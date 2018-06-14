Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Relations, émotions, passions, addictions... Sarah saura-t-elle gagner la bataille contre ces démons ?Chaque individu naît différent. Chacune des actions que nous ferons aura des conséquences sur notre futur. Pourtant nous avons tous le même but : Réussir ! Aussi bien sur le plan personnel que professionnel. La vie est faite d'aléas, qui nous rapprochent ou nous éloignent de nos objectifs. Cela permettra à certains d'entre nous d'être plus forts. Alors que le découragement gagnera certains qui les détruira. Lorsque ces êtres sont détruits, certains réussiront à se relever et s'en sortir tandis que d
  6. 6. Télécharger Sexe, drogue et alcool: Journal intime d'une adolescente Livre Gratuit (PDF ePub Mp3) -Tout1 What others say about this ebook:What others say about this ebook: Review 1:Review 1: Un roman qui a su viser le réalisme à la perfection, avec une morale qui ne peut que toucher enUn roman qui a su viser le réalisme à la perfection, avec une morale qui ne peut que toucher en plein c?ur de par les déchirements qu?il relève. Quelques petits défauts mineurs du côté deplein c?ur de par les déchirements qu?il relève. Quelques petits défauts mineurs du côté de l?écriture, mais peu importe ces petits couacs tant la qualité de ce roman nous prend aux tripesl?écriture, mais peu importe ces petits couacs tant la qualité de ce roman nous prend aux tripes et nous emporte vers un univers bien trop tabou pour que nous puissions réaliser que si près deet nous emporte vers un univers bien trop tabou pour que nous puissions réaliser que si près de nous, toutes ces choses sont bel et bien présentes. Un bijou brut, sans enjolivements, sansnous, toutes ces choses sont bel et bien présentes. Un bijou brut, sans enjolivements, sans mensonges, décrivant une froide réalité qui nous glace le sang et qui nous pousse à une remisemensonges, décrivant une froide réalité qui nous glace le sang et qui nous pousse à une remise en question quant à nos jugements bien trop infondés parfois. Une fin surprenante eten question quant à nos jugements bien trop infondés parfois. Une fin surprenante et profondément marquante, plutôt appréciable et avec une sacrée audace, tant elle nous bouscule.profondément marquante, plutôt appréciable et avec une sacrée audace, tant elle nous bouscule. Je ne peux qu?encourager l?auteure à persévérer dans son métier pour nous émerveiller uneJe ne peux qu?encourager l?auteure à persévérer dans son métier pour nous émerveiller une fois de plus par son écriture et ce cran d?oser écrire la réalité de ce monde sans poudre auxfois de plus par son écriture et ce cran d?oser écrire la réalité de ce monde sans poudre aux yeux et sans fausses notes. Je recommande vivement, je ne regrette pas cette lecture que j?aiyeux et sans fausses notes. Je recommande vivement, je ne regrette pas cette lecture que j?ai dévorée avec passion. Hâte de découvrir de prochains univers pleins de surprises avec ce mêmedévorée avec passion. Hâte de découvrir de prochains univers pleins de surprises avec ce même sang-froid brut dans de prochains romans...sang-froid brut dans de prochains romans... Review 2:Review 2: Tout d'abord merci à Art en Mots Éditions pour ce service presse ainsi qu'à mon amie qui n'estTout d'abord merci à Art en Mots Éditions pour ce service presse ainsi qu'à mon amie qui n'est autre que l'auteur Cindy C. J'ai été très touchée d'apparaître dans les remerciements et teautre que l'auteur Cindy C. J'ai été très touchée d'apparaître dans les remerciements et te remercie également à mon tour.remercie également à mon tour. Laissons place à cette histoire.Laissons place à cette histoire. Sarah est une jeune fille de seize ans au début qui est plutôt solitaire ne s'interessant pas auxSarah est une jeune fille de seize ans au début qui est plutôt solitaire ne s'interessant pas aux mêmes activités que les autres filles du collège. Viens alors la fin de l'année scolaire et lemêmes activités que les autres filles du collège. Viens alors la fin de l'année scolaire et le moment de faire les choix d'orientations professionnelles. Sarah n'a qu'une passion: le stylismemoment de faire les choix d'orientations professionnelles. Sarah n'a qu'une passion: le stylisme elle rêve d'en faire son métier mais ses parents sont catégoriques elle n'ira pas dans une écoleelle rêve d'en faire son métier mais ses parents sont catégoriques elle n'ira pas dans une école comme celle ci. Les rêves de la jeune fille sont anéantis elle ne comprends pas pourquoi sescomme celle ci. Les rêves de la jeune fille sont anéantis elle ne comprends pas pourquoi ses parents n'ont aucunes compassion envers elle. Son mpnde s'écroule petit à petit. Plus tardparents n'ont aucunes compassion envers elle. Son mpnde s'écroule petit à petit. Plus tard enchaînant les stages les petits boulots pour payer son appartement pris en colocation avec uneenchaînant les stages les petits boulots pour payer son appartement pris en colocation avec une amie du centre de formations. Elle va alors descendre la pente au fur et à mesures desamie du centre de formations. Elle va alors descendre la pente au fur et à mesures des événements que la vie a mis en travers de son chemin. Tout ça c'est à cause de ses parents seévénements que la vie a mis en travers de son chemin. Tout ça c'est à cause de ses parents se dit-elle, ils n'ont pas voulu que je fasse ma passion. Malgré qu'elle soit forte, au bout d'undit-elle, ils n'ont pas voulu que je fasse ma passion. Malgré qu'elle soit forte, au bout d'un moment elle perd pieds et se retrouve embarquée dans l'alcool. Elle va croiser des mauvaisesmoment elle perd pieds et se retrouve embarquée dans l'alcool. Elle va croiser des mauvaises personnes, des profiteurs dont elle ne saura pas comment s'en débarrasser. Quelques annéespersonnes, des profiteurs dont elle ne saura pas comment s'en débarrasser. Quelques années passent et elle a repris sa vie en main et elle recent le besoin de venir en aide aux gens dans lepassent et elle a repris sa vie en main et elle recent le besoin de venir en aide aux gens dans le besoin. On découvre une Sarah tantôt défaitiste tantôt forte, déterminé qui va donc se reprendrebesoin. On découvre une Sarah tantôt défaitiste tantôt forte, déterminé qui va donc se reprendre en main comme il se doit. Elle va partir aussi a la rechercher de son frère longtemps délaissé paren main comme il se doit. Elle va partir aussi a la rechercher de son frère longtemps délaissé par ses parents, maiq pour qu'elles raisons?ses parents, maiq pour qu'elles raisons? Sa petite soeur étant plus adorée de ses parents. Pourquoi autant de différences entre la fratie?Sa petite soeur étant plus adorée de ses parents. Pourquoi autant de différences entre la fratie? Dans ce roman on passe par toutes sortes d'emotions, de la tristesse, de la haine, de la colèreDans ce roman on passe par toutes sortes d'emotions, de la tristesse, de la haine, de la colère mais aussi de la peine. Ce roman réaliste a su très bien retranscrire ce qui peux vraiment arrivermais aussi de la peine. Ce roman réaliste a su très bien retranscrire ce qui peux vraiment arriver quand on se sent seule, pas entouré et que l'on dégringole. Mais la vie mérite d'être vécue alors ilquand on se sent seule, pas entouré et que l'on dégringole. Mais la vie mérite d'être vécue alors il faut se reprendre et tout mettre en oeuvre pour se relever, c'est ce que va entreprendre Sarah...faut se reprendre et tout mettre en oeuvre pour se relever, c'est ce que va entreprendre Sarah... J'ai beaucoup aimé cette lecture que j'ai attendue imprudemment et je trouve le défi bien relevéJ'ai beaucoup aimé cette lecture que j'ai attendue imprudemment et je trouve le défi bien relevé et réussi.et réussi. Bravo à toi Cindy pour ta détermination et toutes ces choses ressentis au fur et à mesure de laBravo à toi Cindy pour ta détermination et toutes ces choses ressentis au fur et à mesure de la lecture...lecture... ? NOTE: 5/5 ?????? NOTE: 5/5 ????? 6 / 76 / 7
