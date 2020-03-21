Successfully reported this slideshow.
EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS PREPARED BY:- SOURABH BHARTIA B.Sc. & M.Sc. (Food Processing & Technology) University Teaching Depart...
CONTENTS  EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS 1  DIRECT EXTRUDED SNACKS 2  COEXTRUDED SNACKS 12  2nd GENERATION SNACKS 21  3rd GENER...
EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS 1  The snack food processes, which use extrusion cooking, include the production of direct expanded ...
DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS 2 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  Direct expanded snacks are typically puffy, crispy or crunchy cereal or starch “finger foods” tha...
HISTORY OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  The directly expanded maize snack was the first industrial form of snack food.  The A...
SHAPES OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS 5 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
PRINCIPLES OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  The transformation of starch-rich feed stocks such as maize grits, wheat, rice or p...
Diagram of the expansion of an extrudate at the die of an extruder showing bubble growth and stabilization of the foam. 7 ...
MODIFICATIONS FOR SNACK FORMATION  FLAVOURING  TEXTURE MODIFICATION  SHAPING AND CUTTING OF THE DIRECTLY EXPANDED SNACK...
FLAVOUR MODIFICATION  The flavours generated in snacks by the basic raw materials such as maize, potato, rice and wheat a...
TEXTURE MODIFICATION  Pure starch polymers will form finely textured foams in extrusion.  Their cell walls will be exten...
SHAPING AND CUTTING OF THE DIRECTLY EXPANDED SNACKS  The flavours generated in snacks by the basic raw materials such as ...
COEXTRUDED SNACKS 12 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
COEXTRUSION • Co-extrusion is a process that combines two different extruded streams to obtain two-component products char...
CO-EXTRUSION SYSTEM EXTRUDER CREAM FEED PILLOW CRIMPER DRYER SEASONING 14 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
 EXTRUDER: Ingredients are texturized and cooked through a combination of heat, mechanical shear and moisture addition. A...
CO-EXTRUSION SYSTEM FLOW SHEET DRY MIX FOR TUBULAR SHELL CREAM DOSIMETER PUMPBUNKER FILLER DIEEXTRUDER COOLING EMBOSSINGCU...
FATS AND OIL  Fats and oils play an important role in frying, coating and filling of the extruded snack foods.  Coating ...
METHODS OF CO-EXTRUSION  In the food industry, there are two most commonly used methods of coextrusion.  In the first me...
There are three basic types of co-extruded snack foods in the market 1. CEREAL-BASED TUBES WITH CEREAL-BASED FILLINGS, 2. ...
TYPES OF SNACK FOODS  Each snack processor may use a specific unit operation and somewhat different technologies to produ...
2nd GENERATION SNACKS 21 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
SECOND GENERATION SNACKS  Second generation snacks or expanded snacks, where most extruded snacks are classified, are usu...
2nd GENERATION SNACKS PROCESS (DIRECT EXPANSION PROCESS) BLENDING OF RAW MATERIALS PRE-CONDITIONING EXTRUSION DRYING FLAVO...
3rd GENERATION SNACKS 24 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
THIRD GENERATION SNACKS  Third-generation snacks or pellets are also called semi or half products, because after extrusio...
THIRD GENERATION SNACKS PROCESS (PALLETS PROCESS) BLENDING OF RAW MATERIALS PRE-CONDITIONING EXTRUSION COOLING DRYING FRYI...
COLLETS 27 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
COLLET EXTRUSION  The majority of extruded snacks are in this category.  This group is also referred to as “collet” or “...
TYPES OF COLLETS  BAKED COLLETS  FRIED COLLETS 29 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
BAKED COLLETS  Baked collets are another example of extruded snacks.  This includes products such as baked corn curls, o...
BAKED COLLETS PROCESS FLOW RAW MATERIAL EXTRUSION CUTTING EXTRUDATES DRYING AT DRYER COATING PACKAGING 31 Prepared by:- So...
