ANTROPOLOGÍA CULTURAL UNIDAD II: TEORÍAS ANTROPOLÓGICAS Profesora: Soriel Valera Mayo, 2021
Bibliografía consultada Harris, M. 1998. Introducción a la Antropología . Alianza Editorial Kottak, C. 2000. Antropología ...
Teorias antropologicas

En esta sesión analizaremos las diferentes corrientes antropológicas y su importancia para la construcción de la cultura y sociedad.

Teorias antropologicas

  1. 1. ANTROPOLOGÍA CULTURAL UNIDAD II: TEORÍAS ANTROPOLÓGICAS Profesora: Soriel Valera Mayo, 2021
  2. 2. EVOLUCIONISMO SOCIOCULTURAL La Antropología evolucionista clasifica a las colectividades pasadas y contemporáneas conforme al criterio de que la cúspide del desarrollo se encuentra en la sociedad europea.(Harris,2020) CIVILIZACION BARBARIE SALVAJISMO Visión eurocéntrista
  3. 3. Representantes Profesora: Soriel Valera • Morgan sitúa las diferentes sociedades en varias etapas de desarrollo. • Establecía el tipo social más simple (antiguo), haciendo una gradación de complejidad social creciente, teniendo así una visión unilineal de las sociedades Lewis H. Morgan • Propone que en todas sociedades es posible encontrar actitudes, normas y costumbres que pueden ser indicadores de las fases anteriores de desarrollo • Elabora un concepto útil de cultura “Un todo complejo que incluye el conocimiento, las creencias, arte, moral, leyes y costumbres” Edward B. Tylor
  4. 4. Profesora: Soriel Valera Críticas al Evolucionismo Los evolucionistas confunden el progreso tecnológico con la evolución social y, en consecuencia, catalogan a muchas de las sociedades como salvajes, bárbaras o primitivas Morgan, sitúa las diversas sociedades en varias fases de desarrollo conforme a la complejidad, pero no toma en cuenta los datos de sucesión temporal en la historia.
  5. 5. El DIFUSIONISMO Profesora: Soriel Valera Es una corriente antropológica que surge como respuesta al evolucionismo sociocultural. cuya principal idea es que los rasgos de unas culturas se difunden hacia otras cercanas. Esta cultura ancestral se habría expandido por todo el mundo mediante grandes migraciones; algunos pensadores de esta corriente, como Grafton Smith, creían que esta cultura original tenía que estar localizada en Egipto. cultura cultura cultura PRESTAMO CULTURAL
  6. 6. Profesora: Soriel Valera El FUNCIONALISMO El funcionalismo supone que los elementos de una determinada estructura social son interdependientes, es decir, que trabajan en conjunto para promover una estabilidad y para satisfacer las necesidades de cada parte. ESTRUCTURA SOCIAL NECESIDADES SOCIALES NECESIDADES BÁSICAS
  7. 7. REPRESENTANTES Emile Durkheim Radcliffe-Brown Bronislaw Malinowski Profesora: Soriel Valera
  8. 8. Durkheim Establece los principios de la antropología funcionalista • Acuña el término: “hecho social”, y explica que son colectivos , regulan el comportamiento de los individuos y resultan de la interacción social. Malinowski: Fundador de los métodos de trabajo de campo antropológico, específicamente de la observación participante. Malinowski elabora una metodología de investigaciones cuyo lineamientos generales seguirán los antropólogos posteriores. • Malinowski ve a la religión como una necesidad psíquica y no como un producto social Radcliffe- Brown, ve a la estructura social como un conjunto de deberes y derechos en que se funda la organización de una sociedad. • Enfoca sus estudios en los sistemas de parentesco y el totemismo
  9. 9. El ESTRUCTURALISMO Se caracteriza por el afán de una comprensión general del fenómeno humano: se trata de hacer no sólo un inventario general de las sociedades, sino un inventario de los recintos mentales. Las culturas se construyen como lenguajes con el denominador común del inconsciente, siendo la cultura un sistema de comunicación simbólica donde los mitos juegan un papel fundamental.
  10. 10. Levis- Strauss y la antropología estructuralista Adopta de la lingüística estructural la idea de que la mente humana contiene una estructura inconsciente que ordena el mundo a partir de pares opuestos. Pares dicotómicos Estudia el totemismo y el parentesco
  11. 11. Bibliografía consultada Harris, M. 1998. Introducción a la Antropología . Alianza Editorial Kottak, C. 2000. Antropología Cultural. Editorial Mc. Graw hill Tejera, H. 2002. La Antropología Tercer Milenio Editores Profesora: Soriel Valera

