Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The 7 Steps to Quickly Develop New Menus
Traditional methods for new menu development are time consuming and expensive. But catering customers expect variety. So w...
Instead of adding dishes to existing menus, build new menus around a concept and do it quickly. For example: a Grain Bowl ...
Step 1 - Brainstorm Components www.souschef.io 4 Pick a dish objective (like total weight), and break it down into compone...
Document recipes to get a rough estimate of weights and costs. Adjust after cooking and ﬁnal plating. Step 2 - Document Yo...
Sous Chef’s recipe manager is seamlessly connected with ingredient costs so all adjustments automatically update proﬁt mar...
Taste and judge dishes in comparison with one another. Identify the ones that stand out to move them forward. Step 3 - Coo...
Collect feedback on taste, appearance, and composition. Structured feedback allows the dishes to be judged fairly. The bes...
Step 5 - Understand Production Constraints www.souschef.io 9 Double check the labor costs to make sure to account for spac...
Step 6 - Ship It! www.souschef.io 10 Send free or discounted meals to a group of friendly customers in exchange for feedba...
The Outcome www.souschef.io 11 Increase dish development from 1-2 meals a week to 10-20 a week. This speed helps ﬁnd winne...
If everything is documented in Sous Chef, the dishes are immediately ready for production at scale using the reports in th...
website: www.souschef.io email: chef@souschef.io
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The 7 Steps to Quickly Develop New Menus

11 views

Published on

Keep customers happy with variety, stay ahead of the competition, and keep costs under control.

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The 7 Steps to Quickly Develop New Menus

  1. 1. The 7 Steps to Quickly Develop New Menus
  2. 2. Traditional methods for new menu development are time consuming and expensive. But catering customers expect variety. So we applied a new methodology to ﬁnd winning dishes quickly and at lower cost. Customers Expect Variety www.souschef.io 2
  3. 3. Instead of adding dishes to existing menus, build new menus around a concept and do it quickly. For example: a Grain Bowl Menu. Move Quick, Fail Fast www.souschef.io 3
  4. 4. Step 1 - Brainstorm Components www.souschef.io 4 Pick a dish objective (like total weight), and break it down into components - grains, veggies, nuts, crunch, cheeses, garnishes, dressings, etc.
  5. 5. Document recipes to get a rough estimate of weights and costs. Adjust after cooking and ﬁnal plating. Step 2 - Document Your Recipes www.souschef.io 5
  6. 6. Sous Chef’s recipe manager is seamlessly connected with ingredient costs so all adjustments automatically update proﬁt margins. Pro Tip: Use Sous Chef’s Recipe Manager www.souschef.io 6
  7. 7. Taste and judge dishes in comparison with one another. Identify the ones that stand out to move them forward. Step 3 - Cook Multiple Versions At Once www.souschef.io 7
  8. 8. Collect feedback on taste, appearance, and composition. Structured feedback allows the dishes to be judged fairly. The best dishes taste great, look good, and travel well. Step 4 - Collect Structured Feedback www.souschef.io 8
  9. 9. Step 5 - Understand Production Constraints www.souschef.io 9 Double check the labor costs to make sure to account for space, equipment, and team constraints.
  10. 10. Step 6 - Ship It! www.souschef.io 10 Send free or discounted meals to a group of friendly customers in exchange for feedback. Identify if there's any additional work needed before placing the item on the menu.
  11. 11. The Outcome www.souschef.io 11 Increase dish development from 1-2 meals a week to 10-20 a week. This speed helps ﬁnd winners faster and get more dishes on the menu at a fraction of the cost.
  12. 12. If everything is documented in Sous Chef, the dishes are immediately ready for production at scale using the reports in the software for shopping and prep lists. From Development to Production www.souschef.io 12 Click Here To Read the Full Post
  13. 13. website: www.souschef.io email: chef@souschef.io

×