DOBLE NEGACIÓN Y MAYOR, MÁS MAYOR
TEMA: Doble negación y mayor, más mayor
Diferencias, conceptos y ejemplos

  1. 1. DOBLE NEGACIÓN Y MAYOR, MÁS MAYOR
  2. 2. .  A p a r e c e n e n s e n t i d o n e g at i vo l o s :  S i e s t o s e l e m e n t o s v a n a n t e p u e s t o s a l v e r b o , e s t e n o v a a c o m p a ñ a d o d e l a d v e r b i o d e n e g a c i ó n . Los adverbios Los indefinidos Los grupos que contienen la palabra nunca, jamás, tampoco nadie, nada, ninguno
  3. 3.  P e r o s i v a n p o s p u e s t o s a l v e r b o , e s t e d e b e i r n e c e s a r i a m e n t e p r e c e d i d o d e l a d v e r b i o .  L a c o n c u r r e n c i a d e e s t a s d o s n e g a c i o n e s n o a n u l a e l s e n t i d o n e g at i vo , s i n o q u e l o r e f u e r z a . voy nunca al teatro. • Él está de acuerdo tampoco. lo haré jamás. • lo sabe nadie. tiene sentido nada de lo que dice. EJEMPLO
  4. 4.  C u a n d o m a y o r s e e m p l e a c o n v e rd a d e ro v a l o r c o m p a r a t i v o . S i g n i f i c a :  E s i n c o r re c t a s u c o m b i n a c i ó n c o n m á s . Que excede a otra cosa en tamaño, cantidad, calidad o intensidad. Y referido a una persona, ‘que excede en edad a otra’.
  5. 5.  M a y o r c a r e c e d e v a l o r c o m p a r a t i v o e n l o s c a s o s s i g u i e n t e s : Cuando se opone a pequeño y significa ‘de no poca edad’. Cuando se usa con el sentido más preciso de ‘adulto’. La existencia de estos usos permite que sean posibles y correctas, aunque de significado cambia. También admite su combinación con marcas de grado.

