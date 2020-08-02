Importance of peppermint essential oil

There's a reason the words fresh and cool come to mind when thinking of peppermint. Peppermint comes from the blending of watermint and spearmint, and has a very strong, minty flavour and scent that is exquisitely refreshing. It tastes delicious, which is why it is commonly paired with chocolate and other desserts or candies, but you’ll also find peppermint in all sorts of cosmetics, including soaps, shampoos, face scrubs, toothpastes and mouthwash.