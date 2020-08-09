Uses and benefits of essential oils

Essential oils have been used for many years, but they continue to gain popularity in personal healthcare communities due to the incredible healing properties they offer your body and mind. Essential oils are highly concentrated natural extracts from the leaves, flowers, bark, roots, seeds and stems of certain plants and trees. Pure essential oils are known for their amazing scents and their therapeutic properties, so it’s no surprise that the most common way to use essential oils is to inhale them. While natural essential oils are commonly used in cosmetic products, like soaps and shampoos, you’ll get the most benefit out of your oils by using them on their own, like diluting them with a carrier oil and applying directly to your skin.