FRIED COLLETS  These are the most familiar extruded snacks in the market.  A special die arrangement gives the product t...
FRIED COLLETS PROCESS FLOW RAW MATERIAL MIXING/SIFTING EXTRUSION FRYING COATING PACKAGING 33 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
COMMON INGREDIENTS  Common Ingredients Extrusion technology, have led to more diverse and complex formulations for snack ...
CEREAL SOURCES  Almost any cereal can be extruded, but if expansion is a major objective, the numbers of functional cerea...
RICE AS STARCH SOURCE  Small, tightly packed starch granules that hydrate slowly;  Becomes sticky when it gelatinizes; ...
CORN AS A STARCH SOURCE  Good expansion;  Excellent binding;  Sticky at high levels (>40%). 37 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bh...
WHEAT AS STARCH SOURCE  Good binding;  Good expansion;  Can be sticky if overcooked;  Contains gluten (good binder); ...
TUBERS AS STARCH SOURCE (POTATO & CASSAVA)  Excellent binding (at 5% levels);  Requires less total starch in diet;  Goo...
Factors influencing the degree of puffing of snacks during extrusion  The amount of moisture in the feed material, dough ...
FACTORS INFLUENCING EXTRUDED SNACKS Raw Materials:  The most used raw materials in the extrusion process are- starch and-...
Moisture:  If high expansion is required in a low moisture product, finely milled forms of harder endosperm types will gi...
43 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
Fibre:  The physical presence of fibres in air cell walls reduces the expansion potential of the starchy film, larger par...
Lipids:  The presence of lipids in quantities lower than 3% does not affect expansion properties, however, in amounts abo...
Temperature:  Another important parameter for extrudate expansion is process temperature. Products do not expand if “temp...
PROCESS TEMP. (⁰C) MAX. PRESSURE (bar) MOISTURE (%) MAX. FAT (%) COOK (%)  PELLET PRESS 60-100 12-18 12 15-30  EXPANDER ...
BIBLIOGRAPHY  ADVANCES IN FOOD EXTRUSION TECHNOLOGY- MEDENI MASKAN & AYLIN ALTAN;  EXTRUSION COOKING TECHNOLOGIES AND AP...
THANKYOU Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  1. 1. EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS PREPARED BY:- SOURABH BHARTIA B.Sc. & M.Sc. (Food Processing & Technology) University Teaching Department, Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, BSP, C.G., INDIA sourabhbhartia@gmail.com www.linkedin.com/in/sourabh-bhartia
  2. 2. CONTENTS  EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS 1  DIRECT EXTRUDED SNACKS 2  COEXTRUDED SNACKS 12  2nd GENERATION SNACKS 21  3rd GENERATION SNACKS 24  COLLETS 27  COMMON INGREDIENTS 34  FACTORS INFLUENCING EXTRUDED SNACKS 40  BIBLIOGRAPHY 49 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  3. 3. EXTRUDED SNACK FOODS 1  The snack food processes, which use extrusion cooking, include the production of direct expanded extrudate and extruded pellets or half products of the third generation snacks.  The extruded half products require a secondary puffing step.  Prior to consumption, the third generation snacks are puffed in a fryer, or expanded in hot air or a microwave oven.  Snack food technology of direct expanded, and shaped snacks is similar to RTE cereals processes, but normally performed at lower moistures, so that a higher energy input from mechanical sources occurs. Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  4. 4. DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS 2 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  5. 5. DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  Direct expanded snacks are typically puffy, crispy or crunchy cereal or starch “finger foods” that come in a variety of shapes and sizes and which are textured and often coated to make them convenient, tasty and fun.  They are eaten at all times of the day and can be sweet or savory.  Snacks are eaten for pleasure, but increasingly, they need to be healthier as well. 3 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  6. 6. HISTORY OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  The directly expanded maize snack was the first industrial form of snack food.  The Adams Company manufactured it in the 1940s from maize grits using a Snack foods 173 short-barrelled single-screw extruder.  It continued to be manufactured for many years before the principles by which it was produced began to be understood and indeed it was not until the 1970s and 1980s that the true nature of extrusion cooking for direct expansion was determined by careful research. 