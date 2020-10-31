Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA COLEGIO MARÍA AUXILIADORA BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA TEMA 2 LOS ACIDOS  Prof. SORELIS PÉREZ  Año escolar
TEMA 2 LOS ÁCIDOS Son compuestos que resultan de la combinación del Elemento Hidrogeno con los radicales no Oxigenados o O...
Radicales No Oxigenados (RNO) Símbolo Numero de oxidación Cloruro Cl -1 Ioduro I -1 Bromuro Br -1 Cianuro CN -1 Sulfuro S ...
Tema N° 2 Los Ácidos

Tema N° 2 Los Ácidos

Tema N° 2 Los Ácidos

  1. 1. UNIDAD EDUCATIVA COLEGIO MARÍA AUXILIADORA BARQUISIMETO ESTADO LARA TEMA 2 LOS ACIDOS  Prof. SORELIS PÉREZ  Año escolar 2020-2021
  2. 2. TEMA 2 LOS ÁCIDOS Son compuestos que resultan de la combinación del Elemento Hidrogeno con los radicales no Oxigenados o Oxigenados. Se dividen en 2 tipos: 1. Ácidos Hidrácidos: Son compuestos que resultan de la combinación del Elemento Hidrogeno con los radicales no Oxigenados H + RnO 2. Ácidos Oxácidos: Son compuestos que resultan de la combinación del Elemento Hidrogeno con los radicales Oxigenados H + RO Como se formulan los Ácidos Hidrácidos y Ácidos Oxácidos: 1. Se escribe el símbolo del Hidrogeno con el símbolo del RnO o RO Ej. H Cl HNO 2. Se intercambian los números de oxidación o valencia de los radicales, el Hidrogeno trabaja con valencia +1, no se intercambian como sub-índice, el numero 1no se escribe Ej. +1 -2 +1 -1 H S = H2 S H NO3 = H NO3 ambos son 1 no se intercambian Como se nombran: Ácidos Hidrácidos: palabra ácido seguido del radical no Oxigenado, el radical URO terminado en Hídrico H S = H2 S = Acido Sulfhídrico H Cl= Ácido Clorhídrico El radical S se llama Sulfuro pero como la regla lo dice cambia a Hídrico lo veremos en el cuadro de la siguiente página.
  3. 3. Radicales No Oxigenados (RNO) Símbolo Numero de oxidación Cloruro Cl -1 Ioduro I -1 Bromuro Br -1 Cianuro CN -1 Sulfuro S -2 Selenuro Se -2 Telenuro Te -2 2. Ácidos Oxácidos: palabra ácido seguido del radical Oxigenado, el radical ITO cambia a OSO y radical ATO cambia a ICO Ej. H NO3 = Acido Nítrico H2 SO4= Ácido Sulfúrico HBrO3 = Acido Brómico Cuadro: Radicales Oxigenados (RO) Símbolo Numero de oxidación Nitrito NO2 -1 Nitrato NO3 -1 Hipobromito BrO -1 Bromito BrO2 -1 Bromato BrO3 -1 perBromato BrO4 -1 Hipcloroso ClO -1 Cloroso ClO2 -1 Clorico ClO3 -1 Perclorico ClO4 -1 HipoIodoso IO -1 Iodoso IO2 -1 Iodico IO3 -1 PerIódico IO4 -1 Carbonato CO3 -2 Sulfito sulfur SO3 -2 Sulfato SO4 -2 Cromato CrO4 -2 Fosfito fosfor PO3 -3 Fosfato PO4 -3 Borato BO3 -3 Se coloca el latín sulfur o fosfor para los ácidosEl numero pequeño del radical no se intercambia

