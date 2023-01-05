Successfully reported this slideshow.
DocSmart.in

Jan. 05, 2023
DocSmart.in

Jan. 05, 2023
DocSmart is a novel health care software which addresses this lacunae and helps in linking all the health care services under a Common cloud based Healthcare Eco System (HES).

Various Modules for healthcare Providers are created which talk among themselves in real time without any external interference, maintaining a secure and confidential environment.

DocSmart is a novel health care software which addresses this lacunae and helps in linking all the health care services under a Common cloud based Healthcare Eco System (HES).

Various Modules for healthcare Providers are created which talk among themselves in real time without any external interference, maintaining a secure and confidential environment.

Healthcare
DocSmart.in

  1. 1. CONTENTS 1. The Problem 2. Current Market 3. DocSmart 4. Business Model 5. Team
  2. 2. The Indian health-tech market is Highly Fragmented, comprising of: Multiple businesses, each covering only a tiny proportion of the landscape whilst overlapping other businesses at different segments, and being non-interoperable with each other. There is a clear lack of a one stop solution covering the entire landscape. The Problem
  3. 3. The Indian Health Tech Landscape Data: PGA Labs, Source
  4. 4. Market Opportunity Meet
  5. 5. • DocSmart Is a Portal that caters to the needs of: 1. Doctors 2. Patients 3. Hospitals 4. Ambulances 5. Diagnostic Centres 6. Pharmacies 7. Blood Banks 8. Pharmaceutical /Equipment Vendors • Docsmart also Enables 1. Accounting. 2. Legal and Safety Compliance. 3. Online Payment & Wallet.
  6. 6. A Complete Healthcare Ecosystem
  7. 7. The Patients have access in real time to the following Functions: Doctors and Specialists Search Make Appointments at Hospitals/Clinics or schedule a home visit. Hire Ambulance Verifiable E-Prescriptions for use at Pharmacies Delivery of Medicines by Pharmacies View Past Medical Records Make and view upcoming Appointments Schedule Visits to Diagnostics Centres and store their Reports Reports and Diagnosis Files Miscellaneous Medical Certificates Online Consultation Second Opinion Grievance Redressal. Information on Diseases and other Diagnoses. Information Related to Costs of Procedures Prescribed. The Privacy and security of data is maintained at all times. For More information on the Doctors Module, visit: https://www.docsmart.in/doctor-consultations
  8. 8. All the needs of a doctor in the form of Visibility Appointment Booking Out Patient Module In Patient Hospital records Access Online Consultation Telemedicine Conferences Online Meetings Webinars Blogs-Forums Emergency Codes For More information on the Doctors Module, visit: https://www.docsmart.in/doctor-consultations
  9. 9. DocSmart offers Pharmacies the Following: An Inventory Software Fully integrated with All Facets of DocSmart A platform to Accept Home Deliveries of Medicines Verification Mechanism for E-Prescriptions Current Inventory Management Purchase and Auto-Restock from Stockists For More information on the Pharmacies, visit: www.docsmart.in/order-medicines DocSmart offers stockists or Pharmaceutical Wholesalers: Visibility as a potential Distributor among Pharmacies and other Drug Retailers Recurring Order Automation Tracking Information and Insurance of Shipments of Pharmaceuticals Demand Gauging and Anticipation Metrics.
  10. 10. Healthcare Industry Vendors Enjoy: Hospitals/Clinics Inventory needs such as but not limited to: Medical Equipment Machinery Tools Uniform Tailors Bed Manufacturers Air Conditioning Units BioHazard Waste Pickup Scheduling And almost every need of a Healthcare setup. Tracking of Deliverables and Service Ticket Progress Insurance of Goods Shipment.
  11. 11. Meet the team
  12. 12. Dr. Deepak Baid Founder & MD 25 years experience. Founder Nulife hospital, Ex president AMC & GMA Founder of Nulife Hospital Gold medalist in Medicine; Pioneer in Dengue research Secretary Association of Healthcare Providers India Maharashtra and Goa President of Association of Medical Consultants (2020-21) Member Govt. Committees District Committee MPCB (Mumbai) Mumbai TB Task Force Committee Member Hon. Rajawadi Hospital; ExWarden Nair Hospital The Founder
  13. 13. Dr. Deepak Baid is a renowned physician in practice since more than 25 years. Dr. Baid owns and Operates a 50 bedded multi specialty hospital in Mumbai. He is a leader among the doctor fraternity and has held the following posts: President of AMC (Association of Medical Consultants), Secretary Maharashtra- Goa AHPI ( Association of Health care Providers India) Dr. Baid was in charge of Covid unit Rajawadi hospital, He is a Gold medalist in Medicine with a research article in his name. He is the medical coordinator of various Bodies and is a part of the Government Task Force committee of TB and MPCB. The Founder
  14. 14. The vision towards a Health-Ecosystem Dr. Deepak Baid saw that there were many applications/services available in the health care sector However, none of them addressed the entire health system’s needs. There was a lack of a Holistic health care system which could truly be called a health ecosystem, wherein there is transparency in sharing of medical records, maintaining the privacy between the patient, doctor and other health care services like the pharmacy and diagnostic Centres. The Aim was to enable convenience in a Sector dominated by multiple vendors with each ones own way of doing things, to get rid of multiple files that patients would carry to different doctors, Diagnostic Centres, Specialists etc. who would then take time to read through them and understand the history and requests before treating the patient. DocSmart aims to address these issues in a holistic manner.
  15. 15. Dr. Deepak Baid Founder & MD 25 years experience. Founder Nulife hospital, Ex president AMC & GMA Ms. Indu Baid Director Msc & Lic FDA. Looks after management & finance Mr. Jayesh Bhanushali Director IT Industry veteran, looks after Marketing & BD Dr. Vivika Rathod Director Healthcare industry professional. Looks after QC & Dev To learn more about us, visit www.docsmart.in/about-us The Team
  16. 16. • Mumbai • New Delhi • Kolkata • Patna • Lucknow • Guwahati And adding more cities Our Current Reach
  17. 17. Monetisation
  18. 18. • The entire stack is designed to be completely free for patients & ordinary citizens. • Doctors, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Labs etc have a Freemium business Model. Access to scheduling, CRM, EMR, e-commerce, accounting etc. is available in the form of a Subscription. • The vendor module is uniquely monetised as a percent of goods sold Monetisation
  19. 19. Progress • Launched in June 6th 2021 as a pilot programme in Mumbai, there were nearly 1000 Registrations among doctors in month of launch. • This was the fastest growing private app in health vertical at that time. • Additional features like Doctor’s Assistant module were added for ease of work and increase business reach. • Modules have been Rolling out one by one since launch date.
  20. 20. • Make all Retail health care verticals searchable • Allow all healthcare verticals to accept Bookings/Orders in real time. • Give all health care centres Desktop software for Staff Management, Inventory, Accounting and more. • Provide News, Blogs, CME and Classified for end users • Health and Fitness. • Para Clinical branch Log in. • Insurance and Corporate penetration Current Goals
  21. 21. Dr. Deepak Baid Mail: dr.deepak@relifems.com Website: www.docsmart.in Phone: +91-9821019001 Thank You

