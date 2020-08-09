Successfully reported this slideshow.
Essential oils have been used for many years, but they continue to gain popularity in personal healthcare communities due to the incredible healing properties they offer your body and mind. Essential oils are highly concentrated natural extracts from the leaves, flowers, bark, roots, seeds and stems of certain plants and trees. Pure essential oils are known for their amazing scents and their therapeutic properties, so it’s no surprise that the most common way to use essential oils is to inhale them. While natural essential oils are commonly used in cosmetic products, like soaps and shampoos, you’ll get the most benefit out of your oils by using them on their own, like diluting them with a carrier oil and applying directly to your skin.

  1. 1. Uses and Benefits of Essential Oils
  2. 2. Essential oils have been used for many years, but they continue to gain popularity in personal healthcare communities due to the incredible healing properties they offer your body and mind. Essential oils are highly concentrated natural extracts from the leaves, flowers, bark, roots, seeds and stems of certain plants and trees. Pure essential oils are known for their amazing scents and their therapeutic properties, so it’s no surprise that the most common way to use essential oils is to inhale them. While natural essential oils are commonly used in cosmetic products, like soaps and shampoos, you’ll get the most benefit out of your oils by using them on their own, like diluting them with a carrier oil and applying directly to your skin.
  3. 3. Think about the products you use in your home every day. It’s likely some, if not most are made from synthetic chemicals. When you use essential oils, you’re bringing natural remedies into your home and removing toxic manufactured products that fog your body and mind. This is a good thing! The benefits of using essential oils in your everyday life are unlimited, as each individual oil has a wide range of medicinal and therapeutic properties. Some are antifungal or antibacterial, that work immediate wonders to the body, while others have more mindful properties that can assist you in calming down or sleeping deeper. Here are six of the most popular essential oils and their incredible uses and benefits:
  4. 4. Lavender essential oil is the most popular essential oil in the world. Known best for its mood-improving and calming effects, lavender oil is ideal for relaxation, improving sleep and preventing insomnia. It also helps with physical tensions like headaches and neck pain. Eucalyptus essential oil has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. When used in a diffuser, it helps with asthma and sinus infections. When applied directly to the skin, eucalyptus oil soothes muscle pain, and even repels bugs.
  5. 5. Lemongrass essential oil is the perfect cleanser for your skin! It directly targets blocked pores and pimples to reduce the appearance of acne, and helps to balance oily complexions. Most importantly, lemongrass can reduce anxiety and stress. Rosemary essential oil promotes a healthier mind by boosting mental function and improving your memory. When it comes to the body, the antiseptic and anti- inflammatory properties of rosemary oil help soothe and treat dry skin, oily skin, eczema and acne.
  6. 6. Sweet orange essential oil is the ultimate beauty enhancer. Citrus oil helps transform dry skin into soft supple radiant skin, helping to reduce acne and reduces the appearance of scars, leaving you with a beautiful, natural glow. Peppermint essential oil will get rid of that nasty headache. This oil contains menthol, and it helps soothe tensions in your head and neck, relieving symptoms of headaches and even migraines.
  7. 7. Each pure essential oil is unique, and there are so many more to choose from. Their list of uses and benefits vary, so try a few and find which natural essential oils work best for you. Start with a small diffuser, and a 6-pack of these essential oils. It will change your life for the better!
