport - Quality of Life - Health - Quality of Life - Obesity - Population - Industry / profession - Language 04_Cultural and Historic Data And also cultural data - here we see monuments and even the location of every original Banksy in the city 2D map with data on - monuments (slitscan) - Banksy - Monuments - Old Cinemas - Listed Buildings - Sculptures TBC - Associated Pictures of above - Banksy + Associated Pictures 05_Social Data We can also access and map social data such as location specific photos and the mood of the city Social media = animated instagram and twitter - Twitter mood trawling across Bristol - Instagram 06_The Internet of Things We can also use data to map the future - did you know Bristol is installing a mesh network and 20,000 sensors - enabling the Internet of Things where devices and people can communicate directly with each other Mesh fills the dome - we add 20,000 points, 4G and fibre networks…. and out of these connections we start to reveal (dot to dot) images like smartphones and driverless cars - No real data available, it will be a mock up. Story Outlines ——
  31. 31. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360
  32. 32. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360
  33. 33. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 3D dome mockup —— Bristol 360 15 degree tilt Cut away view
  34. 34. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 After Effects pluginC4D plugin Workflows Pre-viz dome viewer
  35. 35. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Blendy cam 360 —— C4D —— Pros: We could make use of the entire dome. The camera rig / plugin were easy to use. The plugin was reasonably priced Cons: The plugin didn't like x-particles / hair materials. RBG is fine but depth passes don’t show up. Issues with alpha channels on textures such as pre rendered text from AE.
  36. 36. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Blendy cam 360 —— C4D —— 2D animated layer
  37. 37. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 AFX_5 camera set up —— After effects —— Pros: 5 camera set up out put to FULLDOME plugin for fisheye
  38. 38. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 i_The Smart City
  39. 39. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Wide angle view from inside dome 3D City —— Generic 3D model
  40. 40. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 3D City —— City render tests Back POV Front POV Right POV Left POV Domemaster
  41. 41. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Projection covers the entire surface of the dome. Live action / tracked gfx —— 360 Panoramic with tracked graphics showing stats, historic buildings, landmarks etc
  42. 42. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Jamie and Clyde grafting. Canon 5D Sigma 8m fisheye Canon 8 -15m fisheye Camera orientated to 10 degree tilt
  43. 43. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360
  44. 44. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 ii_Bristol - Transport and Environment
  45. 45. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Maps —— GEOlayers Create maps directly in After Effects using HTTP-tileservers for up-to-date imagery and highly detailed vector-data. GEOlayers comes with the following server-APIs: • bing maps • mapquest • openstreetmap • mapbox • stamen design
  46. 46. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Map data —— Bristol / MapBox
  47. 47. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Maps —— Map box development
  48. 48. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Maps —— Dome mapping development
  49. 49. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Maps —— Animation test
  50. 50. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 iii_Census data
  51. 51. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bubble data —— Bristol 360
  52. 52. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bubble data —— Largest vote share per ward Bristol 360 Projection covers the entire surface of the dome.
  53. 53. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bubble data —— Test animation Bristol 360
  54. 54. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 iv_Cultural and historic data
  55. 55. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Slit scan —— Sliced timelapse from a variety of locations around Bristol.
  56. 56. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Slit scan —— Sliced timelapse from a variety of locations around Bristol. Offset layered strips in 3D space
  57. 57. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Slit scan —— Test render
  58. 58. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 v_Social data
  59. 59. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Social Media —— Spinning network of Instagram posts floating in 3D space.
  60. 60. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Social Media —— AE test using 5 camera technique
  61. 61. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 vi_internet of things
  62. 62. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Mesh network —— Mesh multiplies highlighting that there are over 45,000 sensors around the city.
  63. 63. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 Mesh network —— Plexus test
  64. 64. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 01_Intro Smart Cities embrace data & digital technologies to create better places to live, work & play. 02_Bristol is Open Bristol is a connected city - over 200 datasets are publicly available such as transport and environmental information 03_Census data The data also allows us to understand more about our communities nd how rich and diverse we are… 04_Culture and historic data We can also reveal cultural data - from mapping city events and monuments to the location of every original Banksy in Bristol! 05_Social data Data also allows us to see the city via social media where location specific photos illustrate the mood of the city. environmental data (air quality, rainfall and flood alerts)… 06_The internet of things And we can also use data to plan for the future; did you know Bristol is installing a mesh network and 20,000 sensors - enabling the Internet of Things where millions of devices and people will be able communicate directly to each other.
