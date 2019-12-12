READ Made Things Free Online

She was good at making friends.Coppelia is a street thief, a trickster, a low-level con artist. But she has something other thieves don?t? tiny puppet-like friends: some made of wood, some of metal. They don?t entirely trust her, and she doesn?t entirely understand them, but their partnership mostly works.After a surprising discovery shakes their world to the core, Coppelia and her friends must reexamine everything they thought they knew about their world, while attempting to save their city from a seemingly impossible new threat.

