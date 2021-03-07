✔“Bascomb has unearthed a remarkable piece of hidden history⭐ and told it perfectly. The story brims with adventure⭐ suspense⭐ daring⭐ and heroism.” —David Grann⭐ New York Times✔ bestselling author of Killers of the Flower Moon✔❤ Neal Bascomb⭐ New York Times best-selling author⭐ delivers the spellbinding story of the downed Allied airmen who masterminded the remarkably courageous—and ingenious—breakout from Germany’s most devilish POW camp In the winter trenches and flak-filled skies of World War I⭐ soldiers and pilots alike might avoid death⭐ only to find themselves imprisoned in Germany’s archipelago of POW camps⭐ often in abominable conditions. The most infamous was Holzminden⭐ a land-locked Alcatraz of sorts that housed the most troublesome⭐ escape-prone prisoners. Its commandant was a boorish⭐ hate-filled tyrant named Karl Niemeyer who swore that none should ever leave. Desperate to break out of “Hellminden” and return to the fight⭐ a group of Allied prisoners led by ace pilot (and former Army sapper) David Gray hatch an elaborate escape plan. Their plot demands a risky feat of engineering as well as a bevy of disguises⭐ forged documents⭐ fake walls⭐ and steely resolve. Once beyond the watch towers and round-the-clock patrols⭐ Gray and almost a dozen of his half-starved fellow prisoners must then make a heroic 150 mile dash through enemy-occupied territory towards free Holland. Drawing on never-before-seen memoirs and letters⭐ Neal Bascomb brings this narrative to cinematic life⭐ amid the twilight of the British Empire and the darkest⭐ most savage hours of the fight against Germany. At turns tragic⭐ funny⭐ inspirational⭐ and nail-biting suspenseful⭐ this is the little-known story of the biggest POW breakout of the Great War.