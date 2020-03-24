Trabajo tecnologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 Angie Sophie Medina Ibarra 9-1 23-03/2020 TECNOLOGIA ¿Qué es un proceso? Un proceso es aquel conjunto de operaciones a que se somete algo para transformarla Cambiar, crear o evolucionar algo. También puede ser una secuencia de datos dispuesta con algún tipo de lógica que se enfoca en lograr algún resultado especifico. Los procesos son mecanismos de comportamiento que diseñan los hombres para mejorar la productividad de algo, para establecer un orden o eliminar algún tipo de problema. ¿Qué son servicios? Un servicio, en el ámbito económico, es la acción o conjunto de actividades destinadas a satisfacer una determinada necesidad de los clientes, brindando un producto inmaterial y personalidad. ¿Qué son sistemas tecnológicos? los sistemas tecnológicos son conjuntos de unidades activas interconectadas que transforman, almacenan, transportan o controlan materiales, sustancias, energía e información para fines particulares.
  2. 2. 2 ¿Qué son productos? Un producto es una cosa o un objeto producido o fabricado, algo material que se elabora de manera natural o industrial mediante un proceso, para el consumo o utilidad de los individuos. ¿Qué son artefactos? Objeto formado por un conjunto de piezas y fabricado para un fin determinado, en especial el que no constituye una máquina, aparato o dispositivo definidos, Los artefactos tecnológicos son los dispositivos concebidos y creados por el hombre de manera deliberada para solventar necesidades o facilitar ciertas tareas, empleando para su construcción y funcionamiento las virtudes de la técnica y la ciencia. ARTEFACTO ELEJIDO: el celular Antes de explicar las características de este artefacto tecnológico me gustaría explicar en breves palabras porque lo elegí, fue de gran interés este artefacto porque es de nuestro uso cotidiano y también muchas personas lo poseen, pero muchas veces no sabemos bien que tenemos en nuestras manos, y damos por no importante este aspecto así que aquí les daré algunas de sus características, funciones y demás cosas, espero les sea de gran ayuda.
  3. 3. 3 INDICE  ¿Qué es un celular o teléfono móvil?  ¿Cuál ha sido la evolución tecnológica del celular?  Que partes posee el celular o teléfono móvil (antiguo y moderno)  Por que materiales esta compuesto el celular  Que estructura tienen  Para que nos sirven  Que usos le podemos dar  Principios de la ciencia aplicados
  4. 4. 4 ¿QUE ES UN CELULAR O TELEFONO MOVIL? Un teléfonomóvilesundispositivoogadgetmuypopularenestostiempos,yaque permite establecercomunicacionesrápidas yentiemporeal concualquiercontacto,yaseautilizandola línea telefónicaolaconexiónainternet.Eneste artículo,describiremos laspartesde unteléfonomóvil, con loque conoceremosunpoco más suestructura.
  5. 5. 5 ¿CUÁL HA SIDO LA EVOLUCION TECNOLOGICA DEL CELULAR? El origen del teléfono celular se dice que fue allá por el año 1973 cuando la compañía de electrónica de consumo masivo Motorola lanzó al mercado el primer teléfono celular portátil, que fue comercializado con el nombre de Motorola DynaTAC 8000X. Actualmente, el númerode modelos de teléfonos celulares que ingresanal mercadoes prácticamente incalculable, ysusventas generancientosde milesde millonesde dólares al año, convirtiéndolos enel dispositivo electrónico másusadoenel mundo. Como podemos observar en cualquier ciudad o pueblo, es casi imposible encontrar una persona sin un celular o smartphone en la mano, tal es el grado de penetración que este aparato ha tenido entre nosotros, y no es para menos, ya que gracias a las tareas que es capaz de cumplir, y a la cantidad de importantes funciones que incorpora, podemos mejorar nuestro estilo de vida, aumentando nuestra productividad y acortando los tiempos.
  6. 6. 6 ¿QUÉ PARTES POSEE UN TELEFONO TRADICIONAL?  placa de circuito  antena  teclado  pantallaLCD – displayde cristal líquido  batería  micrófono  altavoz ahora miraremos las partes de un teléfono antiguo tomaremos como referencia el NOKIA 3210 y como celular moderno el Huawei Y9 2019 NOKIA 3210: El Nokia 3210 fue un teléfono muy popular, lanzado en 1999. El público objetivo fueron los jóvenes, por primera vez en la industria de la telefonía móvil. La inclusión de 3 juegos, carcasas intercambiables, tonos de llamada personalizables, envío de imágenes en SMS y un precio competitivo consiguieron que tuviera una gran popularidad en jóvenes de entre 15 y 25 años.  PANTALLA: monocromo de 84 x 48  PESO: 153 g  TAMAÑO: 123,8x50,5x16,7-22,5 mm  TIEMPO DE CARGA: 4 horas  JUEGOS DISPONIBLES: 3  MEMORIA: máximo 250 contactos  RINGTONES: 40 tonos disponibles
  7. 7. 7 HUAWEI Y9 2019: Huawei se encuentraactualmente renovandosusgamas,comosuelenhacerde formafrecuente. Ahoraes el turnode sugama media, que se renuevaconel Huawei Y9 2019. Se trata de unteléfono que muestrael avance de la gama mediadel fabricante chinoencuantoa diseñoyespecificaciones. Una buenaopciónsintenerque gastarse demasiadodinero.  PANTALLA:6,5 pulgadas  RESOLUCION: 2340 x 1080 píxeles.  SISTEMA OPERATIVO:EMUI 8.2  MEMORIA: 64GB  CAMARAS:Cámara frontal:apertura16 M + 2 M, f/2.0 + f/2.4 Cámara trasera: apertura13 M + 2 M, f/1.8 + f/2.4  BATERIA:4000 mAh  CONECTIVIDAD:Bluetooth,MicroUSB , Wi-Fi Direct,Wi-Fi Hot Spot  SENSORES: Sensor de huellas dactilares Sensor de proximidad Sensor de luz ambiental Brújula digital Sensor de gravedad Giroscopio  PROCESADOR: Hisilicon Kirin 710  MEDIDAS: alto: 162,4 mm Ancho: 77,1 mm Profundidad: 8,05 mm  PESO: 173 g  TIEMPO DE CARGA: 1 hora y 20 minutos Podemos apreciar claramente los cambios notorios entre los 2 celulares (NOKIA 3210 y HUAWEI Y9 2019) en los cuales se puede ver el tamaño del dispositivo, el tiempo que se demora cargando, podemos ver que podemos bloquear nuestro celular y desbloquearlo con nuestra huella o nuestro rostro, también se puede apreciar claramente la memoria y capacidad que nuestro teléfono celular cambia en el Nokia 3210 solo teníamos 3 juegos (propios del dispositivo) y un máximo de 250 contactos mientras que el Huawei Y9 2019 tenemos una capacidad de 64 GB O 128 GB y con MicroSD podemos tener hasta 256 GB. Entonces las diferencias son demasiado notables y nos demuestra un poco de la evolución tecnológica de los celulares.
