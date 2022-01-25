Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Why You Should Use Ghee in Your Diet?

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Food

Believe it or not, ghee is an amazing skincare product and can help in treating burns, wounds, scars, and acne. Other than that there are various health benefits of handcrafted seasoned ghee like it boosts digestion, improves reproductive health, and is good for eyesight. Want to try it? Visit the “Sous Chef Butter” website.
For more information:- https://www.souschefbutter.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices (A Cookbook) Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less (A Cookbook) Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol Mallory O'Meara
(4/5)
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
(4/5)
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
(0/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Bread & Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4.5/5)
Free

Why You Should Use Ghee in Your Diet?

  1. 1. WHY YOU SHOULD USE GHEE IN YOUR DIET? www.souschefbutter.com
  2. 2. HANDCRAFTED SEASONED GHEE Ghee is ruling the world of health and nutrition, and the reason why doesn’t surprise us. Ghee is the ultimate nutrition king as it contains plentiful amounts of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. These nutrients play a significant role in encouraging a wide range of body functions. In addition, ghee aids in the body’s absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and minerals. The main reason why handcrafted seasoned ghee is better lies in the fact that it is devoid of unhealthy additives, preservatives, and trans fats. The credit goes to its pure disposition and low moisture content, making it stay fresh for long.
  3. 3. BENEFITS OF HANDCRFTED SEASOANED GHEE
  4. 4. • It Makes You Disease-Free:- It curses some diseases in you. For instance—it proves to be very effective in curing eczema in your body. Itchiness mainly persists due to dryness. The anti-inflammatory property present in the ghee treats eczema. • It Works As Energy Booster:- One of the best health benefits of handcrafted seasoned ghee is that it gives instant energy to your body. It carries lots of calories, which fulfill the requirements of the extra energy that your body needs.
  5. 5. • Use it as Massage Oil:- If you live in high altitudes and cold areas, massaging your body with ghee during the winter season proves to be very effective. This will make your skin smooth and supple. • Moisturize Dry Skin and Hair:- The use of hand-crafted ghee is not limited to cooking, it can be used to moisturize skin and hair. Applying it to the scalp can help combat dryness and encourage long and strong hairs.
  6. 6. Thank You! Sous Chef Butter sales@souschefbutter.com P.O. Box 874, Odenville, AL 35120

Editor's Notes

  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library
  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library
  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library
  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library
  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library
  • © Copyright PresentationGO.com – The free PowerPoint and Google Slides template library

    • ×