4 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  7. 7. SHAPES OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS 5 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  8. 8. PRINCIPLES OF DIRECT EXPANDED SNACKS  The transformation of starch-rich feed stocks such as maize grits, wheat, rice or potato flour into hot melt fluids, which can be expanded as they emerge from a die, occurs on the screw between the feed port and the die.  Almost all the heat was obtained from the barrel and the temperature rose to 70–80⁰C for a barrel profile for three sections 2.5 L/D of 30/50/90⁰ C.  The heat transfer was related to particle size and smaller particles heated up more quickly. 6 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  9. 9. Diagram of the expansion of an extrudate at the die of an extruder showing bubble growth and stabilization of the foam. 7 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  10. 10. MODIFICATIONS FOR SNACK FORMATION  FLAVOURING  TEXTURE MODIFICATION  SHAPING AND CUTTING OF THE DIRECTLY EXPANDED SNACKS 8 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  11. 11. FLAVOUR MODIFICATION  The flavours generated in snacks by the basic raw materials such as maize, potato, rice and wheat are also different in character and intensity.  They are also changed by processing in relation to temperature and time spent in the hot zones of the extruder.  It is possible to adjust the flavour of snacks by coating them with added flavoruing in post-extrusion processes. 9 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  12. 12. TEXTURE MODIFICATION  Pure starch polymers will form finely textured foams in extrusion.  Their cell walls will be extended to give very thin dimensions and the fluid may be manipulated to give a small number of large cells or a large number of very small cells.  The formation of bubbles in the starch melt is affected by the presence of nucleating substances, viscosity and the manipulation of the die pressure. 10 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  13. 13. SHAPING AND CUTTING OF THE DIRECTLY EXPANDED SNACKS  The flavours generated in snacks by the basic raw materials such as maize, potato, rice and wheat are also different in character and intensity.  They are also changed by processing in relation to temperature and time spent in the hot zones of the extruder.  It is possible to adjust the flavour of snacks by coating them with added flavoruing in post-extrusion processes. 11 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  14. 14. COEXTRUDED SNACKS 12 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  15. 15. COEXTRUSION • Co-extrusion is a process that combines two different extruded streams to obtain two-component products characterized by dual texture and/or color. • The two materials can come from two extruders or from one extruder and one pump. • This process can produce a snack with two different flavors, or two textures or two colors. • The most common snack produced by co-extrusion is a cereal-based outer tube with a cheese filling inside. 13 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  16. 16. CO-EXTRUSION SYSTEM EXTRUDER CREAM FEED PILLOW CRIMPER DRYER SEASONING 14 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  17. 17.  EXTRUDER: Ingredients are texturized and cooked through a combination of heat, mechanical shear and moisture addition. A co-extrusion die then produces a single stream of product with two components….  “a cereal outer and a centre-filling”.  CREAM FEED: Stores and supplies cream to the co-extrusion die.  PILLOW CRIMPER: After leaving the die, a pressing roll ensures streams are the correct thickness. They are then separated and spaced before two rollers with multiple blades pinch streams along their lengths to form continuous strands of sealed pillow shapes. These are dried and broken into individual pieces.  DRYER: The products are dried before being passed to the seasoning unit.  SEASONING: Products are seasoned. Savory snacks are generally coated with oil and seasoning; sweet snacks can be sugar coated and subsequently dried. 15 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  18. 18. CO-EXTRUSION SYSTEM FLOW SHEET DRY MIX FOR TUBULAR SHELL CREAM DOSIMETER PUMPBUNKER FILLER DIEEXTRUDER COOLING EMBOSSINGCUTTING DRYINGCOOLING ADDING SPICES PACKAGING WATER 16 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  19. 19. FATS AND OIL  Fats and oils play an important role in frying, coating and filling of the extruded snack foods.  Coating with oil and seasonings is the final processing step in the production of snack foods.  