  8. 8. 8 MATERIALES DE LOS CELULARES: Los celularesestánhechos50%plástico,15% vidrio,ycerámica,4% cobaltoy litio,4% carbono,3% hierro,2% níquel,1%estaño,yun 6% de otrosmaterialescomoel zinc,plata,cromo,tantalio, cadmio,plomo,antimonio,oroypaladio.Laspantallasestán formadasporpartículas de cristal líquido que al paladio.Las pantallasestánformadasporpartículasde cristal líquido que al aplicar una corriente eléctricadejanonopasar la luzprocedente de unalamparasituadadetrás.Consumen cantidadesmuybajasde energía. En la carcasa de los celulares se usa polímeros, El siliciose usaparafabricar cada tripa de los celularesprincipalmenteparalamemoria,transmisorde datoso conexiónaInternet, las baterías de los celulares contienenelementoscomoníquel,litio,cobalto,cadmio,zincycobre. QUE ESTRUCTURA POSEEN  Batería  Conector de la batería  Antena  LCD  Marco LCD  Módulo de la cámara  Conector  Cables Cable Flex  Navegador / Joystick / TrackBall  Panel táctil de la pantalla  Micrófono  Altavoz  Zumbador / Timbre  Teclado de membrana  Simcard Conector
  9. 9. 9  Botón de Encendido / Apagado  Vibrador PARA QUE NOS SIRVEN Un celularnossirve para una emergencia. cuandoestés cerca o lejosde otraspersonas,noimporta donde estés. También sirve paradivertirte ycelularesconinternetparatrabajary chatear. El objetivoprincipal del teléfonocelularesmanteneralaspersonasconectadas, independientementede ladistanciaque lassepare.Losteléfonoscelulares,al igual que losteléfonos tradicionales,le permitenrealizaryrecibirllamadas. A diferenciade losteléfonostradicionales,comolosteléfonospúblicosolosteléfonosfijos,el teléfonocelularesmóvil,loque le permite realizarunallamadamientrasestáenmovimiento, siempre que tengabatería.Una vezque la bateríadel teléfonocelularse agota,el dispositivodebe recargarse. Las cámaras se han incorporadoalos teléfonoscelulares,loque permitealosusuarioscapturar recuerdosyenviarlosaamigos.Losentusiastasde losvideojuegospuedendisfrutarjugandoenun teléfonocelular. QUE USOS LE PODEMOS DAR  Tomar y hacer llamadasacualquierotrapersonacon un teléfono.  Enviary recibirmensajesde texto.  Tome,veay almacene fotosyvideosusandounacámara incorporada.  Accedaa Internet,envíe correoselectrónicos,chatee e inclusodescargue aplicacionesparael teléfono.  Juegue ytengaacceso a programascomunes,comouna calculadora,contactos,calendario, reloj,listade tareas,etc.  Controle de formaremotaotrosdispositivosconectadosaInternetoconectadosatravés de Bluetooth.  Almacenaryejecutararchivos.  Reproduce músicaymira películas.
  10. 10. 10 PRINCIPIOS DE LA CIENCIA APLICADOS  Conversiónde laenergía: Un componente fundamental de cualquier teléfono antiguo o moderno es el transductor, que es un dispositivo capaz de convertir una forma de energía en otra (auriculares, micrófonos)  Frecuenciasde radio: los teléfonos celulares y móviles operan usando frecuencias de radio, Cuanto mayor la frecuencia de una onda electromagnética, menor es su longitud de onda, y más lejos puede viajar antes de degradarse.  Transmisión Dúplex: Las formas básicas del teléfono incluyen las radios de banda ciudadana y los primeros transmisores de radio militares que operan como dispositivos simples. Éstos usan una radiofrecuencia, y sólo pueden transmitir o recibir, pero no hacer ambas cosas a la vez. Esto los limita a un rango máximo de unas 5 millas.  Trilateración: Los teléfonos celulares en general tienen incorporados sistemas de posicionamiento global, Esto se hace para asegurar que una persona sea fácilmente localizable en caso de una emergencia, y para cambiar la señal de conexión entre torres transmisoras durante un viaje.

