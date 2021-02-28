Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

✔PDF✔ Delay Deny Defend: Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it full

12 views

Published on

https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/?book=B086Z2HGWM MANAGE YOUR RISK IN A MORE EFFICIENT WAY What if you could insure the risks of your business⭐ reduce your outof- pocket expenses⭐ and create another source of revenue? Sounds too good to be true⭐ right? With The Business Owner&#8217;s Definitive Guide to Captive Insurance Companies⭐ Mr. Strauss shows that⭐ by utilizing a captive insurance company⭐ this is not only possible but also a lot easier than you&#8217;d imagine. As one of America&#8217;s top corporate⭐ tax⭐ and risk management attorneys⭐ Mr. Strauss provides readers with true insight on the key sophisticated planning techniques used by small business owners who implement captive insurance companies. You&#8217;ll learn the fundamentals and history of captive insurance and how this technique can provide numerous benefits to your business. This book will provide you with the insight on how to: &#8226;reduce out-of-pocket expenses; &#8226;increase cash flow; &#8226;insure more of the risks of your business; &#8226;protect personal and business assets from lawsuits; and &#8226;select the appropriate manager for your captive insurance company. Creating a captive insurance company may sound daunting⭐ but with Mr. Strauss&#8217;s guidance you can navigate the legal maze and utilize this valuable strategy with ease. Don&#8217;t miss out on crucial out-of-pocket savings⭐ and create more liquidity in a more tax-efficient manner. Take steps today and reap the benefits of captive insurance!

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×