The seasonings allow the manufacturer to create a variety of flavors.  The oil is the carrier of seasonings and gives the extrudate a better mouth feel.  The oil and seasoning coating usually makes up to 35% of the finished product.  The shelf life of these snacks is limited, because of migration of moisture and/or oil from the filling to the outer shell. 17 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  20. 20. METHODS OF CO-EXTRUSION  In the food industry, there are two most commonly used methods of coextrusion.  In the first method(a) the filler is fed perpendicularly to the axis of the extruder, while in the second method(b) the filler is fed through the axis of the die. 18 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  21. 21. There are three basic types of co-extruded snack foods in the market 1. CEREAL-BASED TUBES WITH CEREAL-BASED FILLINGS, 2. CEREAL-BASED TUBES WITH FAT-BASED FILLINGS, 3. CEREAL-BASED TUBES WITH WATER-BASED FILLINGS. 19 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  22. 22. TYPES OF SNACK FOODS  Each snack processor may use a specific unit operation and somewhat different technologies to produce unique snacks. There are many ways to classify snacks. Manufacturers use three main terms to identify snacks:  First generation snacks: (Simply Extruded Snacks)  In this category all the natural products used for snacking, nuts, potato chips and popped popcorn are included.  Second generation snacks: (Expanded Snacks)  The majority of the snacks fall in this category. All the single ingredient snacks, simple shaped products like corn tortilla chips and puffed corn curls and all directly expanded snacks are included in this category.  Third generation snacks: (half products” or pellets)  In this category, multi ingredient formed snacks and pellets, made by extrusion cooking are included. 20 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  23. 23. 2nd GENERATION SNACKS 21 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  24. 24. SECOND GENERATION SNACKS  Second generation snacks or expanded snacks, where most extruded snacks are classified, are usually low in bulk density and are often marketed as high fibre, low-calorie, high protein and nutritional products.  Different raw materials used to produce these kinds of snacks i.e. flours and/or cereals and tubers starches and proteins, are processed in a extruder resulting in a continuous mass, that is cut into pieces of uniform size, being afterwards dried, flavored and stored. 22 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  25. 25. 2nd GENERATION SNACKS PROCESS (DIRECT EXPANSION PROCESS) BLENDING OF RAW MATERIALS PRE-CONDITIONING EXTRUSION DRYING FLAVOURING PACKING 23 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  26. 26. 3rd GENERATION SNACKS 24 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  27. 27. THIRD GENERATION SNACKS  Third-generation snacks or pellets are also called semi or half products, because after extrusion cooking they are dried to a stable moisture content and then expanded by frying in hot oil, puffing in hot air or microwaving and infrared heating as new variants.  After expansion products are spiced with various types of spices and then packaged and sold as ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks.  They can also be flavoured before expansion and sold as pellets, for preparation at home. 25 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  28. 28. THIRD GENERATION SNACKS PROCESS (PALLETS PROCESS) BLENDING OF RAW MATERIALS PRE-CONDITIONING EXTRUSION COOLING DRYING FRYING OR HOT AIR PUFFING FLAVOURING PACKING 26 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  29. 29. COLLETS 27 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  30. 30. COLLET EXTRUSION  The majority of extruded snacks are in this category.  This group is also referred to as “collet” or “second generation snacks.”  In general, expanded snacks are made on high hear extruders.  These are high-fiber, high-protein, and low calorie snacks. Some examples are corn curls, onion rings, three dimensional snacks, and potato sticks.  These types of snacks can be seasoned with a variety of different flavors, oils, salt, sugars, etc. 28 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  31. 31. TYPES OF COLLETS  BAKED COLLETS  FRIED COLLETS 29 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  32. 32. BAKED COLLETS  Baked collets are another example of extruded snacks.  This includes products such as baked corn curls, onion rings and potato sticks.  