ASSAM UNIVERSITY SILCHAR
CONTENT WHAT IF ANALYSIS SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS OPTIMIZATION ANALYSIS DATA MINING 01 02 03 04
What If Analysis
Makes hypothetical changes to problem and observes impact on the results
Types of What If Analysis Scenario Analysis Data Tables Analysis What-If Analysis is the process of changing the values in...
Types Cont. Goal Seek Analysis Data tables Analysis It evaluates the expected value of a proposed investment or business a...
Sensitivity Analysis A sensitivity analysis is a technique used to determine how different values of an independent variab...
Partial Sensitivity Analysis Best-case and worst-case scenarios Break-even analysis 01 02 03 Types Of Sensitivity Analysis
Types cont. In a partial sensitivity analysis, you select one variable, change its value while holding the values of other...
Sensitivity Analysis Advantages Disadvantages . Simplicity Directing Management Efforts Ease of being Automated As a quali...
Optimization Analysis Then one or more other variables are changed repeatedly, subject to the Specified constraints, until...
Optimal Value "Optimal" simply means best. In some scenarios, it means the cheapest lunch In other cases it could mean the...
Purpose of Optimization analysis Goal is to find the optimum value for one or more target variables given certain constrai...
Optimization methods One or more other variables are changed repeatedly until the best values for the target variables are...
Data Mining What is Data Mining Data Mining What is not Data Mining The task of discovering interesting pattern from large...
Data Mining Architecture Get a modern PowerPoint Presentation that is beautifully designed. Easy to change colors, photos ...
3 Steps Data Mining Process 01 02 03 Exploration Model building and validation Deployment
Marking/Retailing Banking/Crediting Law enforcement Researchers 01 02 03 04 Data Mining
01 02 Privacy Issues Misuse of information Data Mining
Conclusion
Thank you
What if Analysis,Goal Seek Analysis,Sensitivity Analysis,Optimization Analysis,Data Mining

