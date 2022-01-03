Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meta: How Facebook is Changing Ads Targeting for 2022
Meta has announced the elimination of Facebook Ads audience targeting options across its four categories from January 19, ...
What exactly is changing in Facebook ads targeting Starting on January 19, Facebook will now remove targeting options in f...
How will social advertisers be impacted? It will be exciting to see if other social media platforms will follow such pract...
Meta how facebook is changing ads targeting for 2022
Meta how facebook is changing ads targeting for 2022
Technology
Jan. 03, 2022
Meta how facebook is changing ads targeting for 2022

  1. 1. Meta: How Facebook is Changing Ads Targeting for 2022
  2. 2. Meta has announced the elimination of Facebook Ads audience targeting options across its four categories from January 19, 2022. So, save the date! It has been announced that changes regarding audience targeting are coming to Facebook ad campaigns. In response to increasing industry pressure, Facebook parent brand Meta is keeping its earlier promise, and it will scale back advertiser targeting settings. This also indicates a broader trend. On the one hand, a high degree of targeting precision assists in creating highly personalized experiences, which allow valuable and relevant user interaction. Even though you hire mobile app development services, you still have to work your way. Also, there is increased sensitivity when people are identical based on their aﬃliation to the health condition, social causes, or demographic characteristics. Having taken this into account, Facebook will not limit advertising options that no longer allow targeting based on these sensitive parameters.
  3. 3. What exactly is changing in Facebook ads targeting Starting on January 19, Facebook will now remove targeting options in four major categories combined with niche segments that are rarely used. ● Health causes (Example, lung cancer and breast cancer awareness) ● Sexual orientation (Example, LGBT) ● Religious practices and groups (Example, Catholic church or Jewish holidays) ● Political beliefs, causes, social issues, or ﬁgures (Example, political party or political candidate) Meta’s update on the upcoming changes indicates that campaigns can continue delivering impacted target audiences until late March 2022. Also, the changes will not wholly propagate through the Meta ecosystem. For ad sets created before January 19, it will be completely possible for you to do campaign-level edits, such as campaign names or budget amounts, without inﬂuencing targeting until March 17. Before you devise any ad strategy, it is better to take advice from a pwa development company. However, edits at the ad set level will certainly trigger changes in the audience. Similarly, the new targeting changes will sync in if an ad set is paused before March 17.
  4. 4. How will social advertisers be impacted? It will be exciting to see if other social media platforms will follow such practices and adjust their targeting capabilities. So far, Meta has witnessed more pressure than other social platforms. Without reviewing and reducing their targeting granularity across sensitive criteria, other social platforms risk drawing the same kind of scrutiny directed by Facebook. You might expect that they also scale back their targeting away from personal characteristics soon. Meta has not indicated whether it aims further targeting adjustments or if this will be the only change in the near future. The good part is, Meta is responding to the mounting vocal feedback and hoping for continued developments. Now advertisers need to prepare vigorously for sensitive topics. Make sure you use the best mobile cross platform framework and advanced advertising techniques to get the best ad revenues.
  Site URL - https://www.sortd.mobi/ Company Name - Sortd Gmail - app.sortd2021@gmail.com Password - sortd@123 Contact Person - Hemender Singh Official Address - Gowork-183, Udyog Vihar Phase 1, Gurugram, Haryana 122016 Contact no. - 9999297071
  6. 6. Thank you