Baked collets can be made with different cereal grains and tuber flours.  Protein, fibers, cellulose, and bran can be blended with cereal grain up to 20 percent to make healthy snacks.  Potato sticks are usually made by mixing potato flour with corn or rice flour. 30 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  33. 33. BAKED COLLETS PROCESS FLOW RAW MATERIAL EXTRUSION CUTTING EXTRUDATES DRYING AT DRYER COATING PACKAGING 31 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  34. 34. FRIED COLLETS  These are the most familiar extruded snacks in the market.  A special die arrangement gives the product twisted, puffed shape.  These collets are made on collet extruders.  The product is then fried in vegetable oil, and coated with cheese and some other flavor.  During frying, the moisture level in the product reduces from 8 percent to 1-2 percent.  The most common material used for fried collet is corn meal.  Some other cereal grains can also be used for this type of product. 32 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  35. 35. FRIED COLLETS PROCESS FLOW RAW MATERIAL MIXING/SIFTING EXTRUSION FRYING COATING PACKAGING 33 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  36. 36. COMMON INGREDIENTS  Common Ingredients Extrusion technology, have led to more diverse and complex formulations for snack foods.  The most common source of ingredients is: corn, wheat, rice, potato, tapioca, and oats.  A major ingredient in snack formulation is starch.  In its natural form, the starch is insoluble, tasteless, and unsuited for human use. To make it digestible and acceptable, it must be cooked. 34 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  37. 37. CEREAL SOURCES  Almost any cereal can be extruded, but if expansion is a major objective, the numbers of functional cereals are limited to degermed corn/grits and rice.  Cereals that have high amounts of lipids are more difficult to expand due to dough slippage within the extruder barrel.  This type of cereal usually requires high moisture and high temperature before significant puffing will occur.  In general, starches with 5-20 percent amylose content will significantly improve expansion as well as the texture of snack foods. 35 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  38. 38. RICE AS STARCH SOURCE  Small, tightly packed starch granules that hydrate slowly;  Becomes sticky when it gelatinizes;  Choose long grain varieties over medium and short grain varieties as they are much less sticky when cooked;  Rice is very digestible even when cook values are low;  Rice bran may contain up to 40% starch. 36 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  39. 39. CORN AS A STARCH SOURCE  Good expansion;  Excellent binding;  Sticky at high levels (>40%). 37 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  40. 40. WHEAT AS STARCH SOURCE  Good binding;  Good expansion;  Can be sticky if overcooked;  Contains gluten (good binder);  Most widely available starch source;  Often utilized as wheat flour which has most of the bran removed. 38 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  41. 41. TUBERS AS STARCH SOURCE (POTATO & CASSAVA)  Excellent binding (at 5% levels);  Requires less total starch in diet;  Good expansion;  Often precooked;  Smooth pellet surface;  Increased cost. 39 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  42. 42. Factors influencing the degree of puffing of snacks during extrusion  The amount of moisture in the feed material, dough residence time in the extruder barrel and cereal particle size.  To manufacture expanded products, the pressure and temperature are increased, while the moisture level is accurately controlled.  When the product exerts the extruder through the forming die, the change in atmospheric pressure causes the internal moisture to turn to steam.  This puffs the fully-cooked dough into an expanded product. 40 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  43. 43. FACTORS INFLUENCING EXTRUDED SNACKS Raw Materials:  The most used raw materials in the extrusion process are- starch and- protein based materials.  The structure of the extruded products may be formed from starch or protein polymers.  In general, the chemical or physicochemical changes in biopolymers that can occur during extrusion cooking include: - binding, cleavage, loss of native conformation, fragment recombination and thermal degradation.  Thermally labile compounds such as flavors and vitamins maybe injected immediately before the die to minimize exposure to heat and shear. 41 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  44. 