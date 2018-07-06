[NEW RELEASES] An Edible History of Humanity by Tom Standage

-
Synnopsis :
An Edible History of Humanity The bestselling author of "A History of the World in 6 Glasses" charts the enlightening history of humanity through food. Standage draws on archaeology, anthropology, and economics to reveal how food has helped shape and transform societies around the world. Full description
Author : Tom Standage
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Tom Standage ( 6✮ )
