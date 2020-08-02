Importance of peppermint essential oil

Successfully reported this slideshow.
There's a reason the words fresh and cool come to mind when thinking of peppermint. Peppermint comes from the blending of watermint and spearmint, and has a very strong, minty flavour and scent that is exquisitely refreshing. It tastes delicious, which is why it is commonly paired with chocolate and other desserts or candies, but you’ll also find peppermint in all sorts of cosmetics, including soaps, shampoos, face scrubs, toothpastes and mouthwash.

  2. 2. There's a reason the words fresh and cool come to mind when thinking of peppermint. Peppermint comes from the blending of watermint and spearmint, and has a very strong, minty flavour and scent that is exquisitely refreshing. It tastes delicious, which is why it is commonly paired with chocolate and other desserts or candies, but you’ll also find peppermint in all sorts of cosmetics, including soaps, shampoos, face scrubs, toothpastes and mouthwash.
  3. 3. This is not only because peppermint smells great, it has many medicinal properties, including the ability to soothe an upset stomach, freshen your breath, cleanse your skin and relieve itching from bug bites. With this in mind, if you’re an essential oil user, peppermint is a must have! It’s healing properties really focus on improving your body and mind. Peppermint should be your go-to essential oil for personal health, and more specifically as the essential oil for headaches and the essential oil for sore muscles.
  4. 4. Increase Mental Focus Struggling to concentrate? Peppermint oil is widely known for its calming aroma, which many people find to be therapeutic and relaxing. Studies have proven that peppermint oil can increase cognitive functions that help you focus better. Mix a few drops with water in your essential oil diffuser and enjoy the cool scent. Peppermint oil can also provide you with an energetic boost, reduce nervousness and stimulate your mind.
  5. 5. Soothe Sore Muscles Relieve deep aches and pains with peppermint oil. Peppermint contains a high amount of menthol, which works to soothe sore muscles by causing the skin to feel cool and then warm. When mixed with a carrier oil or into a cream, peppermint essential oil can be massaged into any part of the body that is sore or in pain. In particular, peppermint oil can help ease muscle spasms, reduce pain from menstrual cramps and soothe arthritis.
  6. 6. Ease Headaches Headaches are more than just unpleasant, they can be draining and cause other symptoms like blurred vision, dizziness, nausea and make you more sensitive to light and sound. The trick to curing a horrible headache is simple: use peppermint oil. Peppermint is one of the most commonly used essential oils to naturally relieve headaches and migraines. The active ingredient found in peppermint, targets and deeply penetrates sore and irritated muscles, to help ease your headache. The fresh, minty scent also helps relax your neck and shoulder muscles. Add a few drops to water in your essential oil diffuser and inhale, but for best results, dab a small amount of peppermint oil on your temples, the back of your neck and on your shoulders.
  7. 7. When it comes to peppermint, there are plenty other things this minty, cool plant can do for your mind and body. While there are many essential oils out there, it is safe to say peppermint really is the best essential oil for headaches and the best essential oil for sore muscles. It’s been proven to really help improve your overall health, so if you want to increase mental focus, soothe sore muscles and ease headaches, give it a try today!