  65. 65. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 © The ISO Organisation 2015© The ISO Organisation 2015 © The ISO Organisation 2015
  66. 66. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Domeport viewer ——
  67. 67. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— 04b_Realtime demo
  68. 68. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Unity demo EXE
  69. 69. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo ——
  70. 70. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Importing Open Street Map / and cybercity 3D There was a bit of clean up necessary, but the process is pretty straight forward. Main thing is to optimise the map for running in a games environment. For the demo, it was merged into one mesh then reimported. If we were to do this *properly* (i.e. with the luxury of time) we'd suggest merging the mesh then splitting it up so we can do dynamic loading of the environment (keeping strain off the processor and the framerate as high as possible).
  71. 71. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test Bristol 360
  72. 72. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test Bristol 360
  73. 73. ISO © The ISO Organisation 2015 Cyber City 3D —— C4D render test Bristol 360
  74. 74. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Data aligned as geo positions / flags I think the main issue here was that the map isn't actually that 'accurate' in terms of landmarking - so we may say 'here is the train station' but the building may not resemble the train station. That said, it is anatomically correct, and I believe Tom used Google map references to place the markers. Once placed, attaching data is a doddle.
  75. 75. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data points —— Banksy locations and media
  76. 76. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Data animations added as png sequences Generally we should avoid this - but it is a fast, easy way to get pre-ziz sequences doing into Unity. Basically just playing through an array of images. This has quite a high overhead in terms of performance and VRAM - and we don't think you could populate an entire map this way without some clever scene loading). If we were to tackle a fully functioning environment, we'd want to create modular animation components with dynamic text elements so that it is all driven within Unity, and the data can be updated easily and on-the- fly. If we did it this way, the graphics would look crisper and we'd have much more control of the animations.
  77. 77. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Data animations —— png sequences would be scripted as modular ‘live data’ elements
  78. 78. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Paths through the data. The virtual camera travels on rails that are generated at runtime. We've implemented an AI pathfinding system which allows you to place points anywhere in the city and effectively tell the camera to go there. On command it will work out the best path (this is generally the 'shortest' route, but by adding additional nodes on the map, we can make the camera follow routes to particular places.
  79. 79. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Paths through data —— AI pathfinding
  80. 80. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Physics demos Unity is *brilliant* at doing physics. It's what 3d games engines are pretty much built to do. We can make things act as they would in the real world, or manipulate the parameters of reality to make them act oddly/interestingly. We can also pause and rewind time, cause explosions (!), and change pretty much any physical property of the objects in the scene. The camera could be made to act as a physical body too (so it could smash through stuff or respond to the environment).
  81. 81. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Physics —— Live generative effects
  82. 82. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Process for adapting for the Oculus Rift. All the tools needed are on the Oculus Developer website. (https://developer.oculus.com/) In it’s basic form its a case of replacing the standard unity scene camera for a dual Oculus camera rig; however there were plenty of settings we had to tweak to get the best performance e.g. reduce image stuttering etc. Oculus itself comes with a config utility program that you can use to set up profiles for each user and customise the experience for them by measuring height, eye to neck distance, distance between pupils etc.
  83. 83. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Live demo —— Dome playback The Unity plugin needed for dome development is called Omnity 2. Omnity 2 is a class that converts Unity3D’s camera into a fisheye for projection mapping onto domes and arbitrary screen surfaces. http://www.elumenati.com Features include: Just one file: “OmnityClass.cs” Simply drop Omnity onto your main camera and it works. View frustums for user-defined screen shapes and system configurations. Modify default settings at build time & tweak at runtime Build for Web now available
  84. 84. ISO Bristol 360 © The ISO Organisation 2015 Bristol 360 ISO isodesign.co.uk theurbantide.co.uk

