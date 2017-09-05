SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 2 SORIN CERIN THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 5 Critical appreciations about the poetry of medi...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 6 One approach among all risky - not of today, ye...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 7 biographical or more than that), the poems by C...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 8 pretentious discourse, on a thickening lexical,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 9 (the idea, generally, but and in this particula...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 10 So general, that she comprised and transcenden...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 11 PhD Professor Elvira Sorohan - An existentiali...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 12 rationally, an impulse on that it you have or ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 13 And it is not new for that the roots of the ex...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 14 topic, what leads to combinations surprising o...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 15 The phrase brings here and now, living problem...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 16 born the World, / after a prolonged gestation,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 17 course the ideas, a poetic attitude provoked b...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 18 It's a way to renew what was more said, that "...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 19 Violent language, as poetic arrows thrown and ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 20 The interrogation, from the poetry, Lewdness, ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 21 Bacovia or Emil Botta, toward of not them disf...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 22 fragments from the joy of Eden, to exit from "...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 23 to common sentiment, that the lived life is ou...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 24 audacity, and, of the adventure of the spirit,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 25 creation redeemed, in full feast cynical, "on ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 26 has her pitfalls, "Absolute truth" seems unatt...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 27 Gheorghe Andrei Neagu: "Defining for, this wri...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 28 to communicate in native language, Romanian. T...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 29 CONTENTS 1. The wheels of the Souls of some En...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 30 24. To we wander alongside Existence 25. The S...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 31 56. We will receive in the gift other Original...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 32 1. The wheels of the Souls of some Engines No ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 33 on which we expect her, alongside the Future, ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 34 2. To ever understand the Destiny The glances ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 35 3. The World on which we believed it Crowns of...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 36 4. One by one Do not try to break, the Days, d...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 37 5. The flight toward Heights, of the Dreams Th...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 38 6. In the lungs of a Time Walls of Remembrance...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 39 which still flicker, after the rusty truth, of...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 40 7. The Freedom of the Hope I opened wide, the ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 41 8. The Luck of a Bad luck Waves of sweat, they...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 42 9. The coals of the Deceptions How many times,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 43 10. The addresses of our Destinies The remnant...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 44 11. Shouted by the Silences, deaf I listen the...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 45 12. Hearts of Absurd Dreams I would not have t...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 46 13. The Heaven of the Truth Teach me, Lord, to...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 47 14. Meaning and Misunderstood God has put us i...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 48 15. We have painted us the Icon of the Eternit...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 49 16. The drug withdrawal of the Illusions of th...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 50 17. All that can mean Truth The wanderings of ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 51 18. Love or Death How much Paradise, may be in...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 52 19. A Destiny of the Vanity How many times did...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 53 20. Nor, even then I drew, on the asphalt of t...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 54 21. We will exist Are the stairs of the steps,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 55 22. The Immortality, thirsty We flow through t...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 56 23. A World of the compromises The herds, of M...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 57 24. To we wander alongside Existence The walls...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 58 25. The Supreme Intelligence We need Holidays,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 59 26. Agony and Absurd The lattice, of Fire, the...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 60 27. Trying we to drown us Then when the Phrase...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 61 28. At the Ball of the Death Hopes of Lead, fa...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 62 29. The dice of the Absolute Truth Walls falsi...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 63 30. The Phantom of the Word of Love It seemed ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 64 31. To escape on the Realm of the Sacred Fire ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 65 32. What we are looking for, there? I'm the St...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 66 33. The hidden Angel of Love I will miss of yo...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 67 sailing, on the Blood of the Eternity, on whos...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 68 34. On the top floor of a Destiny It was raini...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 69 then when, the Eternities of the Moments would...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 70 35. On Nothing Even then, when I waited, the b...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 71 36. The Words of the Creation have become the ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 72 the Words of the Creation have become, the Mor...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 73 37. The Division of the Infinite in Space and ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 74 besides another God, on which it would have cr...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 75 38. It realized how much has wrong Build me th...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 76 39. From the Cemetery of the Word of Love Lost...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 77 40. It passed on beside us How sharp, to have ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 78 41. For the Dreams of the Days Scattered, on t...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 79 42. Passing in Death Scattered, among crumbs o...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 80 43. Ineffable existential With each Step, we t...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 81 44. On the chest of the Destiny We are built f...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 82 45. Under the bridges of the Past Life is the ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 83 46. On the hot ice No matter how, we will pull...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 84 47. Then when it's raining torrential Roots of...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 85 48. We mirror us deformed Sordid roads, gnawed...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 86 49. Gift from the Death I opened wide the door...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 87 50. Through the stellar dust of the Destiny We...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 88 and we started running, through the stellar du...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 89 51. The Dark Abysses of the Unhappiness Then w...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 90 52. The Values of the Non-Values We are born f...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 91 53. Never Nothing more I vibrate next to the S...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 92 54. The Parallel Mirrors of the Genesis Absurd...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 93 that Something, is the False or the Lie, Momen...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 94 55. The Thirst for to Be Borders of Passions, ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 95 56. We will receive in the gift other Original...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 96 57. To Be on her realm New varieties of Consci...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 97 58. The whole Duty of to Exist The keys of the...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 98 59. Accompanied by the Illusions of the Existe...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 99 60. The Anguish and Absurd Without Mistake, th...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 100 61. Someone Has Mistaken Intentionally I cros...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 101 62. The Wilderness from us I never had, a sha...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 102 63. At the Table of the Silence of some Hopes...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 103 64. From the Promises of a God So Alone, woul...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 104 65. Roofs of Ideas I do not think we will eve...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 105 66. Was looking for with fervor If Someone, w...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 106 67. The Spaces of wasted Words When we sowed,...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 107 68. So hard earned How many times, I searched...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 108 69. Over the Past of the Moment It's raining ...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 109 70. The World of the Baseness Do not cut to m...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 110 71. Than a simple Train Station The Death has...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 111 72. A Religion of the Luck I burned after the...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 112 73. The Nectar of the Happiness Why do you ha...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 113 74. The Diamond of the Love No matter how muc...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 114 75. At the lunch of the Destiny The masts bla...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 115 76. At the Mill of the Nothingness We grind u...
SORIN CERIN – THE PARALLEL MIRRORS OF THE GENESIS - philosophical poems- 116 77. The Waves of the Consciousness bound at e...
