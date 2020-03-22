Best natural anti dandruff shampoo

Dandruff is a condition of the scalp that causes flakes of skin to appear, and it is surprisingly more common than you think. While it typically affects more men than women, one of every five people suffer from this scalp condition. Despite common belief, dandruff has nothing to do with poor hygiene, but flakes may be more visible if your hair is not looked after properly. While the exact cause of dandruff is unknown, it can be hard to treat, but it is not impossible to get rid of.