44. Moisture:  If high expansion is required in a low moisture product, finely milled forms of harder endosperm types will give excellent results.  If the product requires low to medium expansion, some of the hard material may be replaced by soft flour; and for low expansion in a dense product such as breading crumb, soft flour may be used.  Maximum expansion degree is closely related to starch content.  Maximum expansion is obtained with pure starches (an increase of 500% in product diameter), followed by whole grains (400%)and with lower expansions for seeds or germ (150-200%); the starch content of these products is 100, 65-78, 40-50 and 0-10,respectively.  The minimum starch content for expansion is 60-70%.  In the extrusion process of expanded products with low moisture, the expansion of the final product is inversely related to the moisture of the raw material and directly related to the increase in extrusion temperature; however, the effect of moisture is more significant 42 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  45. 45. 43 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  46. 46. Fibre:  The physical presence of fibres in air cell walls reduces the expansion potential of the starchy film, larger particles, such as bran, tend to rupture air cell walls of the extruded product, causing a reduction in expansion index.  Non-starch polysaccharides, such as fibers, may bind water more strongly than proteins and starch during extrusion.  This water binding capacity inhibits water loss at the die, that is, at the exit of the extruder, reducing expansion.  The starch present cannot be totally gelatinized in the presence of fiber and is thus not capable of supporting expansion. 44 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  47. 47. Lipids:  The presence of lipids in quantities lower than 3% does not affect expansion properties, however, in amounts above 5%,reduction in expansion rate is considerable.  The increase in lipid content can be corrected through the reduction in conditioning moisture content, so as not to affect the expansion index of second generation products (directly expanded snacks). 45 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  48. 48. Temperature:  Another important parameter for extrudate expansion is process temperature. Products do not expand if “temperature < 100°C”.  Expansion increases with the increase in temperature when moisture content of the material is close to 20%, due to lower viscosity, permitting a more rapid expansion of the molten mass, or due to an increase in water vapor pressure.  The reduction of expansion at very high temperatures is attributed to an increase in dextrinization, weakening starch structure.  Expansion occurs in both radial and axial directions, at different degrees, depending on the viscoelastic properties of the melt.  Vaporization of moisture and cooling of the extrudate serve to bring the product from a molten to a rubbery state; further drying is usually used to produce the brittle, fracturable texture typical of these products. 46 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  49. 49. Fibre:  The physical presence of fibres in air cell walls reduces the expansion potential of the starchy film, larger particles, such as bran, tend to rupture air cell walls of the extruded product, causing a reduction in expansion index.  Non-starch polysaccharides, such as fibers, may bind water more strongly than proteins and starch during extrusion.  This water binding capacity inhibits water loss at the die, that is, at the exit of the extruder, reducing expansion.  The starch present cannot be totally gelatinized in the presence of fiber and is thus not capable of supporting expansion. 47 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  50. 50. PROCESS TEMP. (⁰C) MAX. PRESSURE (bar) MOISTURE (%) MAX. FAT (%) COOK (%)  PELLET PRESS 60-100 12-18 12 15-30  EXPANDER 90-130 35-40 12-18 12 20-55  DRY EXTRUSION 110- 140 40-65 12-18 12 60-90 WET EXTRUSION:-  SINGLE SCREW 80-140 15-30 15-35 22 80-100  TWIN SCREW 60-160 15-40 10-45 27 80-100 TYPICAL PROCESS PARAMETER 48 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  51. 51. BIBLIOGRAPHY  ADVANCES IN FOOD EXTRUSION TECHNOLOGY- MEDENI MASKAN & AYLIN ALTAN;  EXTRUSION COOKING TECHNOLOGIES AND APPLICATION- ROBIN GUY;  https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273692346_Coextru sion_of_food_products_- _essence_and_technical_characteristics . 49 Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia
  52. 52. THANKYOU Prepared by:- Sourabh Bhartia

×