There are dozens of cultural variables that can impact a contract in each country. For example⭐ who makes the final decision? Is it an individual (like in Australia or the USA) or a group of people (like in Sweden or Japan)? We know that the successful practice of law begins with good research. Knowing which countries are comfortable with direct⭐ frank communication and which value subtle⭐ sophisticated speech patterns can give you an amazing advantage over attorneys who neither research nor respect other cultures. The original ⚡Kiss⭐ Bow⭐ or Shake Hands⚡ is one of ⚡Inc.⚡ magazine's top seven books on negotiating and⭐ as of this writing⭐ has sold over 450⭐000 copies. This book in the ⚡Kiss⭐ Bow⭐ or Shake Hands⚡ series has been written specifically for legal professionals―to help you develop the tangible intercultural skills that will support your successful legal practice.