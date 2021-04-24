✔Read book❤ The Secret to Relationships Masterclass READ ONLINE

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B08ST1PSSX For veterinarians and veterinary technicians involved in the diagnosis of parasitism in animals, this book has become essential reading. As with the 6th edition, the 7th edition of Veterinary Clinical Parasitology has been prepared under the auspices of the American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists (AAVP) and focuses on morphologic identification of parasites of domestic animals. The various techniques described provide an accurate and cost-effective means of diagnosing parasitic infections in animals. The 7th edition has been expanded significantly to include additional globally important parasites. Extra text material has been added for each parasite to indicate its distribution, life cycle, and importance, and the illustrations are now in color to aid diagnosis. Key features: * User-friendly layout for quick reference * Includes over 400 color photographs * Expanded parasite coverage * Includes contributions from many